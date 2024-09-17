NFL Week 2: Fantasy Football IDP report

• Injuries piled up in Week 2, creating plenty of waiver targets for this week: After escaping relatively unscathed in Week 1, we lost a number of IDP starters this past week so be sure to stay active on the waiver wire to fill those roster holes.
• In case you weren’t aware, Aidan Hutchinson is elite: He is the highest-graded defensive lineman in the league (94.1) with the highest pass-rush grade (95.0) and the NFL’s sack leader (5.5) through two weeks.
WAIVER WIRE
- LB Troy Andersen, Atlanta Falcons: With the Falcons placing Nate Landman on injured reserve on Monday, the rotation at the Falcons LB2 spot ended and allowed Andersen to play a near full-time role. Andersen can be safely added and started where needed while Landman is out.
- LB Baylon Spector, Buffalo Bills: Spector stepped in as the Bills' every-down linebacker once Bernard left the game, wearing the green dot and delivering decent tackle production in that role. Dorian Williams remained as a sub-package player, coming off the field on obvious passing downs, which suggests that Spector will be the primary waiver add in Buffalo this week.
- LB Daiyan Henley, Los Angeles Chargers: With Junior Colson out, the Chargers were unable to deploy such a heavy rotation among their linebackers, which allowed Henley and Denzel Perryman to play more snaps this week. Should Colson miss time, Henley figures to be the primary beneficiary in terms of snaps and can be considered a potential starter in deeper leagues.
- LB Jahlani Tavai, New England Patriots: Tavai stepped in as a 100% snap linebacker in Ja’Whaun Bentley’s absence, and while he wasn't overly productive in that role, he should still be in waiver consideration as a strong rest of season option now that Bentley’s season is over.
- LB Micah McFadden, New York Giants: As mentioned last week, McFadden was the team’s expected LB2 and would resume that role once healthy, even though Darius Muasau wasn’t healthy this week. McFadden regained his LB2 role, even leading the team in tackles while adding a sack. His snap share is already better than his season average in 2023 (69%), which could be a sign that he’ll be a viable IDP in more league formats going forward. He can be added in those deeper leagues where available.
- LB Jamien Sherwood, New York Jets: Sherwood played 100% of the defensive snaps with Mosley out of the game and should expect a similar role for as long as C.J. Mosley is out of the lineup. This makes him one of the top waiver options to target heading into Week 3.
- LB Tyrice Knight, Seattle Seahawks: Knight stepped into a near 100% snap role once Jerome Baker left the game. He should be expected to do the same for as long as Baker is out of the lineup, as Mike Macdonald has now shown a tendency to deploy two full-time linebackers. Knight was also productive with his snaps and wouldn’t take much for him to be a more efficient IDP than Baker.
- DB Cam Lewis, Buffalo Bills: While designated as a safety right now, Lewis served as the immediate Taron Johnson replacement and figures to do so for as long as Johnson is out. On fantasy platforms where Lewis carries a cornerback designation, he makes for a fine waiver option in CB-required leagues should Johnson miss more time.
- S Elijah Molden, Los Angeles Chargers: Alohi Gilman was out for this game, allowing Elijah Molden to step into a full-time role. Molden played exclusively deep but managed six total tackles and an interception. For leagues that value full-time safeties, Molden can be an option for as long as Gilman is out.
- DB Christian Izien, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Izien stepped in at safety in the absence of Antoine Winfield Jr. this week. He played well, had solid production and can be added in leagues where starting safeties are valuable, for as long as Winfield is out.
- EDGE Dennis Gardeck, Arizona Cardinals: The Cardinals deployed a very heavy rotation along the defensive line with Gardeck leading the way in both snaps and production, delivering three sacks in this game to pair with his high-end pass rush metrics. Gardeck can be added in deeper leagues and treated as a boom/bust option based on matchup.
- DT Gervon Dexter Sr., Chicago Bears: For DT-required leagues, Dexter has started the year strong, delivering a sack in back-to-back weeks while playing a healthy snap share on the interior of the Bears’ offensive line. He can be considered a solid depth piece in those IDP leagues that require starting defensive tackles.
- EDGE Nik Bonitto, Denver Broncos: Bonitto saw his snap share essentially double with Browning out of the game this week. Should Baron Browning miss time, this could be a nice spot for Bonitto to get enough volume where his previously strong pass-rush metrics allow for more big-play production as a deeper league target.
- EDGE Pat Jones II, Minnesota Vikings: Jones is coming off back-to-back weeks where he played 49% of the Vikings' defensive snaps and landed two sacks. Jones is still playing behind the clear starters, Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard, but can be added as a depth piece in deeper leagues. Just don’t expect that level of efficiency to continue much longer or be anywhere close to this consistent.
- EDGE Will McDonald IV, New York Jets: McDonald should expect to see a snap increase and is the only edge on the roster for now that will pique any sort of IDP interest in Jermaine Johnson‘s absence. McDonald landed three sacks in Week 2 and as a first-round talent, he should be able to step up consistently in 2024.
Arizona Cardinals
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|52 (29)
|66.4% (19)
|23.9% (17)
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Dennis Gardeck
|50.0%
|25.0%
|65.6%
|92.0
|33.3%
|26.7%
|Zaven Collins
|44.2%
|25.0%
|56.3%
|57.1
|7.7%
|7.7%
|Xavier Thomas
|40.4%
|50.0%
|34.4%
|58.3
|11.1%
|0.0%
|L.J. Collier
|38.5%
|25.0%
|46.9%
|61.5
|6.7%
|13.3%
|Julian Okwara
|28.8%
|25.0%
|31.3%
|59.5
|14.3%
|0.0%
|Victor Dimukeje
|21.2%
|45.0%
|6.3%
|66.6
|100.0%
|100.0%
- Waiver wire: The Cardinals deployed a very heavy rotation along the defensive line with Dennis Gardeck leading the way in both snaps and production, delivering three sacks in this game to pair with his high-end pass rush metrics. Gardeck can be added in deeper leagues and treated as a boom/bust option based on matchup.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Justin Jones
|67.3%
|50.0%
|78.1%
|52.5
|0.0%
|4.0%
|Roy Lopez
|42.3%
|65.0%
|28.1%
|76.2
|33.3%
|22.2%
|Bilal Nichols
|40.4%
|30.0%
|46.9%
|56.3
|6.7%
|0.0%
|Khyiris Tonga
|28.8%
|60.0%
|9.4%
|56.8
|0.0%
|0.0%
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Kyzir White
|84.6%
|84.2%
|85.7%
|15.9%
|7
|Mack Wilson Sr.
|44.2%
|57.9%
|7.1%
|13.0%
|3
|Krys Barnes
|38.5%
|36.8%
|42.9%
|15.0%
|3
|Owen Pappoe
|30.8%
|21.1%
|57.1%
|18.8%
|3
- Point of interest: Due to garbage time in this game, Kyzir White and several other starters (Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson) did not play much in the fourth quarter, keeping them from being 100% snap players, as they’d typically be.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Budda Baker
|84.6%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|40.9%
|50.0%
|6.8%
|Jalen Thompson
|84.6%
|2.3%
|0.0%
|68.2%
|4.5%
|27.3%
|Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
|15.4%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|75.0%
|25.0%
|0.0%
|Joey Blount
|15.4%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|12.5%
|87.5%
|0.0%
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Sean Murphy-Bunting
|84.6%
|2.3%
|18.2%
|0.0%
|79.5%
|1
|Garrett Williams
|84.6%
|2.3%
|34.1%
|54.5%
|11.4%
|3
|Starling Thomas V
|67.3%
|0.0%
|8.6%
|11.4%
|80.0%
|3
|Max Melton
|48.1%
|0.0%
|4.0%
|4.0%
|92.0%
|1
|Kei'Trel Clark
|15.4%
|0.0%
|12.5%
|87.5%
|0.0%
|0
Atlanta Falcons
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|72 (3)
|80.9% (5)
|12.8% (30)
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Matthew Judon
|59.7%
|61.8%
|57.9%
|56.8
|5.6%
|11.1%
|James Smith-Williams
|54.2%
|58.8%
|50.0%
|48.4
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Lorenzo Carter
|51.4%
|47.1%
|55.3%
|53.8
|0.0%
|5.3%
|Arnold Ebiketie
|34.7%
|32.4%
|36.8%
|61.8
|16.7%
|16.7%
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Grady Jarrett
|68.1%
|70.6%
|65.8%
|64.2
|12.5%
|20.8%
|David Onyemata
|52.8%
|61.8%
|44.7%
|53.5
|6.7%
|13.3%
|Eddie Goldman
|37.5%
|26.5%
|47.4%
|58.0
|12.5%
|12.5%
|Kentavius Street
|30.6%
|41.2%
|21.1%
|54.2
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Ta'Quon Graham
|25.0%
|32.4%
|18.4%
|55.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Zach Harrison
|13.9%
|5.9%
|21.1%
|54.0
|0.0%
|14.3%
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Kaden Elliss
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|13.9%
|10
|Troy Andersen
|94.4%
|94.5%
|93.8%
|11.8%
|8
- Waiver wire: With the Falcons placing Nate Landman on injured reserve on Monday, the rotation at the Falcons LB2 spot ended and allowed Troy Andersen to play a near full-time role. Andersen can be safely added and started where needed while Landman is out.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Jessie Bates III
|100.0%
|2.8%
|4.2%
|37.5%
|48.6%
|9.7%
|Justin Simmons
|86.1%
|1.6%
|0.0%
|37.1%
|48.4%
|14.5%
|Richie Grant
|13.9%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|40.0%
|50.0%
|10.0%
- Point of interest: Jessie Bates continues to play more in the box than he has previously in his NFL career, as he's never even hit a 20% snap share in the box in his six previous NFL seasons. He now sits at 34% of his snaps in the box through two games. As a result, his tackle numbers have been strong, including leading the team with 12 this week.
