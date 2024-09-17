All
NFL Week 2: Fantasy Football IDP report

2Y22D65 Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

By Jonathon Macri

• Injuries piled up in Week 2, creating plenty of waiver targets for this week: After escaping relatively unscathed in Week 1, we lost a number of IDP starters this past week so be sure to stay active on the waiver wire to fill those roster holes.

• In case you weren’t aware, Aidan Hutchinson is elite: He is the highest-graded defensive lineman in the league (94.1) with the highest pass-rush grade (95.0) and the NFL’s sack leader (5.5) through two weeks.

Estimated reading time: 51.8 minutes

WAIVER WIRE

  • LB Troy Andersen, Atlanta Falcons: With the Falcons placing Nate Landman on injured reserve on Monday, the rotation at the Falcons LB2 spot ended and allowed Andersen to play a near full-time role. Andersen can be safely added and started where needed while Landman is out.
  • LB Baylon Spector, Buffalo Bills: Spector stepped in as the Bills' every-down linebacker once Bernard left the game, wearing the green dot and delivering decent tackle production in that role. Dorian Williams remained as a sub-package player, coming off the field on obvious passing downs, which suggests that Spector will be the primary waiver add in Buffalo this week.
  • LB Daiyan Henley, Los Angeles Chargers: With Junior Colson out, the Chargers were unable to deploy such a heavy rotation among their linebackers, which allowed Henley and Denzel Perryman to play more snaps this week. Should Colson miss time, Henley figures to be the primary beneficiary in terms of snaps and can be considered a potential starter in deeper leagues.
  • LB Jahlani Tavai, New England Patriots: Tavai stepped in as a 100% snap linebacker in Ja’Whaun Bentley’s absence, and while he wasn't overly productive in that role, he should still be in waiver consideration as a strong rest of season option now that Bentley’s season is over.
  • LB Micah McFadden, New York Giants: As mentioned last week, McFadden was the team’s expected LB2 and would resume that role once healthy, even though Darius Muasau wasn’t healthy this week. McFadden regained his LB2 role, even leading the team in tackles while adding a sack. His snap share is already better than his season average in 2023 (69%), which could be a sign that he’ll be a viable IDP in more league formats going forward. He can be added in those deeper leagues where available.
  • LB Jamien Sherwood, New York Jets: Sherwood played 100% of the defensive snaps with Mosley out of the game and should expect a similar role for as long as C.J. Mosley is out of the lineup. This makes him one of the top waiver options to target heading into Week 3.
  • LB Tyrice Knight, Seattle Seahawks: Knight stepped into a near 100% snap role once Jerome Baker left the game. He should be expected to do the same for as long as Baker is out of the lineup, as Mike Macdonald has now shown a tendency to deploy two full-time linebackers. Knight was also productive with his snaps and wouldn’t take much for him to be a more efficient IDP than Baker.
  • DB Cam Lewis, Buffalo Bills: While designated as a safety right now, Lewis served as the immediate Taron Johnson replacement and figures to do so for as long as Johnson is out. On fantasy platforms where Lewis carries a cornerback designation, he makes for a fine waiver option in CB-required leagues should Johnson miss more time.
  • S Elijah Molden, Los Angeles Chargers: Alohi Gilman was out for this game, allowing Elijah Molden to step into a full-time role. Molden played exclusively deep but managed six total tackles and an interception. For leagues that value full-time safeties, Molden can be an option for as long as Gilman is out.
  • DB Christian Izien, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Izien stepped in at safety in the absence of Antoine Winfield Jr. this week. He played well, had solid production and can be added in leagues where starting safeties are valuable, for as long as Winfield is out.
  • EDGE Dennis Gardeck, Arizona Cardinals: The Cardinals deployed a very heavy rotation along the defensive line with Gardeck leading the way in both snaps and production, delivering three sacks in this game to pair with his high-end pass rush metrics. Gardeck can be added in deeper leagues and treated as a boom/bust option based on matchup.
  • DT Gervon Dexter Sr., Chicago Bears: For DT-required leagues, Dexter has started the year strong, delivering a sack in back-to-back weeks while playing a healthy snap share on the interior of the Bears’ offensive line. He can be considered a solid depth piece in those IDP leagues that require starting defensive tackles.
  • EDGE Nik Bonitto, Denver Broncos: Bonitto saw his snap share essentially double with Browning out of the game this week. Should Baron Browning miss time, this could be a nice spot for Bonitto to get enough volume where his previously strong pass-rush metrics allow for more big-play production as a deeper league target.
  • EDGE Pat Jones II, Minnesota Vikings: Jones is coming off back-to-back weeks where he played 49% of the Vikings' defensive snaps and landed two sacks. Jones is still playing behind the clear starters, Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard, but can be added as a depth piece in deeper leagues. Just don’t expect that level of efficiency to continue much longer or be anywhere close to this consistent.
  • EDGE Will McDonald IV, New York Jets: McDonald should expect to see a snap increase and is the only edge on the roster for now that will pique any sort of IDP interest in Jermaine Johnson‘s absence. McDonald landed three sacks in Week 2 and as a first-round talent, he should be able to step up consistently in 2024.
JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Arizona Cardinals

 

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
52 (29) 66.4% (19) 23.9% (17)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Dennis Gardeck 50.0% 25.0% 65.6% 92.0 33.3% 26.7%
Zaven Collins 44.2% 25.0% 56.3% 57.1 7.7% 7.7%
Xavier Thomas 40.4% 50.0% 34.4% 58.3 11.1% 0.0%
L.J. Collier 38.5% 25.0% 46.9% 61.5 6.7% 13.3%
Julian Okwara 28.8% 25.0% 31.3% 59.5 14.3% 0.0%
Victor Dimukeje 21.2% 45.0% 6.3% 66.6 100.0% 100.0%
  • Waiver wire: The Cardinals deployed a very heavy rotation along the defensive line with Dennis Gardeck leading the way in both snaps and production, delivering three sacks in this game to pair with his high-end pass rush metrics. Gardeck can be added in deeper leagues and treated as a boom/bust option based on matchup.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Justin Jones 67.3% 50.0% 78.1% 52.5 0.0% 4.0%
Roy Lopez 42.3% 65.0% 28.1% 76.2 33.3% 22.2%
Bilal Nichols 40.4% 30.0% 46.9% 56.3 6.7% 0.0%
Khyiris Tonga 28.8% 60.0% 9.4% 56.8 0.0% 0.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Kyzir White 84.6% 84.2% 85.7% 15.9% 7
Mack Wilson Sr. 44.2% 57.9% 7.1% 13.0% 3
Krys Barnes 38.5% 36.8% 42.9% 15.0% 3
Owen Pappoe 30.8% 21.1% 57.1% 18.8% 3
  • Point of interest: Due to garbage time in this game, Kyzir White and several other starters (Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson) did not play much in the fourth quarter, keeping them from being 100% snap players, as they’d typically be.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Budda Baker 84.6% 0.0% 0.0% 40.9% 50.0% 6.8%
Jalen Thompson 84.6% 2.3% 0.0% 68.2% 4.5% 27.3%
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson 15.4% 0.0% 0.0% 75.0% 25.0% 0.0%
Joey Blount 15.4% 0.0% 0.0% 12.5% 87.5% 0.0%
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Sean Murphy-Bunting 84.6% 2.3% 18.2% 0.0% 79.5% 1
Garrett Williams 84.6% 2.3% 34.1% 54.5% 11.4% 3
Starling Thomas V 67.3% 0.0% 8.6% 11.4% 80.0% 3
Max Melton 48.1% 0.0% 4.0% 4.0% 92.0% 1
Kei'Trel Clark 15.4% 0.0% 12.5% 87.5% 0.0% 0

Atlanta Falcons

 

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
72 (3) 80.9% (5) 12.8% (30)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Matthew Judon 59.7% 61.8% 57.9% 56.8 5.6% 11.1%
James Smith-Williams 54.2% 58.8% 50.0% 48.4 0.0% 0.0%
Lorenzo Carter 51.4% 47.1% 55.3% 53.8 0.0% 5.3%
Arnold Ebiketie 34.7% 32.4% 36.8% 61.8 16.7% 16.7%
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Grady Jarrett 68.1% 70.6% 65.8% 64.2 12.5% 20.8%
David Onyemata 52.8% 61.8% 44.7% 53.5 6.7% 13.3%
Eddie Goldman 37.5% 26.5% 47.4% 58.0 12.5% 12.5%
Kentavius Street 30.6% 41.2% 21.1% 54.2 0.0% 0.0%
Ta'Quon Graham 25.0% 32.4% 18.4% 55.0 0.0% 0.0%
Zach Harrison 13.9% 5.9% 21.1% 54.0 0.0% 14.3%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Kaden Elliss 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 13.9% 10
Troy Andersen 94.4% 94.5% 93.8% 11.8% 8
  • Waiver wire: With the Falcons placing Nate Landman on injured reserve on Monday, the rotation at the Falcons LB2 spot ended and allowed Troy Andersen to play a near full-time role. Andersen can be safely added and started where needed while Landman is out.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Jessie Bates III 100.0% 2.8% 4.2% 37.5% 48.6% 9.7%
Justin Simmons 86.1% 1.6% 0.0% 37.1% 48.4% 14.5%
Richie Grant 13.9% 0.0% 0.0% 40.0% 50.0% 10.0%
  • Point of interest: Jessie Bates continues to play more in the box than he has previously in his NFL career, as he's never even hit a 20% snap share in the box in his six previous NFL seasons. He now sits at 34% of his snaps in the box through two games. As a result, his tackle numbers have been strong, including leading the team with 12 this week.
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
A.J. Terrell 100.0% 0.0% 1.4% 0.0% 97.2% 5
Dee Alford 75.0% 1.9% 14.8% 83.3% 0.0% 7
Mike Hughes 68.1% 0.0% 24.5% 0.0% 71.4% 1
Clark Phillips III 31.9% 0.0% 34.8% 0.0% 65.2% 0
Kevin King 2.8% 0.0% 50.0% 50.0% 0.0% 1

