Arizona Cardinals 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Kenneth Grant upgrades the interior defensive line

The Arizona Cardinals are the surprise leaders in the NFC West after 11 weeks of the season in the NFL and while they might not manage to hang onto that spot throughout the year, it has been a fantastic season for them so far.

The 2025 NFL Draft gives them the chance to add more young talent to the roster, a year after having a pair of first-round draft picks in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Darius Robinson.

Here’s how we would draft for the Cardinals as things stand.

Round 1 (21): DI Kenneth Grant, Michigan

Grant has earned 80.0-plus PFF grades in each of the past two seasons and has really impressed against the run. So far this season, he has set a career-high 84.5 PFF run-defense grade and has racked up a total of 18 tackles resulting in a defensive stop.

Round 2 (53): S Kevin Winston Jr., Penn State

Winston was a standout against the run and in coverage in 2023 but has played just 74 snaps this season due to an injury in Week 2. He has missed just 1.1% of the tackles he has attempted in his career and racked up 21 tackles resulting in a defensive stop last year.

Round 3 (85): WR Tory Horton, Colorado State

Some more depth at receiver wouldn’t be a bad thing for the Cardinals, and Horton should be on a lot of teams’ radars on day two. He has dropped just 5.7% of the catchable passes thrown his way in his college career and has earned an 80.0-plus PFF receiving grade in each of the past two seasons.