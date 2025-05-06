2025 NFL Draft: Seattle Seahawks breakdown

Boosting the offensive line with versatility: Grey Zabel, a versatile blocker who can play all five positions, earned a 93.1 PFF pass-blocking grade over the past two seasons.

Solidifying the quarterback room: Despite signing Sam Darnold in free agency, the Seahawks couldn’t pass up the opportunity to draft a quarterback with incredible physical tools in Jalen Milroe in Round 3.

Seahawks longtime general manager John Schneider and second-year head coach Mike Macdonald put together an impressive class that checked all the boxes. Armed with 11 picks, Seattle maneuvered around the board to attack both needs and high-potential athletes, coming away with a strong haul of depth and day-one contributors. The well-rounded class earned high praise in PFF’s draft grades.

Seattle Seahawks 2025 NFL Draft Class:

1 (18): OL Grey Zabel, North Dakota State

2 (35): S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

2 (50): TE Elijah Arroyo, Miami (FL)

3 (92): QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama

5 (142): DI Rylie Mills, Notre Dame

5 (166): WR Tory Horton, Colorado State

5 (175): TE Robbie Ouzts, Alabama

6 (192): T Bryce Cabeldue, Kansas

7 (223): RB Damien Martinez, Miami (FL)

7 (234): T Mason Richman, Iowa

7 (238): WR Ricky White III, UNLV

A dynamic athlete in the secondary in Round 2: Nick Emmanwori certainly has areas of his game that will need to improve in the NFL, but a 6-foot-3 and 220-plus-pound safety with sub-4.4 speed and a 43-inch vertical was only going to slide so far. He’s coming off the best season of his collegiate career in coverage, grading out in the 89th percentile at safety in box coverage grade. His fit in the Mike Macdonald defense is intriguing as part of a young and talented secondary.

Rookie to watch: QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama

Milroe earned an 87.0-plus PFF overall grade over the past two seasons at Alabama. He has one of the strongest arms in the class but struggles with accuracy, giving him room to further develop.

Perhaps more impressive is that Milroe is acutely aware of his shortcomings and is fully committed to his growth as a quarterback, with hopes to one day lead the franchise and the work ethic to back that up.

Position/role battle to watch: TE Elijah Arroyo vs. TE Noah Fant

Since landing in Seattle, Fant hasn’t lived up to the billing of a former first-round receiving threat at tight end, directly leading to this selection of Arroyo. The Miami standout is a dynamic threat in the passing game with the ability to stretch defenses through the seam and the after-the-catch ability to make something out of nothing. Last season, he generated 8.9 yards after catch per reception, charting in the 94th percentile at the position.

Draft grade: A