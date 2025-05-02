Fantasy Football: Veteran IDP risers and fallers after the 2025 NFL Draft

Several linebackers dodge bullets in the NFL Draft: Multiple linebacker-needy teams chose to spend capital elsewhere, leaving some borderline NFL starters in good spots to be IDP-relevant in 2025.



Final chance to claim 25% off PFF+: Use code DRAFT25 and unlock access to player grades, fantasy tools and the 2025 Draft Guide.

With the excitement and optimism around the NFL draft prospects, there are bound to be NFL veterans who are affected by the incoming young talent looking to make their mark in the league. There are sure to be several NFL veterans who will lose snaps to these rookies, hurting their fantasy value as a result. In a similar vein, plenty of NFL veterans who may not be viewed as ideal NFL starters dodged their respective teams taking a player to replace them in this year’s draft, helping their fantasy stock.

This list takes a look at 10 defensive players that won and lost fantasy value after the NFL draft so fantasy managers can adjust expectations accordingly.

RISERS

The Colts lost E.J. Speed to free agency this offseason and were commonly mocked a linebacker within the first three rounds, which would have been a significant blow to Carlies as the next man up in Lou Anaroumo’s defense. Fortunately, for anyone who was able to get in on Carlies early this offseason, as suggested in our linebackers to target article, Carlies dodged all the bullets that the NFL draft could possibly throw at him.