Baltimore Ravens

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
63 (19) 66.7% (17) 28.2% (11)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Odafe Oweh 66.7% 52.9% 71.7% 82.6 10.3% 10.3%
David Ojabo 47.6% 35.3% 52.2% 61.5 10.0% 5.0%
Kyle Van Noy 41.3% 29.4% 45.7% 65.8 12.5% 18.8%
Tavius Robinson 28.6% 41.2% 23.9% 60.2 9.1% 9.1%
Brent Urban 14.3% 41.2% 4.3% 56.6 0.0% 0.0%
  • Point of interest: After suffering an orbital bone injury in Week 1, Kyle Van Noy did not end up missing much time at all and even registered two sacks in this game. Odafe Oweh also delivered in a big way with 2.5 sacks of his own as the clear leader on this defensive line.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Nnamdi Madubuike 65.1% 64.7% 65.2% 56.6 3.5% 6.9%
Travis Jones 63.5% 76.5% 58.7% 71.7 11.1% 7.4%
Michael Pierce 38.1% 29.4% 41.3% 57.8 0.0% 6.3%
Broderick Washington 36.5% 35.3% 37.0% 55.7 0.0% 0.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Roquan Smith 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 15.9% 10
Trenton Simpson 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 7.9% 5
Malik Harrison 12.7% 14.3% 7.1% 25.0% 2
  • Point of interest: Trenton Simpson moved into a full-time role this week after playing just 70% of the Ravens' defensive snaps in Week 1. It’s possible that Simpson’s limited usage in Week 1 was due to having to defend the Kansas City Chiefs passing attack and may vary depending on the offense that Baltimore is facing each week. Either way, this is a positive sign for his IDP viability going forward.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Kyle Hamilton 100.0% 11.1% 3.2% 25.4% 11.1% 60.3%
Marcus Williams 100.0% 1.6% 3.2% 20.6% 68.3% 6.3%
Eddie Jackson 76.2% 0.0% 6.3% 31.3% 45.8% 14.6%
Ar'Darius Washington 11.1% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0%
  • Point of interest: Kyle Hamilton’s usage in the slot, just like last season, has led to an inefficient start to the year in terms of his tackle production. Hamilton had the chance to blitz Gardner Minshew in this game but wasn’t able to come away with a sack, let alone the three that he did against Minshew last season. Hamilton is starting to show signs of being a relatively ineffective tackler for ID, despite being considered among the best safeties in the league. He will be a fine IDP option but is not necessarily a must-start going forward until we get some consistency from him.
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Marlon Humphrey 100.0% 0.0% 11.1% 1.6% 85.7% 9
Brandon Stephens 96.8% 0.0% 4.9% 1.6% 93.4% 7
Jalyn Armour-Davis 1.6% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 0

Buffalo Bills

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
77 (2) 76.8% (9) 13.8% (26)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Greg Rousseau 68.8% 65.6% 71.1% 72.1 16.1% 9.7%
A.J. Epenesa 66.2% 71.9% 62.2% 64.2 14.3% 7.1%
Von Miller 37.7% 18.8% 51.1% 88.0 22.7% 18.2%
Casey Toohill 29.9% 40.6% 22.2% 60.3 10.0% 0.0%
Kingsley Jonathan 9.1% 3.1% 13.3% 64.2 16.7% 16.7%
  • Point of interest: Von Miller looks back to his old self after a down year plagued by injuries in 2023. He’s earned impressive pass-rush numbers through the first two weeks, including an 82.1 pass-rush grade overall. His snaps are still not quite high enough to trust in IDP lineups just yet.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Ed Oliver 59.7% 59.4% 60.0% 78.8 18.5% 11.1%
Austin Johnson 49.4% 50.0% 48.9% 71.7 9.1% 9.1%
DaQuan Jones 46.8% 62.5% 35.6% 73.5 18.8% 6.3%
DeWayne Carter 32.5% 28.1% 35.6% 52.4 0.0% 0.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Baylon Spector 80.5% 78.9% 85.0% 17.7% 11
Dorian Williams 70.1% 86.0% 25.0% 18.5% 10
Terrel Bernard 19.5% 21.1% 15.0% 13.3% 2
Nicholas Morrow 7.8% 7.0% 10.0% 0.0% 0
  • Injury: Terrel Bernard suffered a pectoral injury in this game, which is likely to land him on injured reserve but not for the entire season with it being deemed a strain instead of a tear.
  • Waiver wire: Baylon Spector stepped in as the every-down linebacker for the Bills once Bernard left the game, wearing the green dot and delivering decent tackle production in that role. Dorian Williams remained as a sub-package player, coming off the field on obvious passing downs, which suggests that Spector will be the primary waiver add in Buffalo this week.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Damar Hamlin 92.2% 0.0% 0.0% 14.1% 77.5% 7.0%
Cam Lewis 92.2% 2.8% 2.8% 33.8% 0.0% 60.6%
Taylor Rapp 92.2% 0.0% 0.0% 22.5% 66.2% 11.3%
Cole Bishop 7.8% 0.0% 0.0% 33.3% 50.0% 16.7%
Mike Edwards 7.8% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 83.3% 16.7%
  • Point of interest: While designated as a safety right now, Cam Lewis served as the immediate Taron Johnson replacement and figures to do so for as long as Johnson is out. On fantasy platforms where Lewis carries a cornerback designation, he makes for a fine waiver option in CB-required leagues should Johnson miss more time.
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Christian Benford 100.0% 0.0% 1.3% 1.3% 96.1% 9
Rasul Douglas 92.2% 0.0% 2.8% 2.8% 88.7% 5
Ja'Marcus Ingram 29.9% 0.0% 4.3% 95.7% 0.0% 1
Kaiir Elam 7.8% 0.0% 0.0% 16.7% 83.3% 0

Carolina Panthers

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
69 (11) 74.8% (10) 20.0% (23rd)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Jadeveon Clowney 58.0% 44.4% 83.3% 42.5 0.0% 15.4%
DJ Johnson 55.1% 62.2% 41.7% 64.4 16.7% 16.7%
Charles Harris 49.3% 48.9% 50.0% 58.6 10.0% 10.0%
LaBryan Ray 46.4% 53.3% 33.3% 54.9 0.0% 12.5%
Eku Leota 37.7% 44.4% 25.0% 56.7 0.0% 0.0%
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
A'Shawn Robinson 59.4% 55.6% 66.7% 51.7 0.0% 0.0%
Shy Tuttle 58.0% 60.0% 54.2% 53.9 0.0% 0.0%
Nick Thurman 58.0% 66.7% 41.7% 52.8 0.0% 0.0%
Jayden Peevy 39.1% 35.6% 45.8% 75.8 10.0% 20.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Shaq Thompson 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 21.7% 15
Josey Jewell 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 15.9% 11
  • Point of interest: Both Panthers linebackers are in a great spot to deliver consistently strong tackle production going forward as they play full-time roles. It also helps that Carolina’s defense has been top-10 zone coverage rate thus far, which provides an added boost to average tackle efficiency.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Xavier Woods 100.0% 0.0% 1.4% 26.1% 52.2% 20.3%
Jordan Fuller 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 26.1% 59.4% 14.5%
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Jaycee Horn 100.0% 2.9% 23.2% 0.0% 73.9% 3
Mike Jackson 100.0% 0.0% 13.0% 0.0% 85.5% 3
Troy Hill 39.1% 7.4% 18.5% 77.8% 0.0% 1

Chicago Bears

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
62 (20) 81.7% (4) 15.9% (25)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
DeMarcus Walker 83.9% 72.7% 90.0% 60.8 12.1% 3.0%
Montez Sweat 66.1% 50.0% 75.0% 71.4 17.9% 14.3%
Darrell Taylor 43.5% 31.8% 50.0% 52.5 0.0% 5.6%
Austin Booker 32.3% 45.5% 25.0% 60.7 12.5% 12.5%
  • Point of interest: DeMarcus Walker has quietly dominated the snap share among the Bears edge defenders, playing over 80% of Chicago's defensive snaps in each of the past two games. He’s also been relatively quiet in the box score so isn’t giving too much reason for excitement in IDP leagues, but he is a name to keep in mind in deep leagues.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Gervon Dexter Sr. 69.4% 68.2% 70.0% 61.4 7.4% 11.1%
Andrew Billings 67.7% 90.9% 55.0% 82.1 14.3% 9.5%
Chris Williams 24.2% 27.3% 22.5% 61.4 12.5% 0.0%
Zacch Pickens 11.3% 13.6% 10.0% 67.5 50.0% 50.0%
  • Waiver wire: For DT-required leagues, Dexter has started the year strong, delivering a sack in back-to-back weeks while playing a healthy snap share on the interior of the Bears’ defensive line. He can be considered a solid depth piece in those IDP leagues that require starting defensive tackles.
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
T.J. Edwards 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 11.3% 7
Tremaine Edmunds 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 17.7% 11
Jack Sanborn 17.7% 21.7% 6.3% 9.1% 1
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Kevin Byard 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 14.5% 80.6% 4.8%
Jaquan Brisker 100.0% 3.2% 3.2% 37.1% 56.5% 1.6%
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Jaylon Johnson 100.0% 0.0% 3.2% 1.6% 93.5% 5
Tyrique Stevenson 100.0% 0.0% 3.2% 3.2% 91.9% 10
Kyler Gordon 82.3% 13.7% 27.5% 72.5% 0.0% 4
Josh Blackwell 1.6% 0.0% 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0

Cincinnati Bengals

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
65 (16) 61.2% (26) 28.7% (10)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Sam Hubbard 73.8% 77.8% 71.1% 57.1 8.3% 4.2%
Trey Hendrickson 72.3% 59.3% 81.6% 84.0 32.0% 24.0%
Joseph Ossai 53.8% 51.9% 55.3% 58.0 0.0% 0.0%
KJ Henry 13.8% 3.7% 21.1% 62.1 0.0% 14.3%
  • Point of interest: After being held to a quiet day in Week 1, Trey Hendrickson put his strong pass-rush metrics to work in Week 2, delivering two sacks and proving why he was such a highly-drafted IDP this offseason.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Zach Carter 69.2% 74.1% 65.8% 51.6 0.0% 0.0%
Sheldon Rankins 50.8% 51.9% 50.0% 62.5 6.3% 0.0%
Jay Tufele 50.8% 66.7% 39.5% 60.9 0.0% 0.0%
B.J. Hill 21.5% 25.9% 18.4% 56.5 0.0% 0.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Logan Wilson 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 15.4% 10
Germaine Pratt 93.8% 100.0% 71.4% 26.2% 16
Akeem Davis-Gaither 24.6% 24.0% 28.6% 12.5% 2
Joe Bachie 3.1% 4.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Vonn Bell 98.5% 0.0% 1.6% 37.5% 43.8% 14.1%
Geno Stone 96.9% 1.6% 0.0% 22.2% 76.2% 1.6%
Daijahn Anthony 9.2% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 16.7% 50.0%
Jordan Battle 1.5% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 0.0% 0.0%
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Cam Taylor-Britt 98.5% 0.0% 3.1% 3.1% 93.8% 4
Dax Hill 96.9% 0.0% 7.9% 6.3% 85.7% 3
Mike Hilton 60.0% 2.6% 15.4% 79.5% 0.0% 6
DJ Turner II 10.8% 0.0% 0.0% 85.7% 14.3% 0

