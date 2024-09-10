All
NFL Week 1: Fantasy Football IDP report

2Y1YPXT Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) celebrates his sack against the Arizona Cardinals as Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa (57) looks on during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

By Jonathon Macri

• A concerning rotation emerges in Jacksonville at the linebacker position: Should this usage hold, the reigning three-time LB1 Foyesade Oluokun could be in danger of ceding that title to someone new this season.

• The 2024 breakout season for Greg Rousseau gets off to a hot start: Three sacks and an ideal snap share for the Bills’ star defensive lineman get this season started on the right foot.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 51.8 minutes

Week 1 takeaways

Waiver wire
  • LB Mack Wilson, Arizona Cardinals: Wilson had a productive game, delivering nine tackles while being one of the highest-graded players on the Cardinals defense. Wilson didn’t play a full complement of snaps, like Kyzir White, but should be considered a waiver target in deeper leagues where these non-full-time linebackers are rostered.
  • LB DeMarvion Overshown, Dallas Cowboys: Overshown was the Cowboys' clear LB2, playing ahead of Damone Clark. However, neither played full-time and only Overshown should really be considered for deeper leagues.
  • LB Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean, Philadelphia Eagles: I’ve highlighted Zack Baun quite a bit this offseason as it became clear that the Eagles were going to deploy him as a starting linebacker, but it’s still possible he’s available in a number of leagues. That shouldn’t be the case following this week for him or Nakobe Dean, who replaced Devin White. The former Buccaneer could come back and cut into Dean’s snaps, but reports aren’t encouraging that White will be considered a starter when he’s back healthy.
  • LB Henry To’oTo’o, Houston Texans: To’oTo’o was discussed in this week’s IDP rankings article as a safe starting option, but he could be on plenty of waiver wires for those unaware of his starting status with Christian Harris on IR. To’oTo’o should continue to be a decent starting option in most formats considering his strong snap share.
  • LB Troy Reeder and Christian Rozeboom, Los Angeles Rams: As expected, Reeder was the Rams' lone every-down linebacker and came up with a solid day of production. He’ll be one of the top waiver targets in IDP this week, as there aren’t many viable options to replace him currently on the roster. For deeper leagues, Rozeboom can also be added, though his snap share wasn’t nearly as strong as Reeder’s coming off the field on obvious passing downs.
  • LB Darius Muasau, New York Giants: Muasau stepped into the Giants' LB2 role this week and played a decent 82% snap share. Muasau likely only has this role because Micah McFadden was banged up heading into Week 1 and didn’t play. If McFadden gets back in the lineup, Muausau will be unlikely to return much IDP value and cede his LB2 role back to McFadden.
  • S Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills: Hamlin stepped into a full-time role with Mike Edwards sidelined. He came up with four tackles and saw the highest percentage of snaps in the box among the Bills safeties, making him a fine add in leagues where just being a starting safety holds IDP value.
  • CB Dax Hill, Cincinnati Bengals: Hill’s role in Cincinnati’s defense was undoubtedely going to be different than last season with the team bringing in starting safeties Vonn Bell and Geno Stone, and it wasn’t always clear that Hill will be considered a starter. This week confirmed that he is going to be a full-time player for them as a wide corner. He played well in that role, delivering eight tackles and a sack, which made him a player of interest in CB-required IDP leagues.
  • DB Quentin Lake, Los Angeles Rams: Lake played a full-time role as the primary nickel corner while also playing some safety. As a result, he delivered a nice days worth of production which included a team-leading 10 total tackles. He is a good option to consider in most formats.
  • S Tyler Nubin, New York Giants: Nubin stepped into a full-time role, which was unclear in the preseason whether that would be the case. Nubin had strong production, leading the team with seven tackles and saw decent usage in the box. He can be added in most IDP leagues where safety help is needed.
  • S Tony Adams, New York Jets: Adams played more snaps in the box this week (50) than any other safety, as did teammate Chuck Clark. It’s unlikely that this will continue going forward since it is far from what the Jets deployed last season, but Adams showed that he can be a productive IDP and is worth adding in most formats.
  • S George Odum, San Francisco 49ers: Odum filled in for the injured Talanoa Hufanga in this game. It’s unuclear when Hufanga will be back but for leagues where starting safeties carry value, Odum can be an option for the time being.
  • DT A’Shawn Robinson, Carolina Panthers: Robinson is the likely beneficiary to Derrick Brown’s injury because he should step into a larger role. He played 77% of the Panthers' defensive snaps in Week 1 and came up with nine total tackles. He’ll be an option in DT-required leagues, especially those looking for a replacement for Brown.
  • ED Darrell Taylor, Chicago Bears: Newly acquired edge Darrell Taylor stepped into a decent-sized role (59%) and came away with two sacks in his Bears’ debut. Taylor is a fine waiver option with the potential to increase his role going forward.
  • ED Keion White, New England Patriots: White appears to be the answer in replacing Matt Judon on New Englands defensive line. He delivered 2.5 sacks on an 80% snap share to go along with a 90.8 pass-rush grade. He should be considered the top defensive line target for waiver wires from this bunch.
JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Arizona Cardinals

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
61 (18) 54.1% (28) 39.3% (7)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Zaven Collins 60.9% 82.8% 56.3% 57.9 0.0% 0.0%
Dennis Gardeck 58.0% 51.7% 78.1% 52.4 5.0% 0.0%
Xavier Thomas 26.1% 10.3% 46.9% 48.7 0.0% 0.0%
Victor Dimukeje 17.4% 27.6% 12.5% 55.0 0.0% 0.0%
  • Point of interest: Zaven Collins had a productive game, delivering nine total tackles on 42 defensive snaps. However, his pass-rush upside is still limited by both a lack of experience and an immature skill set for the position. He finished with no pressures and a 0% win rate against the Buffalo Bills offensive line.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Justin Jones 62.3% 51.7% 87.5% 55.7 3.9% 7.7%
Bilal Nichols 37.7% 58.6% 28.1% 54.7 0.0% 0.0%
Dante Stills 36.2% 31.0% 50.0% 48.1 6.7% 6.7%
Roy Lopez 31.9% 48.3% 25.0% 90.2 14.3% 28.6%
L.J. Collier 30.4% 55.2% 15.6% 53.6 0.0% 0.0%
Khyiris Tonga 23.2% 41.4% 12.5% 69.2 25.0% 50.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Kyzir White 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 16.4% 10
Mack Wilson Sr. 62.3% 73.5% 16.7% 21.1% 8
Owen Pappoe 19.7% 14.3% 41.7% 33.3% 4
Krys Barnes 16.4% 14.3% 25.0% 20.0% 2
  • Waiver wire: Mack Wilson had a productive game, delivering nine tackles while being one of the highest-graded players on the Cardinals defense. Wilson didn’t play a full complement of snaps, like Kyzir White, but should be considered a waiver target in deeper leagues where these non-full-time linebackers are rostered.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Budda Baker 100.0% 3.3% 0.0% 37.7% 49.2% 13.1%
Jalen Thompson 100.0% 1.6% 0.0% 42.6% 34.4% 23.0%
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap

%

 Wide Corner % Targets faced
Sean Murphy-Bunting 100.0% 0.0% 34.4% 0.0% 65.6% 3
Starling Thomas V 82.0% 0.0% 8.0% 0.0% 92.0% 4
Garrett Williams 60.7% 0.0% 24.3% 75.7% 0.0% 1
Max Melton 18.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 0
Kei'Trel Clark 6.6% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 0.0% 1

Atlanta Falcons

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
69 (9) 95.7% (1) 4.3% (31)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Matthew Judon 68.1% 71.1% 64.5% 61.1 0.0% 6.7%
Lorenzo Carter 53.6% 52.6% 54.8% 49.4 0.0% 0.0%
James Smith-Williams 46.4% 44.7% 48.4% 63.8 12.5% 0.0%
Arnold Ebiketie 31.9% 31.6% 32.3% 55.5 0.0% 0.0%
  • Point of interest: In Matthew Judon’s first game with the Atlanta Falcons, he tied for the team lead along the defensive line in snaps while delivering a half-sack among his five tackles. Judon getting deployed on a strong workload in his first game with the team and coming off of injury is a good sign for a player who has pass rush ability to perform better as the season goes on.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Grady Jarrett 68.1% 71.1% 64.5% 67.0 11.1% 16.7%
David Onyemata 62.3% 68.4% 54.8% 50.3 0.0% 0.0%
Eddie Goldman 44.9% 52.6% 35.5% 67.7 9.1% 9.1%
Kentavius Street 29.0% 26.3% 32.3% 54.9 0.0% 0.0%
Ta'Quon Graham 23.2% 21.1% 25.8% 41.3 0.0% 12.5%
Zach Harrison 23.2% 23.7% 22.6% 56.6 0.0% 0.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Kaden Elliss 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 13.0% 9
Nate Landman 53.6% 59.2% 40.0% 21.6% 8
Troy Andersen 46.4% 40.8% 60.0% 15.6% 5
  • Point of interest: Kaden Elliss was the lone full-time linebacker for the Falcons and is the only one likely worth rostering in most formats. Nate Landman played mostly on early downs while Troy Andersen was the option on passing downs for the most part. These roles shouldn't change all that much going forward, so Landman and Andersen are deep-league options only.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Justin Simmons 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 21.7% 69.6% 8.7%
Jessie Bates III 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 31.9% 62.3% 5.8%
  • Point of interest: Jessie Bates saw a higher deployment in the box this week than he did all of last season (16.6%). With a new defensive coordinator coming in, this could be a positive sign for Bates to maintain his strong tackle numbers from last season.
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
A.J. Terrell 100.0% 0.0% 1.4% 0.0% 95.7% 3
Mike Hughes 84.1% 3.4% 13.8% 0.0% 84.5% 1
Dee Alford 46.4% 0.0% 9.4% 87.5% 3.1% 0
Clark Phillips III 15.9% 0.0% 27.3% 0.0% 72.7% 1
Kevin King 2.9% 0.0% 50.0% 50.0% 0.0% 0

Baltimore Ravens

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
54 (28) 57.4% (25) 38.9% (8)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Odafe Oweh 85.2% 76.2% 90.9% 65.2 14.3% 7.1%
David Ojabo 46.3% 42.9% 48.5% 66.1 14.3% 14.3%
Kyle Van Noy 37.0% 33.3% 39.4% 62.2 8.3% 8.3%
Tavius Robinson 25.9% 42.9% 15.2% 55.9 0.0% 20.0%
  • Injury: Kyle Van Noy suffered a fractured orbital bone in this game and will likely miss time. Van Noy was the Ravens' clear second starter on the edge before suffering the injury, playing 69% of the possible snaps, which was second only to Odafe Oweh by that point.
  • Waiver wire: For IDP managers in deeper leagues, David Ojabo played 70% of the possible snaps once Van Noy left the game due to injury. He managed to sack Patrick Mahomes earlier in the game and could be a nice volume play for those in need.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Nnamdi Madubuike 74.1% 71.4% 75.8% 72.3 8.7% 13.0%
Travis Jones 61.1% 61.9% 60.6% 67.0 15.8% 10.5%
Michael Pierce 37.0% 38.1% 36.4% 63.4 10.0% 10.0%
Broderick Washington 33.3% 33.3% 33.3% 42.4 0.0% 20.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Roquan Smith 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 13.0% 7
Trenton Simpson 70.4% 71.1% 66.7% 10.5% 4
Malik Harrison 27.8% 33.3% 0.0% 6.7% 1

