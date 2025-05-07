2025 NFL Draft: Minnesota Vikings breakdown

Rounding out the offensive line: Donovan Jackson brings experience at both guard and tackle to give the Vikings long-term flexibility. He graded above the 75th percentile in PFF run-blocking grade on both zone and gap schemes.

A run-stuffing linebacker for the rotation: Kobe King has the strong frame and tackling ability to carve out a role as an early-down and goal-line run stuffer, having earned an 85.0-plus PFF run-defense grade in each of the past two seasons.

Despite holding just four picks as Day 1 kicked off, the Vikings stayed put, opting to solidify the protection for their former first-round quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Although they selected a quality player, the potential to move back and still address the need lingers over their draft haul.

It’s difficult to address needs with value picks while holding limited draft capital, which led to a modest mark for the Vikings in PFF’s draft grades.

Minnesota Vikings 2025 NFL Draft Class:

1 (24): G/T Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

3 (102): WR Tai Felton, Maryland

5 (139): ED Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Georgia

6 (201): LB Kobe King, Penn State

6 (202): TE Gavin Bartholomew, Pittsburgh

A versatile blocker on the interior in Round 1: With the Vikings set at the tackle positions and signing Will Fries and Ryan Kelly on the interior in free agency, they looked to add to their protection for 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy with Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson. The versatile blocker has experience at both guard and tackle to give the Vikings long-term flexibility. He graded above the 75th percentile in PFF run-blocking grade on both zone and gap schemes last season.

A long-striding, linear receiving threat in Round 3: Tai Felton was a standout weapon in Maryland’s offense this past season, producing career marks in receptions (96), yardage (1,119) and PFF receiving grade (80.2). He profiles well as a rotational/depth receiver in Kevin O'Connell’s offense, given his feel for finding the soft spots in zone coverage and his ability to force missed tackles after the catch.

Rookie to watch: ED Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Georgia

Ingram-Dawkins didn't produce much over his four-year college career, but the physical tools are evident. His blend of size, explosiveness and strength — paired with above-average length — gives him the traits of a rotational 3-4 defensive end who can shoot gaps and disrupt plays, making him another chess piece in Brian Flores’ scheme.

Position/role battle to watch: LB Kobe King vs. LB Brian Asamoah II

Asamoah has largely struggled to find his way onto the field since being tabbed by the Vikings in the third round back in 2022, due largely to his inability to fit the run (26.9 PFF run-defense grade over the past two seasons).

While King lacks starting-level athleticism and processing, he profiles as a clean upgrade over Asamoah. The former Penn State linebacker has the strong frame and tackling ability to carve out a role as an early-down and goal-line run stuffer, having earned an 85.0-plus PFF run-defense grade in each of the past two seasons.

Draft grade: C-