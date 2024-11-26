2025 NFL Draft: Early three-round mock drafts for all 32 teams

As we move deeper into the NFL season, it’s never too early to start looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft. So, over the last few weeks, PFF has mapped out the NFL draft landscape, constructing early three-round mock drafts for all 32 NFL teams with the help of the PFF mock draft simulator.

These drafts provide an early projection for every team, offering insight into potential picks based on current team needs and player availability within projected ranges.

While the season is still ongoing and draft positions will undoubtedly shift as the year progresses, this exercise provides a valuable snapshot of how things could play out, helping fans understand where their team might focus its efforts come April.

Click the links below to see your team's mock draft.

AFC East

The Bills handed the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss in Week 11 and look to have their best shot yet at knocking them off the top of the AFC ladder.

With Josh Allen at quarterback, they will always have a chance. Here is how we’d approach the Bills' 2025 NFL Draft as things stand.

After rattling off three straight wins, the 5-6 Miami Dolphins have surged to keep their playoff hopes alive. But Mike McDaniel’s bunch only has a 26% chance to reach the postseason for the third straight year. Work is needed to improve a team with areas of importance on both sides of the ball.

Below, we examine an early path for what the Dolphins may elect to do in the 2025 NFL Draft, with order based on if the season ended today.

The New England Patriots made the switch to rookie Drake Maye at quarterback two weeks ago, but while there have been some nice flashes, it’s clear this is a team that is at least an offseason away from being able to make a playoff push.

With that in mind, we're focusing on New England for this week’s mock draft, exploring how the team can build around Maye during the first two days of the 2025 draft.

This is not how the 2024 season was supposed to unfold for the New York Jets.

A year filled with Super Bowl hopes has spiraled out of control, leading to a midseason coaching change. Now, the team finds itself holding the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Here’s what we would do if the Jets indeed select fourth overall.

AFC North

The Baltimore Ravens are once again contending in the AFC, though they haven’t been quite as dominant as in 2023 when they finished the regular season as the top team in the conference.

They have some needs on both sides of the ball, though, and a strong 2025 NFL Draft would help them continue to contend for a Super Bowl.

Despite Joe Burrow playing at an MVP level, the Cincinnati Bengals look set to miss out on the playoffs once again in 2024.

They have some big needs, particularly on defense, so a high draft pick would at least come with the benefit of allowing them to add some premium talent on that side of the ball.

Here’s how we would draft for the Bengals if the NFL draft took place today.

The Cleveland Browns‘ 2024 season has not gone according to plan, and as things stand, they would have the second overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

That’s something few would have predicted, given the overall strengths of this roster, and it’s why they are the first team we are looking at in a weekly series where we will complete a three-round mock draft.

Here’s a look at what we would do if we were the Browns and they indeed had the second overall selection in the draft. Click here to see how the draft order is shaping up after NFL Week 6.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on pace to win the AFC North and solidified their position with a crucial win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Head coach Mike Tomlin continues to work wonders in Pittsburgh, but a strong 2025 NFL Draft could ensure they remain contenders next season. Here’s how we would approach the draft if we were in their shoes:

AFC South

The Houston Texans haven’t taken the step forward many expected from them in 2024 after an impressive 2023 campaign, but they still look like the best team in the AFC South and should win that division.

Next season will give them the opportunity to bolster talent on both sides of the ball as they look to take advantage of the rookie contract window they have with C.J. Stroud. Therefore, let's take a look at how we would approach the draft from their perspective right now.

The 2024 campaign has been unusual for the Indianapolis Colts, with second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson benched and then reinstated as the starter in the same season.

As of now, the Colts are slated to pick 15th overall in the draft. However, if Richardson struggles down the stretch, they could move up in the order, potentially putting them in play for another quarterback selection.

Here’s how we would draft for the Colts based on their current position.

The Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t expect to be sitting in the No. 1 overall draft slot when the season began, but that’s exactly where they find themselves after 11 weeks of the NFL season.

Unlike a lot of teams selecting at the top of the NFL Draft, they don’t have a need at quarterback, which makes the opportunity to start the draft all the more intriguing.

Here, we take a look at what we would do if we were drafting for the Jaguars today.

The 2024 season has not gone according to plan for the Tennessee Titans. As things stand, they own the second overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Quarterback Will Levis has displayed more positive signs over the past two weeks, though, with an 8.5% big-time throw rate and just two turnover-worthy plays in that span, so this mock draft is from the perspective of the Titans building around Levis in 2025.

AFC West

Starting a rookie quarterback in Bo Nix, not many would have expected the Denver Broncos to be in the playoff mix at this point in the season.

The exciting thing for their fans is that, regardless of how this season ends, they look to have found their quarterback in Nix and can now build around him in the offseason.

The Chiefs are currently the highest-ranked team in the AFC despite losing a tough game on the road to the Buffalo Bills.

As long as they have Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, their Super Bowl window is open, but the 2025 NFL Draft could allow them to secure a long-term replacement for one of their stars on offense.

The Las Vegas Raiders have faced a challenging season marked by inconsistency and a lack of direction, particularly on offense. With ongoing uncertainty at quarterback and the recent trade of star wide receiver Davante Adams, the Raiders are in urgent need of fresh talent on the offensive side of the ball.

