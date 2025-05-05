2025 NFL Draft: New England Patriots breakdown

New England bolsters its protection for Drake Maye: Will Campbell might not have ideal length for the position, but he produced at a high level for three years in the SEC, ranking in the 95th percentile of FBS tackles in PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets since 2022.

Patriots general manager Eliot Wolf worked hand-in-hand with Mike Vrabel to ensure the team's roster was constructed in the vision of the new head coach heading into 2025.

The resulting haul of 11 picks profiles as one of the strongest in the NFL this cycle, with the team finding significant value well into Day 3. With solid potential throughout the class, New England earned an excellent mark in PFF’s draft grades and plaudits for its massive improvements in the trenches.

New England Patriots 2025 NFL Draft Class:

1 (4): T Will Campbell, LSU

2 (38): RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

3 (69): WR Kyle Williams, Washington State

3 (95): C Jared Wilson, Georgia

4 (106): S Craig Woodson, California

4 (137): DI Joshua Farmer, Florida State

5 (146): ED Bradyn Swinson, LSU

6 (182): K Andres Borregales, Miami (FL)

7 (220): T Marcus Bryant, Missouri

7 (251): LS Julian Ashby, Vanderbilt

7 (257): CB Kobee Minor, Memphis

A tackle with competitive fire in Round 1: After the Patriots bolstered their defense in free agency, priority No. 1 for Mike Vrabel and company in the 2025 NFL Draft needed to be building up the offense around Drake Maye, and Will Campbell was a good start. He might not have ideal length for the position, but he produced at a high level for three years in the SEC, ranking in the 95th percentile of FBS tackles in PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets since 2022.

An explosive playmaker in the backfield in Round 2: TreVeyon Henderson is an explosive back (88th percentile or higher in 40-yard dash, vertical jump and broad jump) who should bring some big-play ability to the Patriots’ backfield. He was one of six running backs in the Power Four with 100-plus carries of at least 10 yards since 2021. Henderson profiles as a nice complement to Rhamondre Stevenson, who is under contract through 2028.

Rookie to watch: ED Bradyn Swinson, LSU

Swinson didn't become a full-time starter until his final season, but he shows very active hands and a good understanding of rushing the passer to yield consistently high pass-rush win rates. If he continues to get stronger defending the run, he can become a starting 3-4 edge player with impact pass-rush potential. His standing as a top-50 player on the PFF big board makes his selection in Round 5 one of the biggest steals in the 2025 draft.

Position/role battle to watch: C Jared Wilson vs. C Garrett Bradbury

Although Bradbury found a home in New England following his release from Minnesota, his consistent struggles as a starter are well documented across his career. Over his six seasons in the NFL, Bradbury has generated just a 45.8 PFF pass-blocking grade and been negatively graded on 16.7% of his run-blocking snaps, placing him 61st out of 67 qualifying centers over that span.

While Wilson has just one season as a starter, he brings the movement skills to be a starting center in the NFL, evidenced by his 97th-percentile PFF Game Athleticism Score. He also possesses chops as a pass protector, having earned a 90.5 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets in the SEC. That all bodes well for his potential to earn the starting center job right out of the gate.

Draft grade: A