2025 NFL Draft: Carolina Panthers breakdown

Bryce Young has a true No. 1 receiver: Tetairoa McMillan was one of the most productive receivers in college football over the past two seasons, ranking in the 85th percentile or better among qualifying wideouts in PFF receiving grade versus single coverage, yards per route run and contested-catch rate.

Massive improvements on defense: Carolina invested a pair of picks on Days 2 and 3 into the NFL’s lowest-graded defense in 2024, securing Nic Scourton, Princely Umanmielen, Lathan Ransom and Cam'Ron Jackson.

Panthers general manager Dan Morgan approached the 2025 NFL Draft class with precision and calculated selections. Even with major needs on defense, Carolina was not afraid to take an impact receiver to amplify its offense in Round 1, only to follow up with numerous potentially impactful defenders on Days 2 and 3. The gutsy approach earned the Panthers one of the highest marks in PFF’s draft grades.

Carolina Panthers 2025 NFL Draft Class:

1 (8): WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

2 (51): ED Nic Scourton, Texas A&M

3 (77): ED Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss

4 (114): RB Trevor Etienne, Georgia

4 (122): S Lathan Ransom, Ohio State

5 (140): DI Cam'Ron Jackson, Florida

5 (163): TE Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame

6 (208): WR Jimmy Horn Jr., Colorado

A true downfield threat at receiver in Round 1: The Panthers opted to build around Bryce Young, who led the NFL in big-time throws from Week 8 through the end of the regular season. Now, he has another downfield target. Tetairoa McMillan was one of the most productive receivers in college football over the past two seasons, ranking in the 85th percentile or better among qualifying wideouts in PFF receiving grade versus single coverage, yards per route run and contested-catch rate.

A versatile pass rusher with size in Round 2: The Panthers traded up for an opportunity to add much-needed firepower on defense. Nic Scourton, the 29th-ranked player on PFF's big board, has an alluring combination of size and pass-rush moves, as well as the versatility to play in 3-4 or 4-3 fronts. Over the past two seasons, his 91.7 PFF pass-rush grade against true pass sets charted in the 94th percentile.

Rookie to watch: S Lathan Ransom, Ohio State

Toughness and tenacity are Ransom's calling cards, which he makes good use of in all facets of the game. While he may lack the tools some other prospects have, he has the instincts and awareness to make up for it.

Ransom played a pivotal role in Ohio State’s championship run in 2024, providing the Buckeyes' defense with a tone-setter on the back end. He is a disruptive force in the run game, where he earned the highest PFF grade (93.5) in the nation thanks to his penchant for punching the ball loose. However, missed tackles litter his tape. His instincts are strong, but he can lack the tools (speed/burst) to execute at times.

Position/role battle to watch: ED Princely Umanmielen vs. ED Pat Jones II

Although Carolina just signed Jones to a two-year, $15 million deal, his role within the pass-rush rotation is very much in question after the team spent both of its Day 2 picks on edge defenders with significantly more impressive grading profiles.

Jones' PFF pass-rush grade topped out at just 63.7 (in 2022) in his time with the Vikings, and he clocked only a 7.2% pass-rush win rate. By comparison, over his past four seasons, Umanmielen generated a 92.7 PFF pass-rush grade and a 19.1% pass-rush win rate — both of which charted in the 94th percentile.

Draft grade: A+