Here’s what we would do if we were to draft for the Raiders today.

Jim Harbaugh has quickly turned things around for the Los Angeles Chargers, positioning them for a return to the playoffs this season. Justin Herbert is having the best year of his young career, and the future looks bright for the Chargers.

Here’s how we would set them up for sustained success through the draft as it stands today.

NFC East

The 2024 season has been disappointing for the Dallas Cowboys, who are currently positioned for a near top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, multiple roster weaknesses exposed over the course of the season mean the team will need to address several key areas to return to contention quickly.

Here’s our take on what the Cowboys should do with the 11th overall selection if they find themselves drafting in this spot.

The New York Giants appear set to retain head coach Brian Daboll, a sign of stability despite their struggles this season. However, finding a long-term solution at quarterback remains essential if the Giants are to build a competitive, contending team.

Here’s what we would do if we were to draft for the Giants at No. 7 overall.

The Philadelphia Eagles crashed out of last season's playoffs but have soared back in 2024 and look like one of the best teams in the NFL once again.

Strong drafting has helped them stay among the NFL’s elite in recent years, and here is our take on how we would keep that going in 2025 as things stand.

The Washington Commanders have quickly gone from drafting No. 2 overall in April to being in the race to win the NFC East by the end of the year.

It currently looks like they will come up short thanks to the strength of the Philadelphia Eagles, but nonetheless, it has been a promising campaign for them and one to make them feel confident in building around quarterback Jayden Daniels.

NFC North

The 2024 season started well for the Chicago Bears, but they have fallen away from the pack in recent weeks and face a tough schedule in the run to end the year. That means the draft is starting to come into focus more with each passing week.

After some struggles, Caleb Williams bounced back to have an impressive showing in the loss to the Green Bay Packers. The 2025 NFL Draft gives Chicago an opportunity to further build around him.

The Detroit Lions are the best team in football right now, and they look poised to make a serious run at the Super Bowl in 2024.

They have drafted very well in recent years, and if that continues, then they should be able to keep their title window open for an extended period of time.

Here, we take a look at how we would approach the draft if we were Detroit.

The Green Bay Packers’ Super Bowl window remains wide open with Jordan Love at quarterback and head coach Matt LaFleur at the helm. The team is firmly in contention for the NFC North crown in 2024, and a strong showing in the 2025 NFL Draft could solidify its status as a contender.

Here’s how we would approach the draft for Green Bay as things stand today.

Few would have predicted that a Sam Darnold–led Minnesota Vikings team would be an NFC North frontrunner, but that’s exactly what they are right now, sitting just one game back of the Detroit Lions ahead of Week 12.

With rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy missing his debut season due to injury, the Vikings will look to build around him when he takes the field.

Here’s how we would pick for the Vikings in the 2025 NFL Draft as things stand.

NFC South

The Atlanta Falcons are currently the leaders in the NFC South but will face a battle to hold off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers down the stretch as they look to win the division.

Raheem Morris’ first season as Falcons head coach has been solid so far, and a defense-heavy draft in 2025 could allow them to get after the quarterback more — something they have struggled with in 2024.

Here’s how we would draft for the Falcons as things stand.

Just a few weeks ago, the Carolina Panthers looked likely to be drafting right at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft, but some solid performances in recent weeks have pushed them to the back end of the top 10.

Here, we look at what we would do if we drafted for the Panthers today.

The New Orleans Saints have already made a coaching change this season, so we know that 2025 will be an offseason with plenty of overhaul for them.

Here, we look at what we would do if we were drafting for the Saints today, including giving them a new potential franchise quarterback in the first round.

Injuries have derailed what appeared to be a promising season early on for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, with key players getting healthy, they still have a viable path to win the NFC South.

Looking ahead, the Buccaneers face a critical offseason, with at least one key player potentially departing in free agency. Here’s how we would approach the draft for Tampa Bay as things stand today.

NFC West

The Arizona Cardinals are the surprise leaders in the NFC West after 11 weeks of the season in the NFL and while they might not manage to hang onto that spot throughout the year, it has been a fantastic season for them so far.

The 2025 NFL Draft gives them the chance to add more young talent to the roster, a year after having a pair of first-round draft picks in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Darius Robinson.

Here’s how we would draft for the Cardinals as things stand.

The Rams are still in the race to win the NFC West, and with Matthew Stafford as quarterback, they will feel good about their chances of earning a wild-card spot in 2024.

Heading into 2025, Los Angeles has needs on both sides of the ball. Here, we’ll take a look at what we would do if we were drafting for them today.

The 49ers are locked in a four-way battle to win the NFC West right now and are struggling more than anyone expected after making it to the Super Bowl in 2023.

There’s a good chance that San Francisco figures things out before the end of the season and winds up picking later than this. But here is a look at how we would draft for them if the 2025 NFL Draft were today.

The Seahawks have been inconsistent in head coach Mike Macdonald’s first year, but they remain firmly in contention for the NFC West and a wild-card spot as the season enters its final stretch.

The 2025 NFL Draft offers Seattle the chance to strengthen both sides of the ball, particularly by adding defenders who align with Macdonald’s scheme. Here’s how we would approach the draft if it were held today.

