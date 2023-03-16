2023 free agency grades for all 32 teams

The first wave of free agency is officially in the books. After a flurry of moves from Monday to Friday, more than 150 players have found a new home in the NFL. With that, we give you our recap of free agency so far, with an analysis of each team’s biggest moves.

For more information on the players your team signed, check out PFF's 2023 free agency rankings, which include three-year player grades, updated contract information and wins above replacement (WAR) numbers for all of the top NFL free agents.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

• Additions: LB Kyzir White

• Re-signings: RB Corey Clement, G Will Hernandez, OT Kelvin Beachum, K Matt Prater

• Losses: Edge Markus Golden, WR Chosen Anderson, CB Byron Murphy Jr., DI Zach Allen

White — After using first-round picks in back-to-back drafts on off-ball linebackers Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins, Arizona adds a veteran who fits really well opposite Collins and started to come on in 2022. Simmons has played various roles, including as more of a strong safety hybrid player, and also started to play better football in 2022 once he settled into that new role. This move enables the Cardinals to deploy their back seven in a lot of different ways.

White has five straight seasons earning a coverage grade above 60.0 and racked up 56 stops in run defense over the past two seasons, the 12th most among off-ball linebackers.

Hernandez — Hernandez missed a chunk of time in the middle of the 2022 season, which was unfortunate because it derailed a quietly excellent pass-blocking campaign for the former second-rounder. From Week 7 through Week 18, Hernandez earned 80.0-plus pass-blocking grades in five of six starts. He recorded a pressure rate allowed below 3.0% on the year and may be tapping back into his potential as a quality pass-blocking guard in this league.

Arizona was set to lose its top four guards in snaps played from 2022 but now retains Hernandez on a win-win, two-year deal.

PFF WAR GAINED: 0.120

PFF FREE AGENCY GRADE: C-

• Additions: TE Jonnu Smith, DI David Onyemata, S Jessie Bates III, LB Kaden Elliss, QB Taylor Heinicke

• Re-signings: Edge Lorenzo Carter, G Chris Lindstrom, P Bradley Pinion, FB Keith Smith, T Kaleb McGary

• Losses: