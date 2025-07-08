2025 NFL secondary rankings: Ravens and Chiefs take the top spots

The Ravens out in front: The Ravens added PFF’s ninth-highest-graded cornerback from a year ago, Jaire Alexander, this offseason to pair with the NFL's seventh-highest-graded cornerback, Marlon Humphrey. They also drafted Malaki Starks, PFF’s top-ranked safety in the 2025 NFL Draft, to join the league’s best safety, Kyle Hamilton.



PFF has clarified its position on the coverage versus pass rush debate for team-building purposes. Nothing on the defensive side of the football translates better to points allowed than a secondary's performance in coverage.

That means if a team expects to field a top-three defense in the NFL, it better end up as a top-ranked unit on this list when we revisit after the season.

The Ravens added PFF’s ninth-highest-graded cornerback from a year ago, Jaire Alexander, this offseason to pair with the NFL's seventh-highest-graded cornerback, Marlon Humphrey. They also drafted Malaki Starks, PFF’s top-ranked safety in the 2025 NFL Draft, to join the league’s best safety, Kyle Hamilton. While safety Ar’Darius Washington suffered a torn Achilles tendon in May and is likely to miss the entire 2025 season, Baltimore’s philosophy of drafting the best player available has given the unit tremendous depth, assuming Starks lives up to his draft status.

Don’t forget the Ravens selected Nate Wiggins in the first round of the 2024 draft and signed Chidobe Awuzie in free agency. This is a secondary that could be extremely difficult to throw against in 2025.

While the Chiefs may lack household names, their secondary is a cohesive unit that performs at a high level. Trent McDuffie leads the group and is arguably the NFL’s best cornerback, topping all players at the position in advanced coverage grade over the past two seasons. Cornerback Jaylen Watson and safety Jaden Hicks were both strong in 2024, earning coverage grades of 71.6 and 75.7, respectively. Kansas City also added Kristian Fulton in free agency and drafted Nohl Williams in the third round to bolster an already excellent group.

A unit that could contend for the league’s top spot by year’s end, the Broncos return Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II and selected Jahdae Barron — PFF’s No. 11 overall player and No. 2 cornerback — at No. 20 in the NFL Draft. The safety spot opposite Brandon Jones remains a question mark, but the depth and strength of Denver’s cornerbacks should give this unit a high floor in 2025.

A strong unit in 2024, anchored by the excellent play of Derek Stingley Jr., the Texans bolstered their secondary by signing C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency to add another playmaker. Kamari Lassiter impressed as a rookie, earning a 77.5 coverage grade, while Jalen Pitre ranked among the league’s top slot cornerbacks with a 71.3 grade. Houston also drafted Jaylin Smith out of USC in the third round. With Jimmie Ward — one of the NFL’s most consistent safeties over the past decade — this group has the makings of an elite secondary in 2025.

Despite the Patriots’ struggles in the post-Bill Belichick and Tom Brady era, their defense remains a strength. Budding star Christian Gonzalez leads the group after missing most of his rookie season in 2023. His 78.2 coverage grade last season was outstanding for a de facto rookie year, and the Patriots added Carlton Davis in the offseason to bolster the cornerback room. Jabrill Peppers has quietly put together a quality career, earning overall grades above 82.3 in each of the past two seasons. Dell Pettus also looks like an undrafted gem, excelling in PFF’s advanced coverage metrics and posting a 73.9 overall grade as a rookie.

Injuries derailed what could have been a special season for the Lions, and the secondary wasn’t immune. Safeties Brian Branch and Kirby Joseph rank among the NFL’s best, and Detroit added arguably the league’s most underrated cornerback in D.J. Reed. Amik Robertson returns, while second-year players Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw are expected to take a step forward in 2025.

The Bears boast a mix of seasoned veterans and young stars in what has become a very solid secondary. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson has been one of the NFL’s best over the past two seasons, while safety Kevin Byard—though past his prime—continues to play at a high level. Kyler Gordon excels in the slot, but the one weak spot remains Tyrique Stevenson, who famously struggled to defend a Hail Mary against the Commanders.

The Eagles falling to eighth on this list might raise eyebrows, especially after the secondary’s dominant Super Bowl performance. But they lost Darius Slay and C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency and are looking to replace them with cornerback Adoree’ Jackson and rookie safety Andrew Mukuba. While Vic Fangio is a defensive wizard, expecting Philadelphia to immediately get plug-and-play production at the level of their predecessors is a tall order. Still, a unit returning Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean — both phenomenal as rookies — will be tough to throw against.

The Chargers’ secondary surprised many in 2024, and while the unit faltered down the stretch, it was impressive nonetheless. Safety Derwin James leads the group and has returned to his previous elite level of play. Cornerbacks Donte Jackson and Benjamin St-Juste were added in the offseason to a room that already includes Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart, two fifth-round rookies from 2024 who flashed great potential but also showed their rookie growing pains.