Cleveland Browns

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
60 (23) 52.8% (29) 43.1% (3)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Myles Garrett 68.3% 52.6% 75.6% 89.8 11.5% 11.5%
Za'Darius Smith 61.7% 36.8% 73.2% 54.7 7.7% 7.7%
Alex Wright 55.0% 31.6% 65.9% 70.2 15.0% 10.0%
Ogbo Okoronkwo 33.3% 42.1% 29.3% 58.6 22.2% 11.1%
Isaiah McGuire 31.7% 36.8% 29.3% 73.5 37.5% 25.0%
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Shelby Harris 41.7% 63.2% 31.7% 58.4 0.0% 9.1%
Dalvin Tomlinson 40.0% 63.2% 29.3% 53.6 0.0% 9.1%
Quinton Jefferson 38.3% 36.8% 39.0% 56.8 7.1% 14.3%
Sam Kamara 28.3% 36.8% 24.4% 61.2 0.0% 0.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 98.3% 100.0% 88.9% 11.9% 7
Jordan Hicks 88.3% 88.2% 88.9% 3.8% 2
Devin Bush 5.0% 5.9% 0.0% 0.0% 0
  • Point of interest: The positive signs of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s increased snap share in 2024 are beginning to stack up with Owusu-Koramoah missing just one defensive snap in this game. He looks to be a good bet to remain in that role in the weeks ahead. Jordan Hicks also saw a snap share increase as he’s gotten healthier, and with fewer linebackers used in the Browns rotation than usual this week, it could be a sign of a positive change for the position in Cleveland going forward.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Grant Delpit 100.0% 6.7% 6.7% 45.0% 21.7% 26.7%
Ronnie Hickman Jr. 70.0% 0.0% 0.0% 9.5% 88.1% 0.0%
Rodney McLeod 53.3% 3.1% 3.1% 18.8% 46.9% 31.3%
D'Anthony Bell 3.3% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 50.0% 50.0%
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Greg Newsome II 96.7% 0.0% 6.9% 17.2% 75.9% 1
Martin Emerson Jr. 96.7% 0.0% 5.2% 1.7% 91.4% 5
Cameron Mitchell 68.3% 2.4% 12.2% 82.9% 0.0% 2
Denzel Ward 18.3% 0.0% 9.1% 0.0% 90.9% 4
Mike Ford 3.3% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 0

Dallas Cowboys

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
59 (24) 80.7% (6) 13.3% (28)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Micah Parsons 74.6% 64.1% 95.0% 75.8 16.7% 16.7%
DeMarcus Lawrence 57.6% 51.3% 70.0% 58.8 7.7% 0.0%
Chauncey Golston 47.5% 51.3% 40.0% 62.6 16.7% 16.7%
Marshawn Kneeland 30.5% 30.8% 30.0% 53.1 0.0% 0.0%
Tyrus Wheat 16.9% 20.5% 10.0% 57.9 0.0% 0.0%
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Osa Odighizuwa 67.8% 61.5% 80.0% 65.1 13.3% 6.7%
Mazi Smith 55.9% 53.8% 60.0% 54.5 0.0% 0.0%
Linval Joseph 40.7% 48.7% 25.0% 57.1 0.0% 0.0%
Jordan Phillips 32.2% 38.5% 20.0% 56.6 0.0% 0.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Eric Kendricks 94.9% 96.0% 88.9% 12.5% 7
Damone Clark 69.5% 74.0% 44.4% 17.1% 7
Marist Liufau 66.1% 74.0% 22.2% 10.3% 4
DeMarvion Overshown 30.5% 26.0% 55.6% 27.8% 5
Nick Vigil 5.1% 4.0% 11.1% 0.0% 0
  • Point of interest: Eric Kendricks looks like the only Cowboys linebacker worth trusting until we see some more consistent usage from the team’s LB2. Last week, it was clearly DeMarvion Overshown, but this week, there was a dramatic shift in usage despite Overshown grading as a top-three linebacker in Week 1. This will be a group, outside of Kendricks, to avoid for a couple of weeks.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Donovan Wilson 94.9% 0.0% 3.6% 21.4% 73.2% 1.8%
Malik Hooker 91.5% 0.0% 0.0% 31.5% 44.4% 22.2%
Juanyeh Thomas 8.5% 0.0% 0.0% 80.0% 0.0% 20.0%
Markquese Bell 6.8% 0.0% 0.0% 75.0% 25.0% 0.0%
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Trevon Diggs 93.2% 0.0% 5.5% 1.8% 92.7% 1
Jourdan Lewis 57.6% 0.0% 26.5% 17.6% 52.9% 3
Caelen Carson 52.5% 0.0% 29.0% 0.0% 71.0% 2
Israel Mukuamu 5.1% 0.0% 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0

Denver Broncos

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
66 (13) 40.6% (31) 54.9% (2)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Jonathon Cooper 83.3% 69.7% 97.0% 55.8 13.6% 9.1%
Nik Bonitto 62.1% 69.7% 54.5% 66.7 9.1% 9.1%
Jonah Elliss 36.4% 45.5% 27.3% 62.5 0.0% 20.0%
Baron Browning 18.2% 15.2% 21.2% 53.0 0.0% 20.0%
  • Injury: Baron Browning suffered a foot injury early in the second quarter and did not return. It’s unclear if he will miss any time.
  • Waiver wire: Nik Bonitto saw his snap share essentially double with Browning out of the game this week. Should Browning miss time, this could be a nice spot for Bonitto to get enough volume where his previously strong pass-rush metrics allow for more big-play production as a deeper league target.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Zach Allen 92.4% 84.8% 100.0% 78.1 26.9% 34.6%
Jordan Jackson 63.6% 75.8% 51.5% 56.6 7.7% 7.7%
Malcolm Roach 60.6% 54.5% 66.7% 57.9 11.1% 16.7%
D.J. Jones 45.5% 63.6% 27.3% 64.6 14.3% 14.3%
John Franklin-Myers 13.6% 12.1% 15.2% 53.4 0.0% 0.0%
  • Point of interest: As highlighted multiple times last week, Zach Allen is playing a ton of snaps and was expected to bounce back and deliver in Week 2, which he did with a sack, four QB hits and four total tackles.
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Alex Singleton 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 18.2% 12
Cody Barton 71.2% 64.7% 93.3% 14.9% 7
Kristian Welch 16.7% 19.6% 6.7% 18.2% 2
  • Point of interest: Cody Barton’s low usage in Week 1 (36%) improved this week, which helps his deep-league viability, but he’s still far from an every-down linebacker where snaps could fluctuate on any given week.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
P.J. Locke 97.0% 0.0% 1.6% 26.6% 60.9% 9.4%
Brandon Jones 86.4% 0.0% 0.0% 17.5% 63.2% 15.8%
  • Trending up: While still not necessarily a safe play for IDP lineups, Brandon Jones did increase his snap share from Week 1 (69%) as he continues to acclimate to his new team, and he could potentially get up to 100% in Week 3 if this trend continues.
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Pat Surtain II 100.0% 0.0% 6.1% 10.6% 83.3% 2
Riley Moss 92.4% 1.6% 16.4% 9.8% 73.8% 4
Ja'Quan McMillian 56.1% 2.7% 0.0% 83.8% 16.2% 1
Levi Wallace 4.5% 0.0% 0.0% 33.3% 66.7% 1

Detroit Lions

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
48 (30) 52.4% (30) 42.9% (4)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade Win rate Pressure rate
Aidan Hutchinson 89.6% 89.5% 89.7% 89.5 29.2% 25.0%
Josh Paschal 27.1% 31.6% 24.1% 62.3 0.0% 14.3%
James Houston 6.3% 5.3% 6.9% 56.2 0.0% 0.0%
  • Point of interest: Aidan Hutchinson put together an elite performance in Week 2, delivering 4.5 sacks that brought him to 5.5 on the year, which is essentially halfway toward his 2023 sack total (11.5) through two games. Hutchinson was the league leader in expected sacks coming out of last season, and he’s delivering early on that expected positive regression for 2024.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade Win rate Pressure rate
Alim McNeill 70.8% 63.2% 75.9% 59.0 14.3% 9.5%
DJ Reader 52.1% 68.4% 41.4% 53.6 0.0% 9.1%
Mekhi Wingo 29.2% 36.8% 24.1% 54.2 14.3% 14.3%
Kyle Peko 18.8% 21.1% 17.2% 55.2 0.0% 0.0%
Levi Onwuzurike 75.0% 73.7% 75.9% 57.5 4.8% 14.3%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Derrick Barnes 93.8% 92.1% 100.0% 11.1% 5
Alex Anzalone 83.3% 84.2% 80.0% 10.0% 4
Jack Campbell 72.9% 81.6% 40.0% 17.1% 6
Malcolm Rodriguez 39.6% 34.2% 60.0% 10.5% 2
Jalen Reeves-Maybin 4.2% 0.0% 20.0% 0.0% 0
  • Point of interest: Alex Anzalone left this game in the fourth quarter due to a concussion and didn’t finish the game so it’s unclear if he’ll miss any time. However, if he does then both Derrick Barnes and Jack Campbell should see an uptick in usage. It’s worth noting that while Barnes led the group in snap share. He spent 78% of those snaps on the edge, which isn’t typically ideal for tackle efficiency. If Anzalone misses Week 3, then Campbell would be the preferred waiver target.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Kerby Joseph 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 29.2% 58.3% 12.5%
Brian Branch 100.0% 2.1% 10.4% 22.9% 39.6% 27.1%
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Carlton Davis III 100.0% 0.0% 10.4% 6.3% 83.3% 5
Terrion Arnold 91.7% 0.0% 4.5% 6.8% 88.6% 3
Amik Robertson 37.5% 11.1% 0.0% 100.0% 0.0% 2
Kindle Vildor 8.3% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 0

