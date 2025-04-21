Fantasy Football Rankings 2025: Dynasty rookie top 60

Six running backs in the top seven: This is the deepest running back class in recent memory, led by Ashton Jeanty, who could be an immediate first-round pick in redraft leagues.



This is the deepest running back class in recent memory, led by Ashton Jeanty, who could be an immediate first-round pick in redraft leagues. Landing spots may be a major factor for the rookie receivers: While wide receivers Luther Burden III and Emeka Egbuka and tight end Colston Loveland are talented, their roles could be restricted to clear passing downs only to begin their rookie seasons.



While wide receivers Luther Burden III and Emeka Egbuka and tight end Colston Loveland are talented, their roles could be restricted to clear passing downs only to begin their rookie seasons. 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 10 minutes

We are a few days away from the 2025 NFL Draft, so it’s time for updated 2025 fantasy football dynasty rookie rankings, accounting for players on new teams and how the overall NFL landscape has changed.

Landing spots will go a long way in determining where the first-year players ultimately rank, as well as average draft position once it stabilizes. These dynasty rookie rankings are for single-quarterback PPR leagues, with a general balance between trying to win now and playing for the long term.

Last updated: 5 a.m. Monday, April 21

Click here for more draft tools:

NFL Draft Big Board | Mock Draft Simulator | NCAA Premium Stats

2025 PFF Draft Guide | Mock Draft Hub | Prospect Data Profiles

Draft Position Rankings

Jeanty is the 2025 NFL Draft‘s top running back prospect — and the best of the past several drafts. He ranks fifth on PFF's big board, joining Bijan Robinson as the only running back we’ve ranked in the top 10 since 2018. He’s the first running back to rank in the top 10 on consensus big boards since Saquon Barkley in 2018. Jeanty has the highest career PFF overall grade of any FBS running back over the 11 college seasons PFF has graded. That includes a 99.9 PFF rushing grade and an 81.4 PFF receiving grade. While his 81.4 PFF receiving grade isn’t historically excellent, it is better than the other top 10 running backs on PFF's big board and the consensus big boards.