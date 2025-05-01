2025 NFL Draft: Indianapolis Colts breakdown

More weapons for Anthony Richardson: Tyler Warren is everything NFL offenses look for at tight end: a do-it-all player with day-one impact in the run and pass games.

The stars aligned on Day 1 of the draft for Chris Ballard and his team, as their ideal target fell right into their lap at Pick No. 14. From there, the Colts operated to add depth with some solid prospects, and while some picks profiled as reaches, others presented significant value, earning Indianapolis solid marks in PFF’s draft grades.

Indianapolis Colts 2025 NFL Draft Class:

1 (14): TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

2 (45): ED JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State

3 (80): CB Justin Walley, Minnesota

4 (127): T Jalen Travis, Iowa State

5 (151): RB DJ Giddens, Kansas State

6 (189): QB Riley Leonard, Notre Dame

6 (190): DI Tim Smith, Alabama

7 (232): S Hunter Wohler, Wisconsin

A strong, dynamic playmaker at tight end in Round 1: Tyler Warren is everything NFL offenses look for at tight end: a do-it-all player with day-one impact in the run and pass games. The Penn State standout earned an impressive 93.4 PFF receiving grade this past season with incredible efficiency, having averaged 2.78 yards per route run (97th percentile). Anthony Richardson now has a full complement of playmakers to roll with into the 2025 campaign.

Upgrading the defensive front in Round 2: After losing Dayo Odeyingbo in free agency, the Colts had a void to fill off the edge. JT Tuimoloau profiles as a high-floor defender with strong leg drive and a fearless approach to playing the run. His 87.3 PFF run-defense grade will fit in well with a Colts defense that produced the third-highest team run-defense grade (75.8) in the NFL last season.

Rookie to watch: S Hunter Wohler, Wisconsin

Wohler's senior season wasn't as good as his junior year, but he's still an interesting box safety prospect. He has an elite 90.0 coverage grade since 2023 and is a very strong tackler for the position, though he has just average athletic tools. If Wohler can make an impact on special teams, he can catch on with this Colts roster as a backup strong safety.

Position/role battle to watch: EDGE JT Tuimoloau vs. EDGE Laiatu Latu

Although the Colts spent a first-round selection on Latu just a year ago, his rookie campaign left something to be desired, operating primarily as a boost to the pass-rush rotation. Deficiencies against the run (62.3 PFF run-defense grade) clouded Latu’s first season, and the selection of Tuimoloau looks to right that issue.

Given Tuimoloau’s 87.3 PFF run-defense grade (90th percentile), he can find his way onto the field with an early-down role and form a complementary pairing with Latu being let loose on passing downs.

Draft grade: B+