2025 NFL Draft: Jacksonville Jaguars breakdown

First-time GM makes a splash with top pick: Jacksonville got aggressive to move up for the No. 1 overall player on the PFF Big Board. Travis Hunter earned receiving and coverage grades of at least 89.0 last season while logging over 1,500 snaps across 13 games.

Securing one of the highest-graded blockers in the class on Day 2: Wyatt Milum’s data profile is among the best in the class, placing in the 97th percentile or better in both PFF run-blocking and pass-blocking grades.

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

In his first draft as an NFL general manager, James Gladstone made an immediate impact by trading up to the No. 2 overall pick to select the top-ranked prospect in the 2025 class. The bold move from the first-year GM could inject new life into a franchise that has struggled to find consistent success, and it helped earn the team solid marks in PFF’s draft grades.

Jacksonville Jaguars 2025 NFL Draft Class:

1 (2): CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

3 (88): S Caleb Ransaw, Tulane

3 (89): T Wyatt Milum, West Virginia

4 (104): RB Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech

4 (107): LB Jack Kiser, Notre Dame

6 (194): ED Jalen McLeod, Auburn

6 (200): S Rayuan Lane III, Navy

7 (221): C Jonah Monheim, USC

7 (236): RB LeQuint Allen, Syracuse

A generational two-way talent in Round 1: Jacksonville got aggressive to move up for the No. 1 overall player on the PFF Big Board. Travis Hunter earned PFF receiving and coverage grades of at least 89.0 this past season while logging over 1,500 snaps across 13 games. It remains to be seen how much the Jaguars will lean into his versatility, but Hunter’s rare ability to make a legitimate impact on both sides of the ball was enticing enough for them to trade up and secure the best prospect in this year’s draft.

Finding capable defenders in the secondary in Round 3: Caleb Ransaw brings positional versatility to the Jaguars’ secondary, with experience in the slot and outside. His 2023 tape was better (86.3 PFF overall grade), but he showcased impressive ball skills in 2024 (26.1% forced incompletion rate). Paired with his ability as a sure tackler and a strong run defender, Ransaw can contribute as a nickel defender at the next level.

Rookie to watch: RB Bhayshul Tuten

Tuten is a slashing runner with serious speed — he posted the fastest 40-yard dash of any back in this year’s class (4.32) — and fits well in a zone-blocking scheme. He has the movement skills to be productive between the tackles and the breakaway speed to score on any carry. However, his biggest concern is ball security: he fumbled nine times over the past two seasons. If that doesn’t improve quickly, it could keep him off the field at the NFL level.

Position/role battle to watch: T Wyatt Milum vs G Ezra Cleveland

Despite some improvement in 2024, Ezra Cleveland hasn’t met expectations since Jacksonville traded for him in 2023. Over the past two seasons, he’s posted sub-50th percentile marks in PFF pass-blocking grade (63.0) and graded positively on just 12.7% of his run plays.

Given the trade was made by the previous regime, it’s unlikely that James Gladstone’s front office feels obligated to see Cleveland’s contract through. That likely factored into the selection of Wyatt Milum, one of the highest-graded offensive linemen in the 2025 class. While Milum’s length may push him inside, his balance and strong hands make him a natural fit at guard, helping to mitigate any concerns about flexibility.

Draft grade: B+