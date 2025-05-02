2025 NFL Draft: New York Jets breakdown

Filling out a promising, young offensive line: Armand Membou is an elite athlete at over 330 pounds who put it all together in 2024, earning PFF pass-blocking and run-blocking grades above 85.0.

Jets general manager Darren Mougey quietly assembled a well-rounded draft class aimed at addressing several key needs. While the group wasn’t flashy, New York made efficient use of its resources, making seven selections before the end of Round 5. The overall haul earned positive marks in PFF’s draft grades — a solid foundation to build on.

New York Jets 2025 NFL Draft Class:

1 (7): T Armand Membou, Missouri

2 (42): TE Mason Taylor, LSU

3 (73): CB Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State

4 (110): WR Arian Smith, Georgia

4 (130): S Malachi Moore, Alabama

5 (162): LB Francisco Mauigoa, Miami (FL)

5 (176): ED Tyler Baron, Miami (FL)

A high-level athlete at tackle in Round 1: The Jets slot Armand Membou into the one major hole — right tackle — on what looks like a young, promising offensive line. Membou is an elite athlete at over 330 pounds, and he put it all together on the field in 2024, earning PFF pass-blocking and run-blocking grades above 85.0. He should immediately provide a boost as a zone run blocker, as he graded out in the 87th percentile among qualifiers on such plays last season.

A young tight end with ample upside in Round 2: Mason Taylor — son of Hall-of-Famer Jason Taylor — played over 2,300 snaps across three seasons at LSU, and turns 21 just days after this article goes to publication (happy birthday, Mason). His receiving production (1.09 yards per route run) wasn’t overly impressive across those three seasons, but he has enough traits to get excited about his ability to continue to develop into a more productive player in the NFL. The Jets needed a tight end and, more generally, young pass catchers with upside behind Garrett Wilson.

Rookie to watch: CB Azareye'h Thomas

Thomas is a long, quick-footed press-man cornerback with natural movement skills and strong playmaker instincts. While he lacks some strength, he plays with high football intelligence and projects as a scheme-versatile CB2 for the Jets.

The fit makes even more sense given Aaron Glenn’s scheme in Detroit, which led the NFL in Cover-1 usage last season (33.9%).

Position/role battle to watch: S Malachi Moore vs CB Isaiah Oliver

Although Isaiah Oliver saw a significant drop-off in coverage performance during his first season in New York — earning a 61.8 PFF grade compared to 70.0-plus marks in each of the previous three seasons with San Francisco and Atlanta — he earned another look heading into 2025.

That roster spot, however, is far from secure following the selection of Malachi Moore. While Moore slipped to the fourth round, his body of work is impressive, particularly in the slot. Among defenders with at least 100 snaps in slot coverage last season, his 87.7 PFF coverage grade ranked as the best in the class.

Draft grade: B+