Green Bay Packers

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
56 (56) 68.2% (16) 25.0% (16)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Rashan Gary 66.1% 70.6% 64.1% 51.7 4.2% 0.0%
Kingsley Enagbare 57.1% 52.9% 59.0% 47.8 0.0% 0.0%
Preston Smith 50.0% 52.9% 48.7% 52.3 0.0% 5.9%
Lukas Van Ness 33.9% 23.5% 38.5% 54.9 0.0% 7.1%
  • Point of interest: Kingsley Enagbare out-snapped Preston Smith this week, which is something that is new, and unclear whether it will be the new normal since there doesn’t appear to be anything injury-related for Smith. Enagbare didn’t do anything with his additional snaps this week, but it could more be reason for concern for Smith if this continues.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Kenny Clark 62.5% 76.5% 56.4% 60.4 10.0% 15.0%
Devonte Wyatt 44.6% 35.3% 48.7% 61.1 16.7% 22.2%
Karl Brooks 41.1% 35.3% 43.6% 57.1 6.7% 0.0%
T.J. Slaton 33.9% 52.9% 25.6% 53.4 0.0% 0.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Quay Walker 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 12.5% 7
Isaiah McDuffie 89.3% 88.6% 91.7% 8.0% 4
Eric Wilson 14.3% 15.9% 8.3% 12.5% 1
Edgerrin Cooper 12.5% 13.6% 8.3% 14.3% 1
  • Rookie watch: After talk leading into the week that Isaiah McDuffie could cede some snaps to rookie Edgerrin Cooper, it turned out not to be true as the rookie’s snap share did not increase in Week 2 while McDuffie still played the large majority of defensive snaps.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Xavier McKinney 100.0% 0.0% 3.6% 12.5% 82.1% 1.8%
Javon Bullard 75.0% 0.0% 7.1% 14.3% 69.0% 9.5%
Carrington Valentine 57.1% 0.0% 0.0% 6.3% 0.0% 3.1%
Evan Williams 35.7% 0.0% 0.0% 15.0% 75.0% 10.0%
  • Rookie watch: After playing 100% of the snaps in Week 1, Bullard’s snaps took a hit in Week 2, as he came off the field in certain packages, which hurts his IDP value, especially at safety where there are so many 100% snap players at the position. It’s unclear if this will be the usage going forward, but for now, there will be safer startbale IDP safeties over Bullard in Week 3.
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Jaire Alexander 100.0% 0.0% 3.6% 0.0% 96.4% 3
Keisean Nixon 83.9% 2.1% 17.0% 80.9% 2.1% 9
Eric Stokes 42.9% 0.0% 12.5% 0.0% 87.5% 0

Houston Texans

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
70 (6) 69.6% (13) 27.0% (14)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Danielle Hunter 82.9% 73.7% 86.3% 76.8 19.5% 17.1%
Will Anderson Jr. 71.4% 63.2% 74.5% 65.4 20.6% 20.6%
Derek Barnett 47.1% 36.8% 51.0% 61.9 8.7% 8.7%
Jerry Hughes 18.6% 26.3% 15.7% 53.1 0.0% 0.0%
  • Point of interest: After a quiet Week 1, both Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson took care of business in Week 2, combining for three sacks and 14 pressures, much to the delight of their IDP managers who were right to leave them locked into lineups.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Mario Edwards Jr. 54.3% 52.6% 54.9% 64.4 7.7% 15.4%
Folorunso Fatukasi 50.0% 78.9% 39.2% 63.6 10.5% 10.5%
Khalil Davis 40.0% 42.1% 39.2% 60.0 10.5% 10.5%
Tim Settle 35.7% 26.3% 39.2% 54.5 5.6% 11.1%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Azeez Al-Shaair 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 11.4% 8
Henry To'oTo'o 72.9% 93.9% 23.8% 27.5% 14
  • Point of interest: Henry To’oTo’o had a great game for IDP after being included as a waiver target last week, but technically, his usage wasn’t as strong as it was in Week 1 where he came off the field on almost all third down passing situations, which wasn’t always the case last week. With Christian Harris still on injured reserve, To’oTo’o will continue as the LB2 next to Azeez Al-Shaair but should be treated with caution heading into Week 3 because plenty of full-time linebackers will be ranked ahead of him.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Jimmie Ward 100.0% 0.0% 1.4% 25.7% 47.1% 24.3%
Eric Murray 74.3% 1.9% 0.0% 25.0% 53.8% 19.2%
Calen Bullock 52.9% 0.0% 0.0% 8.1% 91.9% 0.0%
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Jalen Pitre 100.0% 14.3% 25.7% 64.3% 0.0% 6
Derek Stingley Jr. 100.0% 0.0% 1.4% 4.3% 94.3% 7
Kamari Lassiter 100.0% 0.0% 4.3% 0.0% 95.7% 7
  • Point of interest: While cutting into To’oTo’o’s snaps, the Texans deployed more defensive backs in this game, which is a common strategy to help defend against the pass. This includes giving three safeties plenty of work and deploying Jalen Pitre as the primary slot defender again. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see this usage continue in 2024.

Indianapolis Colts

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
70 (6) 83.9% (2) 9.4% (32)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Tyquan Lewis 62.9% 58.0% 75.0% 50.7 0.0% 14.3%
Kwity Paye 61.4% 52.0% 85.0% 51.4 13.3% 6.7%
Dayo Odeyingbo 45.7% 46.0% 45.0% 59.1 12.5% 0.0%
Laiatu Latu 40.0% 40.0% 40.0% 51.4 0.0% 0.0%
Isaiah Land 8.6% 6.0% 15.0% 56.4 0.0% 0.0%
  • Injury: Rookie first-round edge defender Laiatu Latu left this game early in the fourth quarter and did not return. He was already playing behind both Tyquan Lewis and Kwity Paye, so there is no real snap bump for anyone to absorb should he miss time, though the injury is not expected to be serious.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Grover Stewart 60.0% 66.0% 45.0% 53.8 0.0% 0.0%
Raekwon Davis 42.9% 52.0% 20.0% 56.7 0.0% 0.0%
Taven Bryan 35.7% 42.0% 20.0% 68.8 33.3% 0.0%
Adetomiwa Adebawore 30.0% 34.0% 20.0% 56.2 0.0% 0.0%
DeForest Buckner 14.3% 6.0% 35.0% 52.2 0.0% 0.0%
  • Injury: DeForest Buckner left this game due to an ankle injury, only playing 10 defensive snaps. He is expected to miss at least one game and potentially more. His production will not be replaced on the waiver wire as one of the top defensive tackles for IDP.
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Zaire Franklin 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 15.7% 11
E.J. Speed 98.6% 98.1% 100.0% 15.9% 11
Jaylon Carlies 44.3% 55.8% 11.1% 16.1% 5
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Rodney Thomas II 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 4.3% 95.7% 0.0%
Nick Cross 98.6% 1.4% 1.4% 49.3% 13.0% 36.2%
Ronnie Harrison 1.4% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 0.0% 0.0%
  • Point of interest: Nick Cross was mentioned as a waiver target last week, but he becomes all the more interesting with Julian Blackmon not playing in this game and potentially for longer, as Cross absorbed the box-heavy deployment that was typically Blackmon’s and led the team in total tackles (15). He becomes a clear safety target in IDP for as long as he’s going to get this kind of deployment.
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Kenny Moore II 100.0% 0.0% 25.7% 37.1% 37.1% 4
Jaylon Jones 100.0% 0.0% 11.4% 0.0% 88.6% 1
Samuel Womack III 28.6% 0.0% 5.0% 0.0% 95.0% 0
Dallis Flowers 27.1% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 0

Jacksonville Jaguars

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
72 (3) 39.9% (32) 56.6% (1)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Travon Walker 76.4% 80.0% 73.8% 56.0 15.4% 15.4%
Josh Hines-Allen 73.6% 70.0% 76.2% 91.6 22.2% 25.9%
Yasir Abdullah 18.1% 26.7% 11.9% 56.5 0.0% 0.0%
Myles Cole 18.1% 16.7% 19.0% 53.5 0.0% 0.0%
  • Point of interest: Josh Hines-Allen was mentioned in last week’s IDP rankings article as a prime bounce-back candidate against the Browns, and he delivered a dominant performance with elite pass-rush metrics and a sack. He’ll continue to be a top-end option for the position in IDP regardless of matchup.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Roy Robertson-Harris 68.1% 73.3% 64.3% 57.3 8.7% 13.0%
Jeremiah Ledbetter 50.0% 66.7% 38.1% 52.8 0.0% 6.3%
Arik Armstead 47.2% 36.7% 54.8% 61.9 10.0% 10.0%
DaVon Hamilton 37.5% 36.7% 38.1% 66.9 21.4% 21.4%
Esezi Otomewo 34.7% 33.3% 35.7% 67.1 16.7% 16.7%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Foyesade Oluokun 81.9% 79.2% 89.5% 10.2% 6
Devin Lloyd 66.7% 79.2% 31.6% 16.7% 8
Ventrell Miller 18.1% 20.8% 10.5% 23.1% 3
Chad Muma 18.1% 20.8% 10.5% 0.0% 0
  • Trending down: Foyesade Oluokun, like last week, just barely cracked an 80% snap share in Jacksonville’s new defensive scheme, and while he had a relatively productive day, there’s plenty of concern that he won’t be able to produce consistent top-12 LB numbers across the entire season. Oluokun cost a top-three pick at his position this offseason, and IDP managers should look for trade opportunities now while he may still be viewed at that price tag before the fluctuating production starts to kick in with this usage.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Antonio Johnson 100.0% 1.4% 4.2% 11.1% 79.2% 4.2%
Andre Cisco 97.2% 1.4% 8.6% 15.7% 64.3% 10.0%
Daniel Thomas 5.6% 0.0% 25.0% 0.0% 50.0% 25.0%
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Montaric Brown 95.8% 0.0% 7.2% 0.0% 92.8% 12
Ronald Darby 83.3% 0.0% 3.3% 0.0% 91.7% 4
Jarrian Jones 79.2% 1.8% 0.0% 100.0% 0.0% 4
Tre Flowers 15.3% 9.1% 54.5% 27.3% 0.0% 3
Deantre Prince 15.3% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 1
  • Point of interest: Montaric Brown was one of the most productive cornerbacks of the week, getting targeted 12 times and leading to 11 total tackles, which led the team. Brown can be a fine IDP option in CB-required leagues while Tyson Campbell is on injured reserve.

