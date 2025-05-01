2025 NFL Draft: Philadelphia Eagles breakdown

Eagles traded up one spot to select impact linebacker: Jihaad Campbell oozes athleticism and upside, though parts of his game still need refinement. He lands in an ideal situation, with the chance to develop alongside Defensive Player of the Year candidate Zack Baun.

Adding a high-potential pass rusher in Round 6: Antwaun Powell-Ryland may be a bit scheme-specific due to his 6-foot-2, 240-pound frame, but his speed and power stand out in a stand-up 3-4 outside linebacker role, where he can maximize his hand quickness.

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman thrives in the chaos of the NFL draft. His strategic movement around the board, combined with sharp player evaluation, helped deliver an exceptional class, one that earned a high grade from PFF.

Philadelphia Eagles 2025 NFL Draft Class:

1 (31): LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

2 (64): S Andrew Mukuba, Texas

4 (111): DI Ty Robinson, Nebraska

5 (145): CB Mac McWilliams, UCF

5 (161): LB Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia

5 (168): C Drew Kendall, Boston College

6 (181): QB Kyle McCord, Syracuse

6 (191): T Myles Hinton, Michigan

6 (207): T Cameron Williams, Texas

6 (209): ED Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech

The Eagles' front-seven got scarier in Round 1: Jihaadd Campbell oozes athleticism with incredible first-step quickness and speed to cover in space. He needs to develop his anticipation and awareness in coverage, but he lands in the perfect spot to learn alongside Zack Baun. Campbell is an excellent tackler with just a 5.9% missed tackle rate while totaling 30 coverage stops.

A safety with limitless coverage ability in Round 2: The Eagles found their replacement for C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the athletic Andrew Mukuba. The Texas product showed great progress in his college career, culminating in a 90.0 overall grade in 2024, with an excellent grade in coverage (89.7). He forced an incompletion on 26.1% of his targets, an incredibly high rate. Mukuba showed terrific ball skills, intercepting five passes and allowing a paltry 12.1 passer rating last season.

Rookie to watch: ED Antwaun Powell-Ryland

While Powell-Ryland may be somewhat scheme-specific due to his 6-foot-2, 240-pound frame, his speed and power stand out in a stand-up 3-4 outside linebacker role, where he can angle himself toward the pocket. His hand speed and precision stand out — his swipe, club and rip moves are quick and effective, helping him stay clean up the arc when attacking the outside shoulder.

For Philly to add another capable pass-rusher late in Round 6 is just par for the course, and Powell-Ryland lands in possibly the best situation for his future development.

Position/role battle to watch: T Cameron Williams at right guard

The Eagles are well-known for building on their strengths and aren’t afraid to move players out of position to do it. With an opening at right guard, they could take a similar approach with Cameron Williams as they did with Mekhi Becton.

Kenyon Green (41.9 PFF overall grade) and Tyler Steen (42.1) have yet to produce at the NFL level. Despite trading for Green this offseason, the Eagles could opt to move Cameron Williams inside as they work to develop his game and unlock his starting-caliber traits.

Draft grade: A