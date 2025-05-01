2025 NFL Draft: Washington Commanders breakdown

More protection for Jayden Daniels: Josh Conerly Jr. shows good athleticism for the position, displaying quick and explosive feet. He doesn’t need to immediately start after the Commanders traded for Laremy Tunsil this offseason, but he could slide into guard and be very effective.

Adding a first-round talent to the secondary in Day 2: A standout at the Senior Bowl, Trey Amos showcases good instincts in zone coverage and has the size and athleticism to lock down opposing receivers in man coverage.

Although the Commanders possessed just five picks in the 2025 class — a credit to general manager Adam Peters' numerous high-profile trades this offseason — this team still managed to add quality prospects with potential to make an immediate impact.

While it’s difficult to make waves with limited draft capital, Washington did as well as fans could have hoped, earning them solid marks in PFF’s draft grades.

Washington Commanders 2025 NFL Draft Class:

1 (29): T Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon

2 (61): CB Trey Amos, Ole Miss

4 (128): WR Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech

6 (205): LB Kain Medrano, UCLA

7 (245): RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Arizona

A tackle with length and movement skills in Round 1: A two-year starter for the Oregon Ducks at left tackle, Josh Conerly Jr. allowed just two sacks over the past two years. He graded above the 75th percentile in all facets, including a 78.1 true pass set PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024. Conerly shows good athleticism for the position, displaying quick and explosive feet. He doesn’t need to immediately start after the Commanders traded for Laremy Tunsil this offseason, but he could slide into guard and be very effective.

A scheme-versatile cornerback with the ideal blend of size and skill: Trey Amos brings good speed and strong movement skills to the Commanders’ defense. He earned an 85.6 PFF coverage grade in 2024, forcing 13 incompletions and recording three interceptions. A standout at the Senior Bowl, Amos showcases good instincts in zone coverage and has the size and athleticism to lock down opposing receivers in man coverage.

Rookie to watch: LB Kain Medrano, UCLA

Medrano is built more like a strong safety than a true linebacker, but he tested out as an elite athlete with outstanding speed and explosiveness. However, his struggles as a tackler will be an issue, with his 20.7% career missed tackle rate charting in the last percentile. Play strength will always be a question, but Medrano can match up against tight ends in man coverage, which could be his ticket to sticking on the roster. But that also relies largely on his ability to make an impact on special teams.

Position/role battle to watch: T Josh Conerly Jr. vs. G Nick Allegretti

While Conerly could use some time to further develop his strength and inconsistent technique at the NFL level, his first-round draft capital may allow him to see the field early. With Laremy Tunsil manning the left tackle spot, Conerly may be forced to find a home on the interior.

Allegretti struggled in his first season with the Commanders, earning just a 40.2 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets. That’s a spot Conerly could slide into and develop his game while still contributing. His 77.7 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets over the past two seasons profiles as a significant upgrade for Jayden Daniels and company.

Draft grade: B+