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|A.J. Terrell
|100.0%
|0.0%
|1.4%
|0.0%
|97.2%
|5
|Dee Alford
|75.0%
|1.9%
|14.8%
|83.3%
|0.0%
|7
|Mike Hughes
|68.1%
|0.0%
|24.5%
|0.0%
|71.4%
|1
|Clark Phillips III
|31.9%
|0.0%
|34.8%
|0.0%
|65.2%
|0
|Kevin King
|2.8%
|0.0%
|50.0%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|1
Baltimore Ravens
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|63 (19)
|66.7% (17)
|28.2% (11)
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Odafe Oweh
|66.7%
|52.9%
|71.7%
|82.6
|10.3%
|10.3%
|David Ojabo
|47.6%
|35.3%
|52.2%
|61.5
|10.0%
|5.0%
|Kyle Van Noy
|41.3%
|29.4%
|45.7%
|65.8
|12.5%
|18.8%
|Tavius Robinson
|28.6%
|41.2%
|23.9%
|60.2
|9.1%
|9.1%
|Brent Urban
|14.3%
|41.2%
|4.3%
|56.6
|0.0%
|0.0%
- Point of interest: After suffering an orbital bone injury in Week 1, Kyle Van Noy did not end up missing much time at all and even registered two sacks in this game. Odafe Oweh also delivered in a big way with 2.5 sacks of his own as the clear leader on this defensive line.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Nnamdi Madubuike
|65.1%
|64.7%
|65.2%
|56.6
|3.5%
|6.9%
|Travis Jones
|63.5%
|76.5%
|58.7%
|71.7
|11.1%
|7.4%
|Michael Pierce
|38.1%
|29.4%
|41.3%
|57.8
|0.0%
|6.3%
|Broderick Washington
|36.5%
|35.3%
|37.0%
|55.7
|0.0%
|0.0%
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Roquan Smith
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|15.9%
|10
|Trenton Simpson
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|7.9%
|5
|Malik Harrison
|12.7%
|14.3%
|7.1%
|25.0%
|2
- Point of interest: Trenton Simpson moved into a full-time role this week after playing just 70% of the Ravens' defensive snaps in Week 1. It’s possible that Simpson’s limited usage in Week 1 was due to having to defend the Kansas City Chiefs passing attack and may vary depending on the offense that Baltimore is facing each week. Either way, this is a positive sign for his IDP viability going forward.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Kyle Hamilton
|100.0%
|11.1%
|3.2%
|25.4%
|11.1%
|60.3%
|Marcus Williams
|100.0%
|1.6%
|3.2%
|20.6%
|68.3%
|6.3%
|Eddie Jackson
|76.2%
|0.0%
|6.3%
|31.3%
|45.8%
|14.6%
|Ar'Darius Washington
|11.1%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100.0%
- Point of interest: Kyle Hamilton’s usage in the slot, just like last season, has led to an inefficient start to the year in terms of his tackle production. Hamilton had the chance to blitz Gardner Minshew in this game but wasn’t able to come away with a sack, let alone the three that he did against Minshew last season. Hamilton is starting to show signs of being a relatively ineffective tackler for ID, despite being considered among the best safeties in the league. He will be a fine IDP option but is not necessarily a must-start going forward until we get some consistency from him.
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Marlon Humphrey
|100.0%
|0.0%
|11.1%
|1.6%
|85.7%
|9
|Brandon Stephens
|96.8%
|0.0%
|4.9%
|1.6%
|93.4%
|7
|Jalyn Armour-Davis
|1.6%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|0
Buffalo Bills
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|77 (2)
|76.8% (9)
|13.8% (26)
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Greg Rousseau
|68.8%
|65.6%
|71.1%
|72.1
|16.1%
|9.7%
|A.J. Epenesa
|66.2%
|71.9%
|62.2%
|64.2
|14.3%
|7.1%
|Von Miller
|37.7%
|18.8%
|51.1%
|88.0
|22.7%
|18.2%
|Casey Toohill
|29.9%
|40.6%
|22.2%
|60.3
|10.0%
|0.0%
|Kingsley Jonathan
|9.1%
|3.1%
|13.3%
|64.2
|16.7%
|16.7%
- Point of interest: Von Miller looks back to his old self after a down year plagued by injuries in 2023. He’s earned impressive pass-rush numbers through the first two weeks, including an 82.1 pass-rush grade overall. His snaps are still not quite high enough to trust in IDP lineups just yet.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Ed Oliver
|59.7%
|59.4%
|60.0%
|78.8
|18.5%
|11.1%
|Austin Johnson
|49.4%
|50.0%
|48.9%
|71.7
|9.1%
|9.1%
|DaQuan Jones
|46.8%
|62.5%
|35.6%
|73.5
|18.8%
|6.3%
|DeWayne Carter
|32.5%
|28.1%
|35.6%
|52.4
|0.0%
|0.0%
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Baylon Spector
|80.5%
|78.9%
|85.0%
|17.7%
|11
|Dorian Williams
|70.1%
|86.0%
|25.0%
|18.5%
|10
|Terrel Bernard
|19.5%
|21.1%
|15.0%
|13.3%
|2
|Nicholas Morrow
|7.8%
|7.0%
|10.0%
|0.0%
|0
- Injury: Terrel Bernard suffered a pectoral injury in this game, which is likely to land him on injured reserve but not for the entire season with it being deemed a strain instead of a tear.
- Waiver wire: Baylon Spector stepped in as the every-down linebacker for the Bills once Bernard left the game, wearing the green dot and delivering decent tackle production in that role. Dorian Williams remained as a sub-package player, coming off the field on obvious passing downs, which suggests that Spector will be the primary waiver add in Buffalo this week.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Damar Hamlin
|92.2%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|14.1%
|77.5%
|7.0%
|Cam Lewis
|92.2%
|2.8%
|2.8%
|33.8%
|0.0%
|60.6%
|Taylor Rapp
|92.2%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|22.5%
|66.2%
|11.3%
|Cole Bishop
|7.8%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|33.3%
|50.0%
|16.7%
|Mike Edwards
|7.8%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|83.3%
|16.7%
- Point of interest: While designated as a safety right now, Cam Lewis served as the immediate Taron Johnson replacement and figures to do so for as long as Johnson is out. On fantasy platforms where Lewis carries a cornerback designation, he makes for a fine waiver option in CB-required leagues should Johnson miss more time.
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Christian Benford
|100.0%
|0.0%
|1.3%
|1.3%
|96.1%
|9
|Rasul Douglas
|92.2%
|0.0%
|2.8%
|2.8%
|88.7%
|5
|Ja'Marcus Ingram
|29.9%
|0.0%
|4.3%
|95.7%
|0.0%
|1
|Kaiir Elam
|7.8%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|16.7%
|83.3%
|0
Carolina Panthers
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|69 (11)
|74.8% (10)
|20.0% (23rd)
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Jadeveon Clowney
|58.0%
|44.4%
|83.3%
|42.5
|0.0%
|15.4%
|DJ Johnson
|55.1%
|62.2%
|41.7%
|64.4
|16.7%
|16.7%
|Charles Harris
|49.3%
|48.9%
|50.0%
|58.6
|10.0%
|10.0%
|LaBryan Ray
|46.4%
|53.3%
|33.3%
|54.9
|0.0%
|12.5%
|Eku Leota
|37.7%
|44.4%
|25.0%
|56.7
|0.0%
|0.0%
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|A'Shawn Robinson
|59.4%
|55.6%
|66.7%
|51.7
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Shy Tuttle
|58.0%
|60.0%
|54.2%
|53.9
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Nick Thurman
|58.0%
|66.7%
|41.7%
|52.8
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Jayden Peevy
|39.1%
|35.6%
|45.8%
|75.8
|10.0%
|20.0%
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Shaq Thompson
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|21.7%
|15
|Josey Jewell
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|15.9%
|11
- Point of interest: Both Panthers linebackers are in a great spot to deliver consistently strong tackle production going forward as they play full-time roles. It also helps that Carolina’s defense has been top-10 zone coverage rate thus far, which provides an added boost to average tackle efficiency.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Xavier Woods
|100.0%
|0.0%
|1.4%
|26.1%
|52.2%
|20.3%
|Jordan Fuller
|100.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|26.1%
|59.4%
|14.5%
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Jaycee Horn
|100.0%
|2.9%
|23.2%
|0.0%
|73.9%
|3
|Mike Jackson
|100.0%
|0.0%
|13.0%
|0.0%
|85.5%
|3
|Troy Hill
|39.1%
|7.4%
|18.5%
|77.8%
|0.0%
|1
Chicago Bears
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|62 (20)
|81.7% (4)
|15.9% (25)
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|DeMarcus Walker
|83.9%
|72.7%
|90.0%
|60.8
|12.1%
|3.0%
|Montez Sweat
|66.1%
|50.0%
|75.0%
|71.4
|17.9%
|14.3%
|Darrell Taylor
|43.5%
|31.8%
|50.0%
|52.5
|0.0%
|5.6%
|Austin Booker
|32.3%
|45.5%
|25.0%
|60.7
|12.5%
|12.5%
- Point of interest: DeMarcus Walker has quietly dominated the snap share among the Bears edge defenders, playing over 80% of Chicago's defensive snaps in each of the past two games. He’s also been relatively quiet in the box score so isn’t giving too much reason for excitement in IDP leagues, but he is a name to keep in mind in deep leagues.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Gervon Dexter Sr.
|69.4%
|68.2%
|70.0%
|61.4
|7.4%
|11.1%
|Andrew Billings
|67.7%
|90.9%
|55.0%
|82.1
|14.3%
|9.5%
|Chris Williams
|24.2%
|27.3%
|22.5%
|61.4
|12.5%
|0.0%
|Zacch Pickens
|11.3%
|13.6%
|10.0%
|67.5
|50.0%
|50.0%
- Waiver wire: For DT-required leagues, Dexter has started the year strong, delivering a sack in back-to-back weeks while playing a healthy snap share on the interior of the Bears’ defensive line. He can be considered a solid depth piece in those IDP leagues that require starting defensive tackles.
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|T.J. Edwards
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|11.3%
|7
|Tremaine Edmunds
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|17.7%
|11
|Jack Sanborn
|17.7%
|21.7%
|6.3%
|9.1%
|1
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Kevin Byard
|100.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|14.5%
|80.6%
|4.8%
|Jaquan Brisker
|100.0%
|3.2%
|3.2%
|37.1%
|56.5%
|1.6%
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Jaylon Johnson
|100.0%
|0.0%
|3.2%
|1.6%
|93.5%
|5
|Tyrique Stevenson
|100.0%
|0.0%
|3.2%
|3.2%
|91.9%
|10
|Kyler Gordon
|82.3%
|13.7%
|27.5%
|72.5%
|0.0%
|4
|Josh Blackwell
|1.6%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
Cincinnati Bengals
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|65 (16)
|61.2% (26)
|28.7% (10)
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Sam Hubbard
|73.8%
|77.8%
|71.1%
|57.1
|8.3%
|4.2%
|Trey Hendrickson
|72.3%
|59.3%
|81.6%
|84.0
|32.0%
|24.0%
|Joseph Ossai
|53.8%
|51.9%
|55.3%
|58.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|KJ Henry
|13.8%
|3.7%
|21.1%
|62.1
|0.0%
|14.3%
- Point of interest: After being held to a quiet day in Week 1, Trey Hendrickson put his strong pass-rush metrics to work in Week 2, delivering two sacks and proving why he was such a highly-drafted IDP this offseason.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Zach Carter
|69.2%
|74.1%
|65.8%
|51.6
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Sheldon Rankins
|50.8%
|51.9%
|50.0%
|62.5
|6.3%
|0.0%
|Jay Tufele
|50.8%
|66.7%
|39.5%
|60.9
|0.0%
|0.0%
|B.J. Hill
|21.5%
|25.9%
|18.4%
|56.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Logan Wilson
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|15.4%
|10
|Germaine Pratt
|93.8%
|100.0%
|71.4%
|26.2%
|16
|Akeem Davis-Gaither
|24.6%
|24.0%
|28.6%
|12.5%
|2
|Joe Bachie
|3.1%
|4.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Vonn Bell
|98.5%
|0.0%
|1.6%
|37.5%
|43.8%
|14.1%
|Geno Stone
|96.9%
|1.6%
|0.0%
|22.2%
|76.2%
|1.6%
|Daijahn Anthony
|9.2%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|16.7%
|50.0%
|Jordan Battle
|1.5%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Cam Taylor-Britt
|98.5%
|0.0%
|3.1%
|3.1%
|93.8%
|4
|Dax Hill
|96.9%
|0.0%
|7.9%
|6.3%
|85.7%
|3
|Mike Hilton
|60.0%
|2.6%
|15.4%
|79.5%
|0.0%
|6
|DJ Turner II
|10.8%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|85.7%
|14.3%
|0
Cleveland Browns
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|60 (23)
|52.8% (29)
|43.1% (3)
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Myles Garrett
|68.3%
|52.6%
|75.6%
|89.8
|11.5%
|11.5%
|Za'Darius Smith
|61.7%
|36.8%
|73.2%
|54.7
|7.7%
|7.7%
|Alex Wright
|55.0%
|31.6%
|65.9%
|70.2
|15.0%
|10.0%
|Ogbo Okoronkwo
|33.3%
|42.1%
|29.3%
|58.6
|22.2%
|11.1%
|Isaiah McGuire
|31.7%
|36.8%
|29.3%
|73.5
|37.5%
|25.0%
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Shelby Harris
|41.7%
|63.2%
|31.7%
|58.4
|0.0%
|9.1%
|Dalvin Tomlinson
|40.0%
|63.2%
|29.3%
|53.6
|0.0%
|9.1%
|Quinton Jefferson
|38.3%
|36.8%
|39.0%
|56.8
|7.1%
|14.3%
|Sam Kamara
|28.3%
|36.8%
|24.4%
|61.2
|0.0%
|0.0%
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|98.3%
|100.0%
|88.9%
|11.9%
|7
|Jordan Hicks
|88.3%
|88.2%
|88.9%
|3.8%
|2
|Devin Bush
|5.0%
|5.9%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
- Point of interest: The positive signs of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s increased snap share in 2024 are beginning to stack up with Owusu-Koramoah missing just one defensive snap in this game. He looks to be a good bet to remain in that role in the weeks ahead. Jordan Hicks also saw a snap share increase as he’s gotten healthier, and with fewer linebackers used in the Browns rotation than usual this week, it could be a sign of a positive change for the position in Cleveland going forward.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Grant Delpit
|100.0%
|6.7%
|6.7%
|45.0%
|21.7%
|26.7%
|Ronnie Hickman Jr.