The Colts are expecting bounce-back seasons from free-agent additions cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Camryn Bynum. Ward had consistently graded as one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks before a down year in 2024, while Bynum has proven capable of steady play at the pro level. Cornerbacks Jaylon Jones and Kenny Moore return as dependable contributors, and safety Nick Cross posted a 70.3 grade in his first season as a full-time starter.

The Jets entered 2024 with the NFL’s top-ranked secondary but struggled throughout the season, largely due to issues at safety and slot cornerback. They lost D.J. Reed in free agency but added Brandon Stephens and drafted Azareye’h Thomas to pair with superstar Sauce Gardner, widely regarded as the league’s best cornerback. Gardner will be the glue holding this unit together if the new additions and coaching staff can get on the same page.

The top three players in this unit are very strong, but depth remains a major question mark. Safety Julian Love has improved his PFF grade in five consecutive seasons, earning an 82.2 in 2024. Cornerbacks Devon Witherspoon and Tariq Woolen excel at preventing separation and limiting big plays. Safety Coby Bryant may have found his groove after posting a 72.8 grade in 2024, up from 34.0 the previous year, but it will be a wait-and-see approach with him and rookie Nick Emmanwori.

The Jaguars struggled at times in 2024 but made several smart moves to upgrade the secondary for 2025. Slot cornerback Jourdan Lewis was one of the few bright spots for the Cowboys last season, and safety Eric Murray brings veteran experience. Tyson Campbell hasn’t fully lived up to his draft status but graded well in PFF’s advanced coverage metrics in 2024, as did Jarrian Jones in his rookie season as a third-round pick. With the addition of athletic safety Caleb Ransaw in the third round, Jacksonville’s secondary is positioned for a bounce-back year.

The Bills are a case study of how volatile secondaries can be from one year to the next. They entered 2024 with three excellent cornerbacks but faced questions at safety. Christian Benford was once again phenomenal, but Taron Johnson battled injuries, and Rasul Douglas remains unsigned heading into the summer. Benford’s elite play anchors the group, and with Johnson healthy and the addition of first-round pick Maxwell Hairston, Buffalo’s secondary is poised for a return to form.

After an incredible 2023 season from the Browns defense, the secondary couldn’t replicate that success and struggled on multiple fronts last season. Martin Emerson Jr. was arguably the NFL’s worst cornerback last season, while Juan Thornhill experienced significant regression. Denzel Ward remains a top cornerback when healthy, and Grant Delpit’s advanced coverage grade ranks fifth among safeties over the past two years. Greg Newsome is better than he’s often credited for, and the team added veterans Rayshawn Jenkins and Damontae Kazee this offseason to provide stability.

The trade for Jalen Ramsey brings a true superstar to Pittsburgh’s secondary, but the loss of Minkah Fitzpatrick leaves a massive void at safety. DeShon Elliott is coming off his best season with a 71.1 grade, though it’s his only year grading above 70.0. Juan Thornhill, another offseason addition, has already shown signs of decline. The cornerback group, led by Ramsey, Darius Slay and Joey Porter Jr., should be a strength, but the secondary overall leans heavily on aging veterans with little young talent to provide a spark.

The Falcons have two cornerstone pieces in safety Jessie Bates and cornerback A.J. Terrell, and they added several players this offseason to bolster the rest of the secondary. Jordan Fuller was signed, and Atlanta selected Xavier Watts in the third round of the draft to strengthen the safety spot opposite Bates. The team also hopes Mike Hughes and Dee Alford can deliver strong seasons at cornerback.

Most players in the Rams’ secondary had down years in 2024 after strong performances in 2023. Darious Williams, who posted one of the best seasons by any cornerback in 2023, struggled in his return to Los Angeles. Quentin Lake has graded well in PFF’s advanced coverage metrics over the past two seasons, while rookie Kamren Kinchens was the only player to earn an overall grade above 70.0 in 2024. If Williams bounces back and Cobie Durant and Kamren Curl show improvement, the Rams’ secondary could shape up to be a solid unit in 2025.

Xavier McKinney is one of the NFL’s top safeties, but this remains a young, unproven group with upside, especially after cutting one of the league’s best cornerbacks. Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine have graded well in PFF’s advanced coverage metrics over the past two seasons, which likely contributed to the team’s decision to move on from Jaire Alexander. Rookie safety Evan Williams impressed with a 72.3 grade in his debut season. If this group comes together, it has the potential to finish as a top-10 unit by year’s end.

The Saints were another team hit hard by injuries in 2024 and responded with several changes to their secondary. Safety Justin Reid and cornerback Isaac Yiadom were added in free agency, while the team selected safety Jonas Sanker and cornerback Quincy Riley in the third and fourth rounds of the NFL Draft. Tyrann Mathieu remains a cornerstone, along with cornerbacks Alontae Taylor and Kool-Aid McKinstry. If McKinstry builds on a solid rookie season and the new additions deliver, the Saints could have an ideal blend of veteran leadership and young talent to form a strong secondary.