Kansas City Chiefs

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
64 (18) 60.4% (27) 20.8% (22)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
George Karlaftis 85.9% 85.0% 86.4% 62.4 6.3% 12.5%
Mike Danna 70.3% 70.0% 70.5% 63.1 3.6% 10.7%
Felix Anudike-Uzomah 18.8% 25.0% 15.9% 64.3 14.3% 0.0%
Malik Herring 9.4% 10.0% 9.1% 55.1 0.0% 0.0%
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Chris Jones 79.7% 70.0% 84.1% 90.2 17.1% 20.0%
Tershawn Wharton 68.8% 60.0% 72.7% 71.2 6.9% 10.3%
Mike Pennel 32.8% 55.0% 22.7% 64.2 10.0% 10.0%
Derrick Nnadi 21.9% 40.0% 13.6% 40.4 0.0% 0.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Nick Bolton 95.3% 95.8% 93.8% 9.8% 6
Drue Tranquill 79.7% 93.8% 37.5% 13.7% 7
Leo Chenal 50.0% 52.1% 43.8% 18.8% 6
Jack Cochrane 3.1% 4.2% 0.0% 0.0% 0
  • Point of interest: Nick Bolton led the team in tackles this week, though it wasn’t by a large margin, which a lot of IDP managers are expecting from him. He’s still a full-time player and didn’t miss any tackles this week, which will lead to better games. It’s too early in the season to totally give up on players playing 100% of their team's snaps.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Bryan Cook 100.0% 0.0% 3.1% 34.4% 50.0% 12.5%
Justin Reid 92.2% 5.1% 6.8% 44.1% 32.2% 15.3%
Chamarri Conner 45.3% 10.3% 3.4% 41.4% 6.9% 48.3%
Jaden Hicks 7.8% 0.0% 20.0% 60.0% 20.0% 0.0%
  • Fool’s gold: Chamarri Conner had a sack and a defensive touchdown in this game, working as one of team’s slot defenders, which was the case last week. Unfortunately, Conner is splitting those slot duties with Trent McDuffie, which has kept him from being anywhere close to a full-time player. He should not be a starting option in most IDP leagues until those snaps significantly increase.
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Trent McDuffie 100.0% 0.0% 3.1% 34.4% 57.8% 4
Jaylen Watson 95.3% 1.6% 4.9% 1.6% 91.8% 5
Nazeeh Johnson 34.4% 0.0% 0.0% 9.1% 90.9% 2
Joshua Williams 9.4% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 2

Las Vegas Raiders

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
65 (16) 63.1% (24) 26.2% (15)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Maxx Crosby 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 60.7 13.5% 10.8%
Janarius Robinson 55.4% 38.5% 66.7% 54.3 4.2% 4.2%
Charles Snowden 41.5% 61.5% 28.2% 53.1 0.0% 0.0%
K'Lavon Chaisson 3.1% 0.0% 5.1% 56.6 0.0% 0.0%
  • Iron Man watch: We’re now at five straight games of Maxx Crosby not taking off a single defensive snap. He landed two sacks in this game to go along with six total tackles. He continues to be an elite IDP option.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Christian Wilkins 95.4% 92.3% 97.4% 54.8 8.3% 5.6%
Adam Butler 81.5% 73.1% 87.2% 63.2 9.7% 0.0%
John Jenkins 32.3% 57.7% 15.4% 55.7 0.0% 0.0%
Nesta Jade Silvera 12.3% 19.2% 7.7% 56.9 0.0% 0.0%
Jonah Laulu 3.1% 7.7% 0.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Robert Spillane 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 15.4% 10
Divine Deablo 66.2% 75.5% 25.0% 11.6% 5
Luke Masterson 18.5% 18.9% 16.7% 8.3% 1
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Marcus Epps 100.0% 1.5% 0.0% 16.9% 69.2% 13.8%
Tre'von Moehrig 100.0% 3.1% 0.0% 15.4% 72.3% 12.3%
Isaiah Pola-Mao 18.5% 8.3% 25.0% 16.7% 16.7% 33.3%
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Nate Hobbs 100.0% 1.5% 13.8% 50.8% 24.6% 1
Jack Jones 100.0% 0.0% 6.2% 1.5% 92.3% 4
Jakorian Bennett 70.8% 0.0% 2.2% 2.2% 95.7% 6
Sam Webb 1.5% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0

Los Angeles Rams

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
66 (13) 83.5% (3) 13.4% (27)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Jared Verse 72.7% 66.7% 81.5% 54.1 28.6% 21.4%
Michael Hoecht 63.6% 66.7% 59.3% 60.1 11.1% 0.0%
Byron Young 63.6% 64.1% 63.0% 55.9 7.7% 7.7%
Nick Hampton 1.5% 2.6% 0.0%
  • Rookie watch: Jared Verse delivered another strong showing in Week 2, coming up with seven total tackles, including three for a loss, while adding a forced fumble. He is going to be an option for a lot of starting IDP lineups already in his career.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Kobie Turner 83.3% 74.4% 96.3% 61.3 16.0% 20.0%
Braden Fiske 78.8% 71.8% 88.9% 47.6 4.4% 13.0%
Bobby Brown III 56.1% 59.0% 51.9% 61.2 7.1% 0.0%
Desjuan Johnson 31.8% 46.2% 11.1% 67.8 33.3% 0.0%
Neville Gallimore 24.2% 30.8% 14.8% 56.3 0.0% 0.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Troy Reeder 98.5% 100.0% 90.9% 12.3% 8
Christian Rozeboom 78.8% 81.8% 63.6% 11.5% 6
  • Point of interest: The Rams are showing no signs of going away from Troy Reeder and Christian Rozeboom as the starting linebackers just yet. However, Rozeboom had a 40% missed tackle rate in this game, bringing him to six missed tackles in two games – tied for the most at the linebacker position despite not being an every-down player.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Kamren Curl 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 31.8% 60.6% 7.6%
John Johnson III 31.8% 0.0% 0.0% 23.8% 61.9% 14.3%
Kamren Kinchens 13.6% 0.0% 0.0% 11.1% 77.8% 11.1%
Jaylen McCollough 1.5% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0%
  • Point of interest: In the battle of Quentin Lake versus Kamren Curl for the Rams most IDP-relevant safety, Lake continues to hold the lead. A lot of that comes from his more favorable alignment (see chart below). Curl still came away with eight total tackles in this game, which is good for a safety, but Lake is just looking like a more efficient player at this point.
  • Injury: John Johnson III landed on injured reserve after this game. He was not a full-time player through the first two weeks.
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Quentin Lake 100.0% 0.0% 27.3% 39.4% 0.0% 2
Tre'Davious White 90.9% 1.7% 21.7% 0.0% 75.0% 4
Cobie Durant 72.7% 0.0% 4.2% 0.0% 91.7% 2
Josh Wallace 27.3% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 1
Charles Woods 9.1% 0.0% 16.7% 0.0% 83.3% 0

Los Angeles Chargers

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
48 (30) 87.0% (1) 13.0% (29)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Khalil Mack 66.7% 76.5% 61.3% 53.9 5.9% 5.9%
Tuli Tuipulotu 64.6% 47.1% 74.2% 48.5 0.0% 0.0%
Bud Dupree 64.6% 52.9% 71.0% 54.3 0.0% 0.0%
Joey Bosa 29.2% 23.5% 32.3% 72.2 20.0% 10.0%
  • Point of interest: Joey Bosa ended up being limited in this game due to a lingering back issue. This is a recurring issue that Bosa’s IDP managers have to deal with pretty consistently throughout his career. Luckily, he landed a sack in this game, but the injury-prone label isn’t going away anytime soon, it seems like.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Otito Ogbonnia 47.9% 70.6% 35.5% 53.9 0.0% 0.0%
Morgan Fox 45.8% 35.3% 51.6% 61.9 13.3% 13.3%
Poona Ford 39.6% 52.9% 32.3% 62.9 11.1% 0.0%
Teair Tart 29.2% 35.3% 25.8% 54.5 0.0% 0.0%
Scott Matlock 16.7% 5.9% 22.6% 65.8 0.0% 0.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Daiyan Henley 89.6% 87.9% 93.3% 18.6% 8
Denzel Perryman 64.6% 78.8% 33.3% 22.6% 7
Junior Colson 14.6% 18.2% 6.7% 14.3% 1
Troy Dye 10.4% 9.1% 13.3% 0.0% 0
  • Injury: Junior Colson suffered a hamstring injury in this game, which could cause him to miss time.
  • Waiver wire: With Colson out, the Chargers were unable to deploy such a heavy rotation among their linebackers, which allowed Daiyan Henley and Denzel Perryman to increase their snaps this week. Should Colson miss time, Henley figures to be the primary beneficiary in terms of snaps and can be considered a potential starter in deeper leagues.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Elijah Molden 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 4.2% 85.4% 8.3%
Derwin James Jr. 91.7% 4.5% 6.8% 25.0% 59.1% 9.1%
AJ Finley 25.0% 0.0% 0.0% 25.0% 50.0% 25.0%
Tony Jefferson 14.6% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 85.7% 14.3%
  • Waiver wire: Alohi Gilman was out for this game, allowing Elijah Molden to step into a full-time role. Molden played exclusively deep but managed six total tackles and an interception. For leagues that value full-time safeties, Molden can be an option for as long as Gilman is out.
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Asante Samuel Jr. 91.7% 0.0% 4.5% 2.3% 93.2% 3
Kristian Fulton 89.6% 0.0% 0.0% 2.3% 97.7% 3
Ja'Sir Taylor 85.4% 4.9% 9.8% 85.4% 0.0% 2
Deane Leonard 10.4% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 2
Cam Hart 8.3% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 1

