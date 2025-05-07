2025 NFL Draft: Pittsburgh Steelers breakdown

Building a devastating pass rush: Instead of snagging a quarterback in Round 1, the Steelers opted to build perhaps the scariest defensive front in the NFL by adding one of the class’ best interior pass rushers in Derrick Harmon.

Can Kaleb Johnson take over the Steelers‘ backfield? The Iowa standout has the size to stand up to the wear and put up huge numbers in 2025, charting as one of just nine backs in the nation to rack up more than 1,000 yards after contact this past season.

Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

Despite the anticipation that Pittsburgh would be a landing spot for one of the class’ top quarterback prospects, that possibility quickly diminished after Days 1 and 2 came and went without the selection of the team’s next franchise passer.

Instead, the Steelers' measured approach to the draft allowed them to continue providing the roster with depth to build upon their defensive strength before snagging a quarterback in Round 6 — perhaps signalling the team’s next franchise signal-caller is still to come.

Finding value in some selections, while admittedly reaching for others, left Pittsburgh with a solid mark in PFF’s draft grades.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 NFL Draft Class:

1 (21): DI Derrick Harmon, Oregon

3 (83): RB Kaleb Johnson, Iowa

4 (123): ED Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

5 (164): DI Yahya Black, Iowa

6 (185): QB Will Howard, Ohio State

7 (226): LB Carson Bruener, Washington

7 (229): CB Donte Kent, Central Michigan

A fierce interior pass rusher in Round 1: Instead of snagging a quarterback in the first round, the Steelers opted to build perhaps the scariest defensive front in the NFL. Derrick Harmon profiles as an excellent successor to Cam Heyward, who is entering his age-36 season. He can contribute right out of the gate after earning a 91.2 PFF pass-rush grade against true pass sets in 2024, tied for the highest among interior defenders in this year’s class.

A force in the backfield in Round 3: Kaleb Johnson goes from black and yellow to black and yellow, providing the Steelers with an early-down force. He logged 21 touchdowns with an 86.5 PFF rushing grade in 2024 while averaging a monstrous 4.42 yards after contact per attempt. While he lacks receiving production, Johnson gives the Steelers a bruiser with the ball in his hands to complement their backfield.

Rookie to watch: ED Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

Adding Sawyer to the Steelers’ front feels like a cheat code in a room chock-full of talented pass rushers. Sawyer’s 63 total pressures last season ranked fourth in the FBS, and his playmaking ability against the run makes him a good fit in Pittsburgh.

He earned high PFF grades against the run and rushing the passer over the past two seasons, and his 6-foot-5 and 265-pound frame gives him a high floor at the NFL level. Allowing Sawyer to learn behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, while contributing to a rotation, should bring out his best.

Position/role battle to watch: RB Kaleb Johnson vs. RB Jaylen Warren

Following Najee Harris‘ departure in free agency, it appeared Jaylen Warren would be the lead dog in the Steelers’ backfield for 2025. While that could very well still be the case, Pittsburgh’s selection of Kaleb Johnson points to another committee approach to the running game.

Now, we're left to wonder who will get the bulk of the workload. While Warren has been efficient, his size leaves concerns, opening the door for Johnson to carve out a significant role. The Iowa standout has the size to stand up to the wear and put up huge numbers in 2024, having charted as one of just nine backs in college football to rack up more than 1,000 yards after contact in 2024.

Draft grade: B+