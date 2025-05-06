2025 NFL Draft: Los Angeles Rams breakdown

A trade out of Round 1: The Rams dropped back in the order, acquiring a 2026 first-round pick in the process, and came away with a solid in-line receiving threat in Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson in Round 2.

Huge value at linebacker: Chris Paul Jr. is an undersized linebacker but a fluid athlete who can be a weapon on passing downs, evidenced by his 78.0-plus PFF grades as a blitzer and in coverage.

Rams general manager Les Snead is no stranger to wheeling and dealing with his draft capital. In the past, Los Angeles has used picks to acquire established NFL talent, but the team maneuvered back in the 2025 NFL Draft to acquire an additional first-round pick in 2026.

Even without a first-round selection, the Rams navigated the board well, finding values throughout while limiting reaches on their way to a solid mark in PFF’s draft grades.

Los Angeles Rams 2025 NFL Draft Class:

2 (46): TE Terrance Ferguson, Oregon

3 (90): ED Josaiah Stewart, Michigan

4 (117): RB Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

5 (148): DI Ty Hamilton, Ohio State

5 (172): LB Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss

7 (242): WR Konata Mumpfield, Pittsburgh

A receiving threat at tight end in Round 2: With Tyler Higbee entering a contract year and coming off a tough injury, the Rams made a play toward the future with Terrance Ferguson. The Oregon tight end has the body type teams like to see out of the position, and although he is limited as a blocker, his overall athleticism gives him potential as a receiver (77.0 PFF receiving grade).

An impact pass rusher in Round 3: Arguably the best pass-rushing defensive lineman in this draft class, Josaiah Stewart posted a whopping 27.7% pass-rush win rate and a 92.3 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2024. He plays with violence and active hands and is an explosive athlete in a smaller, lighter frame, making him an excellent addition to the Rams' pass rush rotation.

Rookie to watch: ED Josaiah Stewart, Michigan

Stewart is a juiced-up pass rusher with less-than-ideal measurables. His effort and leverage give him a chance to win any rep, but he lacks pass-rush nuance to win with more than those attributes and a good first step. In 2024, the Michigan standout captured the class' highest marks in true PFF pass-rush grade (93.7) and overall pass-rush win rate (27.7%).

Given the Rams' stand-up pass rusher depth in Jared Verse and Byron Young, Stewart will make waves as a piece of the rotation.

Position/role battle to watch: LB Chris Paul Jr. vs. LB Tony Fields II

The Rams generally don’t invest draft picks into the linebacker position, as four undrafted players saw snaps at the position in 2024. But injuries and inconsistency drove Los Angeles to use a Day 3 pick on Paul, an undersized linebacker but a fluid athlete who can be a weapon on passing downs, evidenced by his 78.0-plus PFF grades as a blitzer and in coverage.

Fields struggled to find his footing in Cleveland before signing to the Rams’ practice squad last season and now will likely be fighting for a roster spot.

Draft grade: B+