Fantasy Football: 2025 dynasty superflex rankings

Jayden Daniels takes the top spot: Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson have been the top fantasy quarterbacks in recent seasons, but it’s only a matter of time before they become less efficient runners. The age gap is enough to push Daniels to No. 1.

Only two rookies land in the top 40: The top 40 is nearly half full with quarterbacks, but it was a relatively weak 2025 quarterback class. However, rookies are sprinkled in throughout the rest of the rankings.

Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 15 minutes

With the 2025 NFL Draft now well in the past, we're accounting for a few recent free-agent signings in these updated fantasy football dynasty superflex rankings. These rankings are tailored for PPR scoring and two-quarterback formats and are designed to help you navigate your rookie drafts with the latest landing spots, depth charts and team fits in mind.

Last Updated: 5 a.m. Monday, June 16