Las Vegas Raiders Mock Draft: Drafting a quarterback is priority No. 1

• Shedeur Sanders could be the Raiders' new QB1: The Raiders are desperate for an answer at the quarterback position.

• Omarion Hampton can spark the running game: The North Carolina running back could inject some tackle-breaking ability into the Raiders offense.

The Las Vegas Raiders have faced a challenging season marked by inconsistency and a lack of direction, particularly on offense. With ongoing uncertainty at quarterback and the recent trade of star wide receiver Davante Adams, the Raiders are in urgent need of fresh talent on the offensive side of the ball.

Here’s what we would do if we were to draft for the Raiders today.

Sanders continues to be one of the most efficient quarterbacks in college football. He's earned an impressive 90.6 PFF passing grade, the third-highest in the nation. His strong decision-making is reflected in a low 1.3% turnover-worthy play rate, which highlights his ability to protect the ball while consistently making plays.

Hampton has emerged as one of the most elusive backs in college football — a quality the Raiders’ backfield has sorely lacked this season. Hampton has forced 52 missed tackles on 213 carries this year, and he forced 67 on 254 carries last season, consistently demonstrating his ability to evade defenders and extend plays.

With an average of over 4.0 yards after contact per carry for two consecutive seasons, Hampton is the type of tackle-breaking back who could revitalize a Raiders ground game needing a dynamic presence.

Kentucky’s Maxwell Hairston could provide the boost the Raiders need in their struggling secondary. Before a shoulder injury sidelined him this season, Hairston allowed only four receptions over the first four games. Last season, he was even more impressive, earning an 85.3 PFF coverage grade with five interceptions and four pass breakups, showcasing his playmaking ability.