|70.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|9.5%
|88.1%
|0.0%
|Rodney McLeod
|53.3%
|3.1%
|3.1%
|18.8%
|46.9%
|31.3%
|D'Anthony Bell
|3.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|50.0%
|50.0%
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Greg Newsome II
|96.7%
|0.0%
|6.9%
|17.2%
|75.9%
|1
|Martin Emerson Jr.
|96.7%
|0.0%
|5.2%
|1.7%
|91.4%
|5
|Cameron Mitchell
|68.3%
|2.4%
|12.2%
|82.9%
|0.0%
|2
|Denzel Ward
|18.3%
|0.0%
|9.1%
|0.0%
|90.9%
|4
|Mike Ford
|3.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|0
Dallas Cowboys
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|59 (24)
|80.7% (6)
|13.3% (28)
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Micah Parsons
|74.6%
|64.1%
|95.0%
|75.8
|16.7%
|16.7%
|DeMarcus Lawrence
|57.6%
|51.3%
|70.0%
|58.8
|7.7%
|0.0%
|Chauncey Golston
|47.5%
|51.3%
|40.0%
|62.6
|16.7%
|16.7%
|Marshawn Kneeland
|30.5%
|30.8%
|30.0%
|53.1
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tyrus Wheat
|16.9%
|20.5%
|10.0%
|57.9
|0.0%
|0.0%
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Osa Odighizuwa
|67.8%
|61.5%
|80.0%
|65.1
|13.3%
|6.7%
|Mazi Smith
|55.9%
|53.8%
|60.0%
|54.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Linval Joseph
|40.7%
|48.7%
|25.0%
|57.1
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Jordan Phillips
|32.2%
|38.5%
|20.0%
|56.6
|0.0%
|0.0%
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Eric Kendricks
|94.9%
|96.0%
|88.9%
|12.5%
|7
|Damone Clark
|69.5%
|74.0%
|44.4%
|17.1%
|7
|Marist Liufau
|66.1%
|74.0%
|22.2%
|10.3%
|4
|DeMarvion Overshown
|30.5%
|26.0%
|55.6%
|27.8%
|5
|Nick Vigil
|5.1%
|4.0%
|11.1%
|0.0%
|0
- Point of interest: Eric Kendricks looks like the only Cowboys linebacker worth trusting until we see some more consistent usage from the team’s LB2. Last week, it was clearly DeMarvion Overshown, but this week, there was a dramatic shift in usage despite Overshown grading as a top-three linebacker in Week 1. This will be a group, outside of Kendricks, to avoid for a couple of weeks.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Donovan Wilson
|94.9%
|0.0%
|3.6%
|21.4%
|73.2%
|1.8%
|Malik Hooker
|91.5%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|31.5%
|44.4%
|22.2%
|Juanyeh Thomas
|8.5%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|80.0%
|0.0%
|20.0%
|Markquese Bell
|6.8%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|75.0%
|25.0%
|0.0%
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Trevon Diggs
|93.2%
|0.0%
|5.5%
|1.8%
|92.7%
|1
|Jourdan Lewis
|57.6%
|0.0%
|26.5%
|17.6%
|52.9%
|3
|Caelen Carson
|52.5%
|0.0%
|29.0%
|0.0%
|71.0%
|2
|Israel Mukuamu
|5.1%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
Denver Broncos
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|66 (13)
|40.6% (31)
|54.9% (2)
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Jonathon Cooper
|83.3%
|69.7%
|97.0%
|55.8
|13.6%
|9.1%
|Nik Bonitto
|62.1%
|69.7%
|54.5%
|66.7
|9.1%
|9.1%
|Jonah Elliss
|36.4%
|45.5%
|27.3%
|62.5
|0.0%
|20.0%
|Baron Browning
|18.2%
|15.2%
|21.2%
|53.0
|0.0%
|20.0%
- Injury: Baron Browning suffered a foot injury early in the second quarter and did not return. It’s unclear if he will miss any time.
- Waiver wire: Nik Bonitto saw his snap share essentially double with Browning out of the game this week. Should Browning miss time, this could be a nice spot for Bonitto to get enough volume where his previously strong pass-rush metrics allow for more big-play production as a deeper league target.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Zach Allen
|92.4%
|84.8%
|100.0%
|78.1
|26.9%
|34.6%
|Jordan Jackson
|63.6%
|75.8%
|51.5%
|56.6
|7.7%
|7.7%
|Malcolm Roach
|60.6%
|54.5%
|66.7%
|57.9
|11.1%
|16.7%
|D.J. Jones
|45.5%
|63.6%
|27.3%
|64.6
|14.3%
|14.3%
|John Franklin-Myers
|13.6%
|12.1%
|15.2%
|53.4
|0.0%
|0.0%
- Point of interest: As highlighted multiple times last week, Zach Allen is playing a ton of snaps and was expected to bounce back and deliver in Week 2, which he did with a sack, four QB hits and four total tackles.
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Alex Singleton
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|18.2%
|12
|Cody Barton
|71.2%
|64.7%
|93.3%
|14.9%
|7
|Kristian Welch
|16.7%
|19.6%
|6.7%
|18.2%
|2
- Point of interest: Cody Barton’s low usage in Week 1 (36%) improved this week, which helps his deep-league viability, but he’s still far from an every-down linebacker where snaps could fluctuate on any given week.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|P.J. Locke
|97.0%
|0.0%
|1.6%
|26.6%
|60.9%
|9.4%
|Brandon Jones
|86.4%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|17.5%
|63.2%
|15.8%
- Trending up: While still not necessarily a safe play for IDP lineups, Brandon Jones did increase his snap share from Week 1 (69%) as he continues to acclimate to his new team, and he could potentially get up to 100% in Week 3 if this trend continues.
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Pat Surtain II
|100.0%
|0.0%
|6.1%
|10.6%
|83.3%
|2
|Riley Moss
|92.4%
|1.6%
|16.4%
|9.8%
|73.8%
|4
|Ja'Quan McMillian
|56.1%
|2.7%
|0.0%
|83.8%
|16.2%
|1
|Levi Wallace
|4.5%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|33.3%
|66.7%
|1
Detroit Lions
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|48 (30)
|52.4% (30)
|42.9% (4)
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Aidan Hutchinson
|89.6%
|89.5%
|89.7%
|89.5
|29.2%
|25.0%
|Josh Paschal
|27.1%
|31.6%
|24.1%
|62.3
|0.0%
|14.3%
|James Houston
|6.3%
|5.3%
|6.9%
|56.2
|0.0%
|0.0%
- Point of interest: Aidan Hutchinson put together an elite performance in Week 2, delivering 4.5 sacks that brought him to 5.5 on the year, which is essentially halfway toward his 2023 sack total (11.5) through two games. Hutchinson was the league leader in expected sacks coming out of last season, and he’s delivering early on that expected positive regression for 2024.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Alim McNeill
|70.8%
|63.2%
|75.9%
|59.0
|14.3%
|9.5%
|DJ Reader
|52.1%
|68.4%
|41.4%
|53.6
|0.0%
|9.1%
|Mekhi Wingo
|29.2%
|36.8%
|24.1%
|54.2
|14.3%
|14.3%
|Kyle Peko
|18.8%
|21.1%
|17.2%
|55.2
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Levi Onwuzurike
|75.0%
|73.7%
|75.9%
|57.5
|4.8%
|14.3%
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Derrick Barnes
|93.8%
|92.1%
|100.0%
|11.1%
|5
|Alex Anzalone
|83.3%
|84.2%
|80.0%
|10.0%
|4
|Jack Campbell
|72.9%
|81.6%
|40.0%
|17.1%
|6
|Malcolm Rodriguez
|39.6%
|34.2%
|60.0%
|10.5%
|2
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin
|4.2%
|0.0%
|20.0%
|0.0%
|0
- Point of interest: Alex Anzalone left this game in the fourth quarter due to a concussion and didn’t finish the game so it’s unclear if he’ll miss any time. However, if he does then both Derrick Barnes and Jack Campbell should see an uptick in usage. It’s worth noting that while Barnes led the group in snap share. He spent 78% of those snaps on the edge, which isn’t typically ideal for tackle efficiency. If Anzalone misses Week 3, then Campbell would be the preferred waiver target.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Kerby Joseph
|100.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|29.2%
|58.3%
|12.5%
|Brian Branch
|100.0%
|2.1%
|10.4%
|22.9%
|39.6%
|27.1%
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Carlton Davis III
|100.0%
|0.0%
|10.4%
|6.3%
|83.3%
|5
|Terrion Arnold
|91.7%
|0.0%
|4.5%
|6.8%
|88.6%
|3
|Amik Robertson
|37.5%
|11.1%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|0.0%
|2
|Kindle Vildor
|8.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|0
Green Bay Packers
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|56 (56)
|68.2% (16)
|25.0% (16)
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Rashan Gary
|66.1%
|70.6%
|64.1%
|51.7
|4.2%
|0.0%
|Kingsley Enagbare
|57.1%
|52.9%
|59.0%
|47.8
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Preston Smith
|50.0%
|52.9%
|48.7%
|52.3
|0.0%
|5.9%
|Lukas Van Ness
|33.9%
|23.5%
|38.5%
|54.9
|0.0%
|7.1%
- Point of interest: Kingsley Enagbare out-snapped Preston Smith this week, which is something that is new, and unclear whether it will be the new normal since there doesn’t appear to be anything injury-related for Smith. Enagbare didn’t do anything with his additional snaps this week, but it could more be reason for concern for Smith if this continues.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Kenny Clark
|62.5%
|76.5%
|56.4%
|60.4
|10.0%
|15.0%
|Devonte Wyatt
|44.6%
|35.3%
|48.7%
|61.1
|16.7%
|22.2%
|Karl Brooks
|41.1%
|35.3%
|43.6%
|57.1
|6.7%
|0.0%
|T.J. Slaton
|33.9%
|52.9%
|25.6%
|53.4
|0.0%
|0.0%
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Quay Walker
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|12.5%
|7
|Isaiah McDuffie
|89.3%
|88.6%
|91.7%
|8.0%
|4
|Eric Wilson
|14.3%
|15.9%
|8.3%
|12.5%
|1
|Edgerrin Cooper
|12.5%
|13.6%
|8.3%
|14.3%
|1
- Rookie watch: After talk leading into the week that Isaiah McDuffie could cede some snaps to rookie Edgerrin Cooper, it turned out not to be true as the rookie’s snap share did not increase in Week 2 while McDuffie still played the large majority of defensive snaps.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Xavier McKinney
|100.0%
|0.0%
|3.6%
|12.5%
|82.1%
|1.8%
|Javon Bullard
|75.0%
|0.0%
|7.1%
|14.3%
|69.0%
|9.5%
|Carrington Valentine
|57.1%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|6.3%
|0.0%
|3.1%
|Evan Williams
|35.7%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|15.0%
|75.0%
|10.0%
- Rookie watch: After playing 100% of the snaps in Week 1, Bullard’s snaps took a hit in Week 2, as he came off the field in certain packages, which hurts his IDP value, especially at safety where there are so many 100% snap players at the position. It’s unclear if this will be the usage going forward, but for now, there will be safer startbale IDP safeties over Bullard in Week 3.
