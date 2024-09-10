NFL Week 1: Fantasy Football IDP report

• A concerning rotation emerges in Jacksonville at the linebacker position: Should this usage hold, the reigning three-time LB1 Foyesade Oluokun could be in danger of ceding that title to someone new this season.

• The 2024 breakout season for Greg Rousseau gets off to a hot start: Three sacks and an ideal snap share for the Bills’ star defensive lineman get this season started on the right foot.

LB Mack Wilson, Arizona Cardinals: Wilson had a productive game, delivering nine tackles while being one of the highest-graded players on the Cardinals defense. Wilson didn’t play a full complement of snaps, like Kyzir White , but should be considered a waiver target in deeper leagues where these non-full-time linebackers are rostered.

LB DeMarvion Overshown, Dallas Cowboys: Overshown was the Cowboys' clear LB2, playing ahead of Damone Clark . However, neither played full-time and only Overshown should really be considered for deeper leagues.

LB Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean, Philadelphia Eagles: I’ve highlighted Zack Baun quite a bit this offseason as it became clear that the Eagles were going to deploy him as a starting linebacker, but it’s still possible he’s available in a number of leagues. That shouldn’t be the case following this week for him or Nakobe Dean , who replaced Devin White . The former Buccaneer could come back and cut into Dean’s snaps, but reports aren’t encouraging that White will be considered a starter when he’s back healthy.

LB Henry To’oTo’o, Houston Texans: To’oTo’o was discussed in this week’s IDP rankings article as a safe starting option, but he could be on plenty of waiver wires for those unaware of his starting status with Christian Harris on IR. To’oTo’o should continue to be a decent starting option in most formats considering his strong snap share.

LB Troy Reeder and Christian Rozeboom, Los Angeles Rams: As expected, Reeder was the Rams' lone every-down linebacker and came up with a solid day of production. He’ll be one of the top waiver targets in IDP this week, as there aren’t many viable options to replace him currently on the roster. For deeper leagues, Rozeboom can also be added, though his snap share wasn’t nearly as strong as Reeder’s coming off the field on obvious passing downs.

LB Darius Muasau, New York Giants: Muasau stepped into the Giants' LB2 role this week and played a decent 82% snap share. Muasau likely only has this role because Micah McFadden was banged up heading into Week 1 and didn’t play. If McFadden gets back in the lineup, Muausau will be unlikely to return much IDP value and cede his LB2 role back to McFadden.

S Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills: Hamlin stepped into a full-time role with Mike Edwards sidelined. He came up with four tackles and saw the highest percentage of snaps in the box among the Bills safeties, making him a fine add in leagues where just being a starting safety holds IDP value.

CB Dax Hill, Cincinnati Bengals: Hill’s role in Cincinnati’s defense was undoubtedely going to be different than last season with the team bringing in starting safeties Vonn Bell and Geno Stone , and it wasn’t always clear that Hill will be considered a starter. This week confirmed that he is going to be a full-time player for them as a wide corner. He played well in that role, delivering eight tackles and a sack, which made him a player of interest in CB-required IDP leagues.

DB Quentin Lake, Los Angeles Rams: Lake played a full-time role as the primary nickel corner while also playing some safety. As a result, he delivered a nice days worth of production which included a team-leading 10 total tackles. He is a good option to consider in most formats.

S Tyler Nubin, New York Giants: Nubin stepped into a full-time role, which was unclear in the preseason whether that would be the case. Nubin had strong production, leading the team with seven tackles and saw decent usage in the box. He can be added in most IDP leagues where safety help is needed.

S Tony Adams, New York Jets: Adams played more snaps in the box this week (50) than any other safety, as did teammate Chuck Clark . It’s unlikely that this will continue going forward since it is far from what the Jets deployed last season, but Adams showed that he can be a productive IDP and is worth adding in most formats.

S George Odum, San Francisco 49ers: Odum filled in for the injured Talanoa Hufanga in this game. It’s unuclear when Hufanga will be back but for leagues where starting safeties carry value, Odum can be an option for the time being.

DT A’Shawn Robinson, Carolina Panthers: Robinson is the likely beneficiary to Derrick Brown ’s injury because he should step into a larger role. He played 77% of the Panthers' defensive snaps in Week 1 and came up with nine total tackles. He’ll be an option in DT-required leagues, especially those looking for a replacement for Brown.

ED Darrell Taylor, Chicago Bears: Newly acquired edge Darrell Taylor stepped into a decent-sized role (59%) and came away with two sacks in his Bears’ debut. Taylor is a fine waiver option with the potential to increase his role going forward.