Miami Dolphins

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
45 (32) 65.3% (20) 30.6% (8)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Emmanuel Ogbah 62.2% 60.0% 65.0% 51.4 0.0% 0.0%
Chop Robinson 53.3% 60.0% 45.0% 65.8 25.0% 25.0%
Jaelan Phillips 51.1% 28.0% 80.0% 49.3 0.0% 15.4%
Quinton Bell 35.6% 52.0% 15.0% 67.5 33.3% 33.3%
  • Point of interest: Continuing to monitor Jaelan Phillips coming off his late-season achilles injury last season, he didn’t play as high of a snap share as last week (64%), but this was also a game where there weren’t many defensive snaps for the Dolphins as a team. In a blowout, he only played three snaps in the fourth quarter. Phillips should mostly just be treated as IDP depth at this point until we get more consistency from his snaps and pass-rush metrics.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Zach Sieler 77.8% 68.0% 90.0% 55.9 11.1% 11.1%
Da'Shawn Hand 53.3% 68.0% 35.0% 64.7 14.3% 14.3%
Calais Campbell 51.1% 40.0% 65.0% 67.6 8.3% 0.0%
Benito Jones 35.6% 48.0% 20.0% 68.9 25.0% 0.0%
Brandon Pili 20.0% 36.0% 0.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
David Long Jr. 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 24.4% 11
Jordyn Brooks 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 11.1% 5
  • Point of interest: As was the case last week, both Dolphins linebackers played full-time roles, which is a positive sign for their IDP viability going forward.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Jevon Holland 91.1% 2.4% 0.0% 22.0% 56.1% 22.0%
Jordan Poyer 91.1% 2.4% 7.3% 14.6% 58.5% 17.1%
Marcus Maye 8.9% 0.0% 0.0% 50.0% 50.0% 0.0%
Elijah Campbell 8.9% 0.0% 0.0% 50.0% 50.0% 0.0%
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Jalen Ramsey 91.1% 2.4% 4.9% 17.1% 73.2% 2
Kendall Fuller 91.1% 0.0% 19.5% 2.4% 78.0% 2
Kader Kohou 60.0% 3.7% 22.2% 59.3% 14.8% 2
Siran Neal 8.9% 0.0% 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0
Storm Duck 8.9% 0.0% 50.0% 0.0% 50.0% 0

Minnesota Vikings

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
70 (6) 80.0% (7) 10.0% (31)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Andrew Van Ginkel 81.4% 72.0% 86.7% 71.0 4.6% 13.6%
Jonathan Greenard 67.1% 64.0% 68.9% 65.4 16.7% 23.3%
Pat Jones II 48.6% 36.0% 55.6% 69.7 18.2% 13.6%
Dallas Turner 25.7% 28.0% 24.4% 58.3 11.1% 22.2%
  • Waiver wire: Pat Jones is coming off back-to-back weeks where he played 49% of the Vikings' defensive snaps and landed two sacks. Jones is still playing behind the clear starters, Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard but can be added as a depth piece in deeper leagues. Just don’t expect that level of efficiency to continue much longer or be anywhere close to this consistent.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Harrison Phillips 62.9% 76.0% 55.6% 55.8 4.0% 0.0%
Jerry Tillery 54.3% 72.0% 44.4% 54.8 5.0% 10.0%
Jonathan Bullard 52.9% 72.0% 42.2% 50.8 0.0% 0.0%
Jonah Williams 32.9% 44.0% 26.7% 65.7 8.3% 8.3%
Jihad Ward 24.3% 0.0% 37.8% 62.2 11.8% 17.7%
Taki Taimani 18.6% 32.0% 11.1% 56.4 0.0% 0.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Blake Cashman 98.6% 100.0% 92.3% 15.9% 11
Ivan Pace Jr. 68.6% 77.2% 30.8% 22.9% 11
  • Point of interest: Ivan Pace continues to be held back by a part-time role, though his efficiency has been pretty impressive through two games. That tends to even out as the season goes on. He’ll still only be a deep league option barring an injury to Blake Cashman.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Harrison Smith 92.9% 6.2% 13.8% 44.6% 33.8% 6.2%
Camryn Bynum 81.4% 1.8% 3.5% 7.0% 73.7% 8.8%
Josh Metellus 71.4% 8.0% 2.0% 42.0% 34.0% 18.0%
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Stephon Gilmore 97.1% 0.0% 13.2% 2.9% 82.4% 10
Byron Murphy Jr. 78.6% 1.8% 0.0% 32.7% 67.3% 6
Shaquill Griffin 42.9% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 0

New England Patriots

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
70 (6) 53.7% (28) 42.1% (5)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Keion White 82.9% 68.4% 88.2% 82.6 25.8% 16.1%
Anfernee Jennings 62.9% 84.2% 54.9% 60.4 4.4% 4.4%
Deatrich Wise Jr. 38.6% 26.3% 43.1% 68.7 23.8% 4.8%
Josh Uche 32.9% 5.3% 43.1% 68.4 18.8% 18.8%
Oshane Ximines 4.3% 5.3% 3.9% 59.1 0.0% 0.0%
  • Point of interest: After highlighting Keion White as a waiver target last week, he delivered again in Week 2, landing 1.5 sacks and seven total tackles. White’s snap share and early-season pass-rush metrics are very encouraging for him to remain worthy of being a starter in our IDP lineups.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Daniel Ekuale 77.1% 57.9% 84.3% 61.6 7.5% 2.5%
Davon Godchaux 67.1% 89.5% 58.8% 63.8 11.1% 3.7%
Jeremiah Pharms Jr. 34.3% 47.4% 29.4% 63.3 14.3% 14.3%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Jahlani Tavai 98.6% 100.0% 94.4% 7.2% 5
Raekwon McMillan 58.6% 67.3% 33.3% 12.2% 5
Ja'Whaun Bentley 14.3% 15.4% 11.1% 0.0% 0
Christian Elliss 5.7% 5.8% 5.6% 0.0% 0
  • Injury: Ja’Whaun Bentley suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter of this game and is now out for the season.
  • Waiver wire: Jahlani Tavai stepped in as a 100% snap linebacker in Bentley’s absence, and while he wasn't overly productive in that role, he should still be in waiver consideration as a strong rest of season option now that Bentley’s season is over.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Kyle Dugger 100.0% 8.6% 5.7% 42.9% 30.0% 14.3%
Jabrill Peppers 100.0% 8.6% 7.1% 21.4% 58.6% 11.4%
Jaylinn Hawkins 41.4% 0.0% 6.9% 17.2% 55.2% 13.8%
Dell Pettus 1.4% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 0.0%
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Christian Gonzalez 98.6% 0.0% 7.2% 17.4% 75.4% 8
Jonathan Jones 80.0% 0.0% 3.6% 10.7% 83.9% 3
Marcus Jones 80.0% 10.7% 7.1% 69.6% 12.5% 10
Marco Wilson 20.0% 0.0% 7.1% 35.7% 57.1% 1

New Orleans Saints

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
70 (6) 64.3% (21) 33.3% (6)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Carl Granderson 77.1% 65.0% 82.0% 78.7 26.3% 21.1%
Chase Young 71.4% 55.0% 78.0% 63.1 14.3% 11.4%
Cameron Jordan 48.6% 50.0% 48.0% 57.3 4.4% 0.0%
Payton Turner 28.6% 40.0% 24.0% 69.7 20.0% 0.0%
Isaiah Foskey 4.3% 0.0% 6.0% 56.2 0.0% 0.0%
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Bryan Bresee 68.6% 60.0% 72.0% 57.3 0.0% 6.3%
Nathan Shepherd 51.4% 60.0% 48.0% 61.1 10.0% 0.0%
John Ridgeway 22.9% 40.0% 16.0% 63.5 12.5% 12.5%
Khristian Boyd 18.6% 35.0% 12.0% 65.3 16.7% 16.7%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Demario Davis 95.7% 96.3% 93.8% 11.9% 8
Pete Werner 72.9% 79.6% 50.0% 13.7% 7
Willie Gay 15.7% 18.5% 6.3% 9.1% 1
Anfernee Orji 4.3% 3.7% 6.3% 0.0% 0
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Will Harris 100.0% 1.4% 7.1% 21.4% 60.0% 10.0%
Tyrann Mathieu 95.7% 1.5% 0.0% 35.8% 58.2% 6.0%
Jordan Howden 31.4% 0.0% 4.5% 4.5% 90.9% 0.0%
J.T. Gray 1.4% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 0.0%
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Paulson Adebo 95.7% 0.0% 1.5% 4.5% 94.0% 8
Alontae Taylor 94.3% 1.5% 3.0% 83.3% 12.1% 7
Kool-Aid McKinstry 87.1% 0.0% 0.0% 1.6% 98.4% 7
Ugo Amadi 10.0% 0.0% 28.6% 71.4% 0.0% 3
Rico Payton 4.3% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 0

New York Giants

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
72 (3) 63.8% (22) 21.3% (21)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Brian Burns 88.9% 87.1% 90.2% 71.3 15.2% 6.1%
Kayvon Thibodeaux 77.8% 77.4% 78.0% 58.1 17.2% 10.3%
Azeez Ojulari 30.6% 32.3% 29.3% 56.8 16.7% 8.3%
Benton Whitley 2.8% 3.2% 2.4% 59.1 0.0% 0.0%
  • Point of interest: The Giants landed five sacks in this game; none of which came from their defensive linemen. Kayvon Thibodeaux’s pass-rush metrics were better this week but still far from making him a locked-in weekly IDP starter.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Dexter Lawrence 81.9% 80.6% 82.9% 65.2 9.7% 12.9%
Rakeem Nunez-Roches 70.8% 80.6% 63.4% 56.3 0.0% 0.0%
Elijah Chatman 22.2% 25.8% 19.5% 52.5 0.0% 0.0%
D.J. Davidson 15.3% 19.4% 12.2% 56.9 0.0% 0.0%
Jordon Riley 4.2% 3.2% 4.9% 58.9 0.0% 0.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Bobby Okereke 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 12.5% 9
Micah McFadden 79.2% 98.2% 17.6% 21.1% 12
Isaiah Simmons 22.2% 5.5% 76.5% 18.8% 3
  • Waiver wire: As mentioned last week, Micah McFadden was the team’s expected LB2 and would resume that role once healthy, even though Darius Muasau wasn’t healthy himself this week. McFadden regained his LB2 role, even leading the team in tackles while adding a sack. His snap share is already better than his season average in 2023 (69%), which could be a sign that he’ll be a viable IDP in more league formats going forward. He can be added in those deeper leagues where available.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Tyler Nubin 100.0% 1.4% 2.8% 51.4% 41.7% 4.2%
Jason Pinnock 98.6% 2.8% 1.4% 23.9% 59.2% 15.5%
Dane Belton 11.1% 12.5% 12.5% 50.0% 0.0% 37.5%
  • Point of interest: Despite rookie Tyler Nubin handling the large majority of box safety snaps again this week, Jason Pinnock came away with a very efficient day, even landing two sacks despite just two blitz attempts. Nubin is still the primary IDP target, though Pinnock can also be startable, if needed.
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Deonte Banks 100.0% 1.4% 5.6% 0.0% 93.1% 6
Andru Phillips 91.7% 1.5% 9.1% 90.9% 0.0% 7
Cor'Dale Flott 81.9% 1.7% 13.6% 1.7% 84.7% 1
Adoree' Jackson 19.4% 0.0% 7.1% 0.0% 92.9% 0
  • Rookie watch: Andru Phillips didn’t start last week but saw a significant increase in usage in Week 2, working as the primary nickel corner, which led to 12 total tackles and a sack. If Phillips is going to hold onto this role, he could be a key cornerback target for IDP.

