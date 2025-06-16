Fantasy Football ADP Battle: Brock Bowers vs. Trey McBride

Brock Bowers delivers a historic rookie season: Expectations are sky-high for Bowers heading into Year 2, as he’s currently being drafted as the clear-cut TE1.

Trey McBride represents a legitimate threat to the TE1 throne: One of the league’s top receiving tight ends, McBride has the potential for even greater fantasy production in 2025 if positive touchdown regression kicks in.

This fantasy football article series breaks down the toughest draft-day decisions facing fantasy managers, using Underdog’s average draft position (ADP) as a guide. Each installment compares similarly ranked players at the same position, using key stats from previous seasons and contextual factors — including team situation — to identify the better pick.

Today’s matchup features Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers and Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride as we evaluate who offers the stronger fantasy football outlook for the 2025 season.

Heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, Brock Bowers was widely viewed as a generational talent at the tight end position, and his rookie season only reinforced that belief. He set rookie records and finished as the overall fantasy TE1, delivering eight top-five weekly finishes and 11 finishes inside the top 10. Given everything he accomplished in Year 1, the hype surrounding Bowers for 2025 and beyond feels well earned.

Trey McBride presents legitimate TE1 competition heading into 2025 after finishing just behind Bowers in last season’s standings despite scoring only two touchdowns, both in the final two weeks. Still, McBride posted nine top-five weekly finishes and 12 inside the top 10 across 16 games, making him a strong contender in his own right.

INVOLVEMENT IN THE OFFENSE

Bowers set rookie tight end records with 1,194 receiving yards and 112 receptions, leading the Raiders in targets (148), target rate and receiving touchdowns (five). With expectations high for a Year 2 leap as he continues to develop, it’s no surprise Bowers is being drafted well ahead of the field at his position in fantasy leagues.

McBride was equally central to Arizona’s passing game, leading the team in every major receiving category except touchdowns. He finished just behind Bowers in targets (139), receptions (111) and receiving yards (1,146). Even with the expected rise of Marvin Harrison Jr. in Arizona, McBride’s role as a top target in the Cardinals’ offense should remain secure heading into 2025.

PRODUCTION AND PERFORMANCE

As highlighted earlier, Bowers’ historic rookie season was one of the more impressive accomplishments for any player in 2024. Relative to his position, Bowers ranked no worse than top-four in yards per route run and receiving grade as he quickly established himself as one of the league’s best tight ends, not just for fantasy football, but overall. There is still room for Bowers to even lead the position in those key performance metrics in Year 2 and beyond, which is well within his realm of possibilities as he continues to develop.

McBride’s efficiency metrics not just rivaled Bowers' last season, but even surpassed him in certain key categories, including yards per route run and receiving grade. Part of this has to do with McBride’s experience at the next level helping give him a leg up, but at the same time, he too is a younger player still developing and it’s entirely possible that he continues to be a league leader at the position for years to come, and especially in 2025.

HIGH-VALUE TARGET INVOLVEMENT

Surprisingly, Bowers’ red-zone involvement lagged behind the rest of his rookie production. He saw just 15 red-zone targets — tied for the team lead — and converted only one of those into a touchdown. The Raiders struggled overall in that area, finishing 28th in offensive points scored (174) and running fewer plays in scoring position than most teams. If the offense improves in 2025, Bowers should see more red-zone opportunities and a corresponding bump in scoring potential.

McBride’s lack of touchdowns in 2024 is even more surprising given his heavy red-zone usage. He ranked second among tight ends in total red-zone targets and first in red-zone target rate (among tight ends who ran at least 50 routes). The gap between his usage and scoring output strongly suggests positive regression is on the horizon. If that materializes, it could be the key factor in McBride surpassing Bowers as the overall TE1 in 2025.

TEAM PASSING/QUARTERBACK SITUATION

Geno Smith steps in as the Raiders’ new starting quarterback in 2025, replacing a rotation of below-average passers, none of whom ranked among the top 32 in passing grade last season. Smith, by contrast, turned in another strong year in 2024, finishing top-10 at the position in both passing grade and adjusted completion rate. His arrival should elevate the Raiders’ passing game and further boost Bowers’ outlook as a potential overall TE1.

Kyler Murray leaned heavily on McBride in 2024, and that trend is expected to continue. Murray is coming off his best passing season since 2021, largely due to it being his first full season during that span. He’s shown the ability to deliver top-tier performances, ranking third in passing grade in 2021 and finishing inside the top 12 last year. With Murray healthy and producing, the Cardinals’ passing offense should remain effective, keeping McBride firmly in the TE1 conversation.

POTENTIAL 2025 TARGET COMPETITION

The Raiders added rookie Jack Bech in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but it’s far from certain he’ll play a significant role in Year 1. Jakobi Meyers remains the projected WR1, coming off a strong 2024 season in which he finished as the PPR WR30 and ranked 15th in total targets (126). Even with Meyers maintaining a steady role, there was—and should continue to be—ample opportunity for Bowers to thrive without being impacted by the rest of the receiving corps.

In Arizona, McBride may face tougher target competition with Marvin Harrison Jr. poised for a potential breakout in his second season. The 2024 No. 4 overall pick earned 114 targets (19th among wide receivers) but managed just 62 receptions—the fewest among players in the top 30 in targets. While McBride and Harrison Jr. can certainly coexist, there’s a realistic chance Harrison Jr. demands a larger share of the passing game in 2025.

Trey McBride vs. Brock Bowers: Target Maps (2024) Powered by PFF Trey McBride Brock Bowers

