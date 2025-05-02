2025 NFL Draft: New York Giants breakdown

Creating a prolific pass rush: One of the few blue-chip talents in the 2025 class, Abdul Carter joins a Giants defensive front featuring impact players Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns.

Boosting the backfield with attitude: Cam Skattebo plays with a massive chip on his shoulder — and it shows. His physical makeup profiles as that of a true three-down back, making his Day 3 selection even more intriguing.

The NFL Draft gave Big Blue fans plenty to talk about. General manager Joe Schoen added two major pieces to an already effective pass rush, executed a trade to land the Giants’ quarterback of the future, and grabbed a fan-favorite weapon for the backfield. The overall haul earned strong marks in PFF’s draft grades and sets the team up well for long-term success.

New York Giants 2025 NFL Draft Class:

1 (3): ED Abdul Carter, Penn State

1 (25): QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

3 (65): DI Darius Alexander, Toledo

4 (105): RB Cameron Skattebo, Arizona State

5 (154): T Marcus Mbow, Purdue

7 (219): TE Thomas Fidone II, Nebraska

7 (246): CB Korie Black, Oklahoma State

True blue chip talent off the edge in Round 1: The Giants added one of the few obvious blue-chip talents in this draft, while also amplifying a clear strength on this roster. Abdul Carter’s 66 quarterback pressures ranked second in the FBS in his first season as a full-time edge rusher in 2024. He now joins a Giants defensive front that already features several impact players in Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns.

Trading back into Round 1 for a future franchise quarterback: Jaxson Dart has varying opinions on him, but the Giants trade up to secure their future franchise signal-caller. His data profiles as a starting caliber quarterback after grading above the 89th percentile in five of PFF’s stable metrics, including 94th percentile on early downs. Ole Miss’ offensive issues aside, Dart was the highest-graded passer (91.9) in the 2025 draft class and was very accurate downfield.

Rookie to watch: RB Cameron Skattebo

Skattebo plays the game in a manner that is easy to love: with a massive chip on his shoulder. The Giants gravitated toward his mentality, balance, tackle-breaking ability and after-contact consistency, evidenced by his 103 missed tackles forced last season, second only to Ashton Jeanty. He has the physical makeup of a three-down back, making his selection on Day 3 that much more alluring.

Position/role battle to watch: DI Darius Alexander vs DI Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Since signing with the Giants in 2023, Nunez-Roches has struggled to produce, earning sub-47.0 PFF overall grades in each of the past two seasons despite playing on a talent-rich defensive front that should have offered more one-on-one opportunities.

Alexander profiles as a clear upgrade in New York’s base 3-4 defense, bringing the strength and power to hold up against the run (90.3 PFF grade) and a solid pass-rush profile (78.0).

Draft grade: A-