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Jaire Alexander
|100.0%
|0.0%
|3.6%
|0.0%
|96.4%
|3
|Keisean Nixon
|83.9%
|2.1%
|17.0%
|80.9%
|2.1%
|9
|Eric Stokes
|42.9%
|0.0%
|12.5%
|0.0%
|87.5%
|0
Houston Texans
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|70 (6)
|69.6% (13)
|27.0% (14)
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Danielle Hunter
|82.9%
|73.7%
|86.3%
|76.8
|19.5%
|17.1%
|Will Anderson Jr.
|71.4%
|63.2%
|74.5%
|65.4
|20.6%
|20.6%
|Derek Barnett
|47.1%
|36.8%
|51.0%
|61.9
|8.7%
|8.7%
|Jerry Hughes
|18.6%
|26.3%
|15.7%
|53.1
|0.0%
|0.0%
- Point of interest: After a quiet Week 1, both Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson took care of business in Week 2, combining for three sacks and 14 pressures, much to the delight of their IDP managers who were right to leave them locked into lineups.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Mario Edwards Jr.
|54.3%
|52.6%
|54.9%
|64.4
|7.7%
|15.4%
|Folorunso Fatukasi
|50.0%
|78.9%
|39.2%
|63.6
|10.5%
|10.5%
|Khalil Davis
|40.0%
|42.1%
|39.2%
|60.0
|10.5%
|10.5%
|Tim Settle
|35.7%
|26.3%
|39.2%
|54.5
|5.6%
|11.1%
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Azeez Al-Shaair
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|11.4%
|8
|Henry To'oTo'o
|72.9%
|93.9%
|23.8%
|27.5%
|14
- Point of interest: Henry To’oTo’o had a great game for IDP after being included as a waiver target last week, but technically, his usage wasn’t as strong as it was in Week 1 where he came off the field on almost all third down passing situations, which wasn’t always the case last week. With Christian Harris still on injured reserve, To’oTo’o will continue as the LB2 next to Azeez Al-Shaair but should be treated with caution heading into Week 3 because plenty of full-time linebackers will be ranked ahead of him.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Jimmie Ward
|100.0%
|0.0%
|1.4%
|25.7%
|47.1%
|24.3%
|Eric Murray
|74.3%
|1.9%
|0.0%
|25.0%
|53.8%
|19.2%
|Calen Bullock
|52.9%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|8.1%
|91.9%
|0.0%
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Jalen Pitre
|100.0%
|14.3%
|25.7%
|64.3%
|0.0%
|6
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|100.0%
|0.0%
|1.4%
|4.3%
|94.3%
|7
|Kamari Lassiter
|100.0%
|0.0%
|4.3%
|0.0%
|95.7%
|7
- Point of interest: While cutting into To’oTo’o’s snaps, the Texans deployed more defensive backs in this game, which is a common strategy to help defend against the pass. This includes giving three safeties plenty of work and deploying Jalen Pitre as the primary slot defender again. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see this usage continue in 2024.
Indianapolis Colts
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|70 (6)
|83.9% (2)
|9.4% (32)
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Tyquan Lewis
|62.9%
|58.0%
|75.0%
|50.7
|0.0%
|14.3%
|Kwity Paye
|61.4%
|52.0%
|85.0%
|51.4
|13.3%
|6.7%
|Dayo Odeyingbo
|45.7%
|46.0%
|45.0%
|59.1
|12.5%
|0.0%
|Laiatu Latu
|40.0%
|40.0%
|40.0%
|51.4
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Isaiah Land
|8.6%
|6.0%
|15.0%
|56.4
|0.0%
|0.0%
- Injury: Rookie first-round edge defender Laiatu Latu left this game early in the fourth quarter and did not return. He was already playing behind both Tyquan Lewis and Kwity Paye, so there is no real snap bump for anyone to absorb should he miss time, though the injury is not expected to be serious.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Grover Stewart
|60.0%
|66.0%
|45.0%
|53.8
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Raekwon Davis
|42.9%
|52.0%
|20.0%
|56.7
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Taven Bryan
|35.7%
|42.0%
|20.0%
|68.8
|33.3%
|0.0%
|Adetomiwa Adebawore
|30.0%
|34.0%
|20.0%
|56.2
|0.0%
|0.0%
|DeForest Buckner
|14.3%
|6.0%
|35.0%
|52.2
|0.0%
|0.0%
- Injury: DeForest Buckner left this game due to an ankle injury, only playing 10 defensive snaps. He is expected to miss at least one game and potentially more. His production will not be replaced on the waiver wire as one of the top defensive tackles for IDP.
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Zaire Franklin
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|15.7%
|11
|E.J. Speed
|98.6%
|98.1%
|100.0%
|15.9%
|11
|Jaylon Carlies
|44.3%
|55.8%
|11.1%
|16.1%
|5
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Rodney Thomas II
|100.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|4.3%
|95.7%
|0.0%
|Nick Cross
|98.6%
|1.4%
|1.4%
|49.3%
|13.0%
|36.2%
|Ronnie Harrison
|1.4%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
- Point of interest: Nick Cross was mentioned as a waiver target last week, but he becomes all the more interesting with Julian Blackmon not playing in this game and potentially for longer, as Cross absorbed the box-heavy deployment that was typically Blackmon’s and led the team in total tackles (15). He becomes a clear safety target in IDP for as long as he’s going to get this kind of deployment.
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Kenny Moore II
|100.0%
|0.0%
|25.7%
|37.1%
|37.1%
|4
|Jaylon Jones
|100.0%
|0.0%
|11.4%
|0.0%
|88.6%
|1
|Samuel Womack III
|28.6%
|0.0%
|5.0%
|0.0%
|95.0%
|0
|Dallis Flowers
|27.1%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|0
Jacksonville Jaguars
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|72 (3)
|39.9% (32)
|56.6% (1)
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Travon Walker
|76.4%
|80.0%
|73.8%
|56.0
|15.4%
|15.4%
|Josh Hines-Allen
|73.6%
|70.0%
|76.2%
|91.6
|22.2%
|25.9%
|Yasir Abdullah
|18.1%
|26.7%
|11.9%
|56.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Myles Cole
|18.1%
|16.7%
|19.0%
|53.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
- Point of interest: Josh Hines-Allen was mentioned in last week’s IDP rankings article as a prime bounce-back candidate against the Browns, and he delivered a dominant performance with elite pass-rush metrics and a sack. He’ll continue to be a top-end option for the position in IDP regardless of matchup.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Roy Robertson-Harris
|68.1%
|73.3%
|64.3%
|57.3
|8.7%
|13.0%
|Jeremiah Ledbetter
|50.0%
|66.7%
|38.1%
|52.8
|0.0%
|6.3%
|Arik Armstead
|47.2%
|36.7%
|54.8%
|61.9
|10.0%
|10.0%
|DaVon Hamilton
|37.5%
|36.7%
|38.1%
|66.9
|21.4%
|21.4%
|Esezi Otomewo
|34.7%
|33.3%
|35.7%
|67.1
|16.7%
|16.7%
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Foyesade Oluokun
|81.9%
|79.2%
|89.5%
|10.2%
|6
|Devin Lloyd
|66.7%
|79.2%
|31.6%
|16.7%
|8
|Ventrell Miller
|18.1%
|20.8%
|10.5%
|23.1%
|3
|Chad Muma
|18.1%
|20.8%
|10.5%
|0.0%
|0
- Trending down: Foyesade Oluokun, like last week, just barely cracked an 80% snap share in Jacksonville’s new defensive scheme, and while he had a relatively productive day, there’s plenty of concern that he won’t be able to produce consistent top-12 LB numbers across the entire season. Oluokun cost a top-three pick at his position this offseason, and IDP managers should look for trade opportunities now while he may still be viewed at that price tag before the fluctuating production starts to kick in with this usage.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Antonio Johnson
|100.0%
|1.4%
|4.2%
|11.1%
|79.2%
|4.2%
|Andre Cisco
|97.2%
|1.4%
|8.6%
|15.7%
|64.3%
|10.0%
|Daniel Thomas
|5.6%
|0.0%
|25.0%
|0.0%
|50.0%
|25.0%
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Montaric Brown
|95.8%
|0.0%
|7.2%
|0.0%
|92.8%
|12
|Ronald Darby
|83.3%
|0.0%
|3.3%
|0.0%
|91.7%
|4
|Jarrian Jones
|79.2%
|1.8%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|0.0%
|4
|Tre Flowers
|15.3%
|9.1%
|54.5%
|27.3%
|0.0%
|3
|Deantre Prince
|15.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|1
- Point of interest: Montaric Brown was one of the most productive cornerbacks of the week, getting targeted 12 times and leading to 11 total tackles, which led the team. Brown can be a fine IDP option in CB-required leagues while Tyson Campbell is on injured reserve.