New York Jets

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
66 (13) 69.6% (13) 27.5% (13)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Will McDonald IV 53.0% 50.0% 55.3% 63.2 10.5% 15.8%
Micheal Clemons 50.0% 46.4% 52.6% 57.5 11.1% 22.2%
Jermaine Johnson 48.5% 42.9% 52.6% 75.5 29.4% 23.5%
Takk McKinley 34.8% 42.9% 28.9% 57.6 11.1% 0.0%
Braiden McGregor 18.2% 17.9% 18.4% 60.7 14.3% 14.3%
  • Injury: Jermaine Johnson suffered a torn Achilles that will end his season. Johnson was the clear leader in snap share for this edge unit and will be a big loss to a solid defensive line.
  • Waiver wire: Will McDonald should expect to see a snap increase and is the only edge on the roster for now that will pique any sort of IDP interest in Johnson's absence. McDonald landed three sacks in Week 2 and as a first-round talent, should be able to step up consistently in 2024.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Quinnen Williams 74.2% 60.7% 84.2% 57.4 10.7% 7.1%
Solomon Thomas 43.9% 50.0% 39.5% 55.5 13.3% 20.0%
Javon Kinlaw 56.1% 53.6% 57.9% 66.3 15.0% 15.0%
Jalyn Holmes 22.7% 35.7% 13.2% 54.5 0.0% 20.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Quincy Williams 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 15.2% 10
Jamien Sherwood 81.8% 82.7% 78.6% 18.5% 10
C.J. Mosley 24.2% 26.9% 14.3% 12.5% 2
Chazz Surratt 9.1% 11.5% 0.0% 0.0% 0
  • Injury: C.J. Mosley was carted to the locker room due to a foot injury this week and did not return. It’s unclear how long he’ll be out, but the Jets play on a short week in Week 3, which leaves little hope for him to get back in time for that matchup.
  • Waiver wire: Jamien Sherwood played 100% of the defensive snaps with Mosley out of the game and should expect a similar role for as long as Mosley is out of the lineup. This makes him one of the top waiver options to target heading into Week 3.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Tony Adams 100.0% 1.5% 1.5% 39.4% 53.0% 6.1%
Chuck Clark 100.0% 1.5% 0.0% 40.9% 48.5% 7.6%
Isaiah Oliver 37.9% 4.0% 0.0% 8.0% 0.0% 88.0%
  • Point of interest: After playing nearly 70% of his snaps in the box in Week 1, Tony Adams came back to Earth in Week 2, which cut into his production quite a bit as well. Adams and Chuck Clark still saw decent usage closer to the line of scrimmage, which is still a positive sign going forward.
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Sauce Gardner 100.0% 0.0% 9.1% 7.6% 83.3% 6
Brandin Echols 100.0% 0.0% 6.1% 1.5% 87.9% 4
Michael Carter II 45.5% 0.0% 16.7% 80.0% 3.3% 4

Philadelphia Eagles

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
61 (21) 69.5% (15) 22.7% (19)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Josh Sweat 65.6% 63.0% 67.6% 67.7 21.7% 26.1%
Bryce Huff 52.5% 59.3% 47.1% 65.0 14.3% 14.3%
Brandon Graham 45.9% 40.7% 50.0% 73.6 16.7% 25.0%
Nolan Smith 37.7% 37.0% 38.2% 73.1 22.2% 11.1%
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Jalen Carter 75.4% 81.5% 70.6% 76.5 8.7% 13.0%
Jordan Davis 47.5% 63.0% 35.3% 69.0 10.0% 10.0%
Milton Williams 41.0% 44.4% 38.2% 73.5 9.1% 9.1%
Moro Ojomo 27.9% 7.4% 44.1% 67.8 13.3% 6.7%
Thomas Booker IV 14.8% 18.5% 11.8% 57.2 0.0% 0.0%
  • Point of interest: Jalen Carter has been quiet in the box score through these first two games, but the positive notes are regarding his usage, which has allowed him to average 75% of the Eagles' defensive snaps through the first two weeks. The big difference coming from an uptick in snaps on run downs where he’s now played 73% of the Eagles' run downs compared to just 45% as a rookie. He’ll have more productive games based on his talent and usage, which keeps him as a good IDP option in DT-required leagues.
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Zack Baun 98.4% 98.0% 100.0% 13.3% 8
Nakobe Dean 98.4% 100.0% 90.9% 10.0% 6
  • Point of interest: Devin White was a healthy inactive for this game, which should provide IDP managers confidence that both Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean’s full-time roles are relatively safe going forward.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
C.J. Gardner-Johnson 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 29.5% 55.7% 14.8%
Reed Blankenship 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 31.1% 57.4% 11.5%
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Quinyon Mitchell 100.0% 0.0% 6.6% 0.0% 93.4% 3
Darius Slay 100.0% 0.0% 19.7% 0.0% 80.3% 5
Avonte Maddox 90.2% 1.8% 10.9% 89.1% 0.0% 5
Kelee Ringo 3.3% 0.0% 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0
Cooper DeJean 1.6% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 0.0% 0

Pittsburgh Steelers

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
61 (21) 70.9% (12) 23.9% (17)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
T.J. Watt 90.2% 94.1% 88.6% 63.8 10.3% 10.3%
Alex Highsmith 80.3% 76.5% 81.8% 69.0 18.5% 14.8%
Nick Herbig 27.9% 23.5% 29.5% 63.7 22.2% 11.1%
DeMarvin Leal 6.6% 5.9% 6.8% 55.6 0.0% 0.0%
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Cameron Heyward 67.2% 70.6% 65.9% 59.7 7.7% 23.1%
Larry Ogunjobi 55.7% 58.8% 54.5% 63.1 15.8% 10.5%
Keeanu Benton 44.3% 70.6% 34.1% 75.2 15.4% 15.4%
Montravius Adams 39.3% 35.3% 40.9% 57.7 5.6% 5.6%
Isaiahh Loudermilk 24.6% 23.5% 25.0% 60.0 0.0% 10.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Patrick Queen 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 6.6% 4
Payton Wilson 36.1% 36.2% 35.7% 0.0% 0
Elandon Roberts 34.4% 44.7% 0.0% 14.3% 3
  • Point of interest: Patrick Queen’s tackle efficiency continues to be atrocious and an issue for IDP. He’s still playing 100% of Pittsburgh's snaps, which is a good indicator that his production will level out across the season, but it’s still worth noting for a player that drafters invested heavily in this offseason despite his history of being inefficient as a tackler.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Minkah Fitzpatrick 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 1.6% 95.1% 3.3%
DeShon Elliott 77.0% 4.3% 10.6% 31.9% 12.8% 44.7%
Damontae Kazee 32.8% 0.0% 0.0% 5.0% 75.0% 20.0%
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Joey Porter Jr. 98.4% 0.0% 0.0% 3.3% 93.3% 4
Donte Jackson 86.9% 0.0% 17.0% 0.0% 81.1% 1
Beanie Bishop Jr. 63.9% 5.1% 0.0% 89.7% 7.7% 4
Cory Trice Jr. 34.4% 0.0% 38.1% 14.3% 38.1% 2

San Francisco 49ers

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
54 (28) 63.8% (22) 27.6% (12)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Nick Bosa 85.2% 77.3% 90.6% 69.4 14.3% 10.7%
Leonard Floyd 59.3% 59.1% 59.4% 47.6 0.0% 0.0%
Yetur Gross-Matos 48.1% 50.0% 46.9% 66.5 13.3% 20.0%
Robert Beal Jr. 7.4% 13.6% 3.1%
  • Point of interest: Nick Bosa bounced back, as expected, in Week 2. He came away with two sacks in this game despite leaving for a brief period due to injury.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Maliek Collins 66.7% 63.6% 68.8% 58.8 9.1% 4.6%
Javon Hargrave 61.1% 50.0% 68.8% 68.0 18.2% 9.1%
Jordan Elliott 37.0% 36.4% 37.5% 52.2 0.0% 0.0%
Kevin Givens 35.2% 50.0% 25.0% 80.5 12.5% 25.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Fred Warner 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 16.7% 9
De'Vondre Campbell 94.4% 100.0% 75.0% 9.8% 5
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles 37.0% 45.2% 8.3% 10.0% 2
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Ji'Ayir Brown 100.0% 0.0% 1.9% 25.9% 57.4% 14.8%
Malik Mustapha 57.4% 0.0% 0.0% 19.4% 77.4% 0.0%
George Odum 42.6% 0.0% 4.3% 39.1% 52.2% 4.3%
  • Point of interest: Without Talanoa Hufanga, the 49ers ended up relying on more of a committee approach at the second safety spot between Malik Mustapha and George Odum. It didn’t go well. Hufanga will likely be a full-time starter once he’s back, but his replacements should not be trusted in IDP lineups.
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Deommodore Lenoir 100.0% 1.9% 11.1% 61.1% 27.8% 3
Charvarius Ward 98.1% 0.0% 9.4% 3.8% 84.9% 2
Isaac Yiadom 63.0% 0.0% 2.9% 2.9% 91.2% 4
Renardo Green 7.4% 0.0% 0.0% 25.0% 75.0% 0

