Fantasy Football: Week 2 IDP rankings & tiers

• Trusting the process with our starting linebackers: After down weeks from several highly-drafted linebackers, it’s important to not panic after just one game.

• The return of Joey Bosa: A healthy Bosa is a dangerous player, and an elite IDP, which means as long as he’s in the lineup he’ll be a starting caliber option in most formats.

Week 1 is in the books and we have actual data and usage numbers to help us sort through our IDP options. These IDP rankings will continue to evolve to help you bring home a fantasy football championship in 2024.

LINEBACKER