 

  • Point of interest: As highlighted during the weekly IDP start/sit show, Trenton Simpson’s usage was limited by extra defensive backs being on the field against the Kansas City Chief’s passing attack. There is also reason to believe that this will be a consistent theme in what is essentially Simpson’s rookie season after playing fewer than 50 defensive snaps in 2023. His role could potentially grow throughout the year, but should not be considered a locked-in starter in most formats as he is not the one-for-one Patrick Queen replacement in terms of snap volume that some expected him to be.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Marcus Williams 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 35.2% 50.0% 13.0%
Kyle Hamilton 94.4% 0.0% 2.0% 35.3% 27.5% 31.4%
Eddie Jackson 40.7% 0.0% 0.0% 36.4% 59.1% 4.5%
Ar'Darius Washington 9.3% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0%
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Brandon Stephens 100.0% 0.0% 9.3% 5.6% 85.2% 3
Marlon Humphrey 100.0% 1.9% 13.0% 51.9% 33.3% 3
Nate Wiggins 31.5% 0.0% 0.0% 5.9% 88.2% 1
Jalyn Armour-Davis 25.9% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 1

Buffalo Bills

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
61 (18) 68.9% (16) 18.0% (24)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Greg Rousseau 78.7% 78.3% 78.9% 87.2 16.0% 16.0%
A.J. Epenesa 62.3% 73.9% 55.3% 52.9 5.0% 5.0%
Von Miller 47.5% 39.1% 52.6% 66.6 21.1% 26.3%
Casey Toohill 18.0% 13.0% 21.1% 53.7 0.0% 0.0%
  • Trending up: Greg Rousseau immediately delivered on his 2024 breakout potential, which was highlighted back in July, as he came up with three sacks and a forced fumble among his six total tackles. Rousseau also saw a significant snap increase from his career norm, which was one of the primary concerns in holding him back from his breakout potential. His best season average snap share came last year was 60% so getting close to 80% is a massive upgrade and can potentially vault him into top-12 category for his position if he keeps up his strong play.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Ed Oliver 82.0% 73.9% 86.8% 50.0 3.0% 3.0%
DaQuan Jones 73.8% 87.0% 65.8% 73.3 8.0% 8.0%
Austin Johnson 21.3% 26.1% 18.4% 56.8 0.0% 0.0%
DeWayne Carter 11.5% 8.7% 13.2% 58.2 20.0% 20.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Terrel Bernard 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 18.0% 11
Dorian Williams 85.2% 97.8% 42.9% 17.3% 9
  • Waiver wire: Dorian Williams was the favorite to replace Matt Milano as the Bills' LB2 and that was confirmed in the preseason, as well as Week 1 here. The positive for Williams is that his role was an 85% snap share instead of the 64% role that was typical of the Bills LB2 when Milano wasn’t in the lineup. He can be added in most IDP leagues, as a depth option.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Taylor Rapp 100.0% 1.6% 1.6% 32.8% 55.7% 9.8%
Damar Hamlin 100.0% 1.6% 0.0% 41.0% 55.7% 3.3%
Cam Lewis 90.2% 12.7% 7.3% 38.2% 0.0% 52.7%
  • Waiver wire: Damar Hamlin stepped into a full-time role with Mike Edwards sidelined. He came up with four tackles and saw the highest percentage of snaps in the box among the Bills safeties, making him a fine add in leagues where just being a starting safety holds IDP value.
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Christian Benford 100.0% 0.0% 8.2% 0.0% 86.9% 1
Rasul Douglas 100.0% 1.6% 14.8% 1.6% 78.7% 2
Ja'Marcus Ingram 18.0% 0.0% 9.1% 90.9% 0.0% 3
Taron Johnson 11.5% 0.0% 57.1% 28.6% 0.0% 1

Carolina Panthers

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
66 (13) 81.8% (6) 13.6% (28)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Jadeveon Clowney 62.1% 60.5% 64.3% 56.0 7.1% 7.1%
DJ Johnson 51.5% 60.5% 39.3% 52.6 0.0% 0.0%
Eku Leota 45.5% 36.8% 57.1% 58.2 0.0% 7.7%
Jamie Sheriff 25.8% 23.7% 28.6% 62.6 12.5% 0.0%
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Derrick Brown 90.9% 92.1% 89.3% 51.4 0.0% 0.0%
A'Shawn Robinson 77.3% 84.2% 67.9% 57.7 5.6% 5.6%
Shy Tuttle 57.6% 60.5% 53.6% 55.1 0.0% 0.0%
Nick Thurman 24.2% 26.3% 21.4% 57.1 0.0% 0.0%
Jayden Peevy 18.2% 13.2% 25.0% 53.9 0.0% 0.0%
  • Injury: Panthers star defensive tackle Derrick Brown suffered a potentially season-ending knee injury in this game. Brown as the overall DT1 in IDP last season thanks to posting over 100 total tackles for the position.
  • Waiver wire: A’Shawn Robinson is the likely beneficiary to Brown’s injury as he should step into a larger role. He played 77% of the Panthers' defensive snaps in Week 1 and came up with nine total tackles. He’ll be an option in DT-required leagues, especially those looking for a replacement for Brown.
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Shaq Thompson 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 13.6% 9
Josey Jewell 93.9% 94.2% 92.9% 11.3% 7
  • Point of interest: It appeared that Josey Jewell was going to be a 100% green dot linebacker considering that is exactly what we saw in the preseason. However, Shaq Thompson wore the dot and didn’t leave the field. Jewell’s role was perfectly fine to be a starter in most IDP formats going forward, but Thompson now becomes the more valuable option rest of season.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Xavier Woods 100.0% 0.0% 4.5% 43.9% 42.4% 9.1%
Jordan Fuller 90.9% 0.0% 1.7% 21.7% 71.7% 5.0%
Nick Scott 12.1% 0.0% 0.0% 25.0% 37.5% 37.5%
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Jaycee Horn 100.0% 0.0% 12.1% 0.0% 87.9% 0
Mike Jackson 100.0% 1.5% 6.1% 0.0% 93.9% 6
Troy Hill 50.0% 0.0% 21.2% 78.8% 0.0% 2

Chicago Bears

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
64 (14) 82.8% (5) 17.2% (26)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
DeMarcus Walker 82.8% 76.0% 87.2% 77.6 25.0% 15.6%
Montez Sweat 68.8% 52.0% 79.5% 57.0 10.0% 10.0%
Darrell Taylor 59.4% 56.0% 61.5% 77.4 8.7% 13.0%
Austin Booker 9.4% 16.0% 5.1% 58.1 0.0% 0.0%
Daniel Hardy 1.6% 0.0% 2.6% 59.1 0.0% 0.0%
  • Waiver wire: Newly acquired edge Darrell Taylor stepped into a decent-sized role (59%) and came away with two sacks in his Bears’ debut. Taylor is a fine waiver option with the potential to increase his role going forward.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Andrew Billings 70.3% 88.0% 59.0% 78.4 18.2% 18.2%
Gervon Dexter Sr. 65.6% 56.0% 71.8% 67.5 11.5% 11.5%
Chris Williams 23.4% 32.0% 17.9% 62.5 14.3% 14.3%
Byron Cowart 18.8% 24.0% 15.4% 54.6 0.0% 0.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
T.J. Edwards 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 20.3% 13
Tremaine Edmunds 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 6.3% 4
Jack Sanborn 4.7% 4.3% 5.9% 0.0% 0
  • Point of interest: Just wanted to point out how much more effective T.J. Edwards continues to be as an IDP compared to Tremaine Edmunds despite the same snaps shares. Sometimes, we expect this to go back-and-forth when two linebackers on the same team play the same amount of snaps, but Edwards has consistently been the superior IDP in Chicago, hence him being constantly ranked higher.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Kevin Byard 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 12.5% 70.3% 17.2%
Jaquan Brisker 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 34.4% 62.5% 3.1%
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Jaylon Johnson 100.0% 0.0% 3.1% 0.0% 95.3% 3
Tyrique Stevenson 98.4% 0.0% 6.3% 3.2% 90.5% 9
Kyler Gordon 95.3% 4.9% 21.3% 73.8% 0.0% 4
Terell Smith 1.6% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 0

Cincinnati Bengals

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
64 (14) 59.4% (24) 29.7% (12)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Sam Hubbard 78.1% 77.1% 79.3% 46.4 4.6% 13.6%
Trey Hendrickson 75.0% 65.7% 86.2% 74.8 26.1% 26.1%
Joseph Ossai 18.8% 20.0% 17.2% 55.3 0.0% 0.0%
KJ Henry 3.1% 2.9% 3.4%
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
B.J. Hill 81.3% 77.1% 86.2% 59.5 8.0% 8.0%
Sheldon Rankins 62.5% 65.7% 58.6% 62.6 11.8% 11.8%
Jay Tufele 45.3% 57.1% 31.0% 54.1 0.0% 0.0%
Zach Carter 42.2% 42.9% 41.4% 52.9 0.0% 0.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Logan Wilson 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 14.1% 9
Germaine Pratt 96.9% 100.0% 86.7% 9.7% 6
Akeem Davis-Gaither 21.9% 22.4% 20.0% 14.3% 2
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Vonn Bell 100.0% 1.6% 6.3% 64.1% 15.6% 10.9%
Geno Stone 100.0% 0.0% 1.6% 21.9% 75.0% 1.6%
Daijahn Anthony 3.1% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 50.0%
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Dax Hill 100.0% 0.0% 17.2% 1.6% 81.3% 5
Cam Taylor-Britt 100.0% 0.0% 18.8% 4.7% 75.0% 2
Mike Hilton 67.2% 4.7% 16.3% 79.1% 0.0% 2
DJ Turner II 4.7% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 0.0% 1
  • Waiver wire: Dax Hill’s role in Cincinnati’s defense was undoubtedely going to be different than last season with the team bringing in starting safeties Vonn Bell and Geno Stone, and it wasn’t always clear that Hill will be considered a starter. This week confirmed that he is going to be a full-time wide corner. He played well in that role, delivering eight tackles and a sack, which made him a player of interest in CB-required IDP leagues.

