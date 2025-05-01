2025 NFL Draft: Los Angeles Chargers breakdown

Jim Harbaugh values dynamic playmakers in the backfield: Omarion Hampton, one of the most physically gifted backs in the class, profiles as just that, evidenced by his 4.29 yards after contact per attempt (97th percentile) over the past two seasons.

Los Angeles quietly had a solid and diversified draft class that featured needs, a look toward the future and late-round value.

While there was some expectation the team would target pass catchers for Justin Herbert on Day 1, Jim Harbaugh and Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz were able to pivot their draft strategy and attack the backfield while still addressing needs further down the board. The measured approach and long view of the roster earned them a solid mark in PFF’s draft grades.

Los Angeles Chargers 2025 NFL Draft Class:

1 (22): RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

2 (55): WR Tre Harris, Ole Miss

3 (86): DI Jamaree Caldwell, Oregon

4 (125): ED Kyle Kennard, South Carolina

5 (158): WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Auburn

5 (165): TE Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse

6 (199): T Branson Taylor, Pittsburgh

6 (214): S R.J. Mickens, Clemson

7 (256): S Trikweze Bridges, Florida

Taking the backfield from good to great in Round 1: Although the Chargers recently signed Najee Harris to headline their backfield, Jim Harbaugh values dynamic playmakers in the running game. Omarion Hampton, one of the most physically gifted backs in the class, profiles as just that, evidenced by his 4.29 yards after contact per attempt (97th percentile) over the past two seasons.

A big-play machine to stretch the field in Round 2: Tre Harris caught seven touchdown passes from first-round quarterback Jaxson Dart and topped 900 receiving yards in three straight seasons. His 95.0 PFF receiving grade against man coverage is the best in the class, and he is also one of the top vertical threats. His size and length give the Chargers a strong red-zone target as they look to complement Ladd McConkey out of the slot.

Rookie to watch: S R.J. Mickens, Clemson

Mickens, the son of former New York Jet Ray Mickens, played a variety of secondary roles during his time at Clemson. This year, he was the veteran glue that held together a young group around him. In the process, he used his savvy and instincts to post an 89.8 coverage grade, tied for second-best among Power Four safeties. Mickens' smarts and pedigree should give him a chance to find a role in a cramped Chargers safety room.

Position/role battle to watch: WR Tre Harris vs. WR Quentin Johnston

Johnston, with just a 64.1 PFF receiving grade (12th percentile) over the past two seasons, has left a lot to be desired as a former first-round pick, which led to the selection of Harris on Day 2.

The Ole Miss receiver was the go-to target in Lane Kiffin’s vertical passing game, which allowed him to rack up 54 receptions of 15 or more yards across the past two seasons (top 10 in the nation). That’s exactly the type of production Justin Herbert could take full advantage of, as his 94.6 PFF passing grade on throws targeted further than 15 yards downfield in 2024 ranked as the highest in the NFL among passers with 75 or more qualifying attempts.

Draft grade: B+