Kansas City Chiefs
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|64 (18)
|60.4% (27)
|20.8% (22)
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|George Karlaftis
|85.9%
|85.0%
|86.4%
|62.4
|6.3%
|12.5%
|Mike Danna
|70.3%
|70.0%
|70.5%
|63.1
|3.6%
|10.7%
|Felix Anudike-Uzomah
|18.8%
|25.0%
|15.9%
|64.3
|14.3%
|0.0%
|Malik Herring
|9.4%
|10.0%
|9.1%
|55.1
|0.0%
|0.0%
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Chris Jones
|79.7%
|70.0%
|84.1%
|90.2
|17.1%
|20.0%
|Tershawn Wharton
|68.8%
|60.0%
|72.7%
|71.2
|6.9%
|10.3%
|Mike Pennel
|32.8%
|55.0%
|22.7%
|64.2
|10.0%
|10.0%
|Derrick Nnadi
|21.9%
|40.0%
|13.6%
|40.4
|0.0%
|0.0%
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Nick Bolton
|95.3%
|95.8%
|93.8%
|9.8%
|6
|Drue Tranquill
|79.7%
|93.8%
|37.5%
|13.7%
|7
|Leo Chenal
|50.0%
|52.1%
|43.8%
|18.8%
|6
|Jack Cochrane
|3.1%
|4.2%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
- Point of interest: Nick Bolton led the team in tackles this week, though it wasn’t by a large margin, which a lot of IDP managers are expecting from him. He’s still a full-time player and didn’t miss any tackles this week, which will lead to better games. It’s too early in the season to totally give up on players playing 100% of their team's snaps.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Bryan Cook
|100.0%
|0.0%
|3.1%
|34.4%
|50.0%
|12.5%
|Justin Reid
|92.2%
|5.1%
|6.8%
|44.1%
|32.2%
|15.3%
|Chamarri Conner
|45.3%
|10.3%
|3.4%
|41.4%
|6.9%
|48.3%
|Jaden Hicks
|7.8%
|0.0%
|20.0%
|60.0%
|20.0%
|0.0%
- Fool’s gold: Chamarri Conner had a sack and a defensive touchdown in this game, working as one of team’s slot defenders, which was the case last week. Unfortunately, Conner is splitting those slot duties with Trent McDuffie, which has kept him from being anywhere close to a full-time player. He should not be a starting option in most IDP leagues until those snaps significantly increase.
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Trent McDuffie
|100.0%
|0.0%
|3.1%
|34.4%
|57.8%
|4
|Jaylen Watson
|95.3%
|1.6%
|4.9%
|1.6%
|91.8%
|5
|Nazeeh Johnson
|34.4%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|9.1%
|90.9%
|2
|Joshua Williams
|9.4%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|2
Las Vegas Raiders
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|65 (16)
|63.1% (24)
|26.2% (15)
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Maxx Crosby
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|60.7
|13.5%
|10.8%
|Janarius Robinson
|55.4%
|38.5%
|66.7%
|54.3
|4.2%
|4.2%
|Charles Snowden
|41.5%
|61.5%
|28.2%
|53.1
|0.0%
|0.0%
|K'Lavon Chaisson
|3.1%
|0.0%
|5.1%
|56.6
|0.0%
|0.0%
- Iron Man watch: We’re now at five straight games of Maxx Crosby not taking off a single defensive snap. He landed two sacks in this game to go along with six total tackles. He continues to be an elite IDP option.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Christian Wilkins
|95.4%
|92.3%
|97.4%
|54.8
|8.3%
|5.6%
|Adam Butler
|81.5%
|73.1%
|87.2%
|63.2
|9.7%
|0.0%
|John Jenkins
|32.3%
|57.7%
|15.4%
|55.7
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Nesta Jade Silvera
|12.3%
|19.2%
|7.7%
|56.9
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Jonah Laulu
|3.1%
|7.7%
|0.0%
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Robert Spillane
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|15.4%
|10
|Divine Deablo
|66.2%
|75.5%
|25.0%
|11.6%
|5
|Luke Masterson
|18.5%
|18.9%
|16.7%
|8.3%
|1
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Marcus Epps
|100.0%
|1.5%
|0.0%
|16.9%
|69.2%
|13.8%
|Tre'von Moehrig
|100.0%
|3.1%
|0.0%
|15.4%
|72.3%
|12.3%
|Isaiah Pola-Mao
|18.5%
|8.3%
|25.0%
|16.7%
|16.7%
|33.3%
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Nate Hobbs
|100.0%
|1.5%
|13.8%
|50.8%
|24.6%
|1
|Jack Jones
|100.0%
|0.0%
|6.2%
|1.5%
|92.3%
|4
|Jakorian Bennett
|70.8%
|0.0%
|2.2%
|2.2%
|95.7%
|6
|Sam Webb
|1.5%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
Los Angeles Rams
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|66 (13)
|83.5% (3)
|13.4% (27)
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Jared Verse
|72.7%
|66.7%
|81.5%
|54.1
|28.6%
|21.4%
|Michael Hoecht
|63.6%
|66.7%
|59.3%
|60.1
|11.1%
|0.0%
|Byron Young
|63.6%
|64.1%
|63.0%
|55.9
|7.7%
|7.7%
|Nick Hampton
|1.5%
|2.6%
|0.0%
- Rookie watch: Jared Verse delivered another strong showing in Week 2, coming up with seven total tackles, including three for a loss, while adding a forced fumble. He is going to be an option for a lot of starting IDP lineups already in his career.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Kobie Turner
|83.3%
|74.4%
|96.3%
|61.3
|16.0%
|20.0%
|Braden Fiske
|78.8%
|71.8%
|88.9%
|47.6
|4.4%
|13.0%
|Bobby Brown III
|56.1%
|59.0%
|51.9%
|61.2
|7.1%
|0.0%
|Desjuan Johnson
|31.8%
|46.2%
|11.1%
|67.8
|33.3%
|0.0%
|Neville Gallimore
|24.2%
|30.8%
|14.8%
|56.3
|0.0%
|0.0%
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Troy Reeder
|98.5%
|100.0%
|90.9%
|12.3%
|8
|Christian Rozeboom
|78.8%
|81.8%
|63.6%
|11.5%
|6
- Point of interest: The Rams are showing no signs of going away from Troy Reeder and Christian Rozeboom as the starting linebackers just yet. However, Rozeboom had a 40% missed tackle rate in this game, bringing him to six missed tackles in two games – tied for the most at the linebacker position despite not being an every-down player.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Kamren Curl
|100.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|31.8%
|60.6%
|7.6%
|John Johnson III
|31.8%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|23.8%
|61.9%
|14.3%
|Kamren Kinchens
|13.6%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|11.1%
|77.8%
|11.1%
|Jaylen McCollough
|1.5%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100.0%
- Point of interest: In the battle of Quentin Lake versus Kamren Curl for the Rams most IDP-relevant safety, Lake continues to hold the lead. A lot of that comes from his more favorable alignment (see chart below). Curl still came away with eight total tackles in this game, which is good for a safety, but Lake is just looking like a more efficient player at this point.
- Injury: John Johnson III landed on injured reserve after this game. He was not a full-time player through the first two weeks.
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Quentin Lake
|100.0%
|0.0%
|27.3%
|39.4%
|0.0%
|2
|Tre'Davious White
|90.9%
|1.7%
|21.7%
|0.0%
|75.0%
|4
|Cobie Durant
|72.7%
|0.0%
|4.2%
|0.0%
|91.7%
|2
|Josh Wallace
|27.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|1
|Charles Woods
|9.1%
|0.0%
|16.7%
|0.0%
|83.3%
|0
Los Angeles Chargers
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|48 (30)
|87.0% (1)
|13.0% (29)
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Khalil Mack
|66.7%
|76.5%
|61.3%
|53.9
|5.9%
|5.9%
|Tuli Tuipulotu
|64.6%
|47.1%
|74.2%
|48.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Bud Dupree
|64.6%
|52.9%
|71.0%
|54.3
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Joey Bosa
|29.2%
|23.5%
|32.3%
|72.2
|20.0%
|10.0%
- Point of interest: Joey Bosa ended up being limited in this game due to a lingering back issue. This is a recurring issue that Bosa’s IDP managers have to deal with pretty consistently throughout his career. Luckily, he landed a sack in this game, but the injury-prone label isn’t going away anytime soon, it seems like.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Otito Ogbonnia
|47.9%
|70.6%
|35.5%
|53.9
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Morgan Fox
|45.8%
|35.3%
|51.6%
|61.9
|13.3%
|13.3%
|Poona Ford
|39.6%
|52.9%
|32.3%
|62.9
|11.1%
|0.0%
|Teair Tart
|29.2%
|35.3%
|25.8%
|54.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Scott Matlock
|16.7%
|5.9%
|22.6%
|65.8
|0.0%
|0.0%
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Daiyan Henley
|89.6%
|87.9%
|93.3%
|18.6%
|8
|Denzel Perryman
|64.6%
|78.8%
|33.3%
|22.6%
|7
|Junior Colson
|14.6%
|18.2%
|6.7%
|14.3%
|1
|Troy Dye
|10.4%
|9.1%
|13.3%
|0.0%
|0
- Injury: Junior Colson suffered a hamstring injury in this game, which could cause him to miss time.
- Waiver wire: With Colson out, the Chargers were unable to deploy such a heavy rotation among their linebackers, which allowed Daiyan Henley and Denzel Perryman to increase their snaps this week. Should Colson miss time, Henley figures to be the primary beneficiary in terms of snaps and can be considered a potential starter in deeper leagues.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Elijah Molden
|100.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|4.2%
|85.4%
|8.3%
|Derwin James Jr.
|91.7%
|4.5%
|6.8%
|25.0%
|59.1%
|9.1%
|AJ Finley
|25.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|25.0%
|50.0%
|25.0%
|Tony Jefferson
|14.6%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|85.7%
|14.3%
- Waiver wire: Alohi Gilman was out for this game, allowing Elijah Molden to step into a full-time role. Molden played exclusively deep but managed six total tackles and an interception. For leagues that value full-time safeties, Molden can be an option for as long as Gilman is out.
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|91.7%
|0.0%
|4.5%
|2.3%
|93.2%
|3
|Kristian Fulton
|89.6%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|2.3%
|97.7%
|3
|Ja'Sir Taylor
|85.4%
|4.9%
|9.8%
|85.4%
|0.0%
|2
|Deane Leonard
|10.4%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|2
|Cam Hart
|8.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|1
Miami Dolphins
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|45 (32)
|65.3% (20)
|30.6% (8)
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Emmanuel Ogbah
|62.2%
|60.0%
|65.0%
|51.4
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Chop Robinson
|53.3%
|60.0%
|45.0%
|65.8
|25.0%
|25.0%
|Jaelan Phillips
|51.1%
|28.0%
|80.0%
|49.3
|0.0%
|15.4%
|Quinton Bell
|35.6%
|52.0%
|15.0%
|67.5
|33.3%
|33.3%
- Point of interest: Continuing to monitor Jaelan Phillips coming off his late-season achilles injury last season, he didn’t play as high of a snap share as last week (64%), but this was also a game where there weren’t many defensive snaps for the Dolphins as a team. In a blowout, he only played three snaps in the fourth quarter. Phillips should mostly just be treated as IDP depth at this point until we get more consistency from his snaps and pass-rush metrics.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Zach Sieler
|77.8%
|68.0%
|90.0%
|55.9
|11.1%
|11.1%
|Da'Shawn Hand
|53.3%
|68.0%
|35.0%
|64.7
|14.3%
|14.3%
|Calais Campbell
|51.1%
|40.0%
|65.0%
|67.6
|8.3%
|0.0%
|Benito Jones
|35.6%
|48.0%
|20.0%
|68.9
|25.0%
|0.0%
|Brandon Pili
|20.0%
|36.0%
|0.0%
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|David Long Jr.
