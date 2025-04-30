2025 NFL Draft: Chicago Bears breakdown

More offensive firepower for Ben Johnson: Chicago did everything in its power to set up Caleb Williams for success, giving him two pass-catching weapons with the team's first two selections, Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III.

Chicago’s offensive line gains flexibility: Ozzy Trapilo has experience at multiple positions along the offensive line, making him a versatile asset to a Bears offense that struggled to find consistency up front in 2024.

Final chance to claim 25% off PFF+: Use code DRAFT25 and unlock access to player grades, fantasy tools and the 2025 Draft Guide.

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

After reportedly working the phones in the first two rounds to move up in the order and secure an impact rusher to headline his team's backfield, general manager Ryan Poles was forced to pivot. Nonetheless, the Bears still managed to add quality playmakers at the top, earning them solid marks in PFF’s draft grades.

Chicago Bears 2025 NFL Draft Class:

1 (10): TE Colston Loveland, Michigan

2 (39): WR Luther Burden III, Missouri

2 (56): T Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College

2 (62): DI Shemar Turner, Texas A&M

4 (132): LB Ruben Hyppolite II, Maryland

5 (169): CB Zah Frazier, UTSA

6 (195): G Luke Newman, Michigan State

7 (233): RB Kyle Monangai, Rutgers

Offensive flexibility with a dynamic tight end in Round 1: This pick showed that first-year head coach Ben Johnson already has his fingerprints on Chicago’s team-building philosophy. Pairing Colston Loveland with Cole Kmet gives the Bears significant personnel flexibility. Loveland is a polished receiving tight end and ranked in the 96th percentile in receiving yards per route run at the position this past season. Caleb Williams now has plenty of weapons to work with in D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, Kmet and Loveland.

More explosive receiving weapons in Round 2: Chicago did everything in its power to set up Caleb Williams for success, giving him two pass-catching weapons with the team's first two selections. Luther Burden III wasn’t able to match his 2023 production (1,212 yards and nine touchdowns) last year at Missouri, but he still has a strong case for being the most dangerous wide receiver in this class after the catch, having ranked third among Power Four wide receivers in yards after the catch over the past two seasons.

Rookie to watch: WR Luther Burden III, Missouri

Burden is an ideal “five-tool,” multi-sport athlete for the receiver position in the NFL. The first-round talent is as well-rounded as they come, displaying the ability to succeed at any receiver spot in any offense.

Position/role battle to watch: T Ozzy Trapilo vs. T Kiran Amegadjie

Ben Johnson is no stranger to getting creative with his big guys up front, deploying heavy sets and tackle-eligible formations frequently during his time in Detroit. That makes the sixth offensive lineman role a crucial one. Trapilo has experience at multiple positions along the offensive line, so his versatility is an asset in that search, given his ability to operate as a swing tackle and an interior option.

Draft grade: B+