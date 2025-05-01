2025 NFL Draft: Miami Dolphins breakdown

Dolphins forego a first-round corner for interior power: Kenneth Grant further strengthens a defense that ranked sixth in PFF run-defense grade last season. The Michigan standout posted an 87.5 run-defense grade in 2024, landing in the 90th percentile among interior defenders.

Which version of Ollie Gordon will Miami get? In 2023, Gordon showcased balance and contact resilience, brushing off arm tackles and keeping runs alive on his way to a 90.4 PFF rushing grade. But in 2024, his tape lacked the same violence, decisiveness and agility, raising questions about how his game will translate to the next level.

Final chance to claim 25% off PFF+: Use code DRAFT25 and unlock access to player grades, fantasy tools and the 2025 Draft Guide.

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

Despite holding eight picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Dolphins had to navigate a gap of more than 100 selections between their second-round pick (No. 37) and their next selection at No. 143 — the first of three fifth-round picks.

That’s a challenging stretch to manage and puts added pressure on their early-round selections. Still, Miami attacked the draft reasonably well and earned respectable grades from PFF.

Miami Dolphins 2025 NFL Draft Class:

1 (13): DI Kenneth Grant, Michigan

2 (37): T Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona

5 (143): DI Jordan Phillips, Maryland

5 (150): CB Jason Marshall Jr., Florida

5 (155): S Dante Trader Jr., Maryland

6 (179): RB Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State

7 (231): QB Quinn Ewers, Texas

7 (253): DI Zeek Biggers, Georgia Tech

Size and quickness on the interior in Round 1: The Dolphins could have gone in many directions, but they opted to fill a void on the interior with a nose tackle who possesses a rare combination of size and quickness. Kenneth Grant posted an 87.5 PFF run-defense grade (90th percentile) in 2024 and is an upgrade over Benito Jones. This pick further boosts a defense that ranked sixth in PFF run-defense grade last season.

A solid scheme fit with clean pass-blocking technique in Round 2: After adding some size to the interior defensive line in Round 1, Miami turned around and moved up to improve the offensive line. Jonah Savaiinaea has starting experience at both tackle and guard across three seasons at Arizona and makes sense as a fit in the Dolphins’ zone rushing scheme. He graded in the 88th percentile among qualifiers in pass-blocking grade on true pass sets over the past three seasons.

Rookie to watch: RB Ollie Gordon II

At over 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, Gordon has an enticing frame. He possesses nimble feet, allowing him to maneuver behind man- and gap-blocking schemes. In 2023, he displayed strong balance, brushing off arm tackles and keeping runs alive, earning him a 90.4 PFF rushing grade.

However, his 2024 tape lacked the violence, decisiveness and agility needed to succeed at the pro level. He will need to retool his approach as a big back to stand out in a Dolphins backfield that lacks bruising runners.

Position/role battle to watch: CB Jason Marshall Jr. vs Miami’s CB depth

With Jalen Ramsey expected to be moved via trade ahead of training camp, the Dolphins’ cornerback room looks thin. Storm Duck, Cam Smith and Kader Kohou headline the group, but none earned a PFF coverage grade above 65.0 last season.

While the team is likely to add a veteran corner before camp, there’s a clear opportunity for Jarvis Marshall to carve out a role. Before suffering a labrum tear in October, Marshall was in the midst of a breakout season, posting an 82.1 PFF grade in single coverage.

Draft grade: B