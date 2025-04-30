2025 NFL Draft: San Francisco 49ers breakdown

High-floor edge defender in Round 1: Mykel Williams brings a range of traits for Robert Saleh to work with and is projected as one of the safer NFL transitions in this class.

Strength on the defensive interior: On Days 2 and 3, the 49ers added a pair of defensive tackles with plenty of power in Alfred Collins and CJ West — a direct attempt to right the ship in run defense.

49ers general manager John Lynch marches to the beat of his own drum, emblematic of his draft strategy, cutting against the grain in terms of player evaluation compared to consensus rankings. That outside-the-box approach didn’t earn the 49ers’ class much praise in PFF’s draft grades, but it did attack this defense’s deficiencies in stopping the run.

San Francisco 49ers 2025 NFL Draft Class:

1 (11): ED Mykel Williams, Georgia

2 (43): DI Alfred Collins, Texas

3 (75): LB Nickolas Martin, Oklahoma State

3 (100): S Upton Stout, Western Kentucky

4 (113): DI CJ West, Indiana

4 (138): WR Jordan Watkins, Ole Miss

5 (147): HB Jordan James, Oregon

5 (160): S Marques Sigle, Kansas State

7 (227): QB Kurtis Rourke, Indiana

7 (249): G Connor Colby, Iowa

7 (252): WR Junior Bergen, Montana

Serious physical traits off the edge in Round 1: The 49ers’ defensive line was looking thin around Nick Bosa, so defensive linemen were always high on their list of likely targets with this pick. Mykel Williams brings a range of traits for Robert Saleh to work with and is projected as one of the safer NFL transitions in this class. He stood out particularly as a run defender over the past three seasons, ranking in the 97th percentile among college edge defenders in PFF run-defense grade during that span.

An impact run defender on the interior in Round 2: With Saleh back at the helm of the 49ers' defense, San Francisco had renewed focus on the trenches with its first two picks. Alfred Collins has incredible length and versatility to play anywhere from 0- to 5-technique. His pass-rush profile leaves room for improvement, but his high floor as a run defender (85.0 PFF run-defense grade) will allow him to contribute to the rotation early.

Rookie to watch: DI CJ West, Indiana

West is on the shorter side (length) but has good size (mass) and burst as a nose tackle who can have strong reps in run defense and some surprisingly impactful reps as a pass rusher. If he can keep his pad level down, he can be a contributing rotational player in Robert Saleh’s 4-3 front.

Position/role battle to watch: RB Jordan James vs. RB Isaac Guerendo

With Christian McCaffrey missing significant time in 2024, the 49ers' backfield depth was put to the test, as four backs posted 35 or more carries. Jordan Mason is now in Minnesota, so the primary backup running back role is up for grabs. James could have an immediate impact, as his 95.7 PFF rushing grade over the past two seasons ranked second in the nation, behind only Ashton Jeanty.

Draft grade: D