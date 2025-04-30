2025 NFL Draft: Denver Broncos breakdown

Building upon an already strong secondary: Denver opted to build upon a strength, pairing one of the best cornerbacks in college football, Jahdae Barron, with the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Pat Surtain II.

Talent at outside receiver could contribute early: Pat Bryant’s 86.0 PFF receiving grade ranked 13th among qualifying college wideouts last season, which bodes well for his potential to carve out a role early.

Final chance to claim 25% off PFF+: Use code DRAFT25 and unlock access to player grades, fantasy tools and the 2025 Draft Guide.

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

Despite projections that the Broncos would add an impact playmaker on offense, general manager George Paton jumped at the chance to select one of the best coverage defenders in college football last season in Jahdae Barron. Denver then turned to address those offensive needs on Day 2, earning a solid mark in PFF’s draft grades.

Denver Broncos 2025 NFL Draft Class:

1 (20): CB Jahdae Barron, Texas

2 (60): RB RJ Harvey, UCF

3 (74): WR Pat Bryant, Illinois

3 (101): ED Sai'vion Jones, LSU

4 (134): ED Quandarrius Robinson, Alabama

6 (216): P Jeremy Crawshaw, Florida

7 (241): TE Caleb Lohner, Utah

Creating a scary cornerback tandem in Round 1: Denver opted to build upon a strength, pairing one of the best cornerbacks in college football, Jahdae Barron, with the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Pat Surtain II. The versatile coverage defender — the highest-graded cornerback in college football last season (91.1) with at least 400 coverage snaps — is a natural zone defender with incredible instincts and can slot in at any position in the secondary.

A perfect fit in the backfield in Round 2: Head coach Sean Payton got his Alvin Kamara in RJ Harvey. The dynamic back shows incredible contact balance and forced 69 missed tackles as a runner in 2024. With elite change-of-direction ability and a great first step, Harvey earned a PFF grade of 82.3 or better in three straight seasons while racking up 43 touchdowns over the past two years.

Rookie to watch: ED Quandarrius Robinson, Alabama

Robinson is a twitchy and traits-y edge prospect to bet on, despite a lack of experience. His burst and length are NFL-caliber, but he must diversify his pass-rush wins to be seen as a consistent starter or a rotational pass rusher in Denver’s 3-4 scheme that will let him rush from a stand-up alignment.

Position/role battle to watch: WR Pat Bryant vs. WR Courtland Sutton

With Sutton entering a contract year and having previously been the subject of trade conversations, the Broncos selected Bryant in Round 3 — well above his projection — with the intent of letting him compete for time at X receiver. His 86.0 PFF receiving grade ranked 13th among qualifying college wideouts last season, which bodes well for his potential to carve out a role early, even if it doesn’t mean fully supplanting Sutton on the depth chart.

Draft grade: B