2025 NFL Draft: Tampa Bay Buccaneers breakdown

A receiving corps loaded with weapons: Mike Evans is approaching 32 years old, and the recently extended Chris Godwin is coming off a tough injury, so the Buccaneers drafted an instant contributor and a future insurance policy in Emeka Egbuka.

An FCS standout to boost the pass rush: David Walker posted elite PFF pass-rushing grades in each of his three seasons at Central Arkansas. His size limitations may have hindered his draft stock, making him a Day 3 pick, but he mitigates it well and is a high-effort player who lives in backfields.

Final chance to claim 25% off PFF+: Use code DRAFT25 and unlock access to player grades, fantasy tools and the 2025 Draft Guide.

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

With needs across the defense, general manager Jason Licht opted to add a playmaker at receiver to his roster on Day 1. Tampa Bay then turned its attention to the other side of the ball, addressing key defensive positions with its next four picks. Even after displaying patience, the Buccaneers managed to add undervalued prospects, earning them a solid mark in PFF’s draft grades.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 NFL Draft Class:

1 (19): WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

2 (53): CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame

3 (84): CB Jacob Parrish, Kansas State

4 (121): ED David Walker, Central Arkansas

5 (157): ED Elijah Roberts, SMU

7 (235): WR Tez Johnson, Oregon

Bolstering the receiving core in Round 1 with eyes toward the future: Despite having various needs on defense, Tampa Bay took the long-term approach at pass catcher. Mike Evans is approaching 32 years old, and the recently extended Chris Godwin is coming off a tough injury, so the Buccaneers drafted an instant contributor and a future insurance policy in Emeka Egbuka. The Ohio State standout has a long track record of success, having charted in the 95th percentile in separation rate over the past three seasons.

An undervalued cornerback in Round 2: A hip injury cut Benjamin Morrison’s 2024 campaign short, but in his time on the field, he showcased his ability in man coverage with good awareness, a high football IQ and smooth movement skills. Over the past two seasons, Morrison generated an 84.3 PFF coverage grade in single-coverage looks, charting in the 87th percentile. He should provide an instant boost to this Buccaneers' secondary.

Rookie to watch: ED David Walker, Central Arkansas

Walker is a highly productive and decorated FCS player. His size limitations may have hindered his draft stock, landing him as a Day 3 pick, but he mitigates it as best he can and is a high-effort player who lives in backfields. His excellent grading profile warranted the Buccaneers to take a flier on him late as a stand-up pass-rush specialist.

Position/role battle to watch: CB Jacob Parrish vs. S Christian Izien

If the Buccaneers want to transition Tykee Smith back to his more natural position at safety, there will be an opening at the nickel. Izien has plenty of experience manning the role, but inconsistency in coverage may leave Todd Bowles calling on his rookie third-round pick to take up the mantle. Despite seldom usage in the slot during his college career, Parrish is a talented prospect, having produced the third-highest advanced coverage grade in the class.

Draft grade: B+