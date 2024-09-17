NFL Week 2: Fantasy Football IDP report

• Injuries piled up in Week 2, creating plenty of waiver targets for this week: After escaping relatively unscathed in Week 1, we lost a number of IDP starters this past week so be sure to stay active on the waiver wire to fill those roster holes.

LB Troy Andersen, Atlanta Falcons: With the Falcons placing Nate Landman on injured reserve on Monday, the rotation at the Falcons LB2 spot ended and allowed Andersen to play a near full-time role. Andersen can be safely added and started where needed while Landman is out.

LB Baylon Spector, Buffalo Bills: Spector stepped in as the Bills' every-down linebacker once Bernard left the game, wearing the green dot and delivering decent tackle production in that role. Dorian Williams remained as a sub-package player, coming off the field on obvious passing downs, which suggests that Spector will be the primary waiver add in Buffalo this week.

LB Daiyan Henley, Los Angeles Chargers: With Junior Colson out, the Chargers were unable to deploy such a heavy rotation among their linebackers, which allowed Henley and Denzel Perryman to play more snaps this week. Should Colson miss time, Henley figures to be the primary beneficiary in terms of snaps and can be considered a potential starter in deeper leagues.

LB Jahlani Tavai, New England Patriots: Tavai stepped in as a 100% snap linebacker in Ja’Whaun Bentley ’s absence, and while he wasn't overly productive in that role, he should still be in waiver consideration as a strong rest of season option now that Bentley’s season is over.

LB Micah McFadden, New York Giants: As mentioned last week, McFadden was the team’s expected LB2 and would resume that role once healthy, even though Darius Muasau wasn’t healthy this week. McFadden regained his LB2 role, even leading the team in tackles while adding a sack. His snap share is already better than his season average in 2023 (69%), which could be a sign that he’ll be a viable IDP in more league formats going forward. He can be added in those deeper leagues where available.

LB Jamien Sherwood, New York Jets: Sherwood played 100% of the defensive snaps with Mosley out of the game and should expect a similar role for as long as C.J. Mosley is out of the lineup. This makes him one of the top waiver options to target heading into Week 3.

LB Tyrice Knight, Seattle Seahawks: Knight stepped into a near 100% snap role once Jerome Baker left the game. He should be expected to do the same for as long as Baker is out of the lineup, as Mike Macdonald has now shown a tendency to deploy two full-time linebackers. Knight was also productive with his snaps and wouldn’t take much for him to be a more efficient IDP than Baker.

DB Cam Lewis, Buffalo Bills: While designated as a safety right now, Lewis served as the immediate Taron Johnson replacement and figures to do so for as long as Johnson is out. On fantasy platforms where Lewis carries a cornerback designation, he makes for a fine waiver option in CB-required leagues should Johnson miss more time.

S Elijah Molden, Los Angeles Chargers: Alohi Gilman was out for this game, allowing Elijah Molden to step into a full-time role. Molden played exclusively deep but managed six total tackles and an interception. For leagues that value full-time safeties, Molden can be an option for as long as Gilman is out.

DB Christian Izien, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Izien stepped in at safety in the absence of Antoine Winfield Jr. this week. He played well, had solid production and can be added in leagues where starting safeties are valuable, for as long as Winfield is out.

EDGE Dennis Gardeck, Arizona Cardinals: The Cardinals deployed a very heavy rotation along the defensive line with Gardeck leading the way in both snaps and production, delivering three sacks in this game to pair with his high-end pass rush metrics. Gardeck can be added in deeper leagues and treated as a boom/bust option based on matchup.

DT Gervon Dexter Sr., Chicago Bears: For DT-required leagues, Dexter has started the year strong, delivering a sack in back-to-back weeks while playing a healthy snap share on the interior of the Bears’ offensive line. He can be considered a solid depth piece in those IDP leagues that require starting defensive tackles.

EDGE Nik Bonitto, Denver Broncos: Bonitto saw his snap share essentially double with Browning out of the game this week. Should Baron Browning miss time, this could be a nice spot for Bonitto to get enough volume where his previously strong pass-rush metrics allow for more big-play production as a deeper league target.

EDGE Pat Jones II, Minnesota Vikings: Jones is coming off back-to-back weeks where he played 49% of the Vikings' defensive snaps and landed two sacks. Jones is still playing behind the clear starters, Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard , but can be added as a depth piece in deeper leagues. Just don’t expect that level of efficiency to continue much longer or be anywhere close to this consistent.