2025 NFL Draft: Green Bay Packers breakdown

Green Bay drafts a first-round wide receiver for the first time since 2002: The Packers added Matthew Golden, who clocked the fastest 40-yard dash (4.29) at the NFL Scouting Combine among receivers, to give quarterback Jordan Love even more weapons.

A threat at kickoff returner: While the Packers already carry a solid returner in Keisean Nixon, Savion Williams' ability as a return threat should not be neglected, as he averaged 20.9 yards per return on kickoffs.

Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Packers went more than two decades without selecting a wide receiver in the first round; that all changed with the 2025 NFL Draft class. While offensive additions dominated the first three rounds, defensive targets prevailed on Day 3.

Perhaps the shift in roster-building mentality is a signal of good things to come for Green Bay. While much is still to be seen, the Packers earned a solid mark in PFF’s draft grades.

Green Bay Packers 2025 NFL Draft Class:

1 (23): WR Matthew Golden, Texas

2 (54): T Anthony Belton, North Carolina State

3 (87): WR Savion Williams, TCU

4 (124): ED Barryn Sorrell, Texas

5 (159): ED Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State

6 (198): DI Warren Brinson, Georgia

7 (237): CB Micah Robinson, Tulane

7 (250): T John Williams, Cincinnati

A receiver with blistering speed in Round 1: Matthew Golden clocked the fastest 40-yard dash (4.29) at the NFL Scouting Combine among receivers and now provides quarterback Jordan Love with another weapon to distribute the ball to. Don’t think of Golden as just a speedster, though. He showed an impressive ability to defeat press coverage with active hands and excellent body control on off-target passes. He dropped just four passes in 2024 and was one of the best in the class in contested catch rate (61.1%).

A mauler along the offensive line in Round 2: Anthony Belton is a large, powerful offensive tackle who spent his first few seasons at the JUCO level before transferring to North Carolina State. A three-year starter for the Wolfpack, he shows a good ability to reach the second level and uses his size and strength to anchor well against bull rushes. His 87.3 PFF pass-blocking grade ranked among the best in the nation, as he allowed just 11 total pressures in 2024.

Rookie to watch: ED Barryn Sorrell, Texas

Sorrell is a versatile defensive lineman capable of aligning anywhere from a 4i to a wide-7 technique. While he doesn't project as a high-end athlete at the next level, his active hands and solid play strength provide a strong foundation for a rotational role in Green Bay’s front, which should be looking to upgrade from former first-rounder Lukas Van Ness.

Position/role battle to watch: WR Savion Williams — Kick Returner

With the change in kickoff rules — touchbacks now coming out to the 35-yard line — the need for dynamic threats in the return game will be at a premium. While the Packers already carry a solid returner in Keisean Nixon, Williams' ability as a return threat should not be neglected, as he averaged 20.9 yards per return on kickoffs in his college career.

Draft grade: B-