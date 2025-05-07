2025 NFL Draft: Houston Texans breakdown

Adding more size at receiver: Jayden Higgins profiles as a reliable possession receiver who dropped just three of his 209 targets over the past two seasons at Iowa State while earning the highest PFF receiving grade in the class when lined up outside (89.6).

Texans general manager Nick Caserio was active during this year’s draft cycle, resulting in each of Houston’s original seven picks being dealt, including the team's first-round selection, to accumulate nine total picks.

With a significant war chest of assets, the Texans addressed various needs throughout the roster, ranging from playmakers in the passing game to protection to depth in the secondary. Some reaches well outside projections knocked this class down a bit, but ultimately, the Texans earned a solid mark in PFF’s draft grades.

Houston Texans 2025 NFL Draft Class:

2 (34): WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State

2 (48): T Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota

3 (79): WR Jaylin Noel, Iowa State

3 (97): CB Jaylin Smith, USC

4 (116): RB Jo'Quavious Marks, USC

6 (187): S Jaylen Reed, Penn State

6 (197): QB Graham Mertz, Florida

7 (224): DI Kyonte Hamilton, Rutgers

7 (255): TE Luke Lachey, Iowa

The Ideal X receiver in Round 2: Jayden Higgins was one of the few receivers at the top of this draft class with ideal X receiver size at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, and he added to that physical profile with strong testing across the board at the NFL Scouting Combine. He profiles as a reliable possession receiver who dropped just three of his 209 targets over the past two seasons at Iowa State while earning the highest PFF receiving grade in the class when lined up outside (89.6).

A blocker with movement skills in Round 2: The Texans’ offensive line offseason overhaul continued on Day 2 with the addition of Aireontae Ersery. Over the past two seasons, Ersery showcased an explosive first step and quick feet, allowing him to significantly impact zone-blocking schemes, where his 89.5 PFF grade charted in the 84th percentile.

Rookie to watch: WR Jaylin Noel, Iowa State

Noel’s first step has a lot of power and explosion, which helps him win against press and out of his breaks. His explosiveness makes him an effective horizontal player for dig/mesh routes and crossers. Along with his 99th-percentile separation rate in 2024, his skill set could help him find a role within the Texans' slot receiver rotation.

Position/role battle to watch: T Aireontae Ersery — a starting role

The Texans have undergone a massive overhaul of their offensive line this offseason. With Cam Robinson, Laken Tomlinson, Trent Brown and Ed Ingram being signed to the roster, the starting jobs along the front appear to be wide open.

Given the draft capital spent to bring Ersery in, it’s clear he will have a solid opportunity to break into the starting lineup. His length and hand work in pass protection earned him 71.0-plus PFF pass-blocking grades over the past two seasons and would amplify a unit that struggled to keep C.J. Stroud upright in 2024.

Draft grade: B