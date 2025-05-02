2025 NFL Draft: Detroit Lions breakdown

Beefing up the interior: While Tyleik Williams doesn’t win as a pass rusher consistently, he fits the Lions' need for pocket pushers from the interior to let Aidan Hutchinson clean up on the edge.

Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes value their type of player over all other evaluation, which is emblematic of this draft class. Despite perceived reaches on Days 1 & 2, the Lions added quality talent throughout the process, and gained value on Day 3. Ultimately resulting in positive marks in PFF’s draft grades.

Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft Class:

1 (28): DI Tyleik Williams, Ohio State

2 (57): G Tate Ratledge, Georgia

3 (70): WR Isaac TeSlaa, Arkansas

5 (171): G Miles Frazier, LSU

6 (196): ED Ahmed Hassanein, Boise State

7 (230): S Dan Jackson, Georgia

7 (244): WR Dominic Lovett, Georgia

A powerful run-stuffing defensive tackle in Round 1: The Lions were inevitably going to draft a defensive lineman, and they didn’t disappoint with a run-stuffing tackle. Tyleik Williams' 88.6 PFF run-defense grade was one of the best of the class, as was his 7.8% run-stop rate. While he doesn’t win as a pass rusher consistently, he fits the Lions' need for pocket pushers from the interior to let Aidan Hutchinson clean up on the edge.

A perfect fit at guard in Round 2: The Lions beefed up their already stellar offensive line with three-year Georgia starter Tate Ratledge. He fits Detroit’s style as a powerful downhill blocker who also shows good, light feet in pass protection. Ratledge allowed just two sacks over three years and gave up only seven total pressures in his senior season. His 77.3 PFF pass-blocking grade ranked above the 70th percentile nationally.

Rookie to watch: WR Isaac TeSlaa, Arkansas

TeSlaa began his college career at the Division II level before making the leap to the SEC. While his production didn't pop against top-tier competition, his size, explosiveness and sure hands give him a starting-caliber ceiling as a big slot or X option with developmental upside as a downfield threat, after having generated a 141.9 quarterback rating when targeted.

Brad Holmes has been quoted as saying TeSlaa was his “favorite receiver in this draft,” which prompted the trade-up to select him in the third round. While the trade didn’t project as a solid value for the Lions, the investment will likely mean TeSlaa will see the field early.

Position/role battle to watch: ED Ahmed Hassanein vs. ED Josh Paschal

When the Lions selected Paschal in the second round in 2022, the expectation was that he would bring solid acumen as a run defender while he further developed as a pass rusher. Three years later, Paschal has failed to eclipse a 59.0 PFF overall grade in any season.

Needless to say, that won’t cut it for a contender looking for more up front. Despite being a bit of a raw talent, Hassanein brings effort and physicality at the point of attack, which will lead to him being a favorite of Lions coaches, even though he lacks elite athletic traits. His 76.0-plus PFF grades as both a run defender and pass rusher will help him find his way into the Lions’ rotation.

Draft grade: B-