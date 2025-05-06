2025 NFL Draft: Baltimore Ravens breakdown

Two of PFF’s top 10 prospects: Despite Baltimore’s first two picks landing at Nos. 27 and 59, they managed to secure Malaki Starks and Mike Green, two players situated inside the top 10 on PFF’s big board.

Value on the defensive interior in Round 6: Aeneas Peebles profiles as an impact piece to the Ravens’ interior rotation, having earned a 91.2 PFF pass-rush grade on true pass sets.

Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

Despite being situated late in the draft order, the Ravens managed to come away with a pair of the biggest steals in the class, acquiring two of the top-10 prospects on PFF’s big board.

Armed with 11 picks in total, Baltimore was afforded flexibility to reach for their desired players, but they also secured sizable values, resulting in a strong class that earned a positive mark in PFF’s draft grades.

Baltimore Ravens 2025 NFL Draft Class:

1 (27): S Malaki Starks, Georgia

2 (59): ED Mike Green, Marshall

3 (91): T Emery Jones Jr., LSU

4 (129): LB Teddye Buchanan, California

5 (141): T Carson Vinson, Alabama A&M

6 (178): CB Bilhal Kone, Western Michigan

6 (186): K Tyler Loop, Arizona

6 (203): WR LaJohntay Wester, Colorado

6 (210): DI Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech

6 (212): CB Robert Longerbeam, Rutgers

7 (243): G Garrett Dellinger, LSU

A bona fide playmaker in the secondary in Round 1: The Ravens let the board fall to them and take the best available player on PFF’s big board. Malaki Starks has positional versatility that allows Kyle Hamilton to be a movable chess piece. Starks’ 85.6 PFF run-defense grade and 8.1% missed tackle rate were among the best in the class. He also brings high-level football intelligence and great anticipation to make plays on the ball in coverage.

A twitchy pass rusher falls in Round 2: Mike Green’s off-the-field concerns led to his slide in the draft, but from an on-field perspective, he has the talent to be one of the biggest steals. He earned 90.0-plus PFF grades in each of the past two seasons while dominating a lower level of competition. Green recorded 17 sacks and posted a 20.2% pass-rush win rate and a 9.4% run-stop rate in 2024.

Rookie to watch: DI Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech

Peebles’ measurables didn’t do him any favors — sub-10th percentile in height, weight and arm length — but his film is better than that. He has a stocky build with a quick first step and purposeful hands off the line of scrimmage. He brings a good game plan at the snap, but if his first move doesn’t hit, his effectiveness can stall. He is a high-effort player and always looks to get closer to the ball until the whistle. His advanced pass-rush metrics will make him a threat in the rotation, as he earned a 91.2 PFF pass-rush grade on true pass sets.

Position/role battle to watch: T Emery Jones Jr. vs. G Andrew Vorhees

With Patrick Mekari departing in free agency, the Ravens looked to shore up their options at guard after allowing the ninth-highest pressure rate (11.9%) at the position last season. While Jones is still a raw player, there are some indications that he may have been playing out of position at tackle. Shifting inside to guard would mitigate his heavy feet that exposed him at tackle against speed rushers while highlighting his solid anchor ability.

Draft grade: A