Philadelphia Eagles 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Edge help and more offensive weapons

The Philadelphia Eagles crashed out of last season's playoffs but have soared back in 2024 and look like one of the best teams in the NFL once again.

Strong drafting has helped them stay among the NFL’s elite in recent years, and here is our take on how we would keep that going in 2025 as things stand.

Round 1 (29): EDGE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

Josh Sweat is set to be a free agent in 2025, so another young edge defender would be a sensible selection for the Eagles in the first round. Stewart has been a solid pass-rusher this season, earning a 67.0 PFF pass-rushing grade, but has really stood out against the run, where he has posted an 86.4 PFF run-defense grade.

Round 2 (61): WR Tre Harris, Ole Miss

The Eagles already have A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, but another dynamic playmaker on offense wouldn't hurt. Harris was averaging a preposterous 5.25 yards per route run before a Week 7 injury.

Round 3 (76): S Lathan Ransom, Ohio State

Defensive back depth is rarely a mistake, and Ransom in Round 3 would be a smart selection by the Eagles. He is having a career year in his fifth college season, earning a 90.2 PFF grade from 443 snaps in 2024.

Round 3 (93): RB Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State

Saquon Barkley is the Eagles' star at running back now, but more depth behind him could be useful. Gordon was at his best in 2023, when he earned a 90.4 PFF rushing grade and forced 68 missed tackles from 285 carries.