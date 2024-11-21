New Orleans Saints 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Starting fresh at quarterback

• Shedeur Sanders the Saints’ new QB1: The Colorado quarterback has avoided mistakes incredibly well in college.

The New Orleans Saints have already made a coaching change this season, so we know that 2025 will be an offseason with plenty of overhaul for them.

Here, we look at what we would do if we were drafting for the Saints today, including giving them a new potential franchise quarterback in the first round.

Round 1 (10): QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

While Derek Carr has played well at points in 2024, a new coaching staff will take over in New Orleans in 2025, and it would make sense to build around a rookie quarterback in that case. Sanders is elite at looking after the football, with a turnover-worthy play rate of just 1.7% in his four-year college career. He’s posted a career-high 90.4 PFF passing grade this season.

Round 2 (42): DI Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee

Getting better in the trenches should be another goal for the Saints this offseason, and Norman-Lott would fit the bill on Day 2. He has secured a 77.8 PFF pass-rush grade in 2024, racking up 24 total pressures, including 11 combined sacks and quarterback hits from 116 pass-rushing snaps so far this season.

Round 3 (74): G Tyler Booker, Alabama

Rounding out Day 3 with an offensive trenches player, Booker could contend to start right away in the NFL. He has earned a PFF pass-blocking grade above 70.0 in three straight seasons in college and has a PFF run-blocking grade above 65.0 in each of the past two.