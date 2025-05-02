Get 25% off a PFF+ Annual membership using code: DRAFT25
All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft - current
DFS
Betting

2025 NFL Draft: New York Giants breakdown

2YW65NC INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 07: Penn State Nittany Lions DE Abdul Carter (11) rushes the quarterback during the Big Ten Championship football game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Oregon Ducks on December 7, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

By Mason Cameron
  • Boosting the backfield with attitude: Cam Skattebo plays with a massive chip on his shoulder — and it shows. His physical makeup profiles as that of a true three-down back, making his Day 3 selection even more intriguing.
  • Final chance to claim 25% off PFF+: Use code DRAFT25 and unlock access to player grades, fantasy tools and the 2025 Draft Guide.

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

The NFL Draft gave Big Blue fans plenty to talk about. General manager Joe Schoen added two major pieces to an already effective pass rush, executed a trade to land the Giants’ quarterback of the future, and grabbed a fan-favorite weapon for the backfield. The overall haul earned strong marks in PFF’s draft grades and sets the team up well for long-term success.

New York Giants 2025 NFL Draft Class:

1 (3): ED Abdul Carter, Penn State
1 (25): QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
3 (65): DI Darius Alexander, Toledo
4 (105): RB Cameron Skattebo, Arizona State
5 (154): T Marcus Mbow, Purdue
7 (219): TE Thomas Fidone II, Nebraska
7 (246): CB Korie Black, Oklahoma State

True blue chip talent off the edge in Round 1: The Giants added one of the few obvious blue-chip talents in this draft, while also amplifying a clear strength on this roster. Abdul Carter’s 66 quarterback pressures ranked second in the FBS in his first season as a full-time edge rusher in 2024. He now joins a Giants defensive front that already features several impact players in Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns.

Trading back into Round 1 for a future franchise quarterback: Jaxson Dart has varying opinions on him, but the Giants trade up to secure their future franchise signal-caller. His data profiles as a starting caliber quarterback after grading above the 89th percentile in five of PFF’s stable metrics, including 94th percentile on early downs. Ole Miss’ offensive issues aside, Dart was the highest-graded passer (91.9) in the 2025 draft class and was very accurate downfield.

Rookie to watch: RB Cameron Skattebo

Skattebo plays the game in a manner that is easy to love: with a massive chip on his shoulder. The Giants gravitated toward his mentality, balance, tackle-breaking ability and after-contact consistency, evidenced by his 103 missed tackles forced last season, second only to Ashton Jeanty. He has the physical makeup of a three-down back, making his selection on Day 3 that much more alluring.

Position/role battle to watch: DI Darius Alexander vs DI Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Since signing with the Giants in 2023, Nunez-Roches has struggled to produce, earning sub-47.0 PFF overall grades in each of the past two seasons despite playing on a talent-rich defensive front that should have offered more one-on-one opportunities.

Alexander profiles as a clear upgrade in New York’s base 3-4 defense, bringing the strength and power to hold up against the run (90.3 PFF grade) and a solid pass-rush profile (78.0).

Draft grade: A-

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Draft Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2025 PFF - all rights reserved.