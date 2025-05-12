All
2025 NFL Draft Breakdown: A complete guide for all 32 teams

By Mason Cameron
  • Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman thrives in the chaos of the NFL draft: Roseman's strategic movement around the board, combined with sharp player evaluation, helped deliver an exceptional class, one that earned a high grade from PFF.
  • The NFL draft gave New York Giants fans plenty to talk about: General manager Joe Schoen added two major pieces to an already effective pass rush, executed a trade to land the Giants’ quarterback of the future, and grabbed a fan-favorite weapon for the backfield. The overall haul earned strong marks in PFF’s draft grades and sets the team up well for long-term success.
With the 2025 NFL Draft now a long way back in the rearview mirror, we’ve compiled a comprehensive, visual-first look at how all 32 teams approached building their futures.

Each team page features a detailed comparison of every draft pick against their ranking on the PFF big board, offering instant context on value and reach. You'll also find a deeper dive into each team's top two selections, a rookie to keep an eye on in Year 1 and a potential position or role battle that could shape the roster this summer.

Whether you’re tracking your own team or sizing up the competition, this is your one-stop library for the entire 2025 draft class. Simply click on the team links below to see their draft breakdown.

Click below to jump to a team

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN | CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LV | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WAS

Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams

Miami Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans

Washington Commanders

 

