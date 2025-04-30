2025 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals breakdown

Securing two top-15 prospects on defense: Caution and apprehension from other franchises allowed the Cardinals to secure two highly touted prospects on defense in Walter Nolen and Will Johnson.

Boosting the pass rush by any means necessary: With his massive size (6-foot-5 and 290 pounds) and scheme versatility, Jordan Burch could very well find a home on the interior, where he can use his strength, length and explosion as a pass rusher, evidenced by his 86.8 PFF pass-rush grade on true pass sets.

Final chance to claim 25% off PFF+: Use code DRAFT25 and unlock access to player grades, fantasy tools and the 2025 Draft Guide.

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort understands the name of the game on draft day is value, which is exactly why Arizona managed to come away with two of the class’s top-15 prospects. With needs on defense, the Cardinals spent six of their seven picks on potentially impactful defenders, with many profiling as players that could develop into starters at the next level. Addressing needs and doing it with talented options is exactly why Arizona earned one PFF’s highest draft grades.

Arizona Cardinals 2025 NFL Draft Class:

1 (16): DI Walter Nolen, Ole Miss

2 (47): CB Will Johnson, Michigan

3 (78): ED Jordan Burch, Oregon

4 (115): LB Cody Simon, Ohio State

5 (174): CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State

6 (211): G Hayden Conner, Texas

7 (225): S Kitan Crawford, Nevada

Boosting the defensive front with another high-end talent in Round 1: To kick things off, the Cardinals added an extremely talented player to amplify their defensive front. As a plus run defender, Walter Nolen earned the second-highest PFF run-defense grade in the FBS this past season (91.6). The seventh-ranked prospect on PFF's big board will instantly upgrade an Arizona defense that ranked 27th in EPA allowed per rush in 2024.

Upgrading the secondary with a top-15 prospect in Round 2: A tough injury cut Will Johnson’s 2024 campaign short and sent his draft stock tumbling. However, he did prove his level of talent across his tenure at Michigan. His 57.2 passer rating allowed in coverage across the past three seasons charted in the 94th percentile. Pairing Johnson with breakout cornerback Garrett Williams will upgrade a coverage unit that allowed the sixth-highest EPA per dropback.

Rookie to watch: S Kitan Crawford, Nevada

Crawford is an athletic prospect who finally got a chance to start at Nevada after spending four years as a role player at Texas. He earned an outstanding 88.5 PFF coverage grade in his lone season as a starter. His athleticism is his primary appeal, which he showcased in spades at the NFL Scouting Combine. However, he needs to become more refined in coverage and a better tackler to have something more than a special teams role. But given his impact and experience as a key special teamer, expect to see him earn his time on the unit early.

Position/role battle to watch: ED Jordan Burch vs. DI Justin Jones

After the Cardinals addressed a need on the edge during free agency by signing Josh Sweat and re-signing Baron Browning, they likely won't give Burch much time at outside linebacker in Jonathan Gannon’s 3-4 scheme. Yet, with his massive size (6-foot-5 and 290 pounds) and scheme versatility, Burch could very well find a home on the interior, where he can use his strength, length and explosion as a pass rusher, evidenced by his 86.8 PFF pass rush grade on true pass sets.

Draft grade: A+