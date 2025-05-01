2025 NFL Draft: Dallas Cowboys breakdown

Two major impact players with their first two picks: A perceived reach for Tyler Booker (48th on PFF Big Board) in Round 1 and a massive value in Donovan Ezeiruaku (17th) balance out to make one of the strongest early-round 2025 draft classes.

Despite reaching for guard Tyler Booker on Day 1, the Cowboys turned things around on Day 2 and secured a pair of prospects who ranked well above their draft position, which equated to plus value when viewed in totality.

With nine total prospects added to the roster, Dallas did well to diversify its haul and target players who can contribute early in the right role. The overall strategy earned the Cowboys exceptional marks in PFF’s draft grades.

Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft Class:

1 (12): G Tyler Booker, Alabama

2 (44): ED Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

3 (76): CB Shavon Revel, East Carolina

5 (149): RB Jaydon Blue, Texas

5 (152): LB Shemar James, Florida

6 (204): T Ajani Cornelius, Oregon

7 (217): DI Jay Toia, UCLA

7 (239): RB Phil Mafah, Clemson

7 (247): DI Tommy Akingbesote, Maryland

An interior blocker with competitive fire and attitude in Round 1: Zack Martin’s retirement in March left a hole on the Cowboys’ interior offensive line. Tyler Booker, the 48th-ranked prospect on PFF's big board, profiles as a bit of a reach but a talent who fills a definite need up front in Dallas. The Alabama guard earned an 86.5 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024, which will provide an instant boost to a Cowboys offense that ranked 23rd in PFF pass-blocking grade (62.1) this past season.

One of the highest graded pass rushers in the class in Round 2: Situated at No. 17 on PFF's big board, Donovan Ezeiruaku profiles as a significant value for the Cowboys. The Boston College standout maintains a solid grading profile, particularly against true pass sets, where he clocked the most snaps of any edge rusher in the 2025 class (196), earning a 90.7 PFF grade and 25.8% pass-rush win rate.

Rookie to watch: CB Shavon Revel, East Carolina

Revel is the ideal Day 2 athletic alien to draft and develop, despite inconsistent anticipation and technique in his current form. His physical gifts (including height and length) point to press-man coverage being his home in the NFL, but it will be quite the adjustment for him to go from one year of starting experience in the AAC to the NFL — especially off a torn ACL.

Although the Cowboys secondary already houses a strong cornerback tandem in DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs, adding Revel profiles as a plus addition, as he earned an 87.5 PFF man coverage grade over the past two seasons. With Bland entering a contract year and Diggs hampered by injuries, he can eye a future role while he develops.

Position/role battle to watch: RB Jaydon Blue vs. RB Miles Sanders

Although Dallas signed Sanders this offseason to fill out its running back room, that didn’t stop them from picking another back in this year’s class. Sanders profiles as a change-of-pace back to spell fellow new Cowboy Javonte Williams. Yet, given his marginal production over his past two seasons in Carolina, that role could be up for grabs.

Blue is one of the best athletes in the 2025 running back class, with top-tier long speed and short-area explosiveness. If he can add strength and improve his ball security, he has the potential to be a home-run threat in Dallas’ two-back committee.

Draft grade: A+