Cleveland Browns

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
63 (16) 57.1% (26) 39.7% (6)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Myles Garrett 76.2% 73.1% 78.4% 93.9 33.3% 11.1%
Za'Darius Smith 69.8% 57.7% 78.4% 60.2 11.5% 3.9%
Alex Wright 30.2% 42.3% 21.6% 61.6 12.5% 0.0%
Ogbo Okoronkwo 28.6% 30.8% 27.0% 66.3 20.0% 0.0%
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Shelby Harris 58.7% 50.0% 64.9% 50.1 0.0% 4.2%
Quinton Jefferson 57.1% 50.0% 62.2% 52.7 4.6% 0.0%
Maurice Hurst 39.7% 57.7% 27.0% 53.9 0.0% 0.0%
Dalvin Tomlinson 38.1% 38.5% 37.8% 69.0 15.4% 7.7%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 14.3% 9
Jordan Hicks 71.4% 79.6% 42.9% 8.9% 4
Tony Fields II 22.2% 26.5% 7.1% 14.3% 2
Devin Bush 9.5% 12.2% 0.0% 0.0% 0
Mohamoud Diabate 9.5% 10.2% 7.1% 33.3% 2
  • Trending up: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah played 100% of the Browns' defensive snaps for the first time in his NFL career, which is very encouraging for his IDP value going forward. It is worth noting that Jordan Hicks was banged up heading into this week, so it’s possible that his lighter workload was a result of not being full healthy and missing practice time. This could lead to different snap shares in Week 2 that are less-than-ideal, considering what we’ve seen in the past from the Browns linebackers, but for now, this is a nice boost to Owusu-Koramoah’s value.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Juan Thornhill 95.2% 0.0% 1.7% 8.3% 83.3% 6.7%
Grant Delpit 95.2% 6.7% 5.0% 53.3% 8.3% 31.7%
Rodney McLeod 22.2% 0.0% 0.0% 57.1% 7.1% 35.7%
Ronnie Hickman Jr. 17.5% 0.0% 0.0% 18.2% 81.8% 0.0%
  • Point of interest: Grant Delpit got some favorable IDP alignments in this game, playing 53% of his snaps in the box. However, it didn’t translate to strong IDP production with just three tackles. He’ll have much better days with the assumption that this usage continues.
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Martin Emerson Jr. 90.5% 0.0% 10.5% 3.5% 86.0% 7
Denzel Ward 82.5% 0.0% 17.3% 0.0% 82.7% 7
Greg Newsome II 68.3% 2.3% 0.0% 74.4% 23.3% 4
Cameron Mitchell 15.9% 0.0% 0.0% 90.0% 10.0% 3
Mike Ford 1.6% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 0.0% 0

Dallas Cowboys

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
76 (4) 80.3% (8) 19.7% (20)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Micah Parsons 90.8% 93.8% 90.0% 69.9 20.8% 22.9%
DeMarcus Lawrence 68.4% 56.3% 71.7% 59.2 2.6% 18.0%
Marshawn Kneeland 57.9% 62.5% 56.7% 61.7 9.1% 15.2%
Tyrus Wheat 3.9% 0.0% 5.0% 56.6 0.0% 0.0%
  • Point of interest: The Cowboys top pass-rushers feasted in this game with Micah Parsons posting an elite win rate and pressure rate, which resulted in a sack and five QB hits. Meanwhile, Demarcus Lawrence, whose strong matchup potential was highlighted in our IDP start-sit podcast, delivered two sacks, four QB hits and a forced fumble for an elite IDP performance.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Osa Odighizuwa 80.3% 87.5% 78.3% 63.8 11.1% 8.9%
Chauncey Golston 38.2% 37.5% 38.3% 70.7 18.2% 18.2%
Mazi Smith 30.3% 31.3% 30.0% 53.7 0.0% 6.3%
Jordan Phillips 19.7% 12.5% 21.7% 75.8 27.3% 18.2%
Linval Joseph 17.1% 18.8% 16.7% 62.3 0.0% 0.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Eric Kendricks 67.1% 74.5% 47.6% 11.8% 6
DeMarvion Overshown 57.9% 60.0% 52.4% 18.2% 8
Damone Clark 34.2% 32.7% 38.1% 11.5% 3
Nick Vigil 32.9% 25.5% 52.4% 4.0% 1
Marist Liufau 11.8% 12.7% 9.5% 11.1% 1
  • Point of interest: Eric Kendricks’ full game snap share doesn’t appear as strong as it actually was. He missed two drives to get checked for injury but came back in the game after that once he was cleared. He also didn’t play in garbage time when it was clear the game was out of hand which all told accounted for about 30% of the available snaps. He was the lone every-down linebacker when he was in the lineup and should be considered a top IDP option going forward.
  • Waiver wire: DeMarvion Overshown was the clear LB2 for the Cowboys, playing ahead of Damone Clark. However, neither player was full-time and only Overshown should really be considered for deeper leagues.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Donovan Wilson 94.7% 0.0% 1.4% 15.3% 70.8% 12.5%
Malik Hooker 94.7% 0.0% 0.0% 9.7% 77.8% 11.1%
Markquese Bell 5.3% 0.0% 0.0% 75.0% 25.0% 0.0%
Juanyeh Thomas 5.3% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 50.0% 50.0%
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Trevon Diggs 94.7% 0.0% 2.8% 2.8% 94.4% 9
Jourdan Lewis 89.5% 2.9% 8.8% 91.2% 0.0% 5
Caelen Carson 78.9% 0.0% 0.0% 3.3% 96.7% 9
Israel Mukuamu 21.1% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 1
C.J. Goodwin 5.3% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 0

Denver Broncos

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
67 (11) 49.3% (31) 43.3% (5)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Jonathon Cooper 70.1% 71.9% 68.6% 72.4 29.4% 41.2%
Baron Browning 68.7% 71.9% 65.7% 62.5 18.8% 6.3%
Nik Bonitto 34.3% 28.1% 40.0% 68.8 9.1% 9.1%
Jonah Elliss 31.3% 28.1% 34.3% 51.5 0.0% 0.0%
  • Trending up: Jonathon Cooper continues to be a great value IDP, as he was last season, playing a strong snap share and coming up with encouraging production. This week, he landed two sacks among his six tackles, while posting an incredibly high 41% pressure rate.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Zach Allen 97.0% 100.0% 94.3% 71.9 19.2% 15.4%
D.J. Jones 55.2% 65.6% 45.7% 66.1 9.1% 9.1%
John Franklin-Myers 50.7% 53.1% 48.6% 54.4 0.0% 0.0%
Malcolm Roach 44.8% 46.9% 42.9% 51.7 0.0% 0.0%
Jordan Jackson 22.4% 25.0% 20.0% 56.0 0.0% 0.0%
  • Point of interest: Zach Allen had a quiet day in the box score but he set a new career-high for himself in terms of single-game snap share, playing all but two defensive snaps (97%) in this game. He also posted strong pass-rush metrics for the position and should be expected to bounce back very quickly for those rostering him in IDP.
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Alex Singleton 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 10.4% 7
Cody Barton 35.8% 39.6% 23.1% 8.3% 2
Kristian Welch 28.4% 30.2% 23.1% 0.0% 0
  • Trending down: Cody Barton barely saw the field in this game and didn’t perform well when he was out there, earning just a 44.3 defensive grade. Barton’s snap share and performance isn’t encouraging that he’ll be able to increase his playing time going forward and will be droppable in most formats. Kristian Welch isn’t yet a waiver wire target either considering the snap share but can be someone to keep on the watchlist in case he surpasses Barton on the depth chart, which shouldn’t be ruled out.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
P.J. Locke 97.0% 0.0% 0.0% 23.1% 61.5% 15.4%
Brandon Jones 68.7% 2.2% 2.2% 30.4% 52.2% 15.2%
Devon Key 20.9% 0.0% 0.0% 28.6% 64.3% 7.1%
  • Trending down: Brandon Jones made his debut for the Broncos this week after not playing in the preseason due to injury. He rotated with Devon Key, which could be a result of not practicing as much and not being 100% healthy, but either way, it keeps him out of starting consideration for Week 2 in case this becomes his typical usage.
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Riley Moss 100.0% 0.0% 13.4% 3.0% 83.6% 7
Pat Surtain II 100.0% 0.0% 6.0% 1.5% 92.5% 5
Ja'Quan McMillian 71.6% 0.0% 4.2% 93.8% 2.1% 3
Levi Wallace 3.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 0.0% 1

Detroit Lions

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
78 (3) 51.3% (30) 43.6% (4)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade Win rate Pressure rate
Aidan Hutchinson 89.7% 92.0% 88.7% 95.7 47.7% 25.0%
Marcus Davenport 62.8% 64.0% 62.3% 75.5 26.7% 20.0%
Josh Paschal 28.2% 28.0% 28.3% 50.2 0.0% 0.0%
  • Point of interest: Aidan Hutchinson dominated the Los Angeles Rams offensive line on Sunday night, resulting in the highest pass-rush grade, win rate and pressure rate (min. 25 snaps) for his position this week. Hutchinson managed to get in a sack as well to satisfy IDP managers and should continue being treated as an elite IDP option.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade Win rate Pressure rate
Alim McNeill 87.2% 84.0% 88.7% 69.1 11.1% 2.2%
Levi Onwuzurike 64.1% 76.0% 58.5% 76.4 16.7% 16.7%
Kyle Peko 47.4% 44.0% 49.1% 55.1 0.0% 4.0%
Chris Smith 10.3% 24.0% 3.8% 59.5 0.0% 0.0%
Mekhi Wingo 7.7% 8.0% 7.5% 55.1 0.0% 25.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Alex Anzalone 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 16.7% 13
Derrick Barnes 82.1% 79.4% 93.3% 7.8% 5
Jack Campbell 56.4% 61.9% 33.3% 13.6% 6
Malcolm Rodriguez 17.9% 20.6% 6.7% 21.4% 3
Jalen Reeves-Maybin 3.8% 3.2% 6.7% 33.3% 1
  • Trending down: After encouraging reports coming out of Lions camp this offseason regarding Jack Campbell and even his potential to wear the green dot, we quickly learned that this was not the case on Sunday night as the linebacker rotation remained exactly the same from last season, which had Campbell coming off the field on most obvious passing downs. Alex Anzalone will be the only Lions linebacker worth rostering in the majority of redraft formats.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Brian Branch 100.0% 0.0% 2.6% 30.8% 39.7% 24.4%
Kerby Joseph 96.2% 0.0% 0.0% 36.0% 50.7% 13.3%
  • Point of interest: It might be hard for Brian Branch’s IDP stock to get any higher, but getting confirmation that he’s a full-time player this season while still seeing favorable alignments in the slot and box just makes him all the more exciting for IDP potential. He delivered seven tackles to go along with three pass breakups in this game and should be a locked-in starter almost every week.
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Carlton Davis III 98.7% 1.3% 11.7% 10.4% 77.9% 13
Terrion Arnold 97.4% 0.0% 3.9% 13.2% 82.9% 10
Amik Robertson 46.2% 5.6% 2.8% 88.9% 5.6% 3
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. 3.8% 0.0% 0.0% 33.3% 66.7% 0
  • Point of interest: Amik Robertson took over as the slot corner when Branch was playing safety, but only in those packages which kept him from geting any reliable usage for IDP.

