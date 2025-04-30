2025 NFL Draft: Cincinnati Bengals breakdown

Trey Hendrickson’s successor in Round 1: While Shemar Stewart’s pass-rush production (67.2 PFF pass-rush grade) leaves something to be desired, he is an incredibly high-potential athlete off the edge who could develop into a quality talent at the position.

The Bengals‘ 2024 campaign was a fire fight, with nearly every matchup ending in Joe Burrow and company having to boat race opposing offenses for any chance at victory. Understandably, that led Cincinnati to make numerous investments on defense. However, from a value standpoint, this class left a bit to be desired, resulting in a modest PFF draft grade.

Cincinnati Bengals 2025 NFL Draft Class:

1 (17): ED Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

2 (49): LB Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina

3 (81): G Dylan Fairchild, Georgia

4 (119): LB Barrett Carter, Clemson

5 (153): T Jalen Rivers, Miami (FL)

6 (193): RB Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech

A high-level athlete to develop off the edge in Round 1: While Shemar Stewart’s pass-rush production (67.2 PFF pass-rush grade) leaves something to be desired, he is an incredibly high-potential athlete off the edge. His 88.2 PFF run-defense grade last season will get him on the field early and provide him with a solid floor as he further develops — potentially into Trey Hendrickson’s successor.

An all-around linebacker with leadership qualities in Round 2: The Bengals continued to invest in their defense after struggling to keep teams out of the end zone this past season. Although Knight is one of the oldest prospects (25 years old), he showcased maturity at the linebacker position with good processing speed and sound tackling. He’s an all-around linebacker, evidenced by his 74.0-plus PFF grade against the run (85.4), in coverage (74.9) and as a pass rusher (78.5).

Rookie to watch: RB Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech

Brooks brings a cerebral mentality to rushing but, in doing so, lacks play speed and north-to-south urgency. However, he has proved he can be a true workhorse back, remaining efficient despite significant volume, having peaked at a 90.1 PFF overall grade in 2023. He possesses plus third-down abilities, but he must work on putting his foot in the ground and getting up the field faster.

Position/role battle to watch: G Dylan Fairchild vs. G Cody Ford

After ranking 27th in PFF pass-blocking grade from the interior (54.2) last season, the Bengals had to address the void with a quality addition up front. Enter Dylan Fairchild, whose 89.2 PFF pass blocking grade over the past two seasons ranked in the 93rd percentile. That sort of talent in pass protection profiles an immediate upgrade over Ford’s 49.2 PFF pass-blocking grade since signing with Cincinnati in 2023.

Draft grade: C