Fantasy ADP Battles: Using PFF data to determine the best pick at ADP

Fantasy draft dilemmas, solved.

This article series tackles the toughest draft-day decisions in fantasy football, using Underdog’s average draft position (ADP) as the framework. Each installment compares two similarly ranked players — whether wide receivers or running backs — at the same position, using in-depth stats, usage trends and team context to help you make the right call.

From WR1 showdowns like Malik Nabers vs. Amon-Ra St. Brown to backfield battles like Saquon Barkley vs. Derrick Henry, every matchup includes detailed breakdowns, team data, and exclusive visual tools, including interactive target maps and red zone usage snapshots, to give you a competitive edge on draft day.

Wide receivers

Today’s matchup features New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, two players going near the end of the first round in fantasy drafts. Which one offers the better value? Let’s break it down.

Today’s article spotlights Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. — two high-upside options being drafted near the first-/second-round turn in fantasy leagues.

Today’s matchup features Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, as we determine which player is the better option in the middle of the second round of fantasy drafts.

Today’s matchup features New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. as we evaluate the best option to kick off the third round.

Today’s matchup spotlights Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin as we evaluate the top options at the start of Round 3 in fantasy drafts.

Today’s matchup features Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice as we evaluate the better early third-round option in fantasy drafts.

Today’s matchup features Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy and Carolina Panthers rookie Tetairoa McMillan, as we evaluate which player offers better value at the top of the fourth round in fantasy drafts.

Today’s matchup features Chicago Bears receiver D.J. Moore and Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter, as we evaluate which player offers better value in the middle of the fourth round of fantasy drafts.

Today’s matchup features Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver D.K. Metcalf as we evaluate which player offers better value near the end of the fourth round in fantasy drafts.

Running backs

Today’s matchup highlights Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson as we determine the best option to kick off the running back position in 2025 fantasy drafts.

Today’s matchup will highlight Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Las Vegas Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty to determine the best option in the middle of the first round of 2025 fantasy drafts.

In this deep-dive fantasy preview, we compare two of the game’s most iconic running backs entering 2025: Christian McCaffrey, coming off an injury-riddled season, and Derrick Henry, fresh off a career year in his Baltimore debut.

Today’s matchup will highlight Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving to determine the best near the middle of the second round in 2025 fantasy drafts.

Today’s fantasy football debate spotlights Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown and Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams, as we evaluate which back is the better target in the middle of Round 3 of 2025 fantasy drafts.

Today’s matchup features New York Jets running back Breece Hall and Buffalo Bills running back James Cook, as we evaluate which is the best option in Round 4 of 2025 fantasy drafts.

Today’s matchup will highlight Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard and Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III, as we determine the best option at the end of Round 5 in 2025 fantasy drafts.

Today’s matchup will highlight Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon and Denver Broncos rookie running back RJ Harvey as we determine the best option in Round 5 of 2025 fantasy drafts.

Tight ends

Today’s matchup features Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers and Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride as we evaluate who offers the stronger fantasy football outlook for the 2025 season.