Green Bay Packers

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
76 (4) 63.2% (22) 35.5% (9)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Preston Smith 71.1% 65.7% 75.6% 50.0 3.5% 3.5%
Rashan Gary 64.5% 65.7% 63.4% 56.6 0.0% 11.5%
Kingsley Enagbare 39.5% 42.9% 36.6% 50.5 0.0% 0.0%
Lukas Van Ness 25.0% 25.7% 24.4% 58.2 11.1% 11.1%
  • Point of interest: Rashan Gary played a decent snap share in this game and delivered a sack in a tough matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line. The matchup led to below average pass-rush metrics for Gary, but considering he was still able to deliver, he should be a strong start going forward.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Kenny Clark 73.7% 68.6% 78.0% 68.1 13.8% 13.8%
T.J. Slaton 52.6% 65.7% 41.5% 57.5 6.3% 6.3%
Devonte Wyatt 47.4% 37.1% 56.1% 61.1 9.1% 9.1%
Karl Brooks 26.3% 28.6% 24.4% 60.8 11.1% 11.1%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Quay Walker 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 14.5% 11
Isaiah McDuffie 97.4% 96.7% 100.0% 8.1% 6
Eric Wilson 19.7% 19.7% 20.0% 26.7% 4
Edgerrin Cooper 14.5% 16.4% 6.7% 27.3% 3
  • Point of interest: This is the first regular season game seeing new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley’s tendencies and Isaiah McDuffie playing a near full-time role was very encouraging for IDP. He wasn’t the most effective tackler in this game but that snap volume will lead to better IDP games and should be rostered in most formats.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Xavier McKinney 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 32.9% 57.9% 9.2%
Javon Bullard 100.0% 1.3% 5.3% 18.4% 59.2% 13.2%
  • Point of interest: Rookie safety Javon Bullard had a very productive game, tying for the team-lead in total tackles (11), while playing every snap. Xavier McKinney had the more ideal IDP alignments in this game, which will likely continue going forward, though McKinney wasn’t as effective.
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Jaire Alexander 100.0% 0.0% 1.3% 2.6% 96.1% 6
Eric Stokes 88.2% 0.0% 19.4% 4.5% 71.6% 3
Keisean Nixon 68.4% 3.8% 21.2% 76.9% 1.9% 5
Carrington Valentine 11.8% 0.0% 44.4% 0.0% 55.6% 0
  • Point of interest: Keisean Nixon was incredibly productive in this game, delivering six total tackles, which included a sack. Nixon was the primary slot corner for the Packers, and while his overall snap share wasn’t ideal, though the Philadelphia Eagles only played 66% of their offensive snaps in 11 personnel, meaning facing teams who spend more time in three-wide receiver sets will lead to more playing time for Nixon.

Houston Texans

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
45 (32) 71.1% (15) 26.7% (14)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Will Anderson Jr. 80.0% 80.0% 80.0% 51.8 5.3% 5.3%
Danielle Hunter 80.0% 70.0% 88.0% 68.6 23.8% 9.5%
Derek Barnett 40.0% 35.0% 44.0% 56.3 9.1% 9.1%
Jerry Hughes 17.8% 25.0% 12.0% 56.1 0.0% 0.0%
  • Point of interest: It was a quiet day for the Texans star pass-rushers, but the snaps are there for them to have much better days. They’re also capable of better showings in terms of pass-rush metrics so nothing to be concerned about for now after going up against one of the better offensive lines in the league.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Mario Edwards Jr. 68.9% 65.0% 72.0% 56.5 0.0% 5.9%
Folorunso Fatukasi 62.2% 75.0% 52.0% 60.8 0.0% 8.3%
Tim Settle 28.9% 25.0% 32.0% 61.2 12.5% 12.5%
Khalil Davis 22.2% 25.0% 20.0% 55.6 0.0% 0.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Azeez Al-Shaair 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 8.9% 4
Henry To'oTo'o 88.9% 100.0% 58.3% 20.0% 8
  • Waiver wire: Henry To’oTo’o was discussed in this week’s IDP rankings article as a safe starting option, but could be on plenty of waiver wires still for those unaware of his starting status with Christian Harris on IR. To’oTo’o should continue to be a decent starting option in most formats considering his strong snap share.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Jimmie Ward 100.0% 2.2% 0.0% 26.7% 62.2% 11.1%
Eric Murray 55.6% 0.0% 0.0% 12.0% 72.0% 16.0%
Calen Bullock 55.6% 0.0% 0.0% 20.0% 76.0% 4.0%
  • Trending down: For those deeper leagues that have rosters with either Eric Murray or Calen Bullock on them, both players rotated for that second safety spot next to Jimmie Ward. They shouldn’t continue to be rostered outside of the deepest leagues until one emerges as a clear starter.
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Jalen Pitre 100.0% 0.0% 31.1% 68.9% 0.0% 1
Derek Stingley Jr. 100.0% 0.0% 6.7% 0.0% 91.1% 6
Kamari Lassiter 100.0% 0.0% 4.4% 2.2% 93.3% 3
  • Point of interest: Jalen Pitre played the primary slot defender role for the team while adding in a healthy snap share in the box. He wasn’t overly productive with three tackles, but this was the case for the entire Houston defense as they played a low 45 defensive snaps.

Indianapolis Colts

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
79 (2) 84.8% (4) 5.1% (30)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Kwity Paye 65.8% 66.7% 65.0% 65.2 17.4% 13.0%
Tyquan Lewis 65.8% 71.8% 60.0% 51.9 5.0% 20.0%
Laiatu Latu 39.2% 28.2% 50.0% 66.3 20.0% 5.0%
Dayo Odeyingbo 36.7% 33.3% 40.0% 62.0 6.3% 18.8%
Isaiah Land 5.1% 5.1% 5.0% 57.8 0.0% 0.0%
  • Rookie watch: Laiatu Latu is still currently behind both Kwity Paye and Tyquan Lewis on the depth chart, as he was in the preseason. He isn’t going to be a starting option until he overtakes one of those starting roles.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
DeForest Buckner 68.4% 66.7% 70.0% 63.6 7.7% 11.5%
Grover Stewart 59.5% 66.7% 52.5% 63.4 5.3% 5.3%
Raekwon Davis 22.8% 23.1% 22.5% 54.2 0.0% 0.0%
Taven Bryan 21.5% 20.5% 22.5% 62.6 11.1% 0.0%
Adetomiwa Adebawore 19.0% 23.1% 15.0% 56.0 0.0% 0.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Zaire Franklin 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 10.1% 8
E.J. Speed 97.5% 98.4% 94.1% 11.7% 9
Jaylon Carlies 19.0% 21.3% 11.8% 0.0% 0
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Julian Blackmon 100.0% 2.5% 3.8% 39.2% 49.4% 7.6%
Nick Cross 100.0% 0.0% 1.3% 16.5% 78.5% 3.8%
Rodney Thomas II 1.3% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 0.0%
  • Point of interest: Both of the Colts starting safeties were the team leaders in total tackles with Nick Cross getting 14 and Julian Blackmon getting 13. This is unlikely to be the case every week, with Blackmon still being the safest bet for IDP production considering his box alignments. Corss can be added off waiver wires in deeper leagues, but expectations should be tempered seeing his 78% deep safety alignment.
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Kenny Moore II 100.0% 2.5% 29.1% 55.7% 13.9% 2
Jaylon Jones 100.0% 0.0% 3.8% 0.0% 94.9% 9
JuJu Brents 78.5% 0.0% 4.8% 0.0% 95.2% 7

Jacksonville Jaguars

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
71 (7) 31.0% (32) 67.6% (1)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Josh Hines-Allen 81.7% 87.0% 79.2% 70.8 8.8% 5.9%
Travon Walker 73.2% 60.9% 79.2% 53.6 2.9% 2.9%
Yasir Abdullah 22.5% 47.8% 10.4% 60.0 0.0% 0.0%
Myles Cole 15.5% 17.4% 14.6% 54.5 0.0% 0.0%
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Roy Robertson-Harris 59.2% 47.8% 64.6% 60.0 3.6% 3.6%
DaVon Hamilton 50.7% 60.9% 45.8% 53.5 0.0% 0.0%
Arik Armstead 43.7% 30.4% 50.0% 60.9 8.7% 4.4%
Maason Smith 40.8% 60.9% 31.3% 53.9 0.0% 0.0%
Tyler Lacy 33.8% 43.5% 29.2% 54.6 0.0% 0.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Foyesade Oluokun 84.5% 83.0% 88.9% 18.3% 11
Devin Lloyd 74.6% 83.0% 50.0% 15.1% 8
Chad Muma 14.1% 17.0% 5.6% 20.0% 2
Ventrell Miller 14.1% 17.0% 5.6% 0.0% 0
  • Point of interest: The Jaguars, under new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, appeared to deploy more of a rotation among the linebacking corps than we’d like for IDP, specifically as it relates to three-time IDP LB1 Foyesade Oluokun. He came off the field for two full drives, at times, and even some obvious passing downs. It’s possible that the Miami heat was a factor in this rotation, but it needs to get the radars up for Oluokun managers who invested heavily in drafts to get him this offseason.
  • Trending down: While Oluokun’s trending down, there’s at least some reason to believe he’ll still be a consistent starting option. The same can’t necessarily be said for Devin Lloyd, who saw more situation-specific usage due to coming off the field on most obvious passing downs and for entire drives. IDP managers should be looking for safer snap shares on the waiver wire to replace Lloyd if possible.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Antonio Johnson 100.0% 0.0% 2.8% 18.3% 67.6% 9.9%
Andre Cisco 90.1% 0.0% 0.0% 12.5% 85.9% 1.6%
Darnell Savage 69.0% 0.0% 4.1% 22.4% 22.4% 51.0%
Terrell Edmunds 8.5% 0.0% 0.0% 33.3% 66.7% 0.0%
  • Waiver wire: Antonio Johnson was highlighted as safe bet for starting snaps following the third week of the preseason, and he delivered a strong IDP performance in his season debut with nine total tackles and mixed usage all over the field. He’ll have value in IDP formats where starting safeties need to be rostered.
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Ronald Darby 98.6% 0.0% 10.0% 0.0% 90.0% 6
Tyson Campbell 74.6% 0.0% 3.8% 7.5% 86.8% 3
Montaric Brown 26.8% 0.0% 21.1% 0.0% 78.9% 2
Jarrian Jones 23.9% 0.0% 0.0% 82.4% 11.8% 4
  • Injury: Tyson Campbell suffered a hamstring injury in this game and will likely miss some time. Montaric Brown was his immediate replacement on the outside.

