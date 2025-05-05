2025 NFL Draft: Las Vegas Raiders breakdown

Turning around the running game: Ashton Jeanty’s 152 missed tackles forced were nearly 50 more than any other FBS running back last season, and he was the only back in college football with 10 or more touchdown runs of 20-plus yards (12).

Raiders get creative in the backfield: They now have numerous pieces that afford them a chance to flex some creativity. A wildcat set featuring Jeanty, JJ Pegues, who scored seven touchdowns on 21 carries as Lane Kiffin’s wildcat quarterback and Montana State product Tommy Mellott will be a nightmare for defenses.

In their first draft of calling the shots for the Raiders, Pete Carroll and John Spytek worked some magic to put together a class full of talent. Headlined by elite prospects at the top and a mix of value picks in later rounds, Vegas’ 11 selections profile as one of the best draft classes in the NFL, earning praise in PFF’s draft grades.

Las Vegas Raiders 2025 NFL Draft Class:

1 (6): RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

2 (58): WR Jack Bech, TCU

3 (68): CB Darien Porter, Iowa State

3 (98): T Caleb Rogers, Texas Tech

3 (99): T Charles Grant, William & Mary

4 (108): WR Dont'e Thornton Jr., Tennessee

4 (135): DI Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina

6 (180): DI JJ Pegues, Ole Miss

6 (213): QB Tommy Mellott, Montana State

6 (215): QB Cam Miller, North Dakota State

7 (222): LB Cody Lindenberg, Minnesota

A high-potential receiver in Round 2: The star of the Senior Bowl game, Jack Bech is another weapon for newly acquired quarterback Geno Smith. He brings excellent hands, having dropped just one pass in 2024. He was also efficient, averaging 2.44 yards per route run. Bech showed good potential as a freshman before injuries derailed his next few seasons, but he broke out as a senior with 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024.

Rookie to watch: DI JJ Pegues, Ole Miss

Pegues isn’t a versatile player only due to his ability to play all over the defensive front; his versatility extends to the offensive side of the ball, where he showcased his exceptional agility at over 300 pounds as Lane Kiffin’s wildcat quarterback. That ability to make plays on both sides of the ball — 74.6 PFF defensive grade and 92.3 PFF offensive grade — will make Pegues a fan favorite.

Position/role battle to watch: CB Darien Porter vs. CB Jakorian Bennett

The Raiders ranked dead last in team PFF coverage grade (30.4) last season. Bennett was one of many in the secondary who struggled, having earned a 61.0 PFF coverage grade before going down with an injury.

Porter is a rare prospect — a wide receiver-turned-cornerback with ideal ball skills who ranks above the 95th percentile in height and length and has an elite track background that translates to the field. He excelled in 2024, earning a 90.1 PFF coverage and surrendering just 0.34 yards per coverage snap.

Draft grade: A