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|24.4%
|11
|Jordyn Brooks
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|11.1%
|5
- Point of interest: As was the case last week, both Dolphins linebackers played full-time roles, which is a positive sign for their IDP viability going forward.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Jevon Holland
|91.1%
|2.4%
|0.0%
|22.0%
|56.1%
|22.0%
|Jordan Poyer
|91.1%
|2.4%
|7.3%
|14.6%
|58.5%
|17.1%
|Marcus Maye
|8.9%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|50.0%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|Elijah Campbell
|8.9%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|50.0%
|50.0%
|0.0%
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Jalen Ramsey
|91.1%
|2.4%
|4.9%
|17.1%
|73.2%
|2
|Kendall Fuller
|91.1%
|0.0%
|19.5%
|2.4%
|78.0%
|2
|Kader Kohou
|60.0%
|3.7%
|22.2%
|59.3%
|14.8%
|2
|Siran Neal
|8.9%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Storm Duck
|8.9%
|0.0%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|50.0%
|0
Minnesota Vikings
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|70 (6)
|80.0% (7)
|10.0% (31)
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|81.4%
|72.0%
|86.7%
|71.0
|4.6%
|13.6%
|Jonathan Greenard
|67.1%
|64.0%
|68.9%
|65.4
|16.7%
|23.3%
|Pat Jones II
|48.6%
|36.0%
|55.6%
|69.7
|18.2%
|13.6%
|Dallas Turner
|25.7%
|28.0%
|24.4%
|58.3
|11.1%
|22.2%
- Waiver wire: Pat Jones is coming off back-to-back weeks where he played 49% of the Vikings' defensive snaps and landed two sacks. Jones is still playing behind the clear starters, Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard but can be added as a depth piece in deeper leagues. Just don’t expect that level of efficiency to continue much longer or be anywhere close to this consistent.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Harrison Phillips
|62.9%
|76.0%
|55.6%
|55.8
|4.0%
|0.0%
|Jerry Tillery
|54.3%
|72.0%
|44.4%
|54.8
|5.0%
|10.0%
|Jonathan Bullard
|52.9%
|72.0%
|42.2%
|50.8
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Jonah Williams
|32.9%
|44.0%
|26.7%
|65.7
|8.3%
|8.3%
|Jihad Ward
|24.3%
|0.0%
|37.8%
|62.2
|11.8%
|17.7%
|Taki Taimani
|18.6%
|32.0%
|11.1%
|56.4
|0.0%
|0.0%
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Blake Cashman
|98.6%
|100.0%
|92.3%
|15.9%
|11
|Ivan Pace Jr.
|68.6%
|77.2%
|30.8%
|22.9%
|11
- Point of interest: Ivan Pace continues to be held back by a part-time role, though his efficiency has been pretty impressive through two games. That tends to even out as the season goes on. He’ll still only be a deep league option barring an injury to Blake Cashman.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Harrison Smith
|92.9%
|6.2%
|13.8%
|44.6%
|33.8%
|6.2%
|Camryn Bynum
|81.4%
|1.8%
|3.5%
|7.0%
|73.7%
|8.8%
|Josh Metellus
|71.4%
|8.0%
|2.0%
|42.0%
|34.0%
|18.0%
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Stephon Gilmore
|97.1%
|0.0%
|13.2%
|2.9%
|82.4%
|10
|Byron Murphy Jr.
|78.6%
|1.8%
|0.0%
|32.7%
|67.3%
|6
|Shaquill Griffin
|42.9%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|0
New England Patriots
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|70 (6)
|53.7% (28)
|42.1% (5)
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Keion White
|82.9%
|68.4%
|88.2%
|82.6
|25.8%
|16.1%
|Anfernee Jennings
|62.9%
|84.2%
|54.9%
|60.4
|4.4%
|4.4%
|Deatrich Wise Jr.
|38.6%
|26.3%
|43.1%
|68.7
|23.8%
|4.8%
|Josh Uche
|32.9%
|5.3%
|43.1%
|68.4
|18.8%
|18.8%
|Oshane Ximines
|4.3%
|5.3%
|3.9%
|59.1
|0.0%
|0.0%
- Point of interest: After highlighting Keion White as a waiver target last week, he delivered again in Week 2, landing 1.5 sacks and seven total tackles. White’s snap share and early-season pass-rush metrics are very encouraging for him to remain worthy of being a starter in our IDP lineups.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Daniel Ekuale
|77.1%
|57.9%
|84.3%
|61.6
|7.5%
|2.5%
|Davon Godchaux
|67.1%
|89.5%
|58.8%
|63.8
|11.1%
|3.7%
|Jeremiah Pharms Jr.
|34.3%
|47.4%
|29.4%
|63.3
|14.3%
|14.3%
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Jahlani Tavai
|98.6%
|100.0%
|94.4%
|7.2%
|5
|Raekwon McMillan
|58.6%
|67.3%
|33.3%
|12.2%
|5
|Ja'Whaun Bentley
|14.3%
|15.4%
|11.1%
|0.0%
|0
|Christian Elliss
|5.7%
|5.8%
|5.6%
|0.0%
|0
- Injury: Ja’Whaun Bentley suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter of this game and is now out for the season.
- Waiver wire: Jahlani Tavai stepped in as a 100% snap linebacker in Bentley’s absence, and while he wasn't overly productive in that role, he should still be in waiver consideration as a strong rest of season option now that Bentley’s season is over.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Kyle Dugger
|100.0%
|8.6%
|5.7%
|42.9%
|30.0%
|14.3%
|Jabrill Peppers
|100.0%
|8.6%
|7.1%
|21.4%
|58.6%
|11.4%
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|41.4%
|0.0%
|6.9%
|17.2%
|55.2%
|13.8%
|Dell Pettus
|1.4%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|0.0%
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Christian Gonzalez
|98.6%
|0.0%
|7.2%
|17.4%
|75.4%
|8
|Jonathan Jones
|80.0%
|0.0%
|3.6%
|10.7%
|83.9%
|3
|Marcus Jones
|80.0%
|10.7%
|7.1%
|69.6%
|12.5%
|10
|Marco Wilson
|20.0%
|0.0%
|7.1%
|35.7%
|57.1%
|1
New Orleans Saints
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|70 (6)
|64.3% (21)
|33.3% (6)
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Carl Granderson
|77.1%
|65.0%
|82.0%
|78.7
|26.3%
|21.1%
|Chase Young
|71.4%
|55.0%
|78.0%
|63.1
|14.3%
|11.4%
|Cameron Jordan
|48.6%
|50.0%
|48.0%
|57.3
|4.4%
|0.0%
|Payton Turner
|28.6%
|40.0%
|24.0%
|69.7
|20.0%
|0.0%
|Isaiah Foskey
|4.3%
|0.0%
|6.0%
|56.2
|0.0%
|0.0%
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Bryan Bresee
|68.6%
|60.0%
|72.0%
|57.3
|0.0%
|6.3%
|Nathan Shepherd
|51.4%
|60.0%
|48.0%
|61.1
|10.0%
|0.0%
|John Ridgeway
|22.9%
|40.0%
|16.0%
|63.5
|12.5%
|12.5%
|Khristian Boyd
|18.6%
|35.0%
|12.0%
|65.3
|16.7%
|16.7%
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Demario Davis
|95.7%
|96.3%
|93.8%
|11.9%
|8
|Pete Werner
|72.9%
|79.6%
|50.0%
|13.7%
|7
|Willie Gay
|15.7%
|18.5%
|6.3%
|9.1%
|1
|Anfernee Orji
|4.3%
|3.7%
|6.3%
|0.0%
|0
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Will Harris
|100.0%
|1.4%
|7.1%
|21.4%
|60.0%
|10.0%
|Tyrann Mathieu
|95.7%
|1.5%
|0.0%
|35.8%
|58.2%
|6.0%
|Jordan Howden
|31.4%
|0.0%
|4.5%
|4.5%
|90.9%
|0.0%
|J.T. Gray
|1.4%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|0.0%
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Paulson Adebo
|95.7%
|0.0%
|1.5%
|4.5%
|94.0%
|8
|Alontae Taylor
|94.3%
|1.5%
|3.0%
|83.3%
|12.1%
|7
|Kool-Aid McKinstry
|87.1%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1.6%
|98.4%
|7
|Ugo Amadi
|10.0%
|0.0%
|28.6%
|71.4%
|0.0%
|3
|Rico Payton
|4.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|0
New York Giants
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|72 (3)
|63.8% (22)
|21.3% (21)
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Brian Burns
|88.9%
|87.1%
|90.2%
|71.3
|15.2%
|6.1%
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|77.8%
|77.4%
|78.0%
|58.1
|17.2%
|10.3%
|Azeez Ojulari
|30.6%
|32.3%
|29.3%
|56.8
|16.7%
|8.3%
|Benton Whitley
|2.8%
|3.2%
|2.4%
|59.1
|0.0%
|0.0%
- Point of interest: The Giants landed five sacks in this game; none of which came from their defensive linemen. Kayvon Thibodeaux’s pass-rush metrics were better this week but still far from making him a locked-in weekly IDP starter.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Dexter Lawrence
|81.9%
|80.6%
|82.9%
|65.2
|9.7%
|12.9%
|Rakeem Nunez-Roches
|70.8%
|80.6%
|63.4%
|56.3
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Elijah Chatman
|22.2%
|25.8%
|19.5%
|52.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|D.J. Davidson
|15.3%
|19.4%
|12.2%
|56.9
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Jordon Riley
|4.2%
|3.2%
|4.9%
|58.9
|0.0%
|0.0%
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Bobby Okereke
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|12.5%
|9
|Micah McFadden
|79.2%
|98.2%
|17.6%
|21.1%
|12
|Isaiah Simmons
|22.2%
|5.5%
|76.5%
|18.8%
|3
- Waiver wire: As mentioned last week, Micah McFadden was the team’s expected LB2 and would resume that role once healthy, even though Darius Muasau wasn’t healthy himself this week. McFadden regained his LB2 role, even leading the team in tackles while adding a sack. His snap share is already better than his season average in 2023 (69%), which could be a sign that he’ll be a viable IDP in more league formats going forward. He can be added in those deeper leagues where available.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Tyler Nubin
|100.0%
|1.4%
|2.8%
|51.4%
|41.7%
|4.2%
|Jason Pinnock
|98.6%
|2.8%
|1.4%
|23.9%
|59.2%
|15.5%
|Dane Belton
|11.1%
|12.5%
|12.5%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|37.5%
- Point of interest: Despite rookie Tyler Nubin handling the large majority of box safety snaps again this week, Jason Pinnock came away with a very efficient day, even landing two sacks despite just two blitz attempts. Nubin is still the primary IDP target, though Pinnock can also be startable, if needed.
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Deonte Banks
|100.0%
|1.4%
|5.6%
|0.0%
|93.1%
|6
|Andru Phillips
|91.7%
|1.5%
|9.1%
|90.9%
|0.0%
|7
|Cor'Dale Flott
|81.9%
|1.7%
|13.6%
|1.7%
|84.7%
|1
|Adoree' Jackson
|19.4%
|0.0%
|7.1%
|0.0%
|92.9%
|0
- Rookie watch: Andru Phillips didn’t start last week but saw a significant increase in usage in Week 2, working as the primary nickel corner, which led to 12 total tackles and a sack. If Phillips is going to hold onto this role, he could be a key cornerback target for IDP.