Kansas City Chiefs

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
80 (1) 71.3% (14) 18.8% (22)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
George Karlaftis 80.0% 69.6% 84.2% 56.4 7.1% 14.3%
Mike Danna 56.3% 69.6% 50.9% 50.3 4.2% 4.2%
Felix Anudike-Uzomah 22.5% 21.7% 22.8% 56.9 0.0% 0.0%
Malik Herring 11.3% 26.1% 5.3% 55.1 0.0% 0.0%
  • Despite the struggles of the Ravens’ offensive line, the Chiefs edge rushers were unable to deliver any meaningful IDP production against the slippery Lamar Jackson.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Tershawn Wharton 76.3% 56.5% 84.2% 60.6 11.9% 9.5%
Chris Jones 71.3% 56.5% 77.2% 80.6 20.0% 15.0%
Mike Pennel 28.8% 52.2% 19.3% 61.8 0.0% 12.5%
Derrick Nnadi 16.3% 34.8% 8.8% 55.0 0.0% 0.0%
  • Point of interest: Chris Jones was the lone Kansas City defender to sack Lamar Jackson in this game. His dominance was on display, as usual, and continues to be one of the best big-play threats at defensive tackle for IDP.
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Nick Bolton 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 7.5% 6
Drue Tranquill 83.8% 90.5% 58.8% 7.5% 5
Leo Chenal 60.0% 57.1% 70.6% 14.6% 7
  • Point of interest: Yes, Leo Chenal was the top IDP scorer among the Chiefs linebackers this week, but no, he should not be a top waiver target outside of deep leagues. Playing 60% of Kansas City's defensive snaps is not ideal for consistent production, especially in games where the Chiefs don’t play 80 defensive snaps. More importantly, this usage was likely boosted by the Ravens deploying more two-tight end looks and significantly below average 11 personnel (26%), which naturally draws more linebackers onto the field and helps the third linebacker like Chenal get more playing time. Be wary of adding him over safer bets for playing time this week as that production is unlikely to be sustainable across an entire season.
  • Point of interest: As for Nick Bolton, his tackle efficiency in this game was well below average and uncharacteristic of him. He is the only every-down linebacker in this defense and until that changes he should be treated as a startable IDP option with reason to expect (much) better days ahead.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Justin Reid 100.0% 3.8% 5.0% 45.0% 37.5% 10.0%
Bryan Cook 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 30.0% 53.8% 15.0%
Chamarri Conner 57.5% 2.2% 2.2% 37.0% 2.2% 58.7%
  • Point of interest: Chamarri Conner has taken over the Chiefs starting nickel corner role, which has been a fruitful one for IDP in recent years. As mentioned above, the Ravens' lack of 11 personnel in this game caused for unique deployment from the defense. Conner should see larger snap shares going forward, especially when facing teams that deploy a higher rate of three wide receivers. He did miss four tackles in this game, which if he doesn’t clean up going forward, he might not hold that starting job for long.
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Trent McDuffie 100.0% 1.3% 7.5% 26.3% 60.0% 3
Jaylen Watson 96.3% 1.3% 1.3% 1.3% 93.5% 6
Joshua Williams 40.0% 0.0% 0.0% 3.1% 96.9% 2

Las Vegas Raiders

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
57 (24) 68.4% (17) 19.3% (21)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Maxx Crosby 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 68.0 17.2% 13.8%
Charles Snowden 52.6% 74.1% 33.3% 54.7 0.0% 0.0%
Janarius Robinson 42.1% 29.6% 53.3% 49.6 0.0% 0.0%
Tyree Wilson 10.5% 3.7% 16.7% 56.4 0.0% 25.0%
  • Point of interest: Maxx Crosby appears determined to start a new iron man streak this season, playing every single defensive snap in this game – something that he did 10 times last season, including the final three games of the year, now bringing his streak to four-straight games without a missed snap.
  • Injury: Tyree Wilson suffered a knee injury in this game and is expected to miss time, though it doesn’t sound like it will be season ending.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Christian Wilkins 94.7% 96.3% 93.3% 71.8 8.3% 0.0%
Adam Butler 93.0% 96.3% 90.0% 64.2 13.6% 9.1%
John Jenkins 57.9% 70.4% 46.7% 66.5 15.4% 15.4%
Nesta Jade Silvera 19.3% 22.2% 16.7% 56.4 0.0% 0.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Robert Spillane 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 17.5% 10
Divine Deablo 73.7% 78.0% 66.7% 7.1% 3
Luke Masterson 7.0% 4.9% 6.7% 0.0% 0
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Tre'von Moehrig 100.0% 3.5% 0.0% 29.8% 54.4% 14.0%
Marcus Epps 100.0% 1.8% 3.5% 22.8% 61.4% 12.3%
Isaiah Pola-Mao 3.5% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 0.0%
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Nate Hobbs 100.0% 7.0% 15.8% 38.6% 43.9% 1
Jack Jones 93.0% 0.0% 7.5% 0.0% 92.5% 5
Jakorian Bennett 52.6% 0.0% 10.0% 3.3% 86.7% 2

Los Angeles Rams

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
61 (18) 78.7% (9) 18.0% (23)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Byron Young 80.3% 79.3% 81.3% 56.8 8.7% 8.7%
Jared Verse 70.5% 62.1% 78.1% 65.3 21.7% 26.1%
Michael Hoecht 49.2% 58.6% 40.6% 51.0 0.0% 0.0%
  • Rookie watch: Jared Verse played a healthy 70% snap share in his NFL debut and even tallied a sack on a strong win rate and pressure rate. He should be a nice volume-heavy option this season considering the lack of other viable options on the edge for the Rams.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Kobie Turner 91.8% 86.2% 96.9% 63.1 9.7% 9.7%
Braden Fiske 77.0% 82.8% 71.9% 48.8 0.0% 4.4%
Bobby Brown III 60.7% 75.9% 46.9% 52.7 0.0% 0.0%
Tyler Davis 18.0% 31.0% 6.3% 57.7 0.0% 0.0%
Neville Gallimore 6.6% 10.3% 3.1% 60.0 0.0% 0.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Troy Reeder 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 13.1% 8
Christian Rozeboom 73.8% 78.7% 57.1% 17.8% 8
  • Waiver wire: As expected, Troy Reeder was the Rams' lone every-down linebacker and came up with a solid day of production. He’ll be one of the top waiver targets in IDP this week as there aren’t many viable options to replace him currently on the roster.
  • Waiver wire: For deeper leagues, Christian Rozeboom can also be added, though his snap share wasn’t nearly as strong as Reeder’s coming off the field on obvious passing downs.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Kamren Curl 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 39.3% 54.1% 6.6%
John Johnson III 62.3% 0.0% 0.0% 39.5% 42.1% 18.4%
Kamren Kinchens 8.2% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 0.0%
  • Point of interest: Kamren Curl got a strong snap share in the box in Week 1, but it didn’t translate to strong production. He’ll have better games with this usage, but unfortunately, Week 1 will go down as a disappointing outing.
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Tre'Davious White 100.0% 0.0% 11.5% 0.0% 88.5% 3
Quentin Lake 100.0% 1.6% 14.8% 62.3% 0.0% 3
Cobie Durant 96.7% 3.4% 3.4% 0.0% 96.6% 3
Josh Wallace 3.3% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 0
Russ Yeast 1.6% 0.0% 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0
  • Waiver wire: Quentin Lake played a full-time role as the primary nickel corner while also playing some safety. As a result, he delivered a nice days worth of production which included a team-leading 10 total tackles. He is a good option to consider in most formats.

Los Angeles Chargers

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
60 (21) 90.0% (2) 10.0% (29)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Khalil Mack 71.7% 57.9% 78.0% 72.4 20.0% 16.7%
Joey Bosa 66.7% 57.9% 70.7% 77.4 17.9% 10.7%
Bud Dupree 50.0% 42.1% 53.7% 59.0 5.3% 10.5%
Tuli Tuipulotu 45.0% 47.4% 43.9% 60.9 13.3% 0.0%
  • Point of interest: Joey Bosa looked back to his old self in this game, delivering seven total tackles and a sack with strong pass-rush metrics to back it up. If he can stay healthy, he’ll have a chance to be considered an elite IDP again. Khalil Mack also delivered an impressive performance with 1.5 sacks on a strong snap share, picking up where he left off last season.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Poona Ford 53.3% 63.2% 48.8% 62.3 5.6% 11.1%
Morgan Fox 48.3% 36.8% 53.7% 55.3 0.0% 4.8%
Otito Ogbonnia 45.0% 63.2% 36.6% 59.3 6.7% 13.3%
Teair Tart 10.0% 15.8% 7.3% 69.1 33.3% 33.3%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Daiyan Henley 66.7% 70.5% 56.3% 15.0% 6
Junior Colson 58.3% 59.1% 56.3% 5.7% 2
Denzel Perryman 50.0% 56.8% 31.3% 16.7% 5
  • Trending down: The entire Chargers linebacker corps rotated drives in this game, with no player playing more than 40-of-60 defensive snaps. None of these LBs are going to be startable in most IDP formats until someone – likely Junior Colson – emerges as a clear starter.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Derwin James Jr. 100.0% 6.7% 5.0% 21.7% 55.0% 18.3%
Alohi Gilman 100.0% 0.0% 1.7% 10.0% 86.7% 1.7%
Elijah Molden 31.7% 0.0% 0.0% 10.5% 89.5% 0.0%
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Kristian Fulton 100.0% 0.0% 5.0% 0.0% 95.0% 2
Asante Samuel Jr. 100.0% 0.0% 6.7% 0.0% 93.3% 9
Ja'Sir Taylor 76.7% 4.3% 10.9% 80.4% 0.0% 3

