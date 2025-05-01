2025 NFL Draft: Atlanta Falcons breakdown

Adding juice to the pass rush with a pair of first-round edge rushers: The Falcons aggressively upgraded their defensive front by selecting Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr., injecting new life into a pass rush that struggled in 2024. Atlanta ranked 31st in pass-rush win rate (34.2%) and 29th in total quarterback pressures (230).

Ball-hawking coverage defenders: Atlanta's defense profiles as one of the most improved units following the 2025 draft, not just because of its first-round additions but also thanks to ball-hawking safeties Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman Jr.

Faced with serious needs on the defensive side of the ball, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot approached the draft aggressively, trading up twice to target key players who could make an immediate impact.

Although Atlanta finished with just five selections, the team landed three of the top 40 players on the PFF Big Board — a haul that earned high marks in PFF’s draft grades. The Falcons now look poised to build a roster capable of competing in 2025.

Atlanta Falcons 2025 NFL Draft Class:

1 (15): LB Jalon Walker, Georgia

1 (26): ED James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

3 (96): S Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

4 (118): S Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma

7 (218): T Jack Nelson, Wisconsin

A pure athlete with versatility in Round 1: Jalon Walker brings natural athleticism at off-ball linebacker and edge rusher, providing a versatile defender to a Falcons defense in need of impact playmakers. Atlanta ranked 31st in pass-rush win rate (34.2%) and 29th in total quarterback pressures (230) in 2024, likely resulting in Walker finding a home on the edge. The Georgia product earned an 83.0-plus PFF pass-rush grade in each of the past two seasons.

One of the most impressive pass-rushers in the class in Round 1: The Falcons traded up into the first round to double up on athletic pass-rushers. James Pearce Jr. defeats blocks exceedingly well, generating a 23.0% pass-rush win rate while also earning an 84.1 run-defense grade. The Falcons had one of the worst pass-rushing defensive lines in the NFL in 2024, but that could change in 2025 with the addition of their two first-round picks.

Rookie to watch: S Xavier Watts

Watts is the best ball-hawking safety in this class, thanks to his football intelligence and ability to break on the ball. He recorded 13 interceptions over the past two seasons, four more than any other defender in the nation during that span. The Falcons needed big-play coverage help on the back end after allowing the second-most passing touchdowns (34) in the NFL last season.

Position/role battle to watch: S Billy Bowman Jr. as nickel defender

Although Bowman is listed as a safety, he brings the coverage versatility and experience to earn snaps in the slot. Over the past two seasons, he earned a 71.6 PFF coverage grade. While his tackling remains a clear weakness, Atlanta may be willing to live with the occasional miss in exchange for his elite ball skills.

Draft grade: A-