New York Jets
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|66 (13)
|69.6% (13)
|27.5% (13)
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Will McDonald IV
|53.0%
|50.0%
|55.3%
|63.2
|10.5%
|15.8%
|Micheal Clemons
|50.0%
|46.4%
|52.6%
|57.5
|11.1%
|22.2%
|Jermaine Johnson
|48.5%
|42.9%
|52.6%
|75.5
|29.4%
|23.5%
|Takk McKinley
|34.8%
|42.9%
|28.9%
|57.6
|11.1%
|0.0%
|Braiden McGregor
|18.2%
|17.9%
|18.4%
|60.7
|14.3%
|14.3%
- Injury: Jermaine Johnson suffered a torn Achilles that will end his season. Johnson was the clear leader in snap share for this edge unit and will be a big loss to a solid defensive line.
- Waiver wire: Will McDonald should expect to see a snap increase and is the only edge on the roster for now that will pique any sort of IDP interest in Johnson's absence. McDonald landed three sacks in Week 2 and as a first-round talent, should be able to step up consistently in 2024.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Quinnen Williams
|74.2%
|60.7%
|84.2%
|57.4
|10.7%
|7.1%
|Solomon Thomas
|43.9%
|50.0%
|39.5%
|55.5
|13.3%
|20.0%
|Javon Kinlaw
|56.1%
|53.6%
|57.9%
|66.3
|15.0%
|15.0%
|Jalyn Holmes
|22.7%
|35.7%
|13.2%
|54.5
|0.0%
|20.0%
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Quincy Williams
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|15.2%
|10
|Jamien Sherwood
|81.8%
|82.7%
|78.6%
|18.5%
|10
|C.J. Mosley
|24.2%
|26.9%
|14.3%
|12.5%
|2
|Chazz Surratt
|9.1%
|11.5%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
- Injury: C.J. Mosley was carted to the locker room due to a foot injury this week and did not return. It’s unclear how long he’ll be out, but the Jets play on a short week in Week 3, which leaves little hope for him to get back in time for that matchup.
- Waiver wire: Jamien Sherwood played 100% of the defensive snaps with Mosley out of the game and should expect a similar role for as long as Mosley is out of the lineup. This makes him one of the top waiver options to target heading into Week 3.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Tony Adams
|100.0%
|1.5%
|1.5%
|39.4%
|53.0%
|6.1%
|Chuck Clark
|100.0%
|1.5%
|0.0%
|40.9%
|48.5%
|7.6%
|Isaiah Oliver
|37.9%
|4.0%
|0.0%
|8.0%
|0.0%
|88.0%
- Point of interest: After playing nearly 70% of his snaps in the box in Week 1, Tony Adams came back to Earth in Week 2, which cut into his production quite a bit as well. Adams and Chuck Clark still saw decent usage closer to the line of scrimmage, which is still a positive sign going forward.
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Sauce Gardner
|100.0%
|0.0%
|9.1%
|7.6%
|83.3%
|6
|Brandin Echols
|100.0%
|0.0%
|6.1%
|1.5%
|87.9%
|4
|Michael Carter II
|45.5%
|0.0%
|16.7%
|80.0%
|3.3%
|4
Philadelphia Eagles
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|61 (21)
|69.5% (15)
|22.7% (19)
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Josh Sweat
|65.6%
|63.0%
|67.6%
|67.7
|21.7%
|26.1%
|Bryce Huff
|52.5%
|59.3%
|47.1%
|65.0
|14.3%
|14.3%
|Brandon Graham
|45.9%
|40.7%
|50.0%
|73.6
|16.7%
|25.0%
|Nolan Smith
|37.7%
|37.0%
|38.2%
|73.1
|22.2%
|11.1%
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Jalen Carter
|75.4%
|81.5%
|70.6%
|76.5
|8.7%
|13.0%
|Jordan Davis
|47.5%
|63.0%
|35.3%
|69.0
|10.0%
|10.0%
|Milton Williams
|41.0%
|44.4%
|38.2%
|73.5
|9.1%
|9.1%
|Moro Ojomo
|27.9%
|7.4%
|44.1%
|67.8
|13.3%
|6.7%
|Thomas Booker IV
|14.8%
|18.5%
|11.8%
|57.2
|0.0%
|0.0%
- Point of interest: Jalen Carter has been quiet in the box score through these first two games, but the positive notes are regarding his usage, which has allowed him to average 75% of the Eagles' defensive snaps through the first two weeks. The big difference coming from an uptick in snaps on run downs where he’s now played 73% of the Eagles' run downs compared to just 45% as a rookie. He’ll have more productive games based on his talent and usage, which keeps him as a good IDP option in DT-required leagues.
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Zack Baun
|98.4%
|98.0%
|100.0%
|13.3%
|8
|Nakobe Dean
|98.4%
|100.0%
|90.9%
|10.0%
|6
- Point of interest: Devin White was a healthy inactive for this game, which should provide IDP managers confidence that both Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean’s full-time roles are relatively safe going forward.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|C.J. Gardner-Johnson
|100.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|29.5%
|55.7%
|14.8%
|Reed Blankenship
|100.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|31.1%
|57.4%
|11.5%
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Quinyon Mitchell
|100.0%
|0.0%
|6.6%
|0.0%
|93.4%
|3
|Darius Slay
|100.0%
|0.0%
|19.7%
|0.0%
|80.3%
|5
|Avonte Maddox
|90.2%
|1.8%
|10.9%
|89.1%
|0.0%
|5
|Kelee Ringo
|3.3%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Cooper DeJean
|1.6%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|0.0%
|0
Pittsburgh Steelers
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|61 (21)
|70.9% (12)
|23.9% (17)
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|T.J. Watt
|90.2%
|94.1%
|88.6%
|63.8
|10.3%
|10.3%
|Alex Highsmith
|80.3%
|76.5%
|81.8%
|69.0
|18.5%
|14.8%
|Nick Herbig
|27.9%
|23.5%
|29.5%
|63.7
|22.2%
|11.1%
|DeMarvin Leal
|6.6%
|5.9%
|6.8%
|55.6
|0.0%
|0.0%
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Cameron Heyward
|67.2%
|70.6%
|65.9%
|59.7
|7.7%
|23.1%
|Larry Ogunjobi
|55.7%
|58.8%
|54.5%
|63.1
|15.8%
|10.5%
|Keeanu Benton
|44.3%
|70.6%
|34.1%
|75.2
|15.4%
|15.4%
|Montravius Adams
|39.3%
|35.3%
|40.9%
|57.7
|5.6%
|5.6%
|Isaiahh Loudermilk
|24.6%
|23.5%
|25.0%
|60.0
|0.0%
|10.0%
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Patrick Queen
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|6.6%
|4
|Payton Wilson
|36.1%
|36.2%
|35.7%
|0.0%
|0
|Elandon Roberts
|34.4%
|44.7%
|0.0%
|14.3%
|3
- Point of interest: Patrick Queen’s tackle efficiency continues to be atrocious and an issue for IDP. He’s still playing 100% of Pittsburgh's snaps, which is a good indicator that his production will level out across the season, but it’s still worth noting for a player that drafters invested heavily in this offseason despite his history of being inefficient as a tackler.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|100.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1.6%
|95.1%
|3.3%
|DeShon Elliott
|77.0%
|4.3%
|10.6%
|31.9%
|12.8%
|44.7%
|Damontae Kazee
|32.8%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|5.0%
|75.0%
|20.0%
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Joey Porter Jr.
|98.4%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|3.3%
|93.3%
|4
|Donte Jackson
|86.9%
|0.0%
|17.0%
|0.0%
|81.1%
|1
|Beanie Bishop Jr.
|63.9%
|5.1%
|0.0%
|89.7%
|7.7%
|4
|Cory Trice Jr.
|34.4%
|0.0%
|38.1%
|14.3%
|38.1%
|2
San Francisco 49ers
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|54 (28)
|63.8% (22)
|27.6% (12)
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Nick Bosa
|85.2%
|77.3%
|90.6%
|69.4
|14.3%
|10.7%
|Leonard Floyd
|59.3%
|59.1%
|59.4%
|47.6
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|48.1%
|50.0%
|46.9%
|66.5
|13.3%
|20.0%
|Robert Beal Jr.
|7.4%
|13.6%
|3.1%
- Point of interest: Nick Bosa bounced back, as expected, in Week 2. He came away with two sacks in this game despite leaving for a brief period due to injury.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Maliek Collins
|66.7%
|63.6%
|68.8%
|58.8
|9.1%
|4.6%
|Javon Hargrave
|61.1%
|50.0%
|68.8%
|68.0
|18.2%
|9.1%
|Jordan Elliott
|37.0%
|36.4%
|37.5%
|52.2
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Kevin Givens
|35.2%
|50.0%
|25.0%
|80.5
|12.5%
|25.0%
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Fred Warner
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|16.7%
|9
|De'Vondre Campbell
|94.4%
|100.0%
|75.0%
|9.8%
|5
|Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
|37.0%
|45.2%
|8.3%
|10.0%
|2
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Ji'Ayir Brown
|100.0%
|0.0%
|1.9%
|25.9%
|57.4%
|14.8%
|Malik Mustapha
|57.4%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|19.4%
|77.4%
|0.0%
|George Odum
|42.6%
|0.0%
|4.3%
|39.1%
|52.2%
|4.3%
- Point of interest: Without Talanoa Hufanga, the 49ers ended up relying on more of a committee approach at the second safety spot between Malik Mustapha and George Odum. It didn’t go well. Hufanga will likely be a full-time starter once he’s back, but his replacements should not be trusted in IDP lineups.
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Deommodore Lenoir
|100.0%
|1.9%
|11.1%
|61.1%
|27.8%
|3
|Charvarius Ward
|98.1%
|0.0%
|9.4%
|3.8%
|84.9%
|2
|Isaac Yiadom
|63.0%
|0.0%
|2.9%
|2.9%
|91.2%
|4
|Renardo Green
|7.4%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|25.0%
|75.0%
|0
Seattle Seahawks
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|68 (12)
|61.3% (25)
|32.8% (7)
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Boye Mafe
|73.5%
|68.6%
|78.8%
|71.9
|20.8%
|25.0%
|Derick Hall
|66.2%
|65.7%
|66.7%
|69.4
|10.0%
|10.0%
|Dre'Mont Jones
|51.5%
|51.4%
|51.5%
|62.6
|17.6%
|5.9%
|Trevis Gipson
|10.3%
|11.4%
|9.1%
|68.7
|0.0%
|0.0%
- Trending up: Boye Mafe quietly increases his IDP stock with each passing week, coming up with a sack again in Week 2, while playing a strong snap share and delivering encouraging pass-rush metrics. He was ranked as ED17 this past week and will improve upon that ranking heading into Week 3.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Leonard Williams
|76.5%
|71.4%
|81.8%
|63.3
|11.1%
|18.5%
|Jarran Reed
|54.4%
|62.9%
|45.5%
|58.5
|6.7%
|6.7%
|Byron Murphy II
|55.9%
|54.3%
|57.6%
|74.6
|22.2%
|22.2%
|Johnathan Hankins
|39.7%
|62.9%
|15.2%
|55.3
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Mike Morris
|2.9%
|5.7%
|0.0%
|Myles Adams
|1.5%
|0.0%
|3.0%
- Rookie watch: First-round defensive tackle Byron Murphy got in on his first sack this week, posting some very strong pass-rush metrics for his position. He even played slightly more than Jarran Reed this week, which could be a sign that his role is growing in this defense.