Miami Dolphins

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage ratev(NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
53 (29) 73.6% (11) 24.5% (16)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Emmanuel Ogbah 75.5% 68.0% 82.1% 55.1 0.0% 11.8%
Jaelan Phillips 64.2% 52.0% 75.0% 75.6 31.3% 18.8%
Quinton Bell 30.2% 48.0% 14.3% 53.8 0.0% 0.0%
Chop Robinson 30.2% 32.0% 28.6% 66.8 33.3% 16.7%
  • Point of interest: Despite coming off a torn Achilles in late November, Jaelan Phillips not only got the start in Week 1 but also played 64% of the team’s defensive snaps, which was the second-most at the edge position. He then delivered an elite 31% win rate and 19% pressure rate for a 75.6 pass-rush grade and a sack. This is a very encouraging start to the year for a player we had very high hopes for heading into last season, which was derailed by injuries.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Calais Campbell 66.0% 48.0% 82.1% 70.6 15.8% 5.3%
Zach Sieler 86.8% 84.0% 89.3% 54.0 4.4% 4.4%
Da'Shawn Hand 35.8% 56.0% 17.9% 56.2 0.0% 0.0%
Benito Jones 15.1% 16.0% 14.3% 57.0 0.0% 0.0%
Brandon Pili 9.4% 20.0% 0.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
David Long Jr. 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 15.1% 8
Jordyn Brooks 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 7.5% 4
  • Point of interest: Both Miami linebackers played full-time roles in this game, which was our first real sample of Anthony Weaver as defensive coordinator, and should help IDP managers feel comfortable in starting both players going forward.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Jordan Poyer 100.0% 0.0% 1.9% 24.5% 69.8% 3.8%
Jevon Holland 100.0% 5.7% 5.7% 20.8% 60.4% 11.3%
Marcus Maye 5.7% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 0.0%
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Kendall Fuller 100.0% 0.0% 5.7% 1.9% 90.6% 2
Kader Kohou 88.7% 4.3% 12.8% 76.6% 8.5% 6
Jalen Ramsey 77.4% 4.9% 7.3% 7.3% 85.4% 0
Storm Duck 15.1% 0.0% 25.0% 0.0% 75.0% 0

Minnesota Vikings

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
70 (8) 87.1% (3) 4.3% (32)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Jonathan Greenard 72.9% 55.6% 78.8% 60.7 7.9% 13.2%
Andrew Van Ginkel 58.6% 61.1% 57.7% 55.5 4.8% 14.3%
Dallas Turner 50.0% 33.3% 55.8% 56.2 4.4% 4.4%
Pat Jones II 48.6% 50.0% 48.1% 50.6 0.0% 10.0%
  • Point of interest: Despite playing a very strong 73% snap share this week, Jonathan Greenard came away with just a single QB hit in this game, disappointing a lot of IDP managers. He’ll have better games going forward. Andrew Van Ginkel made up for that lack of production on Greenard’s part by delivering a sack and an interception to go along with his four tackles. Patrick Jones landed two sacks but didn’t quite play enough to be considered a waiver target.
  • Rookie watch: Dallas Turner may have played only 50% of the defensive snaps but managed a sack against Daniel Jones in his NFL debut. Ideally, we’ll get a better snap share for Turner before feeling overly comfortable starting him.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Jerry Tillery 54.3% 94.4% 40.4% 57.9 10.0% 15.0%
Harrison Phillips 51.4% 88.9% 38.5% 71.8 5.0% 10.0%
Jihad Ward 41.4% 5.6% 53.8% 76.2 18.5% 14.8%
Jonathan Bullard 38.6% 55.6% 32.7% 52.0 0.0% 6.3%
Taki Taimani 14.3% 16.7% 13.5% 55.4 0.0% 0.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Blake Cashman 88.6% 91.7% 81.8% 9.7% 6
Ivan Pace Jr. 54.3% 66.7% 27.3% 15.8% 6
  • Trending down: It was worst-case scenario for Ivan Pace in terms of his IDP usage in this game. He was a sub-50% snap share (not accounting for garbage time) player as he was last season and will only be worthy of a roster spot in the deepest leagues barring an injury to Blake Cashman.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Harrison Smith 95.7% 3.0% 4.5% 34.3% 52.2% 9.0%
Camryn Bynum 95.7% 1.5% 3.0% 10.4% 77.6% 9.0%
Josh Metellus 90.0% 4.8% 3.2% 42.9% 6.3% 46.0%
Theo Jackson 4.3% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 0.0%
Bobby McCain 4.3% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0%
Jay Ward 4.3% 0.0% 0.0% 33.3% 66.7% 0.0%
  • Point of interest: Also like last season, Brian Flores relied on his three starting safeties very heavily and all three played 90% or more of the snaps, which is why Pace won’t see the field much this year. It’s also possible that should one of the safeties go down due to injury, that Pace’s snap share would increase, but as of now, he’s a poor IDP asset.
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Stephon Gilmore 87.1% 0.0% 6.6% 0.0% 93.4% 3
Byron Murphy Jr. 78.6% 1.8% 9.1% 36.4% 52.7% 8
Shaquill Griffin 62.9% 0.0% 18.2% 6.8% 75.0% 3
Akayleb Evans 4.3% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 0

New England Patriots

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
51 (30) 52.9% (29) 45.1% (2)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Keion White 80.4% 84.6% 78.9% 90.8 16.0% 12.0%
Anfernee Jennings 54.9% 84.6% 44.7% 56.2 7.1% 0.0%
Deatrich Wise Jr. 45.1% 15.4% 55.3% 58.3 10.5% 10.5%
Josh Uche 25.5% 7.7% 31.6% 70.6 33.3% 33.3%
Oshane Ximines 21.6% 7.7% 26.3% 59.6 11.1% 0.0%
  • Waiver wire: Keion White appears to be the answer in replacing Matt Judon on New England’s defensive line. He delivered 2.5 sacks on an 80% snap share to go along with a 90.8 pass-rush grade. He should be considered the top defensive line target for waiver wires from this bunch.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Daniel Ekuale 72.5% 76.9% 71.1% 58.9 8.0% 0.0%
Davon Godchaux 64.7% 84.6% 57.9% 51.9 0.0% 0.0%
Jeremiah Pharms Jr. 21.6% 30.8% 18.4% 54.7 0.0% 16.7%
Trysten Hill 13.7% 7.7% 15.8% 53.1 0.0% 0.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Ja'Whaun Bentley 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 15.7% 8
Jahlani Tavai 72.5% 91.9% 21.4% 10.8% 4
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Jabrill Peppers 100.0% 2.0% 3.9% 31.4% 47.1% 11.8%
Kyle Dugger 100.0% 5.9% 3.9% 35.3% 41.2% 13.7%
Jaylinn Hawkins 47.1% 4.2% 4.2% 33.3% 25.0% 20.8%
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Christian Gonzalez 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 25.5% 74.5% 3
Marcus Jones 80.4% 0.0% 0.0% 56.1% 19.5% 3
Jonathan Jones 70.6% 0.0% 8.3% 19.4% 72.2% 2
Marco Wilson 29.4% 0.0% 0.0% 6.7% 93.3% 1

New Orleans Saints

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
59 (22) 55.9% (27) 44.1% (3)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Carl Granderson 67.8% 52.9% 73.8% 59.0 11.5% 11.5%
Chase Young 62.7% 41.2% 71.4% 71.7 23.1% 19.2%
Cameron Jordan 45.8% 35.3% 50.0% 49.0 0.0% 5.3%
Payton Turner 37.3% 47.1% 33.3% 56.2 0.0% 14.3%
Isaiah Foskey 18.6% 29.4% 14.3% 52.1 0.0% 0.0%
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Bryan Bresee 61.0% 47.1% 66.7% 53.7 4.2% 4.2%
Nathan Shepherd 40.7% 52.9% 35.7% 53.5 0.0% 7.1%
Kendal Vickers 35.6% 52.9% 28.6% 57.0 8.3% 0.0%
Khristian Boyd 30.5% 47.1% 23.8% 54.4 0.0% 10.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Pete Werner 69.5% 75.0% 53.3% 2.4% 1
Demario Davis 67.8% 70.5% 60.0% 7.5% 3
Anfernee Orji 18.6% 20.5% 13.3% 9.1% 1
Willie Gay 15.3% 20.5% 0.0% 0.0% 0
Khaleke Hudson 8.5% 9.1% 6.7% 0.0% 0
  • Point of interest: Demario Davis was a full-time linebacker up until the Saints pulled most of their starters in the fourth quarter when it was clear the game was over. He played 40 of a possible 60 defensive snaps prior to that point. Pete Werner had only played 57% of the defensive snaps through those first 40 possible snaps and isn’t an option outside of deeper IDP leagues.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Will Harris 100.0% 8.5% 20.3% 22.0% 33.9% 22.0%
Jordan Howden 79.7% 4.3% 4.3% 19.1% 72.3% 4.3%
Tyrann Mathieu 45.8% 3.7% 3.7% 40.7% 48.1% 7.4%
J.T. Gray 11.9% 14.3% 0.0% 28.6% 57.1% 14.3%
  • Point of interest: Tyrann Mathieu appeared to have been limited in his snaps this week as he was dealing with a heel injury coming into the week. He’ll likely ramp up his snaps next week as long as he didn’t suffer a set back.
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Paulson Adebo 91.5% 0.0% 0.0% 3.7% 96.3% 10
Alontae Taylor 78.0% 8.7% 2.2% 80.4% 13.0% 4
Marshon Lattimore 54.2% 0.0% 0.0% 9.4% 90.6% 2
Kool-Aid McKinstry 47.5% 7.1% 0.0% 25.0% 71.4% 3
Rico Payton 11.9% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 2
  • Point of interest: Alontae Taylor worked as the primary slot corner in this game, blitzing four times and delivering three sacks. Obviously, these are incredibly efficient numbers but worth keeping in mind that Taylor sees similar usage as most nickel corners in the league and repeating those numbers again is incredibly unlikely.

New York Giants

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
55 (25) 67.3% (20) 21.8% (18)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Brian Burns 87.3% 81.5% 92.9% 57.6 5.6% 5.6%
Kayvon Thibodeaux 74.5% 66.7% 82.1% 48.1 5.0% 5.0%
Azeez Ojulari 43.6% 51.9% 35.7% 51.7 0.0% 0.0%
  • Point of interest: The Giants edge rushers put up a pretty lackluster performance against the Vikings this week, with Kayvon Thibodeaux standing out again with a very poor pass rush grade, continuing this concerning trend from last season. His values lies entirely on his playing time at this point.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Dexter Lawrence 67.3% 55.6% 78.6% 92.3 50.0% 30.0%
Rakeem Nunez-Roches 61.8% 66.7% 57.1% 58.5 6.7% 6.7%
Elijah Chatman 43.6% 40.7% 46.4% 50.4 0.0% 0.0%
D.J. Davidson 40.0% 48.1% 32.1% 73.7 22.2% 22.2%
Jordon Riley 16.4% 22.2% 10.7% 69.4 33.3% 0.0%
  • Point of interest: Dexter Lawrence put up some otherworldly pass-rush numbers this week, and luckily, it translated to a sack. Lawrence was the highest graded interior defensive lineman overall (92.6) and as a pass rusher (92.3) last season, and he immediately regains his spot at the top after Week 1 this week.
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Bobby Okereke 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 5.5% 3
Darius Muasau 81.8% 97.7% 25.0% 11.1% 5
  • Waiver wire: Darius Muasau stepped into the Giants LB2 role this week and played a decent 82% snap share. Muasau likely only has this role as Micah McFadden has been banged up heading into Week 1 and didn’t play in this game. If McFadden gets back in the lineup, Muausau will be unlikely to return much IDP value and cede his LB2 role back to McFadden.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Tyler Nubin 100.0% 0.0% 1.8% 32.7% 60.0% 3.6%
Jason Pinnock 98.2% 0.0% 0.0% 22.2% 75.9% 1.9%
Dane Belton 16.4% 0.0% 0.0% 88.9% 0.0% 11.1%
  • Waiver wire: Rookie Tyler Nubin stepped into a full-time role, which was unclear in the preseason whether that would be the case. Nubin had strong production, leading the team with seven tackles and saw decent usage in the box. He can be added in most IDP leagues where safety help is needed.
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Deonte Banks 100.0% 0.0% 1.8% 3.6% 94.5% 5
Cor'Dale Flott 67.3% 0.0% 10.8% 54.1% 35.1% 1
Nick McCloud 38.2% 0.0% 4.8% 0.0% 95.2% 2
Adoree' Jackson 34.5% 0.0% 10.5% 5.3% 84.2% 2
Andru Phillips 29.1% 0.0% 6.3% 81.3% 12.5% 2

