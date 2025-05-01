2025 NFL Draft: Kansas City Chiefs breakdown

Solidifying protection for Patrick Mahomes: Josh Simmons is coming off a season-ending knee injury but showed impressive movement skills, flexibility and balance at left tackle for Ohio State.

Slotting a dynamic pass rusher next to Chris Jones: Omarr Norman-Lott was arguably the best true pass-rushing defensive tackle in this draft class, with his 18.9% pass-rush win rate having led the nation in 2024.

Final chance to claim 25% off PFF+: Use code DRAFT25 and unlock access to player grades, fantasy tools and the 2025 Draft Guide.

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

Despite being situated at the tail-end of the order, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach navigated the 2025 NFL Draft with poise and calculation.

Five of the team’s seven picks resulted in positive value based on where the prospect ranked on the PFF big board. Addressing needs with value is a recipe for success in NFL roster building, which earned Kansas City excellent marks in PFF’s draft grades.

Kansas City Chiefs 2025 NFL Draft Class:

1 (32): T Josh Simmons, Ohio State

2 (63): DI Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee

3 (66): ED Ashton Gillotte, Louisville

3 (85): CB Nohl Williams, California

4 (133): WR Jalen Royals, Utah State

5 (156): LB Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon

7 (228): RB Brashard Smith, SMU

An impressive, undervalued pass protector in Round 1: After watching Patrick Mahomes get pressured more than 40% of the time in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs aimed to give their franchise quarterback some time to do what he does best. Josh Simmons is coming off a season-ending knee injury but showed impressive movement skills, flexibility and balance at the left tackle position. He allowed just one sack the past two years and posted an 82.2 true pass set PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024.

Providing more juice to the interior pass rush in Round 2: Omarr Norman-Lott was arguably the best true pass-rushing defensive tackle in this draft class. His 18.9% pass-rush win rate led the nation, and his 88.3 true pass set PFF pass-rush grade ranked above the 95th percentile. Norman-Lott plays with violence and speed and should provide the Chiefs with another pass-rushing force to rotate into their lineup.

Rookie to watch: RB Brashard Smith, SMU

Smith could be a highly productive receiving back in Andy Reid’s offense, which will emphasize his skill set and ability to align anywhere on the field. While he likely doesn't have the frame to handle 20-plus touches per game, Smith could be a valuable weapon for 10-15, especially with his ability to create mismatches against inside defenders in the passing game. His 90.8 PFF receiving grade charted as the highest by any back in the nation (minimum 15 targets).

Position/role battle to watch: T Josh Simmons vs. T Jawaan Taylor

Taylor has largely struggled at the right tackle spot since arriving in Kansas City in 2023, and the Chiefs' selection of Simmons speaks directly to that. Over the past two seasons, Taylor has generated just a 59.0 PFF overall grade while charting below the 50th percentile as a pass protector and below the 5th percentile in negatively graded run block rate — and that’s all without mentioning his league-leading 42 penalties.

While Simmons played left tackle at Ohio State, he has experience at right tackle from his time at San Diego State. What we saw from Simmons before his injury was a solid tackle prospect with impressive flexibility, balance, feet and hands, with the frame to hold up on the outside at the next level, evidenced by his 82.2 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets.

Draft grade: A