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Tyrel Dodson
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|11.8%
|8
|Tyrice Knight
|64.7%
|65.4%
|62.5%
|18.2%
|8
|Jerome Baker
|30.9%
|34.6%
|18.8%
|19.0%
|4
- Injury: Jerome Baker suffered a hamstring injury in this game and did not return. He was a full-time player prior to the injury.
- Waiver wire: Rookie Tyrice Knight stepped into a near 100% snap role once Baker left the game. He should be expected to do the same for as long as Baker is out of the lineup, as Mike Macdonald has now shown a tendency to deploy two full-time linebackers. Knight was also productive with his snaps and wouldn’t take much for him to be a more efficient IDP than Baker.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Julian Love
|100.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|7.4%
|73.5%
|19.1%
|Rayshawn Jenkins
|100.0%
|2.9%
|1.5%
|47.1%
|35.3%
|14.7%
|K'Von Wallace
|19.1%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|30.8%
|46.2%
|7.7%
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Devon Witherspoon
|97.1%
|1.5%
|6.1%
|54.5%
|36.4%
|1
|Tariq Woolen
|97.1%
|1.5%
|9.1%
|6.1%
|80.3%
|3
|Tre Brown
|57.4%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|2.6%
|97.4%
|2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|86 (1)
|77.9% (8)
|18.6% (24)
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Yaya Diaby
|75.6%
|76.0%
|75.4%
|74.4
|26.3%
|18.4%
|Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
|69.8%
|72.0%
|68.9%
|57.1
|10.0%
|3.3%
|Anthony Nelson
|30.2%
|28.0%
|31.1%
|69.6
|11.8%
|17.7%
|Chris Braswell
|20.9%
|24.0%
|19.7%
|53.6
|0.0%
|14.3%
|Markees Watts
|3.5%
|0.0%
|4.9%
|56.8
|0.0%
|0.0%
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Greg Gaines
|76.7%
|72.0%
|78.7%
|64.3
|8.7%
|4.4%
|Vita Vea
|45.3%
|36.0%
|49.2%
|91.0
|28.6%
|14.3%
|Logan Hall
|34.9%
|40.0%
|32.8%
|60.2
|10.0%
|0.0%
|William Gholston
|31.4%
|36.0%
|29.5%
|65.9
|17.7%
|5.9%
|C.J. Brewer
|25.6%
|28.0%
|24.6%
|57.7
|0.0%
|7.1%
|Mike Greene
|15.1%
|24.0%
|11.5%
|52.2
|0.0%
|0.0%
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Lavonte David
|98.8%
|100.0%
|95.7%
|7.1%
|6
|SirVocea Dennis
|52.3%
|34.9%
|100.0%
|20.0%
|9
|K.J. Britt
|47.7%
|65.1%
|0.0%
|9.8%
|4
|J.J. Russell
|1.2%
|0.0%
|4.3%
|0.0%
|0
- Trending up: SirVocea Dennis continues to eat into K.J. Britt‘s playing time, as highlighted last week. This time, Dennis played 100% of the Bucs' late-down snaps while Britt didn’t play any. This was more of a 3:1 ratio in Week 1, but given Dennis’ effectiveness in that role, the team obviously felt comfortable in letting him handle all of those duties this week. He still isn’t close to a full-time player, which makes him more of a deep league option only, but he still has promising usage.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Jordan Whitehead
|98.8%
|2.4%
|0.0%
|47.1%
|41.2%
|8.2%
|Kaevon Merriweather
|1.2%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
- Point of interest: Jordan Whitehead led the team in tackles (11) this week, doing so with 47% of his snaps coming in the box. Whitehead only spent 24% of his snaps in the box in Week 1, so this could have been more so about defending the Lions run game than a trend.
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Zyon McCollum
|98.8%
|0.0%
|4.7%
|2.4%
|91.8%
|6
|Jamel Dean
|98.8%
|2.4%
|2.4%
|4.7%
|92.9%
|7
|Christian Izien
|98.8%
|1.2%
|11.8%
|8.2%
|0.0%
|7
|Tykee Smith
|66.3%
|8.8%
|7.0%
|86.0%
|0.0%
|9
|Tavierre Thomas
|2.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Tyrek Funderburk
|1.2%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Keenan Isaac
|1.2%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
- Waiver wire: Christian Izien stepped in at safety in Antoine Winfield Jr.‘s absence this week. He played well, had solid production and can be added in leagues where starting safeties are valuable for as long as Winfield is out.
Tennessee Titans
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|57 (25)
|66.4% (18)
|29.2% (9)
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Harold Landry III
|87.7%
|91.3%
|85.3%
|62.5
|4.6%
|13.6%
|Arden Key
|80.7%
|73.9%
|85.3%
|55.1
|7.4%
|3.7%
|Jaylen Harrell
|26.3%
|21.7%
|29.4%
|61.6
|12.5%
|0.0%
|Ali Gaye
|5.3%
|13.0%
|0.0%
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Jeffery Simmons
|77.2%
|78.3%
|76.5%
|57.1
|4.0%
|0.0%
|T'Vondre Sweat
|68.4%
|78.3%
|61.8%
|50.9
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Sebastian Joseph-Day
|33.3%
|39.1%
|29.4%
|52.4
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Keondre Coburn
|22.8%
|17.4%
|26.5%
|54.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|James Lynch
|19.3%
|21.7%
|17.6%
|55.7
|0.0%
|0.0%
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Ernest Jones
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|15.8%
|9
|Kenneth Murray Jr.
|94.7%
|95.5%
|92.3%
|14.8%
|8
|Jack Gibbens
|5.3%
|4.5%
|7.7%
|0.0%
|0
- Trending up: It didn’t take long at all for Ernest Jones to step back into a 100% snap role after playing just 46% of the Titans' defensive snaps in Week 1. Jones can be safely trusted in IDP lineups again with the Titans ripping the band-aid off and letting Jones get back to being a full-time player despite still being relatively new to the team.
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Amani Hooker
|100.0%
|3.5%
|3.5%
|15.8%
|71.9%
|7.0%
|Quandre Diggs
|100.0%
|0.0%
|1.8%
|14.0%
|82.5%
|1.8%
|Jamal Adams
|3.5%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|50.0%
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|L'Jarius Sneed
|100.0%
|0.0%
|1.8%
|5.3%
|91.2%
|4
|Chidobe Awuzie
|93.0%
|0.0%
|3.8%
|3.8%
|90.6%
|2
|Roger McCreary
|64.9%
|2.7%
|13.5%
|78.4%
|2.7%
|5
|Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
|17.5%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|60.0%
|40.0%
|1
Washington Commanders
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|56 (26)
|73.9% (11)
|21.8% (20)
EDGE
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Clelin Ferrell
|66.1%
|69.6%
|63.6%
|58.7
|11.8%
|11.8%
|Dorance Armstrong
|62.5%
|65.2%
|60.6%
|64.3
|17.7%
|17.7%
|Dante Fowler Jr.
|39.3%
|34.8%
|42.4%
|53.8
|7.1%
|0.0%
|Javontae Jean-Baptiste
|32.1%
|30.4%
|33.3%
|51.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Jonathan Allen
|73.2%
|73.9%
|72.7%
|68.2
|19.1%
|9.5%
|Daron Payne
|73.2%
|73.9%
|72.7%
|62.4
|9.1%
|9.1%
|Phidarian Mathis
|26.8%
|26.1%
|27.3%
|53.7
|0.0%
|12.5%
|Jer'Zhan Newton
|21.4%
|21.7%
|21.2%
|62.8
|14.3%
|0.0%
|Carlos Watkins
|5.4%
|4.3%
|6.1%
|57.6
|0.0%
|0.0%
LINEBACKER
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Bobby Wagner
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|16.1%
|9
|Frankie Luvu
|98.2%
|100.0%
|91.7%
|16.4%
|9
SAFETY
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Jeremy Chinn
|100.0%
|3.6%
|16.1%
|32.1%
|30.4%
|19.6%
|Quan Martin
|94.6%
|3.8%
|7.5%
|7.5%
|84.9%
|0.0%
|Percy Butler
|37.5%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|57.1%
|42.9%
|0.0%
- Point of interest: After playing just 79% of Washington's defensive snaps in Week 1, Jeremy Chinn became a full-time player in Week 2 while still playing a decent amount of snaps in the box. He did nothing worth getting excited about for IDP purposes but thanks to the full-time snap share keeps him from being a total avoid at the very least.
CORNERBACK
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Benjamin St-Juste
|100.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1.8%
|98.2%
|10
|Mike Sainristil
|69.6%
|2.6%
|17.9%
|79.5%
|0.0%
|2
|Noah Igbinoghene
|58.9%
|0.0%
|9.1%
|0.0%
|87.9%
|2
|Michael Davis
|41.1%
|0.0%
|8.7%
|0.0%
|91.3%
|5
Data keys
- Tackle efficiency = Percentage of snaps where that IDP was in on a tackle. Average tackle efficiency for linebackers in 2023 was 13.3% (min. 100 snaps).
- Win rate = Percentage of snaps that a defensive lineman won their rep against a blocker. Average win rate for edge defenders in 2023 was 11.7% (min. 100 prsh snaps). Average win rate for interior defenders in 2023 was 8.7% (min. 100 prsh snaps).
- Pressure rate = Percentage of pass-rush snaps that resulted in a pressure. Average pressure rate for edge defenders in 2022 was 12.2% (min. 100 prsh snaps). Average pressure rate for interior defenders in 2023 was 8.1% (min. 100 prsh snaps).
- Pass-rush grade = PFF pass-rush grade, taking into account the quality of every pass-rush snap for every player on every play. Average pass-rush grade for edge defenders in 2023 was 67.1 (min. 100 prsh snaps). Average pass-rush grade for interior defenders in 2023 was 64.9 (min. 100 prsh snaps).
- Zone coverage rate = Percentage of Cover-2, Cover-3 (+variations), Cover-4/quarters, and Cover-6 snaps played by the defense.
- Man coverage rate = Percentage of Cover-1, Cover-0, and Cover-2-Man snaps played by the defense.
- Dime personnel rate = Percentage of snaps the defense spent with six defensive backs on the field at once, typically at the cost of a linebacker.
- Blitz rate = Percentage of snaps where the defense sent at least one extra pass rusher on a given play.
- Box snaps = Snaps where the defensive player is lined up in a linebacker or strong safety alignment (within 2-10 yards of the line of scrimmage).
- Free safety snaps = Snaps where the defensive player is lined up more than 10.5 yards from the line of scrimmage.
- Slot corner snaps = Snaps where the defensive player is lined up covering an eligible receiver who is aligned inside of an outside receiving option.
- Outside corner snaps = Snaps where the defensive player is the widest outside defender to any given side where there is a wide receiver aligned.
- Defensive line snaps = Snaps where the defensive player is lined up on or within 1.5 yards of the line of scrimmage.
