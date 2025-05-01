Fantasy Football 2025: Rookie rankings and tiers for 1QB and superflex dynasty leagues

Breaking down the 2025 rookie class into tiers for both 1-QB and superflex formats: Considering the weaker quarterback class, these rankings shake out much differently than with rookie drafts of years past.



Considering the weaker quarterback class, these rankings shake out much differently than with rookie drafts of years past. Ashton Jeanty still stands alone at the top of both rankings: The Las Vegas Raiders‘ new starting running back is the clear top fantasy option in this class and even superflex drafters shouldn’t deviate with the first overall pick.



The Las Vegas Raiders' new starting running back is the clear top fantasy option in this class and even superflex drafters shouldn't deviate with the first overall pick.

With the 2025 NFL Draft concluded, it’s time for dynasty rookie draft season to begin.

With 250-plus prospects finding new homes within the NFL ranks, we can start sorting these future fantasy assets into rankings and tiers in preparation for one of the most important events of the fantasy football offseason: rookie drafts.

Below are individual tables for 1QB and superflex leagues, as well as tiers and write-ups for each tier.

1-QB/PPR ROOKIE RANKINGS

TIER 1

RANK POSITION PLAYER TEAM NFL DRAFT CAPITAL 1 RB1 Ashton Jeanty Raiders Sixth overall

The highest-scoring running back in the prospect model since 2017 lands in an ideal landing spot to dominate touches immediately in his NFL career. There wasn’t going to be much question about Ashton Jeanty doing this, regardless of landing spot, but on the Las Vegas Raiders, where there is no competition in the backfield, this is as clear a path to touches as there is available. Giving a player with a record-breaking career PFF rushing grade (99.9) who ranked no worse than 97th percentile in missed tackles forced per attempt (0.38), yards after contact per attempt (4.76) and overall career production (5,627 total yards), a massive workload is sure to translate to elite fantasy production.