New York Jets

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
72 (6) 72.2% (13) 23.6% (17)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Jermaine Johnson 69.4% 63.9% 75.0% 50.2 8.0% 12.0%
Will McDonald IV 48.6% 41.7% 55.6% 62.6 11.8% 11.8%
Micheal Clemons 43.1% 50.0% 36.1% 64.7 8.3% 16.7%
Takk McKinley 31.9% 36.1% 27.8% 59.8 11.1% 11.1%
Jalyn Holmes 22.2% 2880.0% 11.1% 55.0 0.0% 0.0%
Braiden McGregor 11.1% 11.1% 11.1% 56.4 0.0% 0.0%
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Quinnen Williams 66.7% 61.1% 72.2% 51.2 4.0% 8.0%
Javon Kinlaw 56.9% 52.8% 61.1% 79.1 19.1% 9.5%
Solomon Thomas 52.8% 52.8% 52.8% 48.9 0.0% 5.6%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Quincy Williams 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 8.3% 6
C.J. Mosley 87.5% 89.7% 78.6% 14.3% 9
Jamien Sherwood 44.4% 53.4% 7.1% 9.4% 3
Chazz Surratt 2.8% 3.4% 0.0% 0.0% 0
  • Point of interest: C.J. Mosley briefly left this game to be evaluated for an injury but came back in and didn’t miss a snap from that point on.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Tony Adams 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 69.4% 26.4% 2.8%
Chuck Clark 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 61.1% 27.8% 11.1%
Ashtyn Davis 29.2% 0.0% 0.0% 57.1% 0.0% 42.9%
Isaiah Oliver 5.6% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 75.0%
  • Point of interest: Tony Adams played a significant amount of snaps in the box this week – more than any safety in the league. As did Chuck Clark (second-most), which could represent a specific game plan against the run-heavy offense of the 49ers as this was not something tat was typical of Robert Saleh and company in 2023. If it were to be a trend, both players would be in consideration as strong IDP options for the position.
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
D.J. Reed 100.0% 1.4% 6.9% 2.8% 90.3% 3
Sauce Gardner 87.5% 0.0% 12.7% 1.6% 85.7% 1
Michael Carter II 26.4% 5.3% 10.5% 84.2% 5.3% 5
Brandin Echols 12.5% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 0
Qwan'tez Stiggers 1.4% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 0.0% 1

Philadelphia Eagles

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
67 (11) 64.2% (21) 28.4% (13)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Josh Sweat 61.2% 50.0% 43.3% 65.0 8.0% 16.0%
Brandon Graham 47.8% 54.2% 28.4% 65.9 14.3% 14.3%
Nolan Smith 46.3% 50.0% 28.4% 49.6 0.0% 15.4%
Bryce Huff 44.8% 45.8% 28.4% 48.8 0.0% 0.0%
  • Trending down: This wasn’t an ideal matchup for Bryce Huff, with the concern coming from how much he would play on run downs in order to help his production floor with the assumption that he won’t get a sack. Surprisingly, Huff played more on run than pass downs but was fourth in the pecking order for edge snaps in Vic Fangio’s defense. Huff should not be started until we see that usage get closer to 60%, while also facing more advantageous matchups.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Jalen Carter 76.1% 62.5% 53.7% 58.7 6.5% 9.7%
Jordan Davis 52.2% 70.8% 26.9% 52.1 0.0% 0.0%
Milton Williams 41.8% 54.2% 22.4% 66.3 14.3% 0.0%
Moro Ojomo 20.9% 12.5% 16.4% 66.6 18.2% 18.2%
Thomas Booker IV 11.9% 12.5% 7.5% 55.5 0.0% 0.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Zack Baun 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 19.4% 13
Nakobe Dean 95.5% 98.0% 86.7% 6.3% 4
  • Waiver wire: I’ve highlighted Zack Baun quite a bit this offseason as it became clear that the Eagles were going to deploy him as a starting linebacker, but it’s still possible he’s available in a number of leagues. That shouldn’t be the case following this week for him or Nakobe Dean, who replaced Devin White. The former Buccaneer could come back and cut into Dean’s snaps, but reports aren’t encouraging that White will be considered a starter when he’s back healthy.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Reed Blankenship 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 19.4% 74.6% 6.0%
C.J. Gardner-Johnson 98.5% 0.0% 0.0% 33.3% 54.5% 12.1%
Avonte Maddox 89.6% 1.7% 0.0% 36.7% 0.0% 63.3%
Tristin McCollum 4.5% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 0.0%
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Darius Slay 100.0% 0.0% 10.4% 0.0% 88.1% 1
Quinyon Mitchell 94.0% 0.0% 9.5% 1.6% 88.9% 9
Cooper DeJean 9.0% 16.7% 50.0% 33.3% 0.0% 0
Kelee Ringo 6.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 0
  • Rookie watch: Cooper DeJean was primarily a backup in this game, and he is likely to continue in that role with Avonte Maddox manning the slot while Darius Slay and fellow rookie Quinyon Mitchell play outside. Mitchell was the most productive among the Eagles corners with five total tackles and two pass breakups.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
56 (25) 80.4% (7) 16.1% (27)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
T.J. Watt 89.3% 87.0% 90.9% 94.6 17.4% 13.0%
Alex Highsmith 87.5% 91.3% 84.8% 66.2 13.6% 4.6%
Nick Herbig 30.4% 13.0% 42.4% 56.1 9.1% 0.0%
DeMarvin Leal 8.9% 8.7% 9.1% 57.7 0.0% 0.0%
  • Point of interest: T.J. Watt had the type of game most IDP managers expect from him, delivering a sack and a fumble recovery. He also had two sacks called back due to penalties, which could have made for an even bigger IDP score.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Cameron Heyward 62.5% 73.9% 54.5% 73.3 12.5% 12.5%
Larry Ogunjobi 60.7% 73.9% 51.5% 62.6 15.4% 23.1%
Keeanu Benton 48.2% 73.9% 30.3% 71.6 20.0% 20.0%
Montravius Adams 35.7% 26.1% 42.4% 78.8 16.7% 16.7%
Isaiahh Loudermilk 17.9% 26.1% 12.1% 56.3 0.0% 0.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Patrick Queen 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 5.4% 3
Payton Wilson 42.9% 47.7% 25.0% 12.5% 3
Elandon Roberts 41.1% 47.7% 16.7% 0.0% 0
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Minkah Fitzpatrick 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 3.6% 96.4% 0.0%
DeShon Elliott 83.9% 2.1% 2.1% 21.3% 34.0% 42.6%
Damontae Kazee 23.2% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 69.2% 30.8%
  • Point of interest: Minkah Fitzpatrick is often one of the deep safeties that is immune to the poor tackle efficiency that typically comes with that alignment, and he proved it against this week, leading his team in tackles (seven) while playing all but two of his snaps deep.
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Donte Jackson 100.0% 0.0% 14.3% 1.8% 83.9% 6
Joey Porter Jr. 96.4% 0.0% 11.1% 3.7% 85.2% 1
Beanie Bishop Jr. 58.9% 0.0% 0.0% 90.9% 0.0% 4
Cory Trice Jr. 12.5% 0.0% 42.9% 14.3% 42.9% 0

San Francisco 49ers

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
51 (30) 62.7% (23) 33.3% (10)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Nick Bosa 94.1% 94.7% 93.8% 55.0 20.0% 16.7%
Leonard Floyd 66.7% 73.7% 62.5% 50.2 10.5% 21.1%
Sam Okuayinonu 27.5% 21.1% 31.3% 79.1 0.0% 0.0%
Robert Beal Jr. 11.8% 10.5% 12.5% 51.2 0.0% 0.0%
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Maliek Collins 72.5% 78.9% 68.8% 62.6 4.8% 0.0%
Javon Hargrave 62.7% 68.4% 59.4% 64.7 0.0% 5.6%
Kevin Givens 35.3% 26.3% 40.6% 59.8 7.7% 0.0%
Jordan Elliott 29.4% 26.3% 31.3% 56.4 0.0% 10.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Fred Warner 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 15.7% 8
De'Vondre Campbell 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 11.8% 6
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles 23.5% 28.9% 9.1% 8.3% 1
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
George Odum 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 25.5% 60.8% 11.8%
Ji'Ayir Brown 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 23.5% 58.8% 15.7%
  • Waiver wire: George Odum filled in for the injured Talanoa Hufanga in this game. It’s unuclear when Hufanga will be back but for leagues where starting safeties carry value, Odum can be an option for the time being.
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Charvarius Ward 100.0% 0.0% 7.8% 2.0% 88.2% 5
Deommodore Lenoir 100.0% 0.0% 11.8% 68.6% 19.6% 10
Isaac Yiadom 76.5% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 4

Seattle Seahawks

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
69 (9) 76.8% (10) 17.4% (25)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Boye Mafe 87.0% 72.2% 92.2% 66.6 20.2% 20.2%
Dre'Mont Jones 58.0% 72.2% 52.9% 66.7 13.0% 13.0%
Derick Hall 44.9% 38.9% 47.1% 62.2 11.9% 11.9%
Trevis Gipson 2.9% 0.0% 3.9% 57.5 1.0% 1.0%
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Leonard Williams 65.2% 66.7% 64.7% 74.6 16.1% 16.1%
Jarran Reed 62.3% 50.0% 66.7% 52.5 16.6% 16.6%
Byron Murphy II 58.0% 66.7% 54.9% 63.9 14.5% 14.5%
Johnathan Hankins 24.6% 55.6% 13.7% 56.5 3.6% 3.6%
Mike Morris 13.0% 16.7% 11.8% 54.7 3.1% 3.1%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Tyrel Dodson 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 13.0% 9
Jerome Baker 98.6% 98.0% 100.0% 7.4% 5
  • Point of interest: Both Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker played full-time roles this week. We did not see Baker at all in the preseason so it was unclear what the linebacker deployment would look like, so this was a very encouraging sign that we can get two full-time roles out of Seattle again, despite a new defensive coordinator.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Julian Love 100.0% 2.9% 0.0% 5.8% 82.6% 11.6%
Rayshawn Jenkins 100.0% 1.4% 1.4% 17.4% 68.1% 11.6%
K'Von Wallace 17.4% 0.0% 0.0% 8.3% 91.7% 0.0%
Coby Bryant 1.4% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 0.0% 0.0%
  • Point of interest: Julian Love had an excellent IDP performance in this one, delivering a team-leading 12 tackles to go along with an interception and a forced fumble.
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Devon Witherspoon 100.0% 10.1% 7.2% 58.0% 29.0% 6
Tariq Woolen 100.0% 0.0% 5.8% 0.0% 91.3% 6
Tre Brown 66.7% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 4

