2025 NFL Draft Breakdown: A complete guide for all 32 teams

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman thrives in the chaos of the NFL draft: Roseman's strategic movement around the board, combined with sharp player evaluation, helped deliver an exceptional class, one that earned a high grade from PFF.

The NFL draft gave New York Giants fans plenty to talk about: General manager Joe Schoen added two major pieces to an already effective pass rush, executed a trade to land the Giants’ quarterback of the future, and grabbed a fan-favorite weapon for the backfield. The overall haul earned strong marks in PFF’s draft grades and sets the team up well for long-term success.

Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

With the 2025 NFL Draft now a long way back in the rearview mirror, we’ve compiled a comprehensive, visual-first look at how all 32 teams approached building their futures.

Each team page features a detailed comparison of every draft pick against their ranking on the PFF big board, offering instant context on value and reach. You'll also find a deeper dive into each team's top two selections, a rookie to keep an eye on in Year 1 and a potential position or role battle that could shape the roster this summer.

Whether you’re tracking your own team or sizing up the competition, this is your one-stop library for the entire 2025 draft class. Simply click on the team links below to see their draft breakdown.

Click below to jump to a team

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN | CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LV | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WAS