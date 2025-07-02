2025 NFL Betting: Protector of the year bets

Penei Sewell (+650) is a top contender: After leading the NFL with a 95.1 PFF run-blocking grade in 2023 — the second-highest mark recorded by PFF in the past decade — Penei Sewell followed it up with another 90.0-plus season, reinforcing his status as one of the league’s premier road graders entering his age-25 campaign. Over the past two years, Sewell has ranked in the 98th percentile in positively graded run-blocking plays.

Chris Lindstrom (+4000) is a name to watch: Named PFF’s top guard heading into the 2025 season, Lindstrom earned a 94.6 PFF run-blocking grade in 2024, tied for the highest in the NFL with Jordan Mailata and the best single-season mark by a guard in the past decade.

Thanks to the efforts of Buffalo Bills tackle Dion Dawkins, the NFL introduced a new accolade at NFL Honors: the Protector of the Year award. Designed to spotlight the league’s top offensive linemen — often the unsung heroes of football — the award celebrates the blockers who make offensive success possible.

Unlike other outlets, PFF offers a data-driven perspective with detailed blocking grades for every lineman in the NFL. That unique insight gives us a clear edge in identifying the top contenders for one of the game’s most demanding positions.

Here are the early favorites to win the NFL’s first-ever Protector of the Year award in 2025.

Odds Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

After leading the NFL with a 95.1 PFF run-blocking grade in 2023 — the second-highest mark recorded by PFF in the past decade — Penei Sewell followed it up with another 90.0-plus season, reinforcing his status as one of the league’s premier road graders entering his age-25 campaign. Over the past two years, Sewell has ranked in the 98th percentile in positively graded run-blocking plays.

While he’s also a strong pass protector, that area of his game isn’t quite at the same elite level. His 97.7 pass-blocking efficiency in 2024 tied for 16th among tackles. If he can take a step forward in that department this season, Sewell could become a frontrunner for the league’s inaugural Protector of the Year honor.

Penei Sewell (2024)

T Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles (+750)

Even at 35 years old, Johnson continues to anchor one of the league’s best offensive lines with elite-level play. He posted a career-high 88.9 overall PFF grade in 2024, finishing top-10 among qualifying linemen in both pass-blocking (88.7) and run-blocking (85.4) grades.

Johnson boasts one of the cleanest grading profiles of any tackle in football and remains a cornerstone of the Eagles’ top-ranked unit up front. The only question now is how much longer he can sustain this level of dominance as he pushes deeper into his mid-30s.

T Tristian Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1300)

As the reigning winner of PFF’s Best Pass Blocker Award in 2024, Wirfs will have a compelling case to be a finalist for the inaugural Protector of the Year honor. Pass protection remains the most critical aspect of tackle play, and Wirfs continues to set the standard for it. His 94.1 PFF pass-blocking grade last season not only led the NFL but also ranked as the second-highest single-season mark among all offensive linemen in the past decade.

That said, Wirfs’ game remains somewhat one-dimensional. His 62.8 run-blocking grade marked a career low and tied for 43rd among qualifying tackles in 2024. If he can elevate that aspect of his performance, Wirfs could emerge as one of the top contenders for the new award.

The 2024 season was a landmark year for Mailata, who earned PFF honors as not only the league’s best run blocker but also the highest-graded offensive lineman overall. His 95.2 PFF grade led the NFL by a wide margin and ranked as the second-highest recorded by PFF among all offensive linemen since 2015.

Mailata built an elite résumé as a cornerstone of Philadelphia’s top-tier offensive line, but a midseason hamstring injury casts some uncertainty on his 2025 outlook. The injury landed him on injured reserve in Week 6, causing him to miss four games against the Giants, Bengals, Jaguars and Cowboys — all of which boast formidable edge defenders.

If Mailata can replicate his dominant form over a full season, he’ll be a top contender for the inaugural Protector of the Year award.

It remains to be seen how positional value will factor into the selection for Protector of the Year, but all things considered, Humphrey should be near the top of the list. The Chiefs center has been one of the league’s most consistent and productive offensive linemen since entering the NFL and is heading into his third straight season as PFF’s top-ranked center.

Humphrey’s 92.4 overall PFF grade in 2024 was a career high and ranked third among all qualifying offensive linemen. He was one of just two players to earn a 90.0-plus grade in both pass protection and run blocking last season.

If interior linemen are given the same recognition as their tackle counterparts, this could be Humphrey’s award to lose.

Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom may be underrated on early watchlists for the Protector of the Year award, despite his elite pedigree as one of the league’s premier run blockers. Named PFF’s top guard heading into the 2025 season, Lindstrom earned a 94.6 PFF run-blocking grade in 2024, tied for the highest in the NFL with Jordan Mailata and the best single-season mark by a guard in the past decade.

Where Lindstrom lags behind his fellow contenders is in pass protection. His 68.0 pass-blocking grade last season was his lowest since 2021 and ranked just 27th among qualifying guards. If he can improve in that area, his dominant run-blocking profile could propel him into serious contention for this award.