Fantasy Football Week 4 Recap: Immediate takeaways & analysis for every game

Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season continued with nine wild games in the early slot, followed by two pivotal matchups between NFC West rivals and Tom Brady’s much-anticipated return to Foxboro.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2021.

Table Notes:

Snaps include plays called back due to penalties such as offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.

Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.

Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.

CAR @ DAL | CLE @ MIN | HOU @ BUF | NYG @ NO | TEN @ NYJ | IND @ MIA | KC @ PHI | WFT @ ATL | DET @ CHI | ARZ @ LAR | SEA @ SF |

BAL @ DEN | PIT @ GB | TB @ NE

D.J. Moore : 8 receptions, 113 yards, 2 TD (29.3% threat rate)

Ezekiel Elliott : 20 carries, 143 yards, 1 TD (112 yards after contact)

Continue to start Chuba Hubbard: Hubbard's role wasn't as big as we expected, thanks to Rodney Smith. The 2020 undrafted rookie served as the primary receiving back, which left Hubbard with only two receptions for 14 yards. However, Hubbard did receive 13 of the 16 carries designed for running backs. He looked fine on those attempts and just had Sam Darnold vulture the rushing touchdowns Hubbard can remain in starting lineups for as long as Christin McCaffrey is out.

Avoid the Panthers' tight ends: Dan Arnold was traded a week ago when the Panthers acquired C.J. Henderson. There was some hope that third-round rookie Tommy Tremble would take over as the receiving tight end, but Ian Thomas saw the majority of the work. Thomas caught two passes for 10 yards, and Tremble didn’t catch his only target. Ideally, the 21-year-old sees more playing time as the season progresses.

Buy low on CeeDee Lamb: The second-year receiver had a lot working against him in this game. The Cowboys were never playing from behind, allowing them to run a lot more than pass. He was also facing a Panthers team that’s been among the league’s best at preventing fantasy points to wide receivers. Still, he was the second-most-targeted Cowboy and should definitely rebound next week. His matchups will be especially good once the fantasy playoffs hit.

Kareem Hunt : 14 carries, 69 yards, 1 TD, (3.3 yards after contact per carry), 2 receptions, 17 receiving yards

Justin Jefferson : 6 receptions, 84 yards, 1 TD (2 for 3 on contested targets)

Monitor Dalvin Cook’s injury: Cook missed last week but returned for this game. He was limited, with Alexander Mattison seeing more carries. Cook only played two of 11 third-quarter snaps before returning in the fourth quarter for the majority of snaps. It will be worth monitoring how much he practices this week and to what the coaches are saying. Mattison should remain on fantasy rosters just in case.

Buy low on Adam Thielen: The Vikings wide receiver had his first game of the season without a touchdown. He only caught three passes for 46 yards but was the most targeted receiver for Minnesota. The Vikings' next five matchups are all more favorable than this one according to PFF's strength of schedule tool, and Minnesota has the best matchup next week.

Cut Austin Hooper: The leader among the Browns tight ends has constantly changed throughout the season. This week Hooper was the leader in targets and routes run, while David Njoku led in catches and yards. It’s hard to rely on a tight end who is only an option to throw to on just over half of a team’s pass plays. A tight end like the Vikings' Tyler Conklin is a better option, as he runs a route on a higher percentage of his team’s passes.

Stefon Diggs : 7 receptions, 114 yards (4 explosive plays)

Dawson Knox : 5 receptions, 37 yards, 2 TD (24 YAC)

Add Dawson Knox: Knox was the Bills' starting tight end last season but didn’t have much fantasy success because of the other tight ends in Buffalo’s offense. He was a top-10 fantasy tight end after three weeks as one of seven tight ends with multiple receiving touchdowns. He added two more today. It was his second straight game with five or more targets after only having two games with five or more all of last season. If he’s getting this involved when the Bills offense has been it’s healthiest, then he should remain involved the rest of the season.

Buy low on Brandin Cooks: The Texans were as bad as an offense could get. Five drives ended in turnovers. Another four drives had negative net yards prior to punting. Cooks was the only one to find any success with five receptions for 47 yards. In games where Houston can play even a little better on offense, Cooks should remain a fine fantasy starter.

Monitor the Bills running backs: Both Bills backs found success today, as each had 14 carries in the dominant victory. Zack Moss ran more routes than Devin Singletary, which is very rare. Neither back has been a great receiver, but Singletary is typically the one running the majority of the routes. That makes it seem like Moss is getting closer to an every-down role, but then Singletary outperformed Moss as a rusher in the game and looked better as a pass protector. This is a situation that could continue to evolve.

Alvin Kamara : 26 carries, 120 yards (8 avoided tackles)

Kenny Golladay : 6 receptions, 116 yards (17.5 aDOT)

Monitor the injury to Tony Jones Jr.: The second-year back had performed well on a small sample size, earning the third-highest PFF grade among running backs heading into the week. And the team even opted to give him three carries and three targets early in the game before he was carted off the field with a right leg injury. Dwayne Washington will be the handcuff for Alvin Kamara if Jones misses time. However, the biggest impact might be an even higher percentage of carries and targets for the Saints All-Pro back.

Monitor the Giants' wide receivers: The Giants didn’t have Sterling Shepard or Darius Slayton for this game, which gave Kadarious Toney a chance to play in an every-down role. The first-round rookie recorded more receiving yards than Slayton has ever had in any game this season. Free-agent addition John Ross also saw his first action of the season and notably came away with a 52-yard touchdown catch. Collin Johnson had a big game last week but was fifth on the depth chart today. We might see a lot more rotation at wide receiver once everyone is healthy.

Consider starting Evan Engram: Engram made his return from injury last week and played in 11 personnel while the other tight ends played in 12. Engram’s role evolved this week — he took the field in 12 personnel with Kyle Rudolph, but Rudolph also took some of the 11 personnel snaps. Engram caught five passes for 27 yards. He may well see enough targets to make him a relatively consistent, borderline starting tight end in the future.

Coming soon…

Coming soon…

Coming soon…

Coming soon…

David Montgomery : 23 carries, 106 yards, 2 TD (8 avoided tackles)

Darnell Mooney : 5 receptions, 125 yards (18.0 aDOT)

Prepare to spend on Damien Williams: David Montgomery suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. After establishing himself as the clear backup throughout the preseason, Williams took over Montgomery's role Sunday, and he will likely continue to do so if Montgomery has to miss time. If this is a season-ending injury, fantasy managers should consider using all of their FAB to add Williams to their roster.

Add Darnell Mooney: The Bears' receivers got off to a very slow start to the season, leading some who drafted Mooney to drop him from their roster. He’s now available in nearly 60% of leagues at ESPN, but that will change this week after his five-catch, 125-yard performance. Mooney was a sleeper wide receiver before the season because of his potential with Justin Fields at quarterback. It’s too early to put him in starting lineups, but this connection could continue all season and potentially for the next decade.

Sell high on Jamaal Williams: Both Lions backs ranked in the top 15 in fantasy points. That was always going to be hard to sustain, but things look worse this week.

Williams handled the bulk of the rushing work but wasn’t targeted. Coach Dan Campbell said before the week that we should see more D’Andre Swift going forward, which could still happen next week. The biggest concern is that Jared Goff has started to throw to his wide receivers more often, as the Lions' three starters all scored at least 12 PPR points today. And more plays to the wide receivers mean that it will be much harder for both backs to stay fantasy relevant.

Coming soon…

Coming soon…

Coming soon…

Coming soon…

Coming soon…