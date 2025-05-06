2025 NFL Draft: New Orleans Saints breakdown

Building a foundation up front: The Saints took the prudent approach to laying their offensive foundation to set up their future quarterback for success, selecting Kelvin Banks Jr. to man the left tackle spot to allow Taliese Fuaga to transition back to his natural position at right tackle.

Despite numerous reports of the Saints potentially shaking up the first round with a quarterback selection, general manager Mickey Loomis wisely opted to add to the foundation of his team's offense in Round 1.

Instead, the sparks came on Day 2 with the surprising selection of a signal-caller ranked much further down the board. Although this team added solid developmental options, the major reach early hindered the class' overall outlook, resulting in a modest mark in PFF’s draft grades.

New Orleans Saints 2025 NFL Draft Class:

1 (9): T Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

2 (40): QB Tyler Shough, Louisville

3 (71): DI Vernon Broughton, Texas

3 (93): S Jonas Sanker, Virginia

4 (112): LB Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma

4 (131): CB Quincy Riley, Louisville

6 (184): RB Devin Neal, Kansas

7 (248): TE Moliki Matavao, UCLA

7 (254): ED Fadil Diggs, Syracuse

A foundational pass protector in Round 1: The Saints took the prudent approach to build up the offensive infrastructure to set up their future quarterback for success, selecting Kelvin Banks Jr. to man the left tackle spot. That will allow Taliese Fuaga to transition back to his natural position at right tackle. Banks allowed the lowest pressure rate (2.1%) of any left tackle in the Power Four over the past two seasons, and did so on more pass-blocking snaps than any other player. He should help keep the pockets cleaner in New Orleans.

The Saints’ future under center in Round 2: After passing on a quarterback in the first round, the Saints made Tyler Shough the third quarterback off the board. Shough is an older prospect, turning 26 years old in September after entering college in the same recruiting class as Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields. He worked through multiple injuries in his collegiate career. He has NFL size and an NFL arm, coming off a 2024 season at Louisville where he earned a career-best 87.7 PFF passing grade.

Rookie to watch: RB Devin Neal, Kansas

Although Kendre Miller is a solid contributor to the Saints' backfield, his injury history throughout his young career was cause for concern, leading the team to secure more depth in the backfield.

Neal's multi-sport background and natural playmaking mentality make him an alluring prospect for any NFL team. He is limited in long speed, but his fancy footwork and vision shine behind zone- and gap-blocking concepts, evidenced by his 88.0-plus PFF rushing grade in each of the past two seasons.

Position/role battle to watch: DI Vernon Broughton vs. DI Bryan Bresee

Although Bresee was selected as a first-round pick just two years ago, he has struggled mightily to transition to the NFL game, posting just a 37.3 PFF overall grade this past season (137th out of 145 qualifying defensive tackles).

Broughton profiles as a significant upgrade, evidenced by his 86.1 PFF overall grade in 2024. While he still needs more refinement, the Texas product has a length/strength combination to make an impact in the rotation early, as well as the versatility to fill numerous roles along the Saints’ front.

Draft grade: C+