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
59 (22) 67.8% (19) 30.5% (11)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Yaya Diaby 54.2% 36.4% 64.9% 71.1 33.3% 27.8%
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka 47.5% 36.4% 54.1% 62.9 0.0% 16.7%
Anthony Nelson 47.5% 68.2% 35.1% 59.7 12.5% 12.5%
Chris Braswell 42.4% 54.5% 35.1% 57.7 9.1% 0.0%
Markees Watts 8.5% 4.5% 10.8% 67.1 33.3% 33.3%
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Greg Gaines 61.0% 59.1% 62.2% 49.2 0.0% 4.8%
Vita Vea 59.3% 54.5% 62.2% 63.3 9.5% 0.0%
Mike Greene 39.0% 40.9% 37.8% 52.1 0.0% 0.0%
C.J. Brewer 32.2% 31.8% 32.4% 53.4 0.0% 0.0%
William Gholston 30.5% 45.5% 21.6% 61.9 12.5% 12.5%
Ben Stille 10.2% 13.6% 8.1% 57.7 0.0% 0.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Lavonte David 98.3% 100.0% 90.9% 10.3% 6
K.J. Britt 66.1% 72.3% 36.4% 12.8% 5
SirVocea Dennis 35.6% 27.7% 72.7% 19.0% 4
  • Trending down: K.J. Britt had some concerning usage from this game that kept him far from a full-time role. He came off the field on obvious passing downs, replaced by SirVocea Dennis, who only played 21 defensive snaps and landed six tackles and a sack. His production is not worth chasing outside of the deepest leagues. Britt will also move down the rankings with this usage.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Antoine Winfield Jr. 100.0% 5.1% 6.8% 13.6% 71.2% 8.5%
Jordan Whitehead 100.0% 8.5% 13.6% 23.7% 45.8% 16.9%
  • Injury: Antoine Winfield suffered an ankle injury in this game and is now likely to miss at least two weeks.
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Jamel Dean 100.0% 0.0% 5.1% 1.7% 93.2% 2
Tykee Smith 67.8% 7.5% 10.0% 90.0% 0.0% 4
Christian Izien 52.5% 0.0% 3.2% 6.5% 90.3% 2
Bryce Hall 28.8% 0.0% 11.8% 11.8% 76.5% 2
Zyon McCollum 18.6% 0.0% 9.1% 0.0% 90.9% 0
  • Point of interest: With the injury to Winfield, it’s possible that Tykee Smith gets more work at safety along with his slot duties. This isn’t for sure, but feels like a possibility based on the depth chart.

Tennessee Titans

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
56 (25) 67.9% (18) 25.0% (15)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Harold Landry III 92.9% 85.7% 97.1% 55.8 0.0% 8.0%
Arden Key 75.0% 66.7% 80.0% 65.5 9.1% 0.0%
Jaylen Harrell 30.4% 28.6% 31.4% 50.6 0.0% 0.0%
Caleb Murphy 17.9% 23.8% 14.3% 55.0 0.0% 0.0%
  • Point of interest: Harold Landry was the epitome of a volume-based producer this week, playing all but four defensive snaps, posting a 0% pass rush win rate while still coming up with a sack among his six total tackles. He’ll continue to be a good IDP based on elite snap volume.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Jeffery Simmons 82.1% 76.2% 85.7% 52.4 3.7% 0.0%
T'Vondre Sweat 67.9% 85.7% 57.1% 81.8 16.7% 11.1%
Sebastian Joseph-Day 33.9% 52.4% 22.9% 71.9 0.0% 28.6%
Keondre Coburn 16.1% 14.3% 17.1% 60.6 20.0% 20.0%
James Lynch 12.5% 9.5% 14.3% 55.6 0.0% 33.3%
  • Rookie watch: Second-round interior defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat had an impressive NFL debut, delivering a great 81.8 pass-rush grade to go along with strong pass-rush metrics despite the lack of production in the stat sheet.
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Kenneth Murray Jr. 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 8.9% 5
Jack Gibbens 53.6% 52.5% 53.3% 10.0% 3
Ernest Jones 46.4% 47.5% 46.7% 7.7% 2
  • Point of interest: As expected, Ernest Jones did not play a full compliment of snaps in his Titans debut as he was eased into the lineup, coming on for the third drive and rotating in and out with Jack Gibbens. For now, Kenneth Murray is the lone Titans linebacker worth trusting in IDP lineups.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Quandre Diggs 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 17.9% 78.6% 3.6%
Amani Hooker 100.0% 1.8% 3.6% 19.6% 60.7% 16.1%
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
L'Jarius Sneed 94.6% 0.0% 13.2% 0.0% 86.8% 5
Chidobe Awuzie 73.2% 0.0% 12.2% 0.0% 82.9% 2
Roger McCreary 71.4% 15.0% 7.5% 92.5% 0.0% 4
Jarvis Brownlee Jr. 32.1% 0.0% 0.0% 5.6% 94.4% 2

Washington Commanders

Team Ranks
Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
63 (16) 73.0% (12) 20.6% (19)
EDGE
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Dorance Armstrong 61.9% 55.6% 66.7% 73.5 10.5% 10.5%
Clelin Ferrell 58.7% 55.6% 61.1% 55.2 0.0% 6.3%
Dante Fowler Jr. 36.5% 44.4% 30.6% 46.1 0.0% 27.3%
Jamin Davis 31.7% 37.0% 27.8% 52.0 0.0% 0.0%
Javontae Jean-Baptiste 31.7% 0.0% 0.0% 51.2 0.0% 10.0%
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate
Sheldon Day 63.5% 55.6% 69.4% 52.1 0.0% 0.0%
Jonathan Allen 55.6% 66.7% 47.2% 50.5 8.7% 13.0%
Daron Payne 36.5% 44.4% 30.6% 73.3 18.2% 22.7%
Phidarian Mathis 20.6% 18.5% 22.2% 60.5 9.1% 0.0%
LINEBACKER
Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF)
Bobby Wagner 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 14.3% 9
Frankie Luvu 92.1% 91.7% 93.3% 8.6% 5
Mykal Walker 7.9% 8.3% 6.7% 20.0% 1
  • Point of interest: Bobby Wagner had a good day in the stat sheet as the lone every-down linebacker in Dan Quinn’s new defense. Frankie Luvu played close to 100% of Washington's defensive snaps as well, but he played 22% of his snaps on the edge and blitzed on 17% of his snaps, which figures to be a common usage for Luvu in this defense. He’ll likely have his big blow-up games when he gets a sack but his tackle efficiency could be on the lower end for linebackers.
SAFETY
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot %
Quan Martin 92.1% 0.0% 0.0% 12.1% 81.0% 5.2%
Jeremy Chinn 79.4% 4.0% 10.0% 48.0% 32.0% 8.0%
Percy Butler 38.1% 0.0% 4.2% 41.7% 41.7% 8.3%
  • Trending down: Jeremy Chinn did not play a 100% snap share, splitting time with Percy Butler. This was something that Dan Quinn did with his safeties in Dallas and could be an issue again here in Washington. Chinn’s alignments were ideal, but coming off the field so often takes away a lot of the advantage that this alignment brings, essentially turning him into any average IDP safety.
CORNERBACK
Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced
Benjamin St-Juste 100.0% 0.0% 1.6% 7.9% 88.9% 8
Mike Sainristil 95.2% 6.7% 11.7% 75.0% 8.3% 7
Emmanuel Forbes 54.0% 0.0% 2.9% 2.9% 94.1% 3
Noah Igbinoghene 44.4% 0.0% 7.1% 3.6% 89.3% 1
  • Rookie watch: Second-round pick Mike Sainristil played the primary nickel corner role and came away with six total tackles. He can be a fine IDP in CB-required leagues.

Data keys

  • Tackle efficiency = Percentage of snaps where that IDP was in on a tackle. Average tackle efficiency for linebackers in 2023 was 13.3% (min. 100 snaps). Tackles discard snaps that didn’t count due to penalty and don’t include sacks.
  • Win rate = Percentage of snaps that a defensive lineman won their rep against a blocker. Average win rate for edge defenders in 2023 was 11.7% (min. 100 prsh snaps). Average win rate for interior defenders in 2023 was 8.7% (min. 100 prsh snaps).
  • Pressure rate = Percentage of pass-rush snaps that resulted in a pressure. Average pressure rate for edge defenders in 2022 was 12.2% (min. 100 prsh snaps). Average pressure rate for interior defenders in 2023 was 8.1% (min. 100 prsh snaps).
  • Pass-rush grade = PFF pass-rush grade, taking into account the quality of every pass-rush snap for every player on every play. Average pass-rush grade for edge defenders in 2023 was 67.1 (min. 100 prsh snaps). Average pass-rush grade for interior defenders in 2023 was 64.9 (min. 100 prsh snaps).
  • Zone coverage rate = Percentage of Cover-2, Cover-3 (+variations), Cover-4/quarters, and Cover-6 snaps played by the defense.
  • Man coverage rate = Percentage of Cover-1, Cover-0, and Cover-2-Man snaps played by the defense.
  • Dime personnel rate = Percentage of snaps the defense spent with six defensive backs on the field at once, typically at the cost of a linebacker.
  • Blitz rate = Percentage of snaps where the defense sent at least one extra pass rusher on a given play.
  • Box snaps = Snaps where the defensive player is lined up in a linebacker or strong safety alignment (within 2-10 yards of the line of scrimmage).
  • Free safety snaps = Snaps where the defensive player is lined up more than 10.5 yards from the line of scrimmage.
  • Slot corner snaps = Snaps where the defensive player is lined up covering an eligible receiver who is aligned inside of an outside receiving option.
  • Outside corner snaps = Snaps where the defensive player is the widest outside defender to any given side where there is a wide receiver aligned.
  • Defensive line snaps = Snaps where the defensive player is lined up on or within 1.5 yards of the line of scrimmage.