The Titans’ struggles in 2024 culminated in earning the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The offseason acquisition of L'Jarius Sneed didn’t pay off, as he endured a down year that ended with an injury, forcing fifth-round rookie Jarvis Brownlee into a significant role. Brownlee also struggled, finishing with a 55.9 coverage grade. The Titans still have solid pieces in safety Amani Hooker and cornerback Roger McCreary, but the rest of the secondary will need to step up.

After struggling in 2024, the Buccaneers addressed their secondary by selecting cornerbacks Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish in the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft. They also added one of the league’s most physical cornerbacks, Kindle Vildor, in free agency. If Jamel Dean continues to play at a consistently high level and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. bounces back, Tampa Bay’s secondary should show improvement in 2025.

Another unit hampered by missing pieces throughout parts of the season, the 49ers made several changes in hopes of returning to top-10 form. Deommodore Lenoir remains a solid holdover and has graded well over the past two seasons, while 2024 rookie Renardo Green came on strong in the second half of the year. With a few draft additions and free-agent signings, this group will look drastically different in 2025. How quickly the new pieces gel will determine whether the secondary can bounce back.

The Giants' two highest-graded secondary players in 2024 were rookies: cornerback Andru Phillips and safety Tyler Nubin. To bolster a secondary that has struggled for several years, the team signed safety Jevon Holland and cornerback Paulson Adebo this offseason. If the young players continue to develop and the new additions maintain their strong play, this unit could emerge as a surprise in 2025.

The vaunted secondary that fueled an AFC championship run now feels like a distant memory, as the Bengals’ secondary looks completely different in 2025. Despite last season’s struggles, Cincinnati neither drafted a defensive back nor made a significant offseason addition to the unit. It’s a risky approach, but there are still some solid pieces. Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt and safety Geno Stone performed well in 2023 but regressed in 2024. The hope is that a change in defensive coordinator can spark a turnaround for this group in 2025.

The Cardinals’ secondary is led by cornerback Garrett Williams, who posted a strong 2024 season in both overall and advanced coverage grades. The safety duo of Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson provides a solid foundation, though the group has been prone to occasional mistakes. Arizona also drafted Will Johnson in the second round to bolster the unit, which features a promising mix of youth and potential.

This is an aging secondary that benefits from a defensive scheme designed to pressure opposing quarterbacks. Safety Harrison Smith still plays quality football, though his prime years are behind him. Josh Metellus is an average safety but reliable against the run. Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. is coming off a career year, but it’s unclear whether he’s finally hitting his stride or if it was a one-year spike in performance. The Vikings added several defensive backs in free agency — Isaiah Rodgers, Tavierre Thomas and Jeff Okudah — but they will likely need the front seven to continue generating heavy pressure for the secondary to succeed.

The Commanders’ secondary was one of the NFL’s worst in 2024, yet the team still came within one win of a Super Bowl appearance. To address the unit, they added safety Will Harris and cornerback Jonathan Jones in free agency and selected cornerback Trey Amos in the second round of the draft. Rookie play is often volatile, and both veterans are coming off down years in PFF’s advanced coverage metrics. If Marshon Lattimore can return to form and Noah Igbinoghene replicates his tight coverage skills, Washington’s secondary could be a surprise unit in 2025.

The Dolphins’ secondary endured a forgettable 2024 season, and the outlook for 2025 isn’t much brighter. The team swapped Jalen Ramsey for Minkah Fitzpatrick — a move that is not lateral. While Ramsey may no longer be at an elite level, he still plays at a high level at a premium position. Fitzpatrick, on the other hand, has seen his play decline over the past three seasons. Cornerback Kader Kohou was excellent in 2023 but regressed last year, and Miami added cornerback Artie Burns and safeties Ashtyn Davis and Ifeatu Melifonwu to retool the unit. However, none of these additions have graded particularly well in PFF’s advanced coverage metrics over the past two seasons, suggesting 2025 could be another challenging year for this group.

The Panthers have a few strong pieces in the secondary but lack depth behind top cornerback Jaycee Horn. Mike Jackson is an underrated corner, and safety Tre’Von Moehrig brings experience from his time in Las Vegas. However, the team is relying on several players with limited playing time to step into major roles. Expecting significant contributions from undrafted second-year safety Demani Richardson and 2025 fourth-round pick Lathan Ransom could prove challenging.

The Cowboys’ secondary looked like a strength just two years ago, but injuries, coaching changes and key departures have depleted the unit’s depth. Cornerback DaRon Bland followed his record-setting 2023 season with a difficult 2024 campaign after returning from injury. Trevon Diggs has been unable to replicate his 11-interception season from 2021, totaling just eight picks since while missing significant time due to injuries. While there is still talent in this group, the prime years of these players may already be behind them unless an infusion of youth provides a spark.

Despite several offseason additions aimed at improving the secondary, this unit looks troublesome on paper. Safety Jeremy Chinn is the most seasoned veteran, but his 65.2 grade in 2024 was his best in three years—a reflection of recent struggles. The team drafted cornerback Darien Porter in the third round, and he could provide a spark, but the unit is expected to start multiple players who posted coverage grades below 50.0 last season.