Seattle Seahawks

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
68 (12) 61.3% (25) 32.8% (7)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Boye Mafe 73.5% 68.6% 78.8% 71.9 20.8% 25.0%
Derick Hall 66.2% 65.7% 66.7% 69.4 10.0% 10.0%
Dre'Mont Jones 51.5% 51.4% 51.5% 62.6 17.6% 5.9%
Trevis Gipson 10.3% 11.4% 9.1% 68.7 0.0% 0.0%
  • Trending up: Boye Mafe quietly increases his IDP stock with each passing week, coming up with a sack again in Week 2, while playing a strong snap share and delivering encouraging pass-rush metrics. He was ranked as ED17 this past week and will improve upon that ranking heading into Week 3.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Leonard Williams 76.5% 71.4% 81.8% 63.3 11.1% 18.5%
Jarran Reed 54.4% 62.9% 45.5% 58.5 6.7% 6.7%
Byron Murphy II 55.9% 54.3% 57.6% 74.6 22.2% 22.2%
Johnathan Hankins 39.7% 62.9% 15.2% 55.3 0.0% 0.0%
Mike Morris 2.9% 5.7% 0.0%
Myles Adams 1.5% 0.0% 3.0%
  • Rookie watch: First-round defensive tackle Byron Murphy got in on his first sack this week, posting some very strong pass-rush metrics for his position. He even played slightly more than Jarran Reed this week, which could be a sign that his role is growing in this defense.
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Tyrel Dodson 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 11.8% 8
Tyrice Knight 64.7% 65.4% 62.5% 18.2% 8
Jerome Baker 30.9% 34.6% 18.8% 19.0% 4
  • Injury: Jerome Baker suffered a hamstring injury in this game and did not return. He was a full-time player prior to the injury.
  • Waiver wire: Rookie Tyrice Knight stepped into a near 100% snap role once Baker left the game. He should be expected to do the same for as long as Baker is out of the lineup, as Mike Macdonald has now shown a tendency to deploy two full-time linebackers. Knight was also productive with his snaps and wouldn’t take much for him to be a more efficient IDP than Baker.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Julian Love 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 7.4% 73.5% 19.1%
Rayshawn Jenkins 100.0% 2.9% 1.5% 47.1% 35.3% 14.7%
K'Von Wallace 19.1% 0.0% 0.0% 30.8% 46.2% 7.7%
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Devon Witherspoon 97.1% 1.5% 6.1% 54.5% 36.4% 1
Tariq Woolen 97.1% 1.5% 9.1% 6.1% 80.3% 3
Tre Brown 57.4% 0.0% 0.0% 2.6% 97.4% 2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
86 (1) 77.9% (8) 18.6% (24)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Yaya Diaby 75.6% 76.0% 75.4% 74.4 26.3% 18.4%
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka 69.8% 72.0% 68.9% 57.1 10.0% 3.3%
Anthony Nelson 30.2% 28.0% 31.1% 69.6 11.8% 17.7%
Chris Braswell 20.9% 24.0% 19.7% 53.6 0.0% 14.3%
Markees Watts 3.5% 0.0% 4.9% 56.8 0.0% 0.0%
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Greg Gaines 76.7% 72.0% 78.7% 64.3 8.7% 4.4%
Vita Vea 45.3% 36.0% 49.2% 91.0 28.6% 14.3%
Logan Hall 34.9% 40.0% 32.8% 60.2 10.0% 0.0%
William Gholston 31.4% 36.0% 29.5% 65.9 17.7% 5.9%
C.J. Brewer 25.6% 28.0% 24.6% 57.7 0.0% 7.1%
Mike Greene 15.1% 24.0% 11.5% 52.2 0.0% 0.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Lavonte David 98.8% 100.0% 95.7% 7.1% 6
SirVocea Dennis 52.3% 34.9% 100.0% 20.0% 9
K.J. Britt 47.7% 65.1% 0.0% 9.8% 4
J.J. Russell 1.2% 0.0% 4.3% 0.0% 0
  • Trending up: SirVocea Dennis continues to eat into K.J. Britt‘s playing time, as highlighted last week. This time, Dennis played 100% of the Bucs' late-down snaps while Britt didn’t play any. This was more of a 3:1 ratio in Week 1, but given Dennis’ effectiveness in that role, the team obviously felt comfortable in letting him handle all of those duties this week. He still isn’t close to a full-time player, which makes him more of a deep league option only, but he still has promising usage.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Jordan Whitehead 98.8% 2.4% 0.0% 47.1% 41.2% 8.2%
Kaevon Merriweather 1.2% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0%
  • Point of interest: Jordan Whitehead led the team in tackles (11) this week, doing so with 47% of his snaps coming in the box. Whitehead only spent 24% of his snaps in the box in Week 1, so this could have been more so about defending the Lions run game than a trend.
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Zyon McCollum 98.8% 0.0% 4.7% 2.4% 91.8% 6
Jamel Dean 98.8% 2.4% 2.4% 4.7% 92.9% 7
Christian Izien 98.8% 1.2% 11.8% 8.2% 0.0% 7
Tykee Smith 66.3% 8.8% 7.0% 86.0% 0.0% 9
Tavierre Thomas 2.3% 0.0% 0.0% 50.0% 0.0% 0
Tyrek Funderburk 1.2% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0
Keenan Isaac 1.2% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0
  • Waiver wire: Christian Izien stepped in at safety in Antoine Winfield Jr.‘s absence this week. He played well, had solid production and can be added in leagues where starting safeties are valuable for as long as Winfield is out.

Tennessee Titans

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
57 (25) 66.4% (18) 29.2% (9)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Harold Landry III 87.7% 91.3% 85.3% 62.5 4.6% 13.6%
Arden Key 80.7% 73.9% 85.3% 55.1 7.4% 3.7%
Jaylen Harrell 26.3% 21.7% 29.4% 61.6 12.5% 0.0%
Ali Gaye 5.3% 13.0% 0.0%
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Jeffery Simmons 77.2% 78.3% 76.5% 57.1 4.0% 0.0%
T'Vondre Sweat 68.4% 78.3% 61.8% 50.9 0.0% 0.0%
Sebastian Joseph-Day 33.3% 39.1% 29.4% 52.4 0.0% 0.0%
Keondre Coburn 22.8% 17.4% 26.5% 54.5 0.0% 0.0%
James Lynch 19.3% 21.7% 17.6% 55.7 0.0% 0.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Ernest Jones 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 15.8% 9
Kenneth Murray Jr. 94.7% 95.5% 92.3% 14.8% 8
Jack Gibbens 5.3% 4.5% 7.7% 0.0% 0
  • Trending up: It didn’t take long at all for Ernest Jones to step back into a 100% snap role after playing just 46% of the Titans' defensive snaps in Week 1. Jones can be safely trusted in IDP lineups again with the Titans ripping the band-aid off and letting Jones get back to being a full-time player despite still being relatively new to the team.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Amani Hooker 100.0% 3.5% 3.5% 15.8% 71.9% 7.0%
Quandre Diggs 100.0% 0.0% 1.8% 14.0% 82.5% 1.8%
Jamal Adams 3.5% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 50.0%
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
L'Jarius Sneed 100.0% 0.0% 1.8% 5.3% 91.2% 4
Chidobe Awuzie 93.0% 0.0% 3.8% 3.8% 90.6% 2
Roger McCreary 64.9% 2.7% 13.5% 78.4% 2.7% 5
Jarvis Brownlee Jr. 17.5% 0.0% 0.0% 60.0% 40.0% 1

Washington Commanders

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
56 (26) 73.9% (11) 21.8% (20)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Clelin Ferrell 66.1% 69.6% 63.6% 58.7 11.8% 11.8%
Dorance Armstrong 62.5% 65.2% 60.6% 64.3 17.7% 17.7%
Dante Fowler Jr. 39.3% 34.8% 42.4% 53.8 7.1% 0.0%
Javontae Jean-Baptiste 32.1% 30.4% 33.3% 51.0 0.0% 0.0%
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Jonathan Allen 73.2% 73.9% 72.7% 68.2 19.1% 9.5%
Daron Payne 73.2% 73.9% 72.7% 62.4 9.1% 9.1%
Phidarian Mathis 26.8% 26.1% 27.3% 53.7 0.0% 12.5%
Jer'Zhan Newton 21.4% 21.7% 21.2% 62.8 14.3% 0.0%
Carlos Watkins 5.4% 4.3% 6.1% 57.6 0.0% 0.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Bobby Wagner 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 16.1% 9
Frankie Luvu 98.2% 100.0% 91.7% 16.4% 9
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Jeremy Chinn 100.0% 3.6% 16.1% 32.1% 30.4% 19.6%
Quan Martin 94.6% 3.8% 7.5% 7.5% 84.9% 0.0%
Percy Butler 37.5% 0.0% 0.0% 57.1% 42.9% 0.0%
  • Point of interest: After playing just 79% of Washington's defensive snaps in Week 1, Jeremy Chinn became a full-time player in Week 2 while still playing a decent amount of snaps in the box. He did nothing worth getting excited about for IDP purposes but thanks to the full-time snap share keeps him from being a total avoid at the very least.
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Benjamin St-Juste 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 1.8% 98.2% 10
Mike Sainristil 69.6% 2.6% 17.9% 79.5% 0.0% 2
Noah Igbinoghene 58.9% 0.0% 9.1% 0.0% 87.9% 2
Michael Davis 41.1% 0.0% 8.7% 0.0% 91.3% 5

Data keys

  • Tackle efficiency = Percentage of snaps where that IDP was in on a tackle. Average tackle efficiency for linebackers in 2023 was 13.3% (min. 100 snaps).
  • Win rate = Percentage of snaps that a defensive lineman won their rep against a blocker. Average win rate for edge defenders in 2023 was 11.7% (min. 100 prsh snaps). Average win rate for interior defenders in 2023 was 8.7% (min. 100 prsh snaps).
  • Pressure rate = Percentage of pass-rush snaps that resulted in a pressure. Average pressure rate for edge defenders in 2022 was 12.2% (min. 100 prsh snaps). Average pressure rate for interior defenders in 2023 was 8.1% (min. 100 prsh snaps).
  • Pass-rush grade = PFF pass-rush grade, taking into account the quality of every pass-rush snap for every player on every play. Average pass-rush grade for edge defenders in 2023 was 67.1 (min. 100 prsh snaps). Average pass-rush grade for interior defenders in 2023 was 64.9 (min. 100 prsh snaps).
  • Zone coverage rate = Percentage of Cover-2, Cover-3 (+variations), Cover-4/quarters, and Cover-6 snaps played by the defense.
  • Man coverage rate = Percentage of Cover-1, Cover-0, and Cover-2-Man snaps played by the defense.
  • Dime personnel rate = Percentage of snaps the defense spent with six defensive backs on the field at once, typically at the cost of a linebacker.
  • Blitz rate = Percentage of snaps where the defense sent at least one extra pass rusher on a given play.
  • Box snaps = Snaps where the defensive player is lined up in a linebacker or strong safety alignment (within 2-10 yards of the line of scrimmage).
  • Free safety snaps = Snaps where the defensive player is lined up more than 10.5 yards from the line of scrimmage.
  • Slot corner snaps = Snaps where the defensive player is lined up covering an eligible receiver who is aligned inside of an outside receiving option.
  • Outside corner snaps = Snaps where the defensive player is the widest outside defender to any given side where there is a wide receiver aligned.
  • Defensive line snaps = Snaps where the defensive player is lined up on or within 1.5 yards of the line of scrimmage.

