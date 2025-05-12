2025 NFL Draft Breakdown: A complete guide for all 32 teams

- Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman thrives in the chaos of the NFL draft: Roseman's strategic movement around the board, combined with sharp player evaluation, helped deliver an exceptional class, one that earned a high grade from PFF.
- The NFL draft gave New York Giants fans plenty to talk about: General manager Joe Schoen added two major pieces to an already effective pass rush, executed a trade to land the Giants’ quarterback of the future, and grabbed a fan-favorite weapon for the backfield. The overall haul earned strong marks in PFF’s draft grades and sets the team up well for long-term success.
With the 2025 NFL Draft now a long way back in the rearview mirror, we’ve compiled a comprehensive, visual-first look at how all 32 teams approached building their futures.
Each team page features a detailed comparison of every draft pick against their ranking on the PFF big board, offering instant context on value and reach. You'll also find a deeper dive into each team's top two selections, a rookie to keep an eye on in Year 1 and a potential position or role battle that could shape the roster this summer.
Whether you’re tracking your own team or sizing up the competition, this is your one-stop library for the entire 2025 draft class. Simply click on the team links below to see their draft breakdown.
Click below to jump to a team
ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN | CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LV | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WAS
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders