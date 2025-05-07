2025 NFL Draft: Tennessee Titans breakdown

A new franchise quarterback: Cam Ward might not have been the top overall player in this draft, but he was the clear-cut top quarterback prospect and fills a massive void for Tennessee after the team ranked dead last in PFF passing grade (57.0) in 2024.

Situated at the top of the board, the Titans made a decision that will long impact the future of their franchise, selecting the top-ranked quarterback in the 2025 class. Yet, the draft isn’t predicated on just one pick. Tennessee did well to diversify its haul, attacking needs and overlooked values to earn praise in PFF’s draft grades.

Tennessee Titans 2025 NFL Draft Class:

1 (1): QB Cam Ward, Miami (FL)

2 (52): ED Oluwafemi Oladejo, UCLA

3 (82): S Kevin Winston Jr., Penn State

4 (103): WR Chimere Dike, Florida

4 (120): TE Gunnar Helm, Texas

4 (136): WR Elic Ayomanor, Stanford

5 (167): G Jackson Slater, Sacramento State

6 (183): CB Marcus Harris, California

6 (188): RB Kalel Mullings, Michigan

A big-play hunter at quarterback in Round 1: Cam Ward might not have been the top overall player in the draft, but he was the clear-cut top quarterback prospect and fills a massive void for Tennessee after the team ranked dead last in PFF passing grade (57.0) in 2024. Ward earned an FBS-best 92.9 PFF overall grade last season at Miami and brings a big-play mentality, evidenced by his 6.3% big-time throw rate, that should help breathe life into the Titans’ passing attack.

A developing, explosive edge rusher in Round 2: Oluwafemi Oladejo started his college career as an off-ball linebacker before moving to the edge. While he remains a raw, inexperienced pass rusher, he impressed at Senior Bowl practices due to his athleticism, length and explosiveness. He has to further develop as a pass rusher, but his solid effort against the run (78.6 PFF grade) will provide a steady floor.

Rookie to watch: S Kevin Winston Jr., Penn State

Winston showed off his first-round-caliber athleticism in 2023 before an injury-shortened 2024 campaign. He was the only safety in the nation with 85.0-plus PFF grades as a run defender and in coverage that year. While his recent injury clouds his projection, he was still one of the top safeties available when the Titans picked him.

Position/role battle to watch: WR Elic Ayomanor vs. WR Van Jefferson

The Titans needed to invest more into their receiving corps this offseason, and that thought led to the signing of some veteran options on short-term deals, including Jefferson.

However, Jefferson has struggled lately, posting sub-58.0 PFF receiving grades in each of the past two seasons. Ayomanor, the 35th-ranked player on PFF’s big board, profiles as a clear upgrade at X receiver with his size, football IQ and play strength, earning him a 78.9 PFF receiving grade over the past two seasons.

Draft grade: A