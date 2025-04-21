2025 PFF NFL DRAFT GUIDE IS LIVE - DOWNLOAD NOW!
All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Fantasy Football Rankings 2025: Dynasty rookie top 60

2T9E03M Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty drops the ball in the end zone after scoring a touchdown against Air Force during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Boise, Idaho. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP)

By Nathan Jahnke
  • Six running backs in the top seven: This is the deepest running back class in recent memory, led by Ashton Jeanty, who could be an immediate first-round pick in redraft leagues.
  • Landing spots may be a major factor for the rookie receivers: While wide receivers Luther Burden III and Emeka Egbuka and tight end Colston Loveland are talented, their roles could be restricted to clear passing downs only to begin their rookie seasons.
  • 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 10 minutes

We are a few days away from the 2025 NFL Draft, so it’s time for updated 2025 fantasy football dynasty rookie rankings, accounting for players on new teams and how the overall NFL landscape has changed.

Landing spots will go a long way in determining where the first-year players ultimately rank, as well as average draft position once it stabilizes. These dynasty rookie rankings are for single-quarterback PPR leagues, with a general balance between trying to win now and playing for the long term. 

Last updated: 5 a.m. Monday, April 21
Click here for more draft tools:

NFL Draft Big Board | Mock Draft Simulator | NCAA Premium Stats
2025 PFF Draft Guide | Mock Draft Hub | Prospect Data Profiles
Draft Position Rankings

1. RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State (RB1)

Jeanty is the 2025 NFL Draft‘s top running back prospect — and the best of the past several drafts. He ranks fifth on PFF's big board, joining Bijan Robinson as the only running back we’ve ranked in the top 10 since 2018. He’s the first running back to rank in the top 10 on consensus big boards since Saquon Barkley in 2018. Jeanty has the highest career PFF overall grade of any FBS running back over the 11 college seasons PFF has graded. That includes a 99.9 PFF rushing grade and an 81.4 PFF receiving grade. While his 81.4 PFF receiving grade isn’t historically excellent, it is better than the other top 10 running backs on PFF's big board and the consensus big boards.

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2025 PFF - all rights reserved.