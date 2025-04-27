Fantasy Football: 2025 dynasty rookie superflex rankings

Cam Ward slots in at No. 6: Ward projects as only a borderline fantasy starter in superflex formats, while prospects at other positions offer higher star potential.

Quarterback value runs deep: Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe and Shedeur Sanders all present intriguing superflex options based on their draft capital, rushing ability and overall talent profiles.

Now that the 2025 NFL Draft is complete, it’s time to update dynasty rookie superflex rankings for fantasy football. These rankings are tailored specifically for PPR scoring and two-quarterback formats, helping you navigate your rookie drafts with the latest landing spots, depth charts and team fits in mind.

Last updated: 5 a.m. ET, Sunday, April 27

Ashton Jeanty finished his time at Boise State with a 99.9 career rushing grade while averaging over 200 yards per game as a freshman. He ranks as one of the top three running back prospects of the past decade. Jeanty landed with the Las Vegas Raiders as the sixth overall pick, joining the team that arguably needed a running back the most. He projects to be one of the few true feature backs in the NFL.

Jeanty proved in 2023 that he could also be an elite receiving threat, averaging 3.2 yards per route run. The Raiders have limited receiving options, and Chip Kelly’s offenses have historically featured running backs heavily in the passing game. The only thing holding Jeanty back from being in the very top tier of fantasy backs is the offensive line — while the top three projected fantasy running backs play behind top-five run-blocking units, the Raiders’ line is closer to league average.

Jeanty should be the clear-cut No. 1 pick in dynasty rookie drafts, even in superflex formats. In redraft leagues, he profiles as a late first- or early second-round pick. If the Raiders‘ line continues to improve, he has the